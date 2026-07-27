Alan Ritchson: ‘That bitch has the keys to the nuclear codes … Like dude, what?’

Alan Ritchson is the star of Reacher, and he’s become something of a woke icon in recent years. When people put microphones in front of him he just starts trashing Donald Trump. Ritchson’s woke politics infuriate the right-wingers, because he’s exactly the kind of guy who is supposed to be “theirs.” Handsome, white, Christian, rich, strong as an ox, born and raised in middle America, a total “Chad.” But every chance he gets, he calls Trump a loser, a rapist and a con man and he mocks the people who support Trump. I believe that Ritchson’s Trump-supporting neighbor even pulled that crazy stunt earlier this year to try to bait Ritchson into assault or something worse. But I digress. Someone put a microphone in front of Ritchson again and wouldn’t you know, this guy is still woke AF.
Reacher star Alan Ritchson has once again slammed Donald Trump, calling the president a “bitch” and a “f—ing rapist.”
The outspoken actor’s latest comments came in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he joked about having the reputation of being a “loose cannon” with his words.
“I’m just saying the s–t that everybody should say if they give a s–t about humanity. Everybody else should feel like I feel,” Ritchson said.
The actor then launched into a tirade about the slow drip of the Jeffrey Epstein files and the president’s alleged association with the infamous financier and convicted pedophile. “The Epstein files, the f—ing Epstein files!” Ritchson said. “Goddamn it! Where are they? It’s a f–ing law, bitch. Show it. You f—ing pedophiles!”
The hulking action star continued, “This is my f—ing politics, dude. I would f—ing railroad these f—ers. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds. F–ing move out of the way. I don’t care what room they’re in, bitch, move. Give me the f—ing manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files.”
Ritchson, who has been open about being a devout Christian and voting Republican in the past, has previously incensed more MAGA-leaning Reacher watchers with his political takes.
“Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe. It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do,” Ritchson said in 2024. “Trump is a rapist and a con man. And yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he’s their poster child, and it’s unreal. I don’t understand it.”
Two years later, the actor’s attitude toward the president hasn’t changed. “Don’t you want to see what’s in there so that we can hold people accountable?” Ritchson said, alluding to Trump. “These f—ing rapists. We’re just cool with it. That bitch has the keys to the nuclear codes … Like dude, what? Go to jail.” (Trump has repeatedly denied rape allegations against him.)
I lost it at “bitch, move.” LMAO. He’s great. Regarding the Epstein files…. It feels like too few people understand that the FBI is so incompetent these days, they initially released tons of files without full redactions, then they retracting some of those documents within hours, especially the files with some of the most unsettling and pointed accusations about Donald Trump and his Epstein Class cronies. That’s how we know that the full files haven’t been released yet.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
THAT’S IT…I’VE BEEN TRYING TO RESIST BECAUSE HIS MOVIES AIN’T MY THANG…BUT HIS POLITICAL FREAK MATCHES MINE💔🇺🇸💔…SO I’MA INHALE HIS CONTENT THIS WEEK✨️🎬✨️
It’s only Monday but this will be the best post of the week.
I wish we had “like” buttons for comments! 🙂
Gloria Steinem made a brilliant point many years ago, when Trump was first campaigning, that men who are not insecure and reaching — no pun — for Alpha status don’t need to taunt and mock and attack other people. Women are just easier targets.
I haven’t seen one thing this man has been in, but I now love him and have to look for everything he’s ever done. I wish I could invite him over for a BBQ with the family and just hang out and commiserate.
A lady my age (40s) reposted the clips, and said this is how I feel about all of this, down to the part where he says, “Now I’m mad and sweating.” 😂😂😂. Him being a woke Thad will always be my favorite thing and makes the Reacher show even more fun.
The guy looks like an alpha-male of their fantasies made flesh. They must be crashing out, so hard, over his defection. 😂
Alan Ritchson is basically how Pete Hegseth THINKS he looks/sounds.
One of the comments on the Instagram clip: “Do you know how safe women would feel if we KNEW this was the IMMEDIATE reaction of the men in our lives to everything going on?” Which, yeah, AMEN, girl.
Yes, this!
“Everybody else should feel like I feel.” Co-sign.
No idea who this guy is but welcome to the veranda, sir
He’s the Jack Reacher character in the Amazon series of Reacher. Before it came out (‘22? Or ‘21?), when he did his first rounds of publicity he came out hard against Trump and MAGA. It was refreshing. He also named names of male photographers who either SA’d him or he’d seen being problematic from his modeling days.
I enjoyed hearing his interviews because they’re all kind of like this, he gets incredibly passionate about how awful MAGA is. I assumed he grew up evangelical because of how he talked about religion, but he was raised Catholic and seems to have completely rejected both religious groups. He also either went to high school with Matt Gaetz, or competed against him in high school debate/drama activities, and he is vocal about how awful he is.
I miss watching him on the Reacher series, but I canceled my Amazon membership last year. The man was made for that role and that expletive-filled rant is chef’s kiss!
OMG, I watched that rant just now (it’s at about the 30-minute mark) and I love him.
I’ve never watched a single thing featuring him, but he’s now my new fave.
Love this rant!
So necessary to shout this stuff from the rooftops.
Just came here to highlight Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast and he also has occasional shows with his interviewees in NYC at the Y ,and sometimes in LA I believe
You can also find them on You Tube
He and his cameraman were instrumental in bringing Ryan Gosling to Ghost Rider by a series of interviews and the loss of lighting !!
They are worth listening to & watching Some very good guests
Just came here to highlight Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast and he also has occasional shows with his interviewees in NYC at the Y ,and sometimes in LA I believe
You can also find them on You Tube
He and his cameraman were instrumental in bringing Ryan Gosling to Ghost Rider by a series of interviews and the loss of lighting !!
They are worth listening to & watching Some very good guests
I’m only familiar with Alan from his one episode of Brooklyn 99, where he played Young Scully. Loved him in that, glad he’s not a MAGA *sshole!
I love Alan Ritchson! He is so good in Reacher. Also, he was so great in Brooklyn 99! That is one of my favorite episodes in the entire series. Plus, his politics = aces!
I love how MAGA is crashing out because he can’t stand them—especially because he’s physically everything they can only dream of…ha!
I already thought this man was hot AF. Now, I think I’m in love with him! 😂
Remember when Melissa Berrera a Latina actress was blacklisted and fired from Scream bc of her opinions?
I said yesterday you needed to cover this and yay!
I’ve quoted “it’s a f*cking law, b!tch” way too many times already. 😆
He’s bipolar, diagnosed years ago after a suicide attempt, and very open about his mental health struggles and needing regular and consistent treatment . I love that guys like him and Chris Evans are open about it. More men need to hear it and realize it’s not “weak” to need help.
Ritchson is such an openly devout Christian. He met his wife, Catherine, while he was taking a dance class at a college and they’ve been married twenty years. It’s got to be KILLING the right that they can’t add him to their brethren. 😆 They tried and he shut them down hard a year or so ago. He’s literally the walking embodiment of what they think they are only to discover they’re the warped fun house mirror version.
Reacher is such a good series and he’s a good comedic actor as well.
‘ (Trump has repeatedly denied rape allegations against him.)’. C’mon, Rolling Stone! A judge said it in a court of law! Civil court, but still. He did it & he paid the consequences. E Jean Carroll has her money. Now he needs to fork over the defamation money, because he defamed her. Also decided in a court of law.