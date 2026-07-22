Prince George turns 13 years old today, the palace released a brand new photo

Happy birthday to Prince George, he turns 13 years old today. The start of his teenage years! George’s parents released a birthday portrait today on their official social media. Since the 2024 Mother’s Day photo fiasco, the palace rarely allows Kate to release her own (highly edited) photos of her kids, so they brought in Matt Porteous for this portrait. Reportedly, it was taken in June, “just after Trooping the Colour.”
George will start at Eton in a few months, which will absolutely be a huge new experience for him. Prince William admitted that George had already begun boarding at Lambrook, so at least George will be somewhat prepared for the boarding aspect of Eton. But this is his first time at an all-boys school and Eton’s environment is reportedly like none other. Like… I’ve always understood why the Princess of Wales was so hesitant about sending George to Eton, honestly. And I still think it’s interesting that William got his way, and that George will now be distanced from the Middleton side of the family.
Updated to add the new video of George, which was released today.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images and Matt Porteous for Kensington Palace.
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LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056773298, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales and Prince George during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 5, 2025.,Image: 1061270380, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Prince George and The Prince of Wales during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182899, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM Members of the British royal family depart the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis and Pri
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) and family, attended the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Watching from the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court on July 12, royalty was joined by a star-studded lineup of global celebrities and VIP guests, including Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and acclaimed actresses Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller. Pictured: Prince William, Prince George BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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He looks so grown up. I guess gone are the cutesy pictures of him in a tshirt or polo shirt looking “normal.” Now he looks like what he is – a very privileged boy who will be king one day, about to start at one of the most exclusive schools in the world.
So not so normal after all lol.
Anyway hope he has a good birthday and enjoys his summer.
I was thinking he’s all set for his LinkedIn profile pic.
Interesting choice for a 13 year old. Will he be allowed to continue being a child or is this a sign that his narrative is now little king in the making and so mature.
That’s been his narrative since he was a toddler. He is a sensitive and thoughtful future king who will be dutiful and whatever adjectives they throw on him. Charlotte is already the next Anne, steady, understands responsibility, will provide a stabilizing force for the future king, is such a little lady and just like….(throw in whichever royal from E2 to Diana). Louis is the court jester for life based on his behavior as a toddler.
@Becks1
However, this exclusivity does not necessarily go hand in hand with academic achievement; any idiot can get an Eton diploma, provided they have the right pedigree or connections. This exclusivity and elitism essentially boil down to placing sons from specific backgrounds among the offspring of prominent aristocratic families, politicians, and prime ministers. For some parents, these children open doors to closer ties with the elite, while the sons themselves forge the relationships necessary for their future careers. As is well known, no amount of money is enough to gain entry into certain circles—especially in England—but sharing years at Eton certainly is.
Academic study isn’t strictly required to earn the diploma, yet for the ambitious, the available resources are of a high enough standard to acquire knowledge alongside connections. Such knowledge is essential for scholarship students—of whom there are many at Eton—who, unlike their privileged peers, are exceptionally gifted. This mix of differing social statuses, intelligence levels, and ambitions means Eton has long struggled with violence, hazing, and sexual abuse involving both students and teachers; one teacher was even jailed for three years for sexual relations with an underage student.
Unfortunately, within this enclave of young men instilled from birth with a sense of exceptionalism and superiority, classism and violence can take on highly aggressive forms. Their parents’ status gives them a sense of impunity, while poor upbringing fosters an unjustified sense of superiority and uniqueness. Consequently, student suicides are not uncommon—the most recent occurred early this year; while specific data is lacking, an investigation is ongoing.
Apparently, Britain’s new Prime Minister was an Eton scholarship student.
So, it’s indeed possible for teens with good grades and a middle class or humble background to enter this so-called ”highly sought-after elite high school”.
I did not say anything about academic achievement or any of the other things you’re talking about.
But obviously yes, while Eton is an academically advanced school, it doesn’t automatically follow that everyone who goes there is academically gifted, as connections and money open many many doors (not just in the UK but in every country.) But at the same time there is a large scholarship option as pointed out. would I want to be poor kid at Eton? no. But I imagine the thinking is you deal with it in exchange for the networking and education.
@Becks1
I am not responding to your comment—I thought that was clear—but rather elaborating on the phrase “one of the most exclusive schools in the world.” I would like to point out that, in this instance, such exclusivity does not necessarily equate to high-quality education; while a student can obtain it if they wish, it is not a prerequisite for earning the diploma.
It all depends on the size of the “throne.”
