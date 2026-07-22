Prince George turns 13 years old today, the palace released a brand new photo

Happy birthday to Prince George, he turns 13 years old today. The start of his teenage years! George’s parents released a birthday portrait today on their official social media. Since the 2024 Mother’s Day photo fiasco, the palace rarely allows Kate to release her own (highly edited) photos of her kids, so they brought in Matt Porteous for this portrait. Reportedly, it was taken in June, “just after Trooping the Colour.”

George will start at Eton in a few months, which will absolutely be a huge new experience for him. Prince William admitted that George had already begun boarding at Lambrook, so at least George will be somewhat prepared for the boarding aspect of Eton. But this is his first time at an all-boys school and Eton’s environment is reportedly like none other. Like… I’ve always understood why the Princess of Wales was so hesitant about sending George to Eton, honestly. And I still think it’s interesting that William got his way, and that George will now be distanced from the Middleton side of the family.

Updated to add the new video of George, which was released today.

Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sonq5nQFfS — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2026

Happy 13th Birthday, George! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HjLZO3hl5Q — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2026