

Now that one source of the cyclospora outbreak has been identified as Taylor Farms lettuce (lying bribable administration be damned), many of us thought that we could safely continue eating fruits and vegetables. I’ve read takes from multiple experts saying that we shouldn’t stop eating fresh produce due to this. Now another suspected source of the outbreak has been identified. Officials in North Carolina have linked it to parsley and cilantro. The FDA has several open cyclospora investigations, so it’s possible that even more sources will be identified. The summer of our dysentery. (This is CB writing this, I’m not half as clever as Kismet.) People Magazine has more:

Health officials in North Carolina are linking parsley and cilantro to cyclospora outbreaks. As cases of the illness, which has made headlines for its ability to cause explosive, watery diarrhea, continue to climb, the popular, leafy green herbs may be a common denominator in hundreds of cases in North Carolina, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said, Consumer Reports stated in a Thursday, July 23 article. Parsley and cilantro are “showing up repeatedly” in association with people who have been affected, the outlet added, citing the agency’s spokesperson.

[From People]

This is scary. I just bought some cilantro at Food Lion yesterday so I’ll be throwing that out. At least it cost less than a dollar. There is a very easy solution – buy local produce and shop at farmer’s markets. The Boston Globe reported on the popularity of famer’s markets as analternative during this outbreak. They quoted an MIT biology professor who said local produce is “less susceptible to the spread of these kinds of diseases.” Typically I buy produce at the grocery store due to convenience. Local fruits and vegetables have more micronutrients and often taste better. I’m going to head to the mennonite market later today. I need more cilantro for this recipe. (It was a hit the last time I made it!)

On and there’s an egg recall in the US too. That’s another thing I’ll be buying locally.