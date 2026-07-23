Sarah Ferguson’s ex-boyfriend passed away, will she return to the UK for the funeral?

Most of the left-behind Windsors are being boring or they’re already on vacation. It’s officially the summer silly season, which is why there’s suddenly a renewed focus on Sarah Ferguson. All week, the Daily Mail has been pushing a story about Sarah and how she abandoned Prince Andrew in his time of need. Which brings me back to one of the weirdest royal stories of the year: the disappearance of Sarah Ferguson. Sarah got the hell out of England just weeks before Andrew was moved (under cover of darkness) out of Royal Lodge. She was already far away from the UK when Andrew was arrested in February. No one saw her until April, when the Sun got photos of her in Austria. I believe she was there. I do not believe she stayed there for much longer. It’s been months since we heard anything about her whereabouts or how she’s paying for her disappearance. Well, now the British media is trying to convince Sarah to return to the UK to attend the funeral of her former lover.

His truly was a life lived in the fast lane, taking him from Gravesend, his Kent birthplace, to the Swiss ski resort of Verbier, where he owned no fewer than three chalets, one of which became mischievously known as ‘Cocaine Castle’, and also to Sevenhampton Place in Wiltshire, a property in St Tropez and a grouse moor in Scotland. It also brought him the profound and undying affection of Sarah Ferguson, who hoped to marry him. Aged 88, Paddy McNally has reached the chequered flag, dying peacefully after a long illness – just two months after I disclosed the sudden death of his son Sean, one of his two boys by his late wife Anne. ‘He was in a bad way for a while so this comes as good news,’ reflects one old friend. For Fergie, the sense of loss will be profound. A friend tells me that, at the moment, she has no comment to make – in public, at least. In private, it would be remarkable if she did not reflect on what might have been – had McNally, 22 years her senior, asked her to marry him. They met after Fergie was recruited to look after Sean and his brother Rollo, following Anne’s death in 1980. McNally, a charmer who’d been educated at £54,000-a-year Stonyhurst College, was well on his way to amassing a fortune, thanks to his work alongside Bernie Ecclestone, revolutionising F1 corporate entertainment with the Formula One Paddock Club. His riches allowed him to indulge chums in all manner of adult entertainment – much to Fergie’s delight. But their three-year affair ended in 1985. A year later, she became engaged to the then Prince Andrew.

[From The Daily Mail]

I don’t think there’s anything sketchy about Paddy McNally’s death – an 88-year-old man passing away after a lengthy illness is sad but unremarkable – but it definitely feels like knives are being sharpened. The press wants Sarah to come back to them. They don’t know where she is. They want to scapegoat her and target her. And it’s still absolutely bonkers to me that Sarah has truly disappeared. I said this months ago, but my impression is that she’s terrified, not just terrified about money or legal repercussions regarding her association with Jeffrey Epstein. But terrified about what might happen to her if she ever returns to the UK, or if the Windsors ever find out where she is.

Surely, Sarah Ferguson has to come out of hiding for his funeral? Paddy McNally, Fergie's loyal ex-boyfriend and benefactor, has died. Read Thursday's Eden Confidential social diary:https://t.co/Jf2703jdRV — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) July 23, 2026