Typically, a school’s elite status, standing, and rankings translate directly into the quality of instruction and high academic standards. A Harvard degree guarantees that you are dealing with a highly educated individual. That is not necessarily the case with Eton; that is my point—as well as the fact that the school, having become a mecca for the elite, serves as a career springboard for scholarship students who forge lucrative connections there, which is, in fact, a good thing.
@Advsor2U
Yes, and it is quite possible that without Eton, he would never have become Prime Minister. Thanks to the school, he enjoyed the backing of various elites because he gained entry into a social circle he otherwise wouldn’t have accessed—beyond, perhaps, superficial acquaintances, whereas years of living together create a completely different kind of bond.
However, the point I’m making is that the current Prime Minister had to demonstrate outstanding academic achievement to win a scholarship to Eton, whereas for the privileged—the elite—it was enough simply to have been born at the right address.
“A Harvard degree guarantees that you are dealing with a highly educated individual”
Harvard is a university though whereas Eton is for high schoolers. It’s hard to compare since they each serve a different purpose.
A Harvard-educated person would be considered educated simply because they got their Bachelor’s and/or other graduate degrees from there. However, it is still possible to meet a really dumb rich person from there, like Jared Kushner.
Elton can afford to hand out scholarships, but don’t think equality, empathy, and compassion are values they teach.
“..any idiot can get an Eton diploma..”
What, like it’s hard? 🤣
William got one and he’s King of the Idiots.
Boris Johnson also went to Eton on a scholarship.
Andy Burnham didn’t go to Eton. He went to an ordinary comprehensive secondary school in Newton-le-Willows. He did go to Cambridge university though, not on a scholarship but through getting good grades.
@Kazstanka Plenty of rich kids have got Harvard degrees for their parents’ money not for high education ability. Thought this we as a well known fact already.
@Becks1 I completely agree with you, this is just a very privileged boy about to start at an exclusive school with every door open to him because of the family he was born into.
I have a son who will be turning 13 in a few months.
The only collared shirt(s) I can get my kid in are Hawaiian print/crazy print and that was for some special events this year. (Current favourite is a teal background with a flamingo wearing a duck inner tube print) Otherwise, he is in athletic shirts and shorts/sweats everyday with a ball hat or toque on. If we were on that beach in the video, he would be covered in sand and the bottom of his shorts would be wet from running in and out of the water. I feel this is all more normal than “Future Finance Bro Headshot”
Ah they did release a clip of him in a polo shirt on the beach. I think its so weird how they do that – here’s the first picture, and to appease the peasants who have been fawning over HRH, we’ll release something else. They do it with every bday now.
@Kasztanka and @Thinking and @Alice –
Yep.
Harvard indeed has a couple of non-academic avenues for admission. I don’t know how this plays out as far as getting the degree though.
* Donate loads of money
* Be a legacy (I.e. family members who graduated)
* Possibly athletic merit in certain sports?
In contrast, MIT’s admissions have been based on academic merit and boosted by extracurriculars. Need-blind, also: if you’re admitted, the promise is they make sure the tuition is covered one way or another.
George was always going to go to Eton and he was always ultimately going to be distanced from the Middletons. I hope he has a good experience. He seems a bit of a shy, awkward boy.
I don’t see the awkwardness and shyness. He is reserved in public because 1000 pairs of eyes and cellphones are aimed at him, not to mention the protesters he was exposed to. I think the press forces this narrative on him because his father is awkward and a charisma-void and not even his heir can overshadow or outdo the Scooter King. He must be awkward and shy now, no matter what.
I also don’t buy that George was ever going anywhere other than Eton. I think the “Kate’s reluctant” thing was just part of her whole “protective supermom who wants normal life for her kids” spiel.
I don’t think she was ever reluctant, either. She and Ma worked too hard to climb that social ladder for a male child with Middleton blood to NOT go to Eton.
Absolutely! The Middletons want their grandkids to go to Eton!!! It’s world-renowned for its elitism!!!!
Eton is what William wanted and more importantly what the press wanted.
I feel that Willy sold his soul to the tabloid owners long ago so you are probably 100% right about this being the choice of the press for George to attend Eton.. I sent my children to a single sex high school, they loved it so I’m not that concerned with that aspect of the school, but Eton seems to be a different breed of school rooted in elitism that leaves a bad impression to many because of the type of men they release out in the world. Anyway I’m sure George is having a wonderful birthday in some beautiful location.
You take boys who already come from the most privileged and often powerful or influential homes on earth and then sequester them in a echo chamber throughout adolescence where they hear repeatedly that they’re masters of the universe, I mean yeah you’re gonna graduate a fair number who float through life believing they are superior and untouchable.
It makes you respect Philip’s decision to send Charles to a school known for forcing boys to learn resilience.
@ hypocrisy- yep – and sources close to the Wales family thought it was cute leak the fact that George got the super yacht staff to take the dinghy and go get him a burger at McDonald’s so I’d say George is pretty much already there and being a type of person that Eton releases on the world…
@mightymolly in my city single sex schools are a dime a dozen, and while I admit that the benefits are different for boys than for girls, even at the boys’ schools there is a big difference between the diverse Catholic schools (diverse race/ethnicity wise, and more diverse from a socioeconomic perspective), and the elite private boys’ schools that are predominantly white and predominantly boys from very wealthy families. (and to be clear I mean “there is a big difference” in a bad way.) I can’t even imagine what Eton is like, even if it wasn’t boarding.
But if the Wales had wanted to avoid that they would have been looking at different types of schools entirely, because even if its co-ed, that kind of echo chamber and isolation of the uber wealthy probably isn’t good.
I feel like the press actually may have wanted a less secure school. They will get no pictures of him at Eton, no stories from the aristo families, no leaks from teachers, nothing.
The press didn’t really get any of that from Lambrook but a few tidbits leaked out here and there. I think the next 5 years will be shut down very tight regarding George.
I found it both bizarre and chilling the other day to read that they had scoured the Lambrook website for glimpses of the Wales kids in photos. You bet they’d want photos of George at school & will be bummed by this!
Nice photo. Happy birthday, George.
It’s a nice photo. I’m glad for the Wales children they’ve been blessed with photogenic good looks. It makes the fishbowl that tiny bit easier. And say what you will about the parents, they were also both extremely photogenic youth.
They’re cute kids, as were Billy & Katiekins, in the way all kids are cute. Photogenic? Nah.
Happy birthday, George. Sadly it looks like the press is going full steam ahead on covering his every move. As future king his life was never going to be normal but no kid deserves this level of scrutiny.
He’s become “fair game” for the rota now by the looks of it.. but with the articles on the lazy Wales duo and the cost to support this monarchy I expect the kids to be used.. looks like 13 years old makes you fair game for the monarchy and the rota. Sadly this is the path Willy has allowed to happen even after it destroyed his own childhood and killed his mother.
It’s sad that a 13 year old is considered public property, basically inviting everyone to opine on his looks, personality, and level of maturity. And I wouldn’t wish Eton on anyone from what I hear of the place. Hopefully, the monarchy will end long before there’s a new King George.
The press won’t really go after him much because as the heir he will be protected as William is protected. We will see the difference when Louis is 13. He won’t get the same cover.
If nature plays a huge part in how Willie & Kate’s children turn out, I’d say none of them will turn out to be intellectually smart or hardworking. We know both parents are dull as dish water who have never been able to accomplish anything of substance in their 40 plus years, despite having the resources of the monarchy behind them.
And as for nurture, George will be in an environment with a long history of hazing and bullying, deeply tied to its exclusive, hyper-hierarchical traditions. It fosters a toxic environment where students learn to bury their emotions, engage in aggressive initiation rituals, and perpetuate cycles of dominance and submission. Not an emotionally nourishing environment!
His every move indeed seems to be followed. I hope that let’s up soon
Yesterday I noted that Channel 5 Saturday are showing Prince George at 13: the Next Generation over 90 mins. Key moments in his life “ from birth to the subtle ways he is challenging royal norms.” This birthday portrait was sufficient but a 90 minute show about a child’s life is far too much especially with the phrase “to the subtle ways he is challenging royal norms.” Let him be a boy and enjoy his boyhood in privacy with limited and appropriate updates at significant milestones. He’s going to Eton just like his father and uncle so how is that anything but following tradition so how is that challenging royal norms? I hope George was given a choice but I suspect Eton was chosen for him.
Oh, that poor kid! ‘Challenging royal norms’?! That’s just not right, 90 minutes on a 13yo.
There are so many things that could have been done to celebrating his entering teenager years. Instead, the palace decided to make him pose for a conventional picture. They could had him say a few words about a children charity, or invite people to give, or even go on his first solo engagement…
W&K wouldn’t do anything like that in case George develops a liking for royal duties and shows them up for the lazy duo that they are 🤣
All kids take birthday pics and I’m ok with it. But asking him to make a speech is doing too much. He doesn’t need to solicit donations to charities or invite a crew to document his public outings. Leave that performative behavior to the parents.
He’s just a kid! Let him be one.
Right? What weird opinions about what this 13-year-old boy should be doing? So very odd. Bizarre even.
