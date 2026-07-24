NN: Duchess Meghan ‘is not a style icon’ but her OneOff investment was smart

NewsNation has their own in-house royalist nutcase, and the outlet has gone all-in with their Sussex-bashing over the past year or so. I would love to see the metrics on this, by the way, because I don’t actually think there’s a financial incentive in “abandoning objectivity in royal coverage to become full-throated derangers.” But I digress. This latest piece starts out as a mockery of Prince Harry because of the defeat of the Daily Mail lawsuit. None of these people know how much Harry will be out of pocket, because the court hearing on legal costs has not happened yet. But the actual point of the story is that the Duchess of Sussex made a smart business decision by investing in OneOff, the fashion app which IDs celebrities’ clothing and provides commissions. Of course, the most ridiculous spin has to be put on “Meghan made a wise investment.”
“Harry and Meghan already have two mortgages out on their (Montecito) house,” The Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff told me.
But while the couple’s deals with Netflix, Penguin Random House and Spotify have all gone stale, there is one deal that could financially save them: Meghan’s investment in OneOff. Earlier this year, during the couple’s quasi-royal tour to Australia, Meghan announced her investment in the AI celebrity shopping site. And while her sales on the site were mocked and dragged — especially after she shilled her “trauma closet,” clothes she wore to visit a children’s cancer hospital, a women’s shelter and the site of the Bondi Beach Hanukkah massacre — it makes no difference if she sells one pair of pants or not.
According to my source, who is a top fashion tech advisor, “It’s all about selling the site’s technology to Google, Meta, Anthropic or another large company that doesn’t have the bandwidth to finesse smaller AI models… but they do want the profit.”
“OneOff is actually backed by respectable players in the industry, like Revolve, and has a lot of heat right now.”
The company was founded by Emir Talu, the venture investor who previously helped launch Blank Street Coffee, and Bobby Maylack, an executive who formerly served as the Chief Creative Officer at Cameo.
“The deal with Meghan isn’t really about her at all – she is not a style icon. Her style is actually very basic. They are using her for press (good or bad) to get the name out there and recognizable enough that the company’s tech will be picked up and absorbed by a larger company.”
If and when that happens, Meghan will make some serious money.
“Even if (Meghan) didn’t put in any actual money,” my source said. “It’s her participation and the publicity she got them. She likely got a point of equity which will pay out very well in the end. It was a smart move.”
Proving the point that a broken clock is right twice a day.
Let’s go through it, shall we? 1. I don’t believe that the Sussexes have two mortgages on their Montecito home, especially since they also bought a place in Portugal. 2. The “trauma closet” line didn’t stick at the time, which is why they’re still trying to make fetch happen now – “Meghan wore the same outfit for several events in a row, a few of which were sad!” GMAFB. 3. I’m glad that fashion industry experts are impressed with OneOff’s pedigree, but that expert shoots themselves in the d–k by then claiming that Meghan “is not a style icon.” Y’all – Meghan moves product. The Meghan Effect is real. Meghan’s Midas Touch is real – not only did she put OneOff on the map, but everything she wears sells out. 4. If OneOff does get sold to some bigger fish, I agree, Meghan probably has equity in it and that’s great.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
They always forget her investment in ClevrBlend who now sells in Target and Meghan herself has said that she’s very fiscally prudent, so yeah no money worries there.
Meghan’s not a “style icon”?? What planet do those people live on? Meghan is a style icon because she doesn’t follow the trends, the pieces she wears are classic, elegant and completely aspirational.
She is just so beautiful, and clothes don’t wear her like they do on people who try too hard. She always looks appropriate without looking stuffy or uncomfortable. She is effortlessly chic. Wow, they are so angry that she walked away and refused to play the game.
Meghan is very much a style icon because her looks are classic and pretty much sell out immediately after she has worn an item. Her investment smarts are right on point based on her past investments. The gutter rats are circling the drain at this point.
“I would love to see the metrics on this, by the way, because I don’t actually think there’s a financial incentive in “abandoning objectivity in royal coverage to become full-throated derangers.” I would too because the way these people are obsessed with the idea that Harry and Meghan are broke, feels like just a wee bit of projection to me.
There are literal articles that came out weeks ago about the enormous impact that Meghan wearing certain Australian designers clothes had on the Australian economy. There are numerous articles from Harpers, from Vogue, from Women’s Wear Daily about how much of a style icon she is. Yet, NewsNation and their crack team has the real information.
They are, excuse my language, just pissing in the wind at this point. Harry and Meghan aren’t broke and unpopular because you really, really wish for that to be true. These people are just going to descend even further into, our reality is the only one that matters.
Ah yes, Meghan is such a nonentity that the BRF doesn’t constantly provide breathless analysis and affiliated links to her clothes, shoes, bags, and jewelry. Yup. Not at all.
This piece was put out to push the narrative that Harry and Meghan are broke. Whatever.
And Pooh and Paddington are not at all beloved bears. Please. 🙄
“It’s all about selling the site’s technology to Google, Meta, Anthropic or another large company that doesn’t have the bandwidth to finesse smaller AI models… but they do want the profit.”
— What does this even mean?
I have no fashion sense but she always seems so elegant and understated so yes I think for us regular folks she is an icon
Lauren Hutton, Jane Birkin, Jean Seberg, Sade, these are all women who wear classic pieces, yet wear it so well that they’re considered style icons. Meghan is like them. She wears it well, and that’s why folk rush to buy. Some women just have it.
If Meghan isn’t a style icon with her power to immediately boost sales of literally everything she wears from jewelry to shoes and everything in between then who exactly is? There is nothing like the “Meghan effect” that I can recall.. it is her superpower and unprecedented influence time never seen before she sells more clothing than the models hired to sell the products from what I’ve witnessed just by showing up at outdoors or in a photo casual or formal it doesn’t matter it sells out.