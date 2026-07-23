Checking in on David Beckham’s business & post-World Cup family vacation on a yacht. David is rich as hell, and his businesses are super-successful. [LaineyGossip]
Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in a bio-pic which has been in development limbo for a while. Tom recently said that he’s starting preparations soon. [JustJared]
Measles are coming back in a big way. [Jezebel]
What is Christopher Nolan’s best movie? Is it Dunkirk? [Pajiba]
American moms despise Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
Brandi Glanville laments her sons’ drug-free lifestyles. [Socialite Life]
NCIS is entering its 24th season?? Damn. [Hollywood Life]
Why did Conan O’Brien change his hairstyle? [Seriously OMG]
What was Charlize Theron’s best look from The Odyssey tour? [RCFA]
A documentary about Twiggy? Sure! [OMG Blog]
David Beckham was spotted shirtless while relaxing aboard a luxury yacht with Victoria Beckham during a family vacation in Ibiza. See the photos! https://t.co/pkujrEDwop
— JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 22, 2026
12 Responses to ““David Beckham is taking a post-World Cup family vacation on a yacht” links”
EAT THE RICH!
David Beckham has never been my type, but I am loving seeing people over 50 rock their hot bods more and more.
Brandi Glanville, klassy as eva.
Yeah but that boot polish hair and beard dye job that Beckham has really ruins it. It makes him look sleazy as heck. He’d look younger if he just let his hair grow gray. It’s like he took lessons from Giuliani’s mascara trick!
Not nearly enough moms hate him.
And the billionaires take vacations from…what?
As we chanted during the 2016 election, women can stop this rapist (paraphrasing). Women had the numbers and the power to shape the destiny of this country. And this is what half of white women chose. Now women need to own their complicity in this sh*t.
Yep, mightymolly.
I love Fred, but I won’t be watching this biopic. He never wanted his life portrayed on screen. His estate failed to maintain the rights to his autobiography, which is how the movie is being made. “Astaire’s will included a clause requesting that no such portrayal ever take place; he commented, ‘It is there because I have no particular desire to have my life misinterpreted, which it would be.'”
Tom Hiddleston should play Fred Astaire!
Oh Beckham, you used to be sooo fine, but alas…
Nobody can stop the wheel of time from turning. Not even Becks.
And the butchering of his face didn’t help either.
I haven’t seen the odyssey yet and am looking forward to it. But I have to say I love Memento.
Leave a comment after you have read the article