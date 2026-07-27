Mail: The Sussexes’ Portugal home might lead to more ‘faux-royal tours’ in Europe

The Duchess of Sussex’s recent Instagram carousel, full of photos from her family’s summer holiday, continues to reverberate through the royal media like it’s the biggest scandal to hit the Windsors in years. The media (and by extension, the Windsors) are absolutely furious that they were denied photos of Meghan, Archie and Lili during their UK visit, and that Meghan had the audacity to post her own photos on her own social media! Who does she think she is?? Not only that, but many of the photos in her carousel were clearly from Portugal, where the Sussexes have clearly purchased a second home. The British press can’t even call the Sussexes broke-ass anymore, they have to chokingly admit that Harry and Meghan are making enough money to purchase a £6.3million villa as a vacation home. LMAO. Well, here’s some huffy coverage from the Daily Mail about Harry, Meghan and Portugal!!
Meghan Markle’s summer holiday snaps reveal the Sussexes spent much of their break in Portugal’s ‘Iberian Hamptons’ – an exclusive enclave also home to Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have bought a £6.3million villa at the prestigious CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a 300-home development on the idyllic Melides coast. Meghan’s holiday photos, shared with her 4.5million Instagram followers, show them on Portugal’s pristine beaches, frolicking in a pool and dining at a rustic local fish restaurant as well as browsing local pottery and homeware.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has said the secret family holiday to Portugal underlines how close Harry and Meghan remain to their only remaining royal ally, Eugenie. He told the Daily Mail he believes the trip was almost certainly coordinated so the Sussexes could spend time with Eugenie and Jack, who have two children and a third on the way.
‘This trip clearly signals that the couples remain close,’ he said, adding Harry and Meghan believe it is important to maintain ties with the Royal Family.
Like the Hamptons in the US, the beaches in Melides – just an hour’s drive from Lisbon – are sandy and can go on for 40 miles. The area with spectacular Atlantic cliffs also enjoys around 300 sunny days per year.
Mr Fitzwilliams said the relationship between the Sussexes and the Brooksbanks could prove ‘extremely significant’.
‘We have known that Harry and Meghan and Eugenie and her husband Jack have been close for years. It will be interesting to see how they intend to develop this friendship,’ he said. ‘Will it, for example, lead to more solo or perhaps even joint visits to Britain, but without participating in royal life or royal rituals at Sandringham and Balmoral? It might lead to a ‘faux royal’ tour of an EU country following their trips to Nigeria and Colombia. It will certainly involve their children, and we may see photos of Archie and Lili with Eugenie and Jack in the future. Now we know that Harry and Meghan have a base in Europe, their exile in California is far less distant.’
It honestly *just* occurred to me that Eugenie probably snapped a few of the photos in Meghan’s carousel, like the one of Harry and Meghan laughing, and the one of the family on the beach. That’s cool – it was probably a family beach day, with Eugenie and her sons in tow. And I bet Harry and Meghan wanted to stop in and see Eugenie because she’s pregnant too, and because Harry and Meghan are clearly close to Eugenie and Jack’s kids as well.
As Dick Fitzwilliams makes clear, the royal ecosystem is reeling from all of this – the Sussexes’ obvious closeness with the Spencers, the reveal of the villa in Portugal, the fact that Harry and Meghan can move around Europe with stealth and ease. There are emergency meetings, I’m sure, about the possibility that the Sussexes might plan their own royal tours of EU countries. LMAO. I feel vindicated too – I always thought the “they bought a Portuguese villa” story made sense.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
4.7 million followers, not 4.5 😅🤣😂
Yeah, that last sentence sounds a bit ominous – “Now we know H&M have a base in Europe…” Like, now we know where to send our stalkers.
Portugal (esp that part) has been a enclave for the rich and famous for years so nothing new there. Its also a very beautiful country with some very nice wines 🙂
I love their coffee shops & pastries! 🤤
Did I somehow forget or just not know that Eugenie is pregnant again? Huh. Anyways, I love the photo dump bc it shows them living their best lives, despite the BM and RF weirdos.
