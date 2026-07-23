Xzibit’s 20-year-old cat has a visiting nurse & gets infusions: ‘I don’t care what it costs’



Rapper Xzibit is best known for “Pimp My Ride,” which aired on MTV from 2004 to 2007. You might know him from the “Yo Dawg, I Heard You Like” meme, which he used to say when revealing the ridiculous mods the show built into people’s cars. Xzibit got a cat back when the show was airing. He’s going viral for the fact that his cat, Thundercat, is still alive at 20! In a recent interview with ET Online about Thundercat, he said he’ll pay whatever he needs to keep her living comfortably. He feeds her Hill’s Science Diet kibble for age 11 and up and Royal Canin wet food for age 11 and up. She also gets occasional Fancy Feast and Temptations treats. Thundercat has thyroid and kidney issues and gets saline infusions from a visiting nurse. He got Thundercat from a breeder. She can go outside, but just in the backyard. Here’s part of what he told ET Online:

I love my cat and there’s a huge cat community and I’m glad that everybody loves her as much as I do. She’s a bengal cat mixed with a bobcat. She’s over 20 years old, so I take really good care of her. I feed her really healthy stuff. She’s had some health issues, but I got really good doctors. We did what we could and she’s still here kicking it. On what he does to keep her healthy

I give her lots of love. We have conversations. She has a fountain. They like to drink running water. And I keep on a really healthy diet. Let her go outside [in the backyard]. You know, she lives a good life. She has a great team of people. She has a nurse that comes, gives her her fluid. I have a nice boarding place, they take really good care of her. I don’t care what it costs to keep her alive. I’m going to keep doing it. As long as she has quality of life and she’s getting up and she’s spending her days the way she does, I’m going to keep going.

[From YouTube transcript]

I love how his first answer about keeping her healthy was that he gives her love and talks to her! You can tell he adores that cat and does everything he can for her. Love, not money, is obviously his motivation, but it’s also paying off for him. He has a Cameo account with Thundercat and has been offered multiple sponsorship deals. Xzibit says that Thundercat could live up to 25! I hope he’s right and that he has many more years with that sweet girl.

Here’s Xzibit explaining how he takes care of his cat. He also shows some of the things fans have sent him with her face on it, including paintings!

And here’s his interview with ET Online:

