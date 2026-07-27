Will Anne Hathaway get nominated for lead or supporting actress for ‘The Odyssey’?

Wow, the awards season starts earlier and earlier every year! Low-key, that’s the way it should be though, especially since it’s far more likely that the biggest Oscar contenders will be released earlier in the year. You know, when people have time to actually see them. Last Oscar season, One Battle After Another and Sinners were the two big contenders – Sinners came out in the spring of 2025, and OBAA came out in the early fall. I guess what I’m saying is that just because The Odyssey was released in the summer, don’t dismiss it out of hand for a major Oscar push. Interestingly, there are already conversations about which actors will get studio backing for individual campaigns. From the looks of things, Matt Damon is a sure thing for a big lead-actor awards campaign, and he might even be a huge contender for the awards themselves. But what about Anne Hathaway’s Penelope? Hathaway has gotten rave reviews, and I’m sure she’ll be nominated. But in what category?
Christopher Nolan‘s “The Odyssey” opened to a massive box office haul and an avalanche of critical praise, vaulting it to the front of the Oscar race months before the fall festivals begin. But the question already dominating awards conversations isn’t whether the film will contend (we already know it will). It’s where Universal will elect to campaign Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, who plays Penelope, wife of Odysseus (Matt Damon) and mother of Telemachus (Tom Holland), fending off suitors in her husband’s absence.
Lead or supporting? It’s the season’s first real strategic inquiry among awards enthusiasts, and the Academy’s own record book argues both ways — including one cautionary precedent from Nolan’s last epic to which Hathaway’s team will have to pay very special attention.
Universal is expected to mount an aggressive awards campaign, hoping to deliver Nolan a second best picture and best director victory just three years after “Oppenheimer.” In Variety’s Oscar analysis, our current projection shows a path that tops out at 17 nominations. Sixteen would tie the record set just last season by Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” which surpassed the long-standing mark of 14 shared by “All About Eve” (1950), “Titanic” (1997) and “La La Land” (2016).
However, don’t expect an answer anytime soon. Nolan has long avoided awards strategy conversations until well after a film opens, meaning category discussions with the studio and talent are unlikely to begin in earnest until later this fall — at least not formally.
For Hathaway, “The Odyssey” anchors a busy year that has already included the blockbuster “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” and the well-received (but financially disappointing) “Mother Mary.” Still to come are the end-of-summer thriller “The End of Oak Street” and the Colleen Hoover adaptation “Verity.”
Vote splitting across multiple films is unlikely to be Hathaway’s biggest concern. The more pressing question is which category offers the clearest path to a nomination — and perhaps a second Oscar after “Les Misérables” (2012) in supporting actress. In addition, there’s also the matter of whether her placement will help or hurt another viable contending co-star: Samantha Morton, whose Circe has drawn some of the film’s loudest raves.
The good news for Hathaway is that whatever is ultimately chosen, there isn’t a category fraud debate to be had. Every year we have a few contenders that can go either way, depending on how voters feel. Think back to examples like Maria Bello in “A History of Violence” (2005) or Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006). There’s a compelling argument for either category, based on audience reaction and on the voters themselves.
I was curious so I looked it up – the internet says that Hathaway had 69 minutes of screentime in The Odyssey, out of a 173 minute film. So, she’s anchoring more than a third of the film? And giving what looks like a lead-actress performance? Meanwhile, Samantha Morton only has 10 minutes of screentime. Purely on the numbers, they should put money into Morton’s supporting-actress campaign and put Anne up for all of the lead-actress awards. I also think there’s been a more recent move to listen to the actresses and what they want – when Michelle Williams saw The Fabelmans, she believed that she gave a lead performance and asked to be submitted for nominations in that way, and the studio backed her (incidentally about The Fabelmans – Judd Hirsch only had 8 minutes of screentime and he got a supporting nom).
It’s not always about positioning an actor for the actual award as well, it’s about prestige overall. Hathaway has only been nominated in the Best Actress Oscar category one other time… seventeen years ago. That’s important too, the argument of “this is one of the best actresses of her generation and she only has ONE nomination in the lead category???”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
She was great, she totally deserves the awards. There’s usually a tone of self-awareness or irony or quirk to her performances which I take as a reflection of her own vibe, because that’s an almost impossible impression to convey when it’s not authentic to the performer’s own personality. But with Penelope you have to play it straight, pared down, austere, earnest, all the roles are like that. None of them have the dodge or the indulgence of irony about their circumstance, all of them are in a primal state of anguish or existential dread. She really hit the right notes, and they’re hard notes to hit.
I completely agree with everything you posted. I saw Odyssey yesterday in an IMAX theater, and I’m still processing all of the performances, they were so stellar. I said last night, awards season is going to be all Odyssey. Hathaway gave the performance of a lifetime, as did they all.
Hathaway’s is a leading role; Penelope and Odysseus are equals and the challenges she faces are more earthly but equally as dangerous as his with impact on more people relying on her
And Samantha Morton gives the strongest performance in that film. She’s absolutely mesmerizing
Okay now I gotta watch just for Morton’s fabulous ten minutes. I love her! I mean I love the whole cast but this film is just too much. I am ambivalent about seeing it otherwise.
Ugh, save your 3 hours and 30 bucks. I just saw it and WHAT a turd. Boring bloody men pew pew pew hacking at each other for hours on end. No women dialogue, no women have any spark or interest. The goddess Athena does not ride in on the flaming chariot of Rosy Fingered Dawn, but walks in and out of Jason Bourne’s mind looking mournful.
