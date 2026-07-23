Xzibit’s 20-year-old cat has a visiting nurse & gets infusions: ‘I don’t care what it costs’

Rapper Xzibit is best known for “Pimp My Ride,” which aired on MTV from 2004 to 2007. You might know him from the “Yo Dawg, I Heard You Like” meme, which he used to say when revealing the ridiculous mods the show built into people’s cars. Xzibit got a cat back when the show was airing. He’s going viral for the fact that his cat, Thundercat, is still alive at 20! In a recent interview with ET Online about Thundercat, he said he’ll pay whatever he needs to keep her living comfortably. He feeds her Hill’s Science Diet kibble for age 11 and up and Royal Canin wet food for age 11 and up. She also gets occasional Fancy Feast and Temptations treats. Thundercat has thyroid and kidney issues and gets saline infusions from a visiting nurse. He got Thundercat from a breeder. She can go outside, but just in the backyard. Here’s part of what he told ET Online:
I love my cat and there’s a huge cat community and I’m glad that everybody loves her as much as I do. She’s a bengal cat mixed with a bobcat.
She’s over 20 years old, so I take really good care of her. I feed her really healthy stuff. She’s had some health issues, but I got really good doctors. We did what we could and she’s still here kicking it.
On what he does to keep her healthy
I give her lots of love. We have conversations. She has a fountain. They like to drink running water. And I keep on a really healthy diet. Let her go outside [in the backyard]. You know, she lives a good life.
She has a great team of people. She has a nurse that comes, gives her her fluid. I have a nice boarding place, they take really good care of her.
I don’t care what it costs to keep her alive. I’m going to keep doing it.
As long as she has quality of life and she’s getting up and she’s spending her days the way she does, I’m going to keep going.
I love how his first answer about keeping her healthy was that he gives her love and talks to her! You can tell he adores that cat and does everything he can for her. Love, not money, is obviously his motivation, but it’s also paying off for him. He has a Cameo account with Thundercat and has been offered multiple sponsorship deals. Xzibit says that Thundercat could live up to 25! I hope he’s right and that he has many more years with that sweet girl.
Here’s Xzibit explaining how he takes care of his cat. He also shows some of the things fans have sent him with her face on it, including paintings!
And here’s his interview with ET Online:
There is no greener flag than a genuine love of animals…
Agreed!
My kind of man… one who knows how to love and take care of animals… showing their soft side 🥰
Heard of him before and love him for this.
I have always loved him but did not know about beautiful Thundercat! Our 18.5 year old passed last December and when people ask me the secret I tell them it’s the water fountains. We’ve been using them for 10 years and it really encourages cats to hydrate. That, and good care, love, high-quality food. Love cats!
Sorry for your loss, Kitten. It’s so hard to lose our furry feline family members.
Oh Kitten, I’m so sorry you had to say goodbye to your girl. You’ve mentioned her before and I know you loved her fiercely. May you always feel her presence in your heart. ❤️
Thundercat! I love it. 20 and counting is amazing.
Our cat turned 18 yesterday which was not expected when he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease a few years back. Now he is partially deaf/blind and also has arthritis, dementia, and high blood pressure although getting him on daily medication for his blood pressure has improved his kidney function. We have four-weekly vet visits for arthritis painkiller shots, six monthly blood pressure checks and annual full blood tests to keep an eye on everything. I give our vet a lot of credit for keeping him going.
He also has a water fountain and anything else that could make his life more comfortable (including a little stool to help him climb on the bed). I will continue to give him anything he needs as long as he wants to stay around.
Agree 150%
Thundercat! Ho! A blast form the last cartoon and a cute kitty. Love the love.
As a fellow cat lover and parent these stories warm my heart! I lost my Stella in 2021, at age 17, and it devastated me. I finally adopted a 4 year old kitty this year (Luna) and she is already my talkative little best friend. Yaay for ALL fur babies and the happiness they bring to us humans!!
Amazing. As long aa she is enjoying life 💖 ❤️ he loves her. They make and break our hearts don’t they
We’ve just adopted two rescue boys who are almost two. They’re so tiny compared to all the cats I’ve had before. I was just telling them that two of their sisfurs/aunties lived to 21 & 20. We were lucky that they were both in robust health until right at the end. Can’t beat a man who really loves his kitties.
Thundercat is gorgeous and so is X-hibit for being a wonderful cat daddy.