My point was that as the future king, the palace could have done better than take a picture. As for the little suggestions I wrote, there was nothing weird about it, it’s all a question of adapting to his age and capacity. He is 13 not 5.
That’s how other European royal families treat their children- give them age appropriate tasks. I believe that some of the children make short speeches in their teens I don’t think that anyone expects him to talk about trade deficits but he could give a short talk about how ‘cancer’ affects the whole family and not just the family member with it.
While they might be teaching him ‘royal’ stuff in private, his is still very much a public facing job. Being comfortable in public, making small talk and giving speeches are all part of the job, No one expects him to be in public 24/7, though.
I wish him wisdom and sanity.
Happy Birthday George.🎂🎂
Welcome to your teens. They’re gonna suck.😶😶
If William wanted George to go to Eton, then it was always going to happen. Whether the Middletons like it or not, he’s the heir and will be surrounded by rich and privileged people for his whole life. Also, William and Harry were quite well protected from the media when they were there so it’s likely to be the same for George.
Lisa, excellent point. I bet there will be female mini-stalkers of George. I don’t know how his parents will handle it. But that beeyoch Carole will know what to do. And so would Camilla, if she cared enough to intervene, which she doesn’t. And of course, Camilla was far worse to Diana in ways I don’t even want to imagine. Charles, too.
Those children parents long ago released the press on them by allowing their every outing to be covered and having them out far too often. Something from what I read earlier the brother’s both agreed not to do to their children what was done to them. Pretty sad
Having him pose in a suit is very Trumpy and reminds me of that story about Donald Trump smacking DT Jr. because he wanted to go to a baseball game in a Yankee jersey instead of a suit.
George is 13. Let him wear normal teen clothes.
William was in a lot of suits when he was a kid. There may have been the occasional sweatshirt photo when he was at home, but his formal birthday shots showed him in a suit. And he was in a suit when he was attending events with Charles and Diana. And he wore suits while attending Wimbledon.
I’ve probably seen him in more casual clothes as an adult. I’m shocked he has facial hair now because he was really preppy looking as a kid.
Is George famous in the way that Wills & Harry were as teens? Like are little girls crushing on him? Or has the vibe completely shifted?
Who asks such a question? This is creepy.
Someone who is expressing interest for how these kids surf through the media and all the attention. Is Teen Beat still around?
Things were crazy enough when Harry and William grew up and that was without social media. I don’t see this as a creepy question. It’s not like she asked if they wore boxers or briefs.
Thank you KC2; I didn’t mean it to be creepy at all. When I was a pre-teen/teen we were all “in love” with Harry and William, and everyone had a favourite. They were in tons of teen magazines and were just incredibly well known pop culture figures presented as “crushable”. I was just wondering if George, who is now a teenager, is receiving that same treatment from his peer group. It seems like he isn’t, based on BECKS1’s response which I find extremely interesting. I actually wonder if it is to do with social media – there are just so many more famous people to focus on now, and we all have so much access to them.
George is still too young for anyone to have a crush on him, I would think. Or the people eligible to have a crush on him are still probably too young for a social media account or need their parents’ permission to have one (where I assume this is where crushes are announced these days rather than in Tiger Beat or other print publications).
I’m pretty sure people only started having crushes on William when he was a bit older (and they were older as well) and looked less like a child, not when he was only 12 or 13. When William was 12, I don’t think a 10 year old was thinking about him yet…
Maybe when he is sixteen or seventeen. there will be crushes.
sorry this is in response to @CeeGee above.
I hang out with a fair amount of girls that would be in the age range to crush on him (10-12 year olds, and while that sounds weird its just from volunteering a lot at school and doing community theater stuff lol) and I don’t think they even know he exists. When they talk about famous people they know or have crushes on, his name NEVER comes up. I dont know if its different in the UK. But he’s also still young. I think a 13 year old is more likely to have a crush on a celebrity who is 5-10 years older. Maybe?
So maybe the vibe has completely shifted or maybe it just hasn’t kicked in yet.
Weird to think there may be mothers plotting the way Carole Middleton was plotting 30 years ago.
You know there are mothers plotting. There are always mothers plotting, even after seeing how badly things have gone for Carole Middleton’s daughter.
@Brassy Rebel
You know, for any normal person, the nightmare Kate is entangled in is the last thing anyone would wish for their daughter, but I think they’re actually happy about it. They spent 15 years trying to land William, and he was foolish enough to let them finally succeed; now they’re spending another 15 years doing everything they can not to get kicked out. We don’t know the outcome of those efforts yet.
