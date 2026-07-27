Mail: The Sussexes’ Portugal home might lead to more ‘faux-royal tours’ in Europe

The Duchess of Sussex’s recent Instagram carousel, full of photos from her family’s summer holiday, continues to reverberate through the royal media like it’s the biggest scandal to hit the Windsors in years. The media (and by extension, the Windsors) are absolutely furious that they were denied photos of Meghan, Archie and Lili during their UK visit, and that Meghan had the audacity to post her own photos on her own social media! Who does she think she is?? Not only that, but many of the photos in her carousel were clearly from Portugal, where the Sussexes have clearly purchased a second home. The British press can’t even call the Sussexes broke-ass anymore, they have to chokingly admit that Harry and Meghan are making enough money to purchase a £6.3million villa as a vacation home. LMAO. Well, here’s some huffy coverage from the Daily Mail about Harry, Meghan and Portugal!!

Meghan Markle’s summer holiday snaps reveal the Sussexes spent much of their break in Portugal’s ‘Iberian Hamptons’ – an exclusive enclave also home to Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have bought a £6.3million villa at the prestigious CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a 300-home development on the idyllic Melides coast. Meghan’s holiday photos, shared with her 4.5million Instagram followers, show them on Portugal’s pristine beaches, frolicking in a pool and dining at a rustic local fish restaurant as well as browsing local pottery and homeware. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has said the secret family holiday to Portugal underlines how close Harry and Meghan remain to their only remaining royal ally, Eugenie. He told the Daily Mail he believes the trip was almost certainly coordinated so the Sussexes could spend time with Eugenie and Jack, who have two children and a third on the way. ‘This trip clearly signals that the couples remain close,’ he said, adding Harry and Meghan believe it is important to maintain ties with the Royal Family. Like the Hamptons in the US, the beaches in Melides – just an hour’s drive from Lisbon – are sandy and can go on for 40 miles. The area with spectacular Atlantic cliffs also enjoys around 300 sunny days per year. Mr Fitzwilliams said the relationship between the Sussexes and the Brooksbanks could prove ‘extremely significant’. ‘We have known that Harry and Meghan and Eugenie and her husband Jack have been close for years. It will be interesting to see how they intend to develop this friendship,’ he said. ‘Will it, for example, lead to more solo or perhaps even joint visits to Britain, but without participating in royal life or royal rituals at Sandringham and Balmoral? It might lead to a ‘faux royal’ tour of an EU country following their trips to Nigeria and Colombia. It will certainly involve their children, and we may see photos of Archie and Lili with Eugenie and Jack in the future. Now we know that Harry and Meghan have a base in Europe, their exile in California is far less distant.’

[From The Daily Mail]

It honestly *just* occurred to me that Eugenie probably snapped a few of the photos in Meghan’s carousel, like the one of Harry and Meghan laughing, and the one of the family on the beach. That’s cool – it was probably a family beach day, with Eugenie and her sons in tow. And I bet Harry and Meghan wanted to stop in and see Eugenie because she’s pregnant too, and because Harry and Meghan are clearly close to Eugenie and Jack’s kids as well.

As Dick Fitzwilliams makes clear, the royal ecosystem is reeling from all of this – the Sussexes’ obvious closeness with the Spencers, the reveal of the villa in Portugal, the fact that Harry and Meghan can move around Europe with stealth and ease. There are emergency meetings, I’m sure, about the possibility that the Sussexes might plan their own royal tours of EU countries. LMAO. I feel vindicated too – I always thought the “they bought a Portuguese villa” story made sense.