Mitch McConnell has missed 30 roll call votes & dozens of votes, breaking Senate rules

Mitch McConnell is still “missing.” He has not been seen in public since he was loaded into an ambulance in mid-June. Two weekends ago, his office released a bizarre “proof of life” photo, a photo which has united Democrats and Republicans in collective disbelief. Kentucky’s Gov. Andy Beshear recently said that people from two different federal agencies told him that McConnell is dead. Weeks ago, Beshear demanded a health update on McConnell and he still hasn’t heard back. Beshear’s relative inaction is infuriating Democrats, and I get it, but acknowledge that many Republicans seem happy to cover up whatever is really happening here. Like, there’s active obfuscation and what looks like a plot to “Weekend at Bernie’s” a sitting senator. That’s not on Beshear.
Well, here’s the latest – with his five-week absence from the Senate, McConnell is breaking Senate rules. And a lot more:
Mitch McConnell has been accused of violating one of the Senate’s own rules after disappearing from public view for 39 days while missing dozens of votes. Despite this, his office continues to provide no new information about his latest condition or expected return—even as a taxpayer-funded security detail mysteriously remains outside the hospital he was rushed to on June 14.
The prolonged absence has prompted questions about whether the 84-year-old Republican is complying with Rule VI of the Standing Rules of the Senate, which states: “No Senator shall absent himself from the service of the Senate without leave.”
Under Senate procedure, members who expect to be absent typically seek a formal leave of absence from the chamber. But it remains unclear whether McConnell has done so, fueling calls to come clean, as well as anger in parts of MAGA world.
“McConnell and his ilk will fight to keep the Senate filibuster because ”muH rULeS,” but completely ignore this rule about making sure the Senator IS ALIVE,” former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis wrote on X.
The lack of transparency has also frustrated lawmakers and fueled broader concerns about how Congress handles prolonged incapacitation by sitting members. GOP Rep. Tim Burchett said this week that McConnell’s disappearance highlighted the need for a constitutional mechanism to deal with lawmakers who are unable to perform their duties for extended periods. “I think it needs to happen yesterday,” he told independent journalist Desirée Townsend. “It’s pathetic.”
Since vanishing from public view, McConnell has missed 30 out of 30 roll call votes on everything from the War Powers Resolution on the Iran war, to judicial nominations and a housing affordability bill. But his office, led by longtime aide Terry Carmack, who earns $226,000 a year, has repeatedly declined to answer questions from the Daily Beast, including whether leave has been requested or granted.
Burchett was one of the first GOP Senators to claim a “cover-up” was taking place over McConnell, who was rushed to George Washington University Hospital last month after a 911 call suggesting he’d had a heart attack, was unconscious, and had received CPR…. It is also not clear if he was transferred to rehabilitation outside of GWU Hospital, or simply into the rehabilitation unit within the facility itself.
Adding to the mystery are the security vehicles that the Daily Beast has observed for days outside the hospital, parked in the same spot. On Wednesday, two vehicles from the D.C. Metropolitan Police fleet were also parked a few meters away.
Meanwhile, MAGA rage continues. “Senator McConnell is in clear violation of Senate Rule VI by being absent without leave. This rule is straightforward and he needs to face the consequences,” a self-described “America First” voter from Texas wrote on X. “The Senate cannot keep operating this way while important work is ignored. Time to enforce the rules.”
I don’t have an answer for “what Democrats should do” or even “what Republicans should do.” I really don’t know, but it’s a little bit funny to me that Senate Republicans are freaking out as well. Is this state-Republicans versus Senate-Republicans? Is the Kentucky GOP pulling these shenanigans purely to run interference with Beshear possibly appointing McConnell’s replacement? Beshear promised to challenge the half-assed rule which would block this. And what about the DC Met Police hanging out at the hospital? Surely that’s a tremendous waste of resources.
Photos courtesy of Mitch McConnell’s social media, Cover Images.