Carole wants the crown and won’t give it up willingly, while I don’t know what Kate wants—other than to be like Meghan. She seems to harbor a lot of aggression, yet otherwise appears completely hollow.
It’s as if her mother washed away her personality—unless this is simply all there is to her.
You know that there is some mother over there (and here) saying ‘Eton? What’s the sister school to that? Where is he going to uni and how can I get my daughter in that school?’
It’s going to be so much fun watching Carole and Kate deal with the same sort that they were. How are you going to say a woman is not suitable when you did the exact same thing?
I wouldn’t put it past Kim Kardashian to start plotting…at least for a chance at a headline…
I tend to think 10 years old look at celebrities who have been directly marketed to them, such as pop singers like Justin Bieber.
I feel George is at that really young age where a journalist might feel uncomfortable discussing whether girls like him or no. So even if there are 10 year olds who know of him and like him it isn’t likely we’re going to hear about it since I can’t see a journalist wanting to write about a 12 year old as a romantic object of interest (unless its specifically for marketing purples — like. you’re an intern stuck writing about One Direction for Seventeen magazine or something like that).
My God, the first normal photo in years that isn’t a composite of several other shots—unlike Charlotte’s birthday photo. Even the background is authentic; they just added a bit of hair, but we can chalk that up to retouching. 🙂
Happy birthday
Oh no, the “crucial” teenage years! Kate and William won’t be able to work until he’s 20. But then, those very difficult and “crucial” college years. . .Those two will never work again! As if we haven’t had the preview for years! It’s okay because the whole world already knows that you can’t work if you have children.
What- no school runs to Eton? 🤣🤣🤣
So much photoshop. The Danish royals were recently raked over the coals for their photoshop of the heir’s birthday pics, after they promised not to photoshop anything.
I’ve always felt sorry for George as he looks so miserable. Sure he has privilege and money, but he’s also boxed in on path he may not want. Does anyone thing that they would let him get away from the posistion? Charlotte seems to brave the outings so much better. I guess she gets to be the strong one.
He doesn’t look miserable at all in the video.
Interesting, I hope he does well there.
Let’s hope that “the boy who is just like us” learns not to look at others who are “just like him” as if he has a bad smell under his nose. His calculating, ambitious mother was “just like us” but it wasn’t good enough for her.
That video! Very, very similar to Louis’ birthday video. My question is, where is that beach where no other people go?! How did they find such an empty place in the UK?
In the AI version, they just swapped Louis for George 🤣
The beach or street doesn’t have to be empty; the police will close off traffic for them anyway if a Windsor shows up—especially if it involves William and his family.
After Meghan was seen doing something with books and kids—either in a shop or out in town, I don’t recall exactly—a glowing article appeared in the *Daily Mail* about how Kate is just like everyone else. It praised how she, like an ordinary person, “went into town” (though a car dropped her right at the shop door) to buy books for her kids at a bookstore, and she even opened the car door herself… Wow… 🤣
But the *Mail* left out the most important detail of this “trip to the shop like regular people”: the entire street was closed off for nearly two hours, traffic was halted, some cars were blocked in with no way out, pedestrians were penned in by barriers about 100 meters away, and only a select few people were allowed inside the bookstore for the photo op. The published photos were cropped to show only Kate on the sidewalk. We know more, though, because people had plenty of time—and even more anger—so they took their own photos and posted them online. They disappeared quickly, but not before spreading widely.
So, an empty beach isn’t a problem, and if they need street traffic, they just move to a film studio.
Remember headlines like “William sells burgers to Londoners on the capital’s streets”? “Locals recognize him and greet him warmly”—with an emphasis on just how loved and popular he is?
None of that was real. Someone from the crew must have spilled the beans: the whole thing was filmed in a studio in the production hall, the passersby were extras, the dialogue was scripted, and the street background consisted of backdrops and sets…
The British Royal Family is nothing but propaganda, and
Kate and William are North Korea.
OMG! I cannot imagine myself being comfortable on a beach under such circumstances! It’s weird!
I’m glad he will be away from the meddling Middleton loser clan. Maybe he will have a chance to become himself – whoever he truly is.
Lisa, excellent point. I bet there will be female mini-stalkers of George. I don’t know how his parents will handle it. But that beeyotch Carole will know what to do. And so would Camilla, if she cared enough to intervene, which she doesn’t. And of course, Camilla was far worse to Diana in ways I don’t even want to imagine. Charles, too.
Does it hurt George’s feelings to see how much they photoshop him? The last true photos we saw of him he looked fine. He looked his age. I hope they gave some normal pictures of him so he can look back fondly.