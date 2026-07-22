Elon Musk promises to make his version of ‘The Odyssey’… using his AI bot Grok

Elon Musk has been hyper-fixated on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey for months. Musk and various alt-right commentators have tried to make their racist tantrums about Greek mythology into the latest culture war. No one cares – The Odyssey is already a huge hit and awards-watchers are predicting tons of Oscar nominations. Nolan has handled the situation correctly – he didn’t ignore Musk’s tantrums, but he just shrugged it off with what boiled down to “everyone’s got an opinion, and some opinions are dumb as hell” (I’m paraphrasing). Well, Musk’s panties are still in a twist about it. So much so that Musk will make a “full-length” version of The Odyssey himself. Using his AI bot, Grok.
And so Elon Musk‘s anti-Odyssey campaign continues: The X owner and recently-anointed trillionaire has vowed that his AI social media bot, Grok, will make “a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer” before the end of the year.
His post on Wednesday was accompanied by a three-minute AI-generated short that a follower had made using Grok Imagine.
It comes as the South African businessman continues to rile up his supporters in a real culture war over Christopher Nolan‘s box office behemoth. His commentary on the film dates to January, when rumors of Lupita Nyong’o’s casting as Helen of Troy first began circulating. He has criticized Nolan and Hollywood for their “woke” agenda, despite wide acknowledgement from actual historians that Homer’s work is, of course, a piece of fiction.
[From THR]
The *chef’s kiss* part of all of this is that Nolan recently went on the record about how much he despises AI and how happy he is that his children’s generation aren’t buying into AI slop whatsoever. As for Musk… I mean, people told him to do this. Even his own sad-sack bros told him that he should take his own money and make his own adaptation of The Odyssey. I’m glad he took their advice, because his version is going to be so f–king stupid. Like, I’m giggling just thinking about it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Washington, DC – Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer, Tesla, SpaceX, and X (previously known as Twitter) and Administrator, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) speaks during a press conference with United States President Donald J Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Elon Musk
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Elon Musk in conversation with Laurence D. Fink, Chair and CEO of BlackRock at the World Economic Forum 2026 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland,Image: 1068571886, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: World Economic Forum/Avalon
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Lupita Nyong’o at the World Premiere of THE ODYSSEY at Odeon Leicester Square in London on Monday 6 July 2026,Image: 1114839693, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan and Anne Hathaway wearing custom Prada with Bulgari jewels, styled by Erin Walsh arrive at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667695, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan, Anne Hathaway , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Washington, DC – Tesla, SpaceX, and X CEO Elon Musk is seen leaving a meeting with Senate Republicans outside the Senate Chamber.
Pictured: Elon Musk
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CPAC, Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States and beyond
Featuring: Elon Musk
Where: Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States
When: 20 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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CPAC, Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States and beyond
Featuring: Elon Musk
Where: Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States
When: 20 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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CPAC, Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States and beyond
Featuring: Elon Musk
Where: Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States
When: 20 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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CPAC, Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States and beyond at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor
Featuring: Elon Musk
Where: Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States
When: 20 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, and Mia Goth attending the Odyssey world premiere in Leicester Square, central London
Featuring: Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Mia Goth
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
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29 Responses to “Elon Musk promises to make his version of ‘The Odyssey’… using his AI bot Grok”
I would love it if Grok was like “yeah, some had darker skin back then” and then made a version Musk would think was too “woke”.
Grok is programmed to Musk’s specifications
This racist moron cosplaying a classics expert has got to be the worst attempt at humor this year.
Well, first he has to read the Odyssey, preferably in the Homeric Greek to get a closer understanding. And then he should study Bronze Age history, Greek mythology, Ancient Greek religion, maybe filmmaking?
In the meantime, how’s SpaceX doing?
Why can’t he just go back to South Africa? He’s an immigrant, after all. Has ICE paid him a visit yet?
Sadly, he became a US citizen in 2002.
Promises? Is anybody asking for it? Threatens, I’d say.
I hope his version tanks the stock market
We of the South African delegation and the African Union gave Elon Musk away for free in the 90s to the UnitedStates, no returns thank you.
😆
Can’t wait to see an historically accurate, computer generated cyclops!
No one cares and no one will ever voluntarily watch that.
