VF: Prince George celebrated his 13th birthday in Norfolk with a ‘low-key party’

For years now, whenever one of the Wales kids has a birthday, royal commentators always say the same thing about how the kids are celebrating: a family birthday party, with the Princess of Wales “baking a cake.” It’s their go-to line. I guess it probably comes from Kensington Palace’s WhatsApp group with royal reporters. Well, if you can believe it, that’s exactly how Prince George celebrated his 13th birthday yesterday. Vanity Fair claims that the Wales family is staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and that Kate baked a cake and they’re all trying to have a quiet and outdoorsy summer before George goes to Eton.
On Wednesday, Prince George will celebrate his 13th birthday with a party before he starts at Eton College in September, with the royal also set to enjoy a few more weeks of summer fun.
Insiders tell Vanity Fair that the teenage prince will mark the occasion with a “low-key party” and a homemade cake baked by Kate Middleton. As for gifts? “One thing George won’t be getting is an iPhone,” says royals commentator Sarah Hewson. “His parents are very hot on phones, and they won’t allow him on social media. They want to protect him from that for as long as they can.”
Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be spending much of the rest of the summer at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk hideaway, as they prepare the teenage prince for the next chapter of his life: starting boarding school at Eton in September. Sources close to the family say they want to make sure they have quality time together—and will be keeping things low-key and close-knit —before George begins attending Eton.
According to one family friend, the Waleses are hoping to give George “a summer to remember.”
“He starts boarding school in September and that’s a big step. He will be away from home for the first time, and William and Catherine want to spend as much quality time together as they can this summer,” the source says.
George will be following in his father’s footsteps when he enrolls at Eton in September. His uncle Prince Harry also attended the prestigious school. Before George begins classes, the family will enjoy Norfolk’s wild beaches, its rugged coastline, and taking forest walks.
“It is very special to the family because it’s a place where they can escape daily life and enjoy their freedom. It’s their family sanctuary,” says Hewson. “They go for walks, spend long days jumping into the marshes and running along the beaches. It’s a [children’s book] Swallows and Amazons–type summer, the best possible summer before George heads off to boarding school.”
It’s possible that they’re spending most of the summer at Anmer Hall, and it’s possible that the family really did have a quiet and no-drama family-oriented birthday party for George. I have a September birthday – I always enjoyed that, because it meant that my birthday fell at the beginning of the school year, and I could have a party with school friends. I always felt bad for people with summer birthdays because it felt like they never got to celebrate with a big group of friends. For George in particular, this sounds less like how he actually wanted to spend his summer, and more like how his mother wants to spend the summer. Like… what 13-year-old boy genuinely wants to spend two months hanging out with only his siblings and his grandmother?? I would also guess that the family is already on a vacation outside of the UK, or they soon will be. Last summer, they “borrowed” a luxury yacht and sailed around Greece with the Middletons. What have they planned for this summer?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Kensington Palace.
16 Responses to “VF: Prince George celebrated his 13th birthday in Norfolk with a ‘low-key party’”
Louis looks so unhappy in that balcony photo. The kids would benefit so much from having just a larger happier group of cousins in their lives.
Keen and scooter won’t allow it. Their loss. Maybe the Wales children will have to wait some years to meet sussexes
on their own
Maybe he will have a bigger party later?
I can’t help but feel a little sorry for George. The press has reported on this birthday with a certain glee. As if opening season has just started.
I guess time will tell.
And i don’t believe for a second that the Waleses will remain in Norfolk for the summer holidays. They will almost certainly go overseas. Maybe they already have.
I doubt keen baked the cake I think was the chef who did.
Personally I think he will have or already has his own cell phone and W&K just don’t want the media to know that. Not having one at his age would be unusual in this day and age.
I was thinking about when my son got a phone for safety purposes. These kids could just ask their security detail to call home.
I wonder if those kids are a bit isolated. In one respect, maybe that is good in that their family can give them a good grounding, but on the other hand, I keep thinking if it will do George good to “get out of the house” and meet other people. He will have the opportunity to make new friends, maybe lifelong friends, to have fun, and to gain another perspective. I’ve read some of the things written about Eton, and I hope George is safe and all goes well with him. Goodness knows, I don’t envy his path. I do think their parents love their children. Hope they do right by them.
I think a lot of what we are told is nonsense and the kids hopefully lead a far more ‘normal’ (rich person) life than they would ever let on. It is not two months of Norfolk beaches and home cooked dinners. They have their own ridiculous holidays and they’re probably being helicoptered to friends houses and doing all sorts of kids holiday stuff.
We all know he’s been boarding for years…Eton will not be his first time away from home. And while he may not technically have an “iPhone” he certainly has either the android equivalent or an ipad for “educational” purposes that he can conveniently use for texting and social media. Duh. No way these spoiled kids don’t have everything that their friends have.
How can they talk about him boarding like its a new thing when William admitted that he’s been boarding, and KP’s mouthpiece Rebecca English just told us he’s been boarding for YEARS?
Anyway was this a party with friends? Did they fly out his school friends via helicopter? Or is this with Norfolk friends aka Turnip Toffs Next Generation?
I think the emphasis on their summer in Norfolk is to provide cover for whatever vacation they have planned, if they’re not gone already. Spending his summer traipsing around Norfolk beaches sounds a lot more “normal” than a private yacht around the Mediterranean or whatever they do this year.
And the yacht only got revealed because local Greek media published the story. They shut down a church for a visit and the local started talking about it.
Plus there was that Greek swimmer who seemed to know things.
I’m glad they’re honest enough to mention Swallows & Amazons (I loved those books as a kid) because reading the story up to that point it all sounded like a throwback Enid Blyton fever dream. It’s the 1950’s nostalgia in full play which makes me strongly doubt the veracity of this. George is probably tucked away in a dark room playing video games.
Kaiser brings up a good point about George seemingly only spending time with his siblings and grandmother. I’d like to think that he has some friends in Norfolk and that he will spend some time with them. It highlights that these royal commentators are operating on a lot assumptions and speculation. So much so that they unable to pivot from the myth that this is going to be George’s first time at boarding school to the fact that he’s been boarding from quite sometime.
I’m wouldn’t be surprised if they’re going to attempt to co-op Harry and Meghan’s position on cellphones and social media. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Kate tries to attach it to her First Years non-program. The media didn’t drop that nugget for no reason. As weird as that family acts when they are in public, those kids have cellphones and access to social media.
We’ve seen how Kate can’t cook in public so can we stop the lie that she’s baking cakes. Can they also stop the lie about his first time boarding. As Kandi Burrus would say, “The LIES!”
Based on how racist, narcissistic,and entitled his parents are, I’m going to guess his friend group is white and controlled by who they consider suitable for the second in line to the throne. He recoiled on camera after shaking hands with a disabled minority child at Wimbledon. I seriously doubt he will be having a birthday party in the sense that our children do because they don’t want to appear to be like commoners. Kate forgot about those roots when she snagged Peggster.
So future-future King recoils at contact with POC? Color me shocked! But didn’t his esteemed father deny the family’s rampant and obvious racism? Say it isn’t so!!!!!
*clutches pearls*
KKKate bake a cake? Sure Jan, tell me another one.🤪 I remember seeing a video in which she couldn’t even flip a pancake!
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