Ford keeps firing people for stealing break snacks they paid for

Earlier this year Kurt Kromm, an electrician who worked for Ford Motor Co. for 11 years at a plant in Kentucky (sometimes averaging 60 hours a week), was unceremoniously fired. The reason? Ford accused Kromm of stealing a chocolate chip cookie from the onsite marketplace. The cookie retailed for $1.95, Kromm’s salary was $200,000. The real culprit was the wonky self-checkout kiosk, as Kromm later proved when he provided Ford with a notarized bank statement showing the $1.95 payment had been debitted from his account. Adding further insult to injury, Kromm had made the purchase during an overnight shift when his blood sugar dropped, and he’s diabetic. Ford ended up cutting Kromm a check for $33,000 in back pay and offering him his job back. But Kromm was so disgusted with the whole affair, he declined to return, and went public with his story last month. The slim silver lining was that Ford promised the United Auto Workers union that moving forward they would suspend, not fire workers over cases of “suspicious payment kiosk activity.” Yeah, well, guess which big wheel company is a liar liar pants on fire? Ford did it again — at least four more times!
Nick Nabozny, who had nearly nine years’ experience at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant, was fired after he was accused of walking out with a bag of Doritos and a package of Ritz crackers with cheese that the company alleged he hadn’t paid for, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Nabozny, 38, insists he believed the self-checkout kiosk had processed his debit-card payment after it chimed and flashed on the screen.
At least three other Michigan Assembly workers who were fired over alleged snack thefts have been reinstated after investigations cleared them, according to the Free Press.
Nabozny said during a meeting with Ford management on April 27, he was shown surveillance footage from earlier that month that allegedly captured the incident at the self-checkout marketplace near the end of an overtime shift.
“I asked, ‘What did I steal?’” Nabozny told the newspaper.
A union bargaining representative said, “‘They have you on camera in the marketplace stealing food,’” he continued. “I said, ‘I never stole anything in my life. Why would I jeopardize my livelihood and my family’s livelihood to steal food when I’m making good money?’”
“It showed me talking to someone and then when I was done speaking, it shows me grabbing a Milky Way off the shelf, looking at the ingredients, and putting it back,” said Nabozny, who earned $40 an hour.
He’d been on track to earn over $125,000 for the year last year due to accrued overtime.
“I grabbed two different snacks, Doritos and Ritz Crackers with cheese. Then it shows me going to the kiosk and scanning those two items. It shows me pulling my debit card out of my pocket, tapping it and waiting for it to register,” he said.
Another employee, Brendan Fluker, told the Free Press that workers have long complained about the Aramark kiosks malfunctioning, citing transactions that failed to process, double charges, frozen screens and missing receipts.
The latest cases have prompted Ford and food-service giant Aramark to review the functionality of self-serve kiosks at Ford’s US-based plants after workers alleged payment glitches wrongly branded them as thieves and cost them their jobs.
Look, y’all know the seriousness with which I regard snacks, especially of the chip variety. But this is outrageous!! Where’s due process?! Where’s innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt?? And why is Ford so revved up to keep firing dedicated employees over cases of petty theft? Even if these items had been stolen (which they weren’t), it’s not like Ford was losing 12 tons of precious candy bar in one fell swoop. Isn’t a Milky Way here and some Doritos there factored into the cost of doing business? And again, nothing was ever actually stolen! I work at a small firm, and they do this wild thing of regularly supplying complimentary snacks. Ford is a $57 billion company — let the workers have snacks! They want bread and roses and Ritz crackers with cheese! And for Pete’s sake, fix that lemon of a kiosk.
This is pretty straightforward : in all the examples cited, the workers were earning healthy salaries in the six figures. Too expensive, says Ford. You’re fired. Come and sue us for terminating you, we’ll wait!
As one of my first corporate bosses told me “If they want to get you, they’ll get you. They’ll find a way.”
Nailed it, Lady Esther! They thought they could rid themselves of long time employees and avoid severance by firing with cause.
Sounds like someone at Ford used to work at McKinsey.
