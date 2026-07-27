Alan Ritchson: ‘That bitch has the keys to the nuclear codes … Like dude, what?’

Alan Ritchson is the star of Reacher, and he’s become something of a woke icon in recent years. When people put microphones in front of him he just starts trashing Donald Trump. Ritchson’s woke politics infuriate the right-wingers, because he’s exactly the kind of guy who is supposed to be “theirs.” Handsome, white, Christian, rich, strong as an ox, born and raised in middle America, a total “Chad.” But every chance he gets, he calls Trump a loser, a rapist and a con man and he mocks the people who support Trump. I believe that Ritchson’s Trump-supporting neighbor even pulled that crazy stunt earlier this year to try to bait Ritchson into assault or something worse. But I digress. Someone put a microphone in front of Ritchson again and wouldn’t you know, this guy is still woke AF.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has once again slammed Donald Trump, calling the president a “bitch” and a “f—ing rapist.”

The outspoken actor’s latest comments came in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he joked about having the reputation of being a “loose cannon” with his words.

“I’m just saying the s–t that everybody should say if they give a s–t about humanity. Everybody else should feel like I feel,” Ritchson said.

The actor then launched into a tirade about the slow drip of the Jeffrey Epstein files and the president’s alleged association with the infamous financier and convicted pedophile. “The Epstein files, the f—ing Epstein files!” Ritchson said. “Goddamn it! Where are they? It’s a f–ing law, bitch. Show it. You f—ing pedophiles!”

The hulking action star continued, “This is my f—ing politics, dude. I would f—ing railroad these f—ers. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds. F–ing move out of the way. I don’t care what room they’re in, bitch, move. Give me the f—ing manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files.”

Ritchson, who has been open about being a devout Christian and voting Republican in the past, has previously incensed more MAGA-leaning Reacher watchers with his political takes.

“Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe. It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do,” Ritchson said in 2024. “Trump is a rapist and a con man. And yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he’s their poster child, and it’s unreal. I don’t understand it.”

Two years later, the actor’s attitude toward the president hasn’t changed. “Don’t you want to see what’s in there so that we can hold people accountable?” Ritchson said, alluding to Trump. “These f—ing rapists. We’re just cool with it. That bitch has the keys to the nuclear codes … Like dude, what? Go to jail.” (Trump has repeatedly denied rape allegations against him.)