I hope that he blows a lot of his money on it and it tanks like pretty much everything else he does.
i mean, do right wing bros even want this? ben shapiro is out here calling the odyssey the best film of the year (i think slate or the guardian talked about his review?) the article said shapiro didn’t care about lupito or zendaya because they were barely in it and no one in the film “looked greek” anyway. the only real problem he had was elliott page (which, i think he’s just jealous of page’s abs and hot gf).
Shapiro’s employee Matt Walsh has been having nonstop meltdowns all over the place the last 3 days and Shapiro’s base is turning against him because of the Iran war. They’re all cheering Musk, especially as he’s bringing Mel Gibson into this.
What must it be like to be so pathetic and sad?
also what I is it like to go through life looking for reasons to be offended, sad or angry. See the movie before you get upset, or ignore it. Like an adult would. What is wrong with the right wing?
What a world class douche.
He is such a piece of grossness only rivaled by the Felon.
If Grok “stole” text, voices, images from everywhere, how could the work ever be copyrighted?
I look forward to all the content creators grabbing a piece of Musk’s results for their parodies
Reminder to everyone to 1) not use Grok and 2) do donate to WikiPedia.
I dream daily about the billionaire set boarding a rocket to Mars together and blasting off into space forever. The world truly would be better off without these dillholes. How did they amass this much power?!
Because people keep funding them.
Stop shopping Amazon, WholeFoods, AbeBooks, etc.
Stop shopping anything related to Musk including Tesla.
I have to say I loved the movie. We read a children’s version of the Odyssey when I was in primary school and then a more challenging one in secondary school, one of the standard translations. Then another at uni that was a more subversive, experimental take, since translation opens the door to so many different slants on the same subject, which is compelling as a stand-alone phenomenon. But when you get to film, it’s another translation, into another language, effectively, film is not text. And I have to say, Nolan’s movie gave me a whole and genuine awe for the source material and for him personally. It’s another dimension. Such that casting calls that would normally hook your attention to the detriment of the wider story actually *work* to advance it. Elliot Page as the solider left behind to offer the gift to the Trojans is brilliant. Just perfect casting. Likewise Lupita, likewise Zendaya. Every actor is perfectly cast. Pitch perfect. But it’s the story itself that takes over. And it has really profound parallels with the time we’re living in now. Not just Trump…. They don’t dwell on Agamemnon, they don’t even show his face, really, but it’s clear that his rule ends in tragedy (the Oresteia is much darker than the Odyssey) because the world that formed him, and followed him, is not built to last.
Thanks for your insights. I am planning on seeing it but haven’t made it yet and feel safe in assuming I have time!
Funnily enough I have been trying (with middling results) to put some books in a box for the charity shop and I just discovered copies of the Odyssey and Iliad on a shelf. Of all people the Odyssey is translated by TE Lawrence. I know the main beats of the story as I love Greek mythology but I’ve never read the whole thing. I’ll give this version a go and if I get stuck pick up one of the others I’ve seen recommended since everyone started discussing the film. For once it’s nice not feeling like I need to race through the book before I get to the cinema.
I like the Emily Wilson translation (first translation to say slave instead of servant or whore and some other nuances that the male translators missed). It’s written in a readable style. But, I only got a third of the way through before I saw the movie, and I kind of think I will now appreciate the written version much better. So go see the movie, and read a synopsis beforehand so you know the bones of the story and some of the relationships between characters. This movie is amazing! I will be thinking about some of the big themes for quite a while.
Oh my god what a loser!! How can one have so much money and power and still be this recidivous? Someone just put him on an unpopulated island somewhere tell him he can be the king of it.
I can’t wait 🤣🤣🤣. Did you watch the short video above? It’s absolutely hilarious, this is going to be such an embarrassing dumpster fire. I’ve seen the Odyssey twice now, once alone and once with family as I wanted my kids to experience what true cinema looks and feels like. Good luck for taking this one on, AI Grok !
That goober sure loves to lose money.
Shouldn’t it be in Greek with darker olive-skinned actors, and not White folks speaking English with British accents? Oh well…whatever.
Bwahahahaha! Let me see him try. 😆 My entire salary on either:
1) Musk won’t even make it because he’s a talentless cretin who has not a clue about filmmaking, or
2) he won’t make it because he’s a hypersensitive, spineless, egotistical little beeyotch who is afraid it will be a flop (which it almost assuredly would be).
My prediction is he won’t make it because fundamentally he’s unable to, and his skin (while being the “correct” color in his eyes) is far too thin.
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