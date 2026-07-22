Elon Musk promises to make his version of ‘The Odyssey’… using his AI bot Grok

Elon Musk has been hyper-fixated on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey for months. Musk and various alt-right commentators have tried to make their racist tantrums about Greek mythology into the latest culture war. No one cares – The Odyssey is already a huge hit and awards-watchers are predicting tons of Oscar nominations. Nolan has handled the situation correctly – he didn’t ignore Musk’s tantrums, but he just shrugged it off with what boiled down to “everyone’s got an opinion, and some opinions are dumb as hell” (I’m paraphrasing). Well, Musk’s panties are still in a twist about it. So much so that Musk will make a “full-length” version of The Odyssey himself. Using his AI bot, Grok.

And so Elon Musk‘s anti-Odyssey campaign continues: The X owner and recently-anointed trillionaire has vowed that his AI social media bot, Grok, will make “a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer” before the end of the year. His post on Wednesday was accompanied by a three-minute AI-generated short that a follower had made using Grok Imagine. It comes as the South African businessman continues to rile up his supporters in a real culture war over Christopher Nolan‘s box office behemoth. His commentary on the film dates to January, when rumors of Lupita Nyong’o’s casting as Helen of Troy first began circulating. He has criticized Nolan and Hollywood for their “woke” agenda, despite wide acknowledgement from actual historians that Homer’s work is, of course, a piece of fiction.

[From THR]

The *chef’s kiss* part of all of this is that Nolan recently went on the record about how much he despises AI and how happy he is that his children’s generation aren’t buying into AI slop whatsoever. As for Musk… I mean, people told him to do this. Even his own sad-sack bros told him that he should take his own money and make his own adaptation of The Odyssey. I’m glad he took their advice, because his version is going to be so f–king stupid. Like, I’m giggling just thinking about it.

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026