Oh yeah she’s probably due any day now. They announced it back in April? Maybe, May? They tried to make a whole deal out of how it was ” inappropriate”, for Buckingham Palace to issue their boilerplate ” delighted” announcement about it.
Yeah she’s probably very far along at this point.
But speaking of eugenie and her kids – she doesn’t post their faces either. She always covers them up or shows them from the back, like Meghan does. I dont hear any outrage about that though. But it also means that if she were to post a picture of the Sussex kids (which I doubt she would do anyway, but obviously if she did it would be with H&M’s permission), she’s not going to show their faces. So calm down Fitzwilliams, you’re not seeing them that way either.
Why do they insist on calling philanthropic visits ” faux royal”? Especially since the heir and his wife have gone in less tours in the past five years than Harry or Meghan? They should call their tours ” faux philanthropic”.
And it’s weird to describe how Harry and Meghan are going to ” develop” their relationship with Eugenie and Jack. His whole ass cousin who he has always been close to?
And in the end it ALWAYS comes back to the same thing. Will we see Archie and Lili. Will you bring them, will you expose them to us? They want a next generation version of that ski interview so badly. Funny thing though, no complaints about how Eugenie and Jack barely let you see their kids on social media and don’t bring them royal events. Almost like it’s not a big deal for non working royals.
I think it has to do with 3 things 1. SEO search engine optimization. Anything with ‘royal’ in it allows them to attach the story to the Royal section of their websites and newspapers. 2. It promotes the RF in a way that nothing the working royals are doing will. Nobody is clicking links on stories about Anne opening a factory or Kate going to a daycare, or Charles going to a mosque. They use Sussex star power to benefit the dull monarchy 3. It allows them to bitch and moan about them and claim they’re acting naughty bc something something granny said no at the summit etc
I love that photo of Meghan laughing. What a riposte to the left-behinds!
And Harry laughing beside her. Looks to me like they are doing just fine!
Oh, there are undoubtedly meetings within KP about how they can try to recreate this whole carousel for their next slick social media video. As we speak, some poor intern is desperately prompting chat gpt for variations on that pool photo of Harry and Lili. “Hmm, can we just try to recreate it with William and Charlotte? No, that’s too obvious… maybe have Kate swimming with the children instead? No, that wiglet doesn’t like moisture. Maybe go funny, with the whole family pushing William into the water? No, his ego is too fragile to allow that. Hmm. Hmm.”
This really showsn Harry and Meghan are NOT Edward and Willis, getting an allowance from the BRF and living off table scraps. They are independently wealthy.
Why would their friendship need to evolve? I swore these rota are all insane.
Isn’t Eugenie supposed to have a baby this summer? I think it’s doubtful that she was in Portugal. Whether Harry and Meghan owns a villa in Portugal remains to be seen but they could have also just stayed at Eugenie’s place. But I would agree having a villa in Portugal contradicts the narrative that Harry and Meghan are broke.
Why does the DM keep talking about the Hamptons when most of us Brits. have never heard of it. It’s a British newspaper.
Everyone I know who’s been to Portugal has raved about it. It’s the *one* place I haven’t been, that I would *love* to go. And — more good news!!! — Clive Alderton has just resigned!!!!! Wooo HOOOOO!!! I don’t know if he was the Bee, the Wasp, or the Fly, but he was bad news. The Times of London — to which I subscribe — just send a notification out to all their subscribers. Like, it’s a banner headline.
Alderton was apparently the Wasp.
Sadly he won’t actually be gone until some time next year.
of course this is written through the lens that both Harry and Eugenie are desperate to move back to Blighty and resume their “duties” under the thumb of Chares and, eventually, William.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Both couples are living busy, happy, successful lives in homes filled with sunshine and peace. why would they want to give that up? hint: they do not
Portugal is lovely. We spent two weeks there and I honestly could have just stayed.
And the photo of Meghan in a one-piece swimsuit reminds me of the famous photos of Diana in hers. Though I’m grateful Meghan’s living a happier life than her late mother-in-law’s.