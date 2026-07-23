“David Beckham is taking a post-World Cup family vacation on a yacht” links

Checking in on David Beckham’s business & post-World Cup family vacation on a yacht. David is rich as hell, and his businesses are super-successful. [LaineyGossip]

Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in a bio-pic which has been in development limbo for a while. Tom recently said that he’s starting preparations soon. [JustJared]

Measles are coming back in a big way. [Jezebel]

What is Christopher Nolan’s best movie? Is it Dunkirk? [Pajiba]

American moms despise Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]

Brandi Glanville laments her sons’ drug-free lifestyles. [Socialite Life]

NCIS is entering its 24th season?? Damn. [Hollywood Life]

Why did Conan O’Brien change his hairstyle? [Seriously OMG]

What was Charlize Theron’s best look from The Odyssey tour? [RCFA]

A documentary about Twiggy? Sure! [OMG Blog]

David Beckham was spotted shirtless while relaxing aboard a luxury yacht with Victoria Beckham during a family vacation in Ibiza. See the photos! https://t.co/pkujrEDwop — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 22, 2026