Exactly…. When they’re shown the proof of the employees actions and they still fire them… let’s call a spade a spade …
at this point, they’ll have enough people to file a class action lawsuit
the company knows this is a problem and yet continues to fire people. If this happened to me, especially after it’s happened to others, the offer of back pay and reinstatement isn’t enough. This is a super stressful time to go through the emotional upheaval that comes with being fired, let alone fired “for stealing” I’m not a litigious person but this old school “we need to bring back sweatshops” mindset from the C-suite needs to be nipped in the bud with huge lawsuits before the current administration manages to fully enact the backwards timejump they’re been plugging away at
Maybe provide your employees with some free healthy food like more responsible companies do?
Not a good look and another reason for me to be less likely to buy American stuff.
I still support American brands that are doing real good things (like this website for instance), but very often whatever crappy thing happens in the USA gets spread further and I no longer support that.
Never had an Amazon account for instance, as I saw years ago how crappy they behaved to their American employees. At least there are laws in my country to prevent them from behaving the same way, but I know they want to.
The only reason there’s even a chance of them getting their jobs back is the unions, which is why every capitalist hates them so much. I kiiiiiond of get that it would show bad character to be making six figures and stealing snacks, but this is clearly not what’s going on.
This is just a giant scam to fire high salary employees with CAUSE. Which means they wouldn’t be entitled to unemployment or even severance. I hope employees file with EOC and also sue Ford.
Found On Road Dead = FORD…ALL 58 YEARS OF MY LIFE!😠
Agree with the comments above that this could be an HR strategy to reduce high salary headcount.
However I also wonder about the genAI angle? It would be time consuming to go through a bunch of video footage and marry that with the kiosk outputs to identify these cases. So does Ford have a genAI application for this? One that also malfunctioned like the one/s that they used to replace engineers and head to seriously walk back?
That genAI sh*t does not reliably work for all of the purposes that these companies have bought it for. What a bunch of corporate suckers.
It isn’t just Ford. The hospital where I work has fired a few people recently for stealing from the cafeteria. I honestly don’t know whether anybody actually stole food or not, but we’re already short-staffed enough without losing people for this instead of some kind of counseling about it or something else.
This is what’s wrong with American companies. They never see the big picture. They don’t support workers or treat them right, and we’re all just inured to this poor treatment. Ford had an experienced, loyal employee with a trade that is hard to find workers to do. (My dad’s a retired union electrician.) And this is how they treated him. And damn right they should be supplying free snacks!
I consult for a few Silicon Valley businesses and they all offer staff free drinks and snacks as a benefit. Hard to believe any company would fire employees for snacks that the employee believed they paid for – how petty!
Ford really sucks here.
So big companies fire people for taking a biscuit they didn’t take, but umpteen sexual harassers are ignored and promoted. Twisted priorities.
I worked at Ford in IT for 5 years. I am not surprised by this at all.
I saw the CEO get fired because he said in an interview he wasn’t sure self driving cars had a real market outside of commercial usage. He was let go the next day for lack of “vision.” So firing someone over a cookie is totally on brand
Wow!
What happened to vending machines?
These apparently are meant to replace vending machines. I’ve encountered them in a few hotels. I haven’t used them enough to know how reliable they are, although it seems the ones at Ford are crap. I’m still so appalled at how they’ve handled this! Firing! Fired for ‘theft’?!?!? I mean, if somebody’s stealing tools, sure, but snacks?!
Anyhoo, as for vending machines, I was at the dealership the other day waiting for my car to get serviced & I saw a fellow at the vending machine. I didn’t see the initial transaction–maybe he paid for something–but then he stuck his arm up through the bottom all the way up to a particular snack item & pulled out packets one by one for every member of his family waiting with him! It was about six packets! Nobody got stressed about it, I’m sure car dealerships AND manufacturers are accustomed to petty theft & factor that into their prices. This firing stuff is some major bullsh*t. And yes, I expect better from their union. 😠
Disgusting! How in the heck is that even a firing offense? Or suspension? And is that suspension without pay?! I’m glad the guy sued, I’m glad he got just compensation, I’m glad they offered his job back and I’m glad he declined. C’mon, Ford, do better.
To add to the Ford stories, it was well known that they hired former Nazi soldiers as security guards in their plants. And at one point the washrooms in some of the plants (in Detroit and maybe even the old foundry in Windsor) didn’t have ceilings per se so the guards could monitor the men from the catwalks higher above to make sure they didn’t take too long.
If you read up on what unions had to do to get basic rights, you will understand that if corporations could get away with slavery, they would.
That’s why I never understood anyone who was against unions unless they were the rich guy who owned the company.