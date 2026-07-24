Kesha tries reasoning with a raccoon nicely to get it to leave her house



Kesha has been on the road with her Freedom Tour since May, out there living her best last lifetime as a human. But she had enough of a break to stop at home for a spell (the tour picks up on August 3 in Minnesota), only it wasn’t quite as relaxing as she’d hoped. On Monday, Kesha posted to Instagram a video of her encounter with an unruly intruder on her premises. Despite Kesha’s repeated admonitions to leave, the trespasser paid no heed. Instead, the little rascal had the gall to stare Kesha down and inch further and further into the residence, all without uttering a single word of explanation or response. Did I mention the intruder was a raccoon?

Kesha has a proven track record of speaking truth to power — but when face-to-face with a feral raccoon, the pop star may have met her ultimate match. The “Tik Tok” singer took to her Instagram Story on Monday, July 20, to document her battle with a feral raccoon refusing to leave her home. Per the footage, Kesha, 39, attempted to scare away the wild animal as it snuck into her home via a cracked window. “Sir, no … no raccoons in the house,” she said in the video. “I’m scared of you.” As Kesha repeatedly told the raccoon ‘no,’ the animal sat on her window sill while poking its head through the window’s crevice. “No! Get out of the house,” she said, making tsking noises to express her seriousness. “Out of the house, go! You’re very cute, go, get away, go.” As the animal stayed still, Kesha grew defeated and ultimately backed away. “Oh my god OK, I guess you win?” she asked, closing the door in defeat. After shutting the door, the raccoon continued to make its journey into the house — which Kesha and viewers could see from the windows. “Hey! Nuh uh, go! Get! Hey! You go away!” she told the raccoon. “Get out of the house! Go!” As the raccoon stubbornly stayed put, Kesha raised her voice in an attempt to scare the determined creature away. “Go! I am scary! Go away! Go!” she shouted. “Dude, come on. Don’t be psychotic.” The raccoon then looked at Kesha and decided, in a clear act of defiance, to inch ever-so-closer. “No! Now you’re insane. You’re actually crazy, I am scary. Go!” she exclaimed. “I am so scary. Get away! F**king s**t! Go it was funny and cute and now you gotta go.” As Kesha and the raccoon remained at an intense impasse, the pop star officially gave up. “Well, I guess f**king move in,” she quipped. Kesha has not provided an update on her new furry tenant since her initial posting. However, the animal may soon have the place to itself as Kesha is in the middle of her Freedom Tour, which kicked off in May.

[From Us Weekly]

You know what my favorite part is? Kesha addressing the raccoon as “Sir.” I’ve watched the video several times now, including showing it to my mother who said, “She’s very civilized in her approach.” Tis true. And that’s not always the case with the bandits of the animal kingdom! Remember our friend in Virginia who crashed into a liquor store, sampled the wares, and then passed out in the bathroom? Good times. And in all fairness to Kesha’s raccoon, she did leave the window open. If that’s not an invitation then I don’t know what is! LOL. My mother razzes me all the time about the baby talk I speak with my pup My Guy, but my other favorite way to communicate with him is to converse in a very stately manner about the serious things, like life and philosophy and food. I can tell by the earnestness and gravitas with which he stares back at me that My Guy returns the sentiment. Sure, they may be animals, and some of them may be trespassing; but that doesn’t mean we have to abandon all reason and decorum!

PS — Ok, full disclosure, I CAN’T forget that Virginia raccoon… because I keep buying merch with his image on it! All the proceeds go to the local animal shelter that picked him up after his bender, and they’ve been making really cute seasonal variations. I bought the Valentine’s Day “Love Drunk” tee, and am currently rockin’ the “Hot Trash Summer” tank that shows the little guy prone on the beach. A scene I plan to recreate in a week’s time when I’m on vacation.

kesha gentle parenting a racoon is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/rO3JPJAwaX — 𝔣𝔞𝔟𝔦𝔬 (@keshaooutsold) July 21, 2026