Circe is wonderful, but they ruin it with stupid gross special effects — I love that she moulds the men into the form of pigs with her hands like clay, but why does she plunge her hand down their throats? No reason than a boring director not knowing that character is more interesting than gruesome hack hack slash slash.
I haven’t seen the movie yet but Lupita Nyong’o is absolutely stunning in the second group photo. Just gorgeous.
She’s barely in it. Honestly, the waste of all these great women in this turd of a movie!!!
I think we all remember her last campaign which people found so cringe. I can bet it won’t be like that this time around.
I hope so. Saw the move yesterday, and she did a great job.
Samantha Morton was a standout. Robert Pattinson also got lost in the role and was convincingly slimy. My issue with Ann Hathaway is that she doesn’t get lost in a role – I did not find her compelling or complex here, but maybe that was the role, too. I thought she was good but not great. And I will say the same for Matt Damon – good, not great.
I always found Matt to be weird casting for Odysseus, who is wily and a trickster, sometimes arrogant, often not a good person. Far from a hero. An extremely complicated man.
I saw the movie on Thursday night, and thought it was wonderful; but now I understand the casting better, because Nolan’s Odysseus loses all of that interesting characterisation and is flattened into an American-style “good man” hero who sometimes comes up with a smart plan, makes mistakes and is troubled by what he has done.
It’s a much less interesting character. There’s less for him to do.
George Clooney in O Brother, Where Art Thou is much closer to the mythological character. And gives a better performance, in my opinion.
I think it’s such a beautiful and impressive film with powerful messaging. However, the female characters were very much stripped back (and some very major ones were left out completely) and Odysseus and his men were stripped of all of their more complicated characterisations and motivations and actions, apart from in one very powerful scene. Telemachus too: in the original story, Odysseus has his young son hang all of the young female slaves in retribution.
I think Matt will be nominated; but I do not think he should win. The performance just isn’t that interesting – which I put on the shoulders of Nolan’s writing.
I would nominate Anne and Matt as leads, and Himesh, Rob and Samantha as supporting. Maybe Elliott too? Tough competition in the supporting actor category!
I tend to think that there will likely be some smaller, quieter films with better performances in them than Matt’s, though. I don’t think his performance is as powerful as the precedent set by Michael B Jordan last year, for example. Maybe he’ll win for his overall body of work, the love Hollywood has for him, and the suffering he went through for the role though? Plus the $$$$$$ campaign.
I think Nolan will be a big contender for best director. I don’t think he should get adapted screenplay. He did well to compress the story and make it into an entertaining film; but he stripped out all of the interesting characterisation and most of the moral haziness, which makes it a less interesting story overall.
I’d think supporting vs lead will depend on what other actresses become contenders. She’s also going to have a newborn at home and may not want to hustle that hard.
She did an excellent job. As did Tom Holland. My goodness, I didn’t think he could do a role that’s not campy. But I’m annoyed with all the promotion for the other ladies for their “blink and you’ll miss them” screen time. Robert Pattison was also good as a villain. He’s grown up so much.
Oh my gosh. Tom Holland has blown my mind since I saw him in The Impossible with Naomi Watts. He was great through Billy Elliot as well. I had never thought of him as campy. Even his version of Umbrella in the lip sync battle transcended ‘camp’.
I saw the movie this past weekend and I thought it was plot heavy not acting heavy. It will get acting nominations only IF there is an absolute washout with all the other upcoming films this year (most of which are released in the fall). I was much more impressed with all the actors in The Invite over anyone in this. Doesn’t mean Matt Damon or Anne Hathaway won’t get nominated if there isn’t anything coming up that has better performances. This movie WILL get technical awards though. Hollywood LOVES historical epics in that way.
Now that Samantha Morton is getting so much love, for anyone who is new to her and needs more, check out Harlots!! It used to be on Hulu. Hopefully still is. Ended way too soon but to me was the antidote to Handmaids Tale. It’s about women owning their own bodies but in a wild ornate period piece. Much more fun.
In America.
Her performance is wonderful and was Oscar nominated. With a good performance by Paddy Considine and an amazing performance from Djimon Housou, who also earned an Oscar nomination. And the theme of undocumented immigrants is very timely
I loved Harlots, @MightyMolly. I think it does convey the impression of women “owning their own bodies,” and it’s not gratuitous at all. But it also makes the point that various gradations of sex work — from casual streetwalker to exalted courtesan — were really the only form of employment that women were allowed in that time. And Morton is incredible in it, and they do an amazing job of recreating that time.
Sigh. I am in the midst of a move. Now I want to procrastinate and start watching this show. Sounds fabulous. Thank you for the tip.
So, hope this isn’t threadjacking, but I have a question: “Odyssey” was filmed with IMAX cameras. Does this mean it ought to be viewed in an IMAX theater? Getting tickets for this week, but IMAX movies make me a little queasy.
yes, its best viewed in an imax theater – but that doesnt mean you need to go to a science center or something. Our local theater has one imax theater and honestly I’m not enough of a film buff to see the difference between that and a “regular” theater. I dont like said imax bc the seats dont recline in it for some reason lol, but they do in all the other theaters there.
Thanks, Becks1.
Samantha Morton for supporting. She was astonishing.
I really want to know where Himesh Patel is on this massive global press tour because as far as I understand it he had so much screen time as Odysseus’s second in command but he’s nowhere to be found in any of the heavy promo….
For the first time in my life, I’m going to see a 3-hour film TWICE in the theater. It was amazing. I couldn’t believe 3 hours had passed. Anne deserves the LEAD nomination, while Damon is sure to get one. His right hand person in the film, Eurylochus, played by Himesh Patel should be considered for a SUPPORTING nomination.