19 Responses to “Mitch McConnell has missed 30 roll call votes & dozens of votes, breaking Senate rules”
I read a thread on Substack last night from a paramedic with years of experience who explained minute to minute what was happening in the original 911 call, and the video that a neighbour recorded whilst the ambulance was waiting outside, and then, a patient was being lifted on a stretcher into the ambulance, with no sirens, no oxygen supply, no CPR in progress, no urgency at all, no lights…. And the entire demeanour of the crew would suggest they were transporting a body, not a live patient, with due method and respect, but their strict operating standards would not have allowed them to work as you can witness in the film if the patient still had a pulse. And it’s very compelling. There simply is no explanation for what’s going on, except that he’s brain dead, or his body is in a morgue. Awful. But if anyone deserved this level of indignity, it’s him. And I think the Governor is playing this just right, playing the long game, because finally — finally — the GOP has to look itself in the mirror, and ask, What the F*ck.
My husband is a paramedic and he gave pretty much the same analysis. It’s pretty obvious to the trained eye.
Are they gonna put him on ice or something? Like, what is the actual plan here,
The only thing I don’t understand about that ambulance video is why would the ambulance be transporting a dead body? I don’t know the correct protocol in DC, but here in Minnesota, if paramedics are called and the patient is DOA, the medics leave and the coroner is called to pick up the body to transport for autopsy or to the mortuary. I’ve never heard of paramedics transporting a dead body in an ambulance, much less taking the body to a hospital as seems to have happened here. 🤔
@Brassy Rebel – I initially had that thought too, but what if they were instructed to take him to the hospital? As annoying as conspiracies are, in this situation clearly a ton of people know what the real story is and aren’t talking, so the simple detail of the paramedics doing as they were told doesn’t seem a stretch.
Paramedics cannot legally declare a person deceased, only a doctor can.
If he’s effectively brain dead but still breathing, paramedics do the transport.
The medics don’t declare the death but they don’t continue working on a dead body. They know when a patient is deceased.
@ MightyMolly: who would have the authority to order DC paramedics to transport a dead person to the hospital?And how much were the medics paid to keep them quiet 🤐?
@brassy rebel That’s why I avoid conspiracy theories. But yet the paramedics aren’t talking. They could easily quiet the rumors but they don’t. It’s easy to imagine that things just work differently in DC and this kinda thing happens there (not to this extent typically though.)
Yep. He’s pining for the fjords. He is an ex-Senator.
At this long we should retire the weekend @ Bernie’s reference. They’re Mitch McConnelling this dude.
Governor Beshear is not to blame here and should not be getting attacked. The dem bashing is all the rage instead of putting republicans feet to the fire. Pathetic.
I find it fascinating at￼ people are yelling at Governor Andy Beshear instead of Senate majority leader, John Thune as to whether McConnell is dead or alive.
Governor Andy has nothing to do with determining if the seat is vacant.
Yelling at Democrats for things beyond their control is all the rage these days. It’s practically the national pastime. But I’m just glad there’s one less Republican in the Senate to screw us over. People need to look on the bright side.
There’s a sign on a bridge somewhere that says ‘Mitch McConnell is on eternity leave’.
Surely someone can use some actual rules to put a stop to this nonsense?
“Mitch McConnell is on eternity leave.”
😂
Tom Kean Jr. (R) of NJ missed more than 100 votes due to his depression He just went AWOL, refused to say why he was gone for FOUR months. He received his full salary and benefits while he just … left. This is after he voted AGAINST the Earned Sick Leave Act, which mandates that NJ workers get five (five!) paid sick leave days per year.
So, he can go out on medical leave, with no documentation, but no one else can. As AOC says, this should absolutely be illegal.
He was too depressed to perform congressional duties but he busily traded stocks the entire time he was absent. He has a new mental health disorder—selective depression.
I also love that they’ve listed his top aide’s very generous salary. Love it. So people who are paying his salary with their taxes make the connection: as long as this Senator is on ice — quite literally — his staff can continue to collect their pay checks. So they have a vested interest in keep up the cover up. Connect those dots, and you have a lot of pissed of potential Republicans. Democrats already know they’re being treated like dirt. This might come as news to voters in red states struggling with the cost of living.
It’s clear what should happen next: Beshear should force the issue, either by calling for a snap election, or appointing another Senator.
Whether he is dead, alive, or preserved in amber, if MAGA is upset about his prolonged absence and the lack of his vote in the senate, that’s good enough for me at the moment.
I think this extended state of limbo hurts Republicans. It makes them look scared and pathetic. It steals votes from the shitty policy they want to pass. So good.
Kentuckians who are currentlly without representation chose this for themselves by voting for this relic in the first place.
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