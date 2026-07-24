Now that one source of the cyclospora outbreak has been identified as Taylor Farms lettuce (lying bribable administration be damned), many of us thought that we could safely continue eating fruits and vegetables. I’ve read takes from multiple experts saying that we shouldn’t stop eating fresh produce due to this. Now another suspected source of the outbreak has been identified. Officials in North Carolina have linked it to parsley and cilantro. The FDA has several open cyclospora investigations, so it’s possible that even more sources will be identified. The summer of our dysentery. (This is CB writing this, I’m not half as clever as Kismet.) People Magazine has more:
Health officials in North Carolina are linking parsley and cilantro to cyclospora outbreaks.
As cases of the illness, which has made headlines for its ability to cause explosive, watery diarrhea, continue to climb, the popular, leafy green herbs may be a common denominator in hundreds of cases in North Carolina, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said, Consumer Reports stated in a Thursday, July 23 article.
Parsley and cilantro are “showing up repeatedly” in association with people who have been affected, the outlet added, citing the agency’s spokesperson.
This is scary. I just bought some cilantro at Food Lion yesterday so I’ll be throwing that out. At least it cost less than a dollar. There is a very easy solution – buy local produce and shop at farmer’s markets. The Boston Globe reported on the popularity of famer’s markets as analternative during this outbreak. They quoted an MIT biology professor who said local produce is “less susceptible to the spread of these kinds of diseases.” Typically I buy produce at the grocery store due to convenience. Local fruits and vegetables have more micronutrients and often taste better. I’m going to head to the mennonite market later today. I need more cilantro for this recipe. (It was a hit the last time I made it!)
On and there’s an egg recall in the US too. That’s another thing I’ll be buying locally.
Photos credit: IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Olga Gubskaya/Avalon, Dave Garcia on Pexels
Thanks to Trump 2.0 and Musk/DOGE, and the incompetence to RFK Jr., we are all on our own. Yes, buy from local, small farms whenever you can. We should all be doing this all the time. They need our support. No farms, no food.
https://farmland.org/our-work
100% !!!
No notes.!
And during summertime no less, when grilling and fresh food is at its best.
I’m afraid to eat any produce (I’m immunocompromised). I’ve got some fresh pico de gallo I bought the other day that I guess I’m tossing.
I think I can still find cilantro seeds….
I try to grow as much as I can myself. Three years ago I spent more than a week in the hospital with food poisoning. It was so bad I couldn’t walk–too weak from lack of potassium.
Oh, my goodness! How frightening!
I live in Arizona where its so hard to garden in the summer, though beautiful in the winter. Inside I have an aquaphonic growing tower, where I can do all out fresh greens and some herbs. Mostly cilantro, chives and dill, as parsley and basil attract a lot of bugs. The set up was definitely an investment and it takes some time to get it right, but the results are so tasty and not worrying about these issues makes it so worth it.
Putting in a plug for Aerogardens and grow-your-own lettuce bowls.
Real question: is produce that has “skin” or similar ok? I normally buy bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and make a veggie “salad” without the lettuce. I love spinach but have not been getting that recently.
I would guess, yes. It looks like it’s the leafy greens that are a problem, although I read that certain fruits–like raspberries–have also been a problem. Under ordinary circumstances I would say check the CDC website, but maybe check with your local county extension office?
I live in a remote, rural, desert area with no farmer’s markets nearby. We have stopped buying most fresh produce from the sole grocery store in our area and are trying our hands at growing our own. It has been a learning process but the peace of mind from knowing exactly how our produce was grown and where it came from will be worth all of the effort. Especially since we’re 2 hours away from health care and would prefer not to have to make that trip with explosive diarrhea.
It wasn’t the ‘explosive’ that sent me to the ER, but the severe abdominal pain. Doctor said I have gastroenteritis (stomach virus). It’s been weeks of diarrhea off and on, now the gut pain and fatigue. No vegetables, they said!