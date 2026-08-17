King Charles warned the Sussexes ‘if they put a foot wrong again, that’s it’

It would never occur to King Charles, his side-chick queen or their courtiers that they are the problem, and that they need to begin approaching “the Sussex problem” much differently. I’ve always said that this now-years-long PR catastrophe shows that Charles is a terrible manager. Like, poor decision-making, dithering over everything, the most tone-deaf instincts, enabling his catastrophically stupid heir, all of it. Any CEO who had facilitated such a bungled PR disaster over the course of seven years would have been fired. But instead, those palace courtiers keep trying to pretend that Charles is in charge and that he still has cards to play. The latest threat is a weird one – if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “put a foot wrong again,” that will be that. Meaning, what exactly? What’s left to remove or steal?
King Charles has warned Prince Harry their recent reunion was the Duke’s last chance to prove himself with the Royal Family – with a source saying “if they put a foot wrong again, that’s it.”
The Duke of Sussex brought his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, to Britain for the first time in four years, but the trip was overshadowed by several setbacks.
A close source has revealed the monarch issued his youngest son with an ultimatum during his trip to the UK earlier this month. It’s understood Charles was “very pleased” to see his grandchildren, but made it clear his son and daughter-in-law were on thin ice.
“[He said] this is their absolute last chance,” a source told Closer. “If they put a foot wrong again, that’s it.”
“From now on, things happen on his terms, or not at all,” the source continued. “Harry’s been told he needs to take a back seat and trust his father to handle things his way, in his timing, even if it’s slower than he and Meghan would like.”
It comes after a royal expert revealed the three letters that are at the heart of “reignited tension” between Harry and his brother William. Relations between the once extremely close brothers have become increasingly strained since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020, but tensions have heightened considerably after the Duchess used the term “HRH” in a commercial capacity earlier this year.
The initials, which stand for His/Her Royal Highness, are used by senior working royals and the Duke and Duchess agreed not to use the term in 2020 as part of the official Sandringham agreement negotiated between the late Queen Elizabeth II, then-Prince Charles and the Sussexes. Earlier this year, businesswoman and close friend of Meghan, Jamie Kern Lima, shared a photo on Instagram of a gift basket from the Duchess. The tag attached to the gift was signed from “HRH The Duchess of Sussex”.
Speaking to French outlet Paris Match, royal expert Stéphane Bern claimed the use of this term, in particular, has deepened the rift between Harry and William.
“These three letters have reignited tensions at the very heart of the monarchy,” he said. Sources close to William said the Prince was left “deeply frustrated” by the move.
“If they put a foot wrong again, that’s it.” Again, what punishment is left for these sad people? The Sussexes will be stripped of their HRHs! Great. Do HRH Prince Andrew first. Harry and Meghan will be stripped of their Sussex titles! Great, Harry will change their family surname to Spencer. What else is there? No, don’t you understand, Charles will refuse to see Harry! Great. It will be yet another confirmation that Charles is a deadbeat, dogs–t father. “Everything must be on Charles’ terms!” Yes, we know. Charles has only ever wanted to control Harry & Meghan and that’s it. That whole-ass king is worried about Meghan’s Instagram, for god’s sake.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
“ “From now on, things happen on his terms, or not at all,” the source continued. “Harry’s been told he needs to take a back seat and trust his father to handle things his way, in his timing, even if it’s slower than he and Meghan would like.””
Can he not sounds like a petulant child, even once?
But his father never handles things the right way. He trusted his father and look how that turned out!
I would go for not at all then.
Could the source be Scooter…Or Camilla? Charles is in no position to lecture. The brothers were never extremely close. Harry made that clear in Spare. Doesn’t Charles realize that he and his second wife and eldest son and eldest son’s wife have put many a foot wrong. If this is true, Harry should realize the birth family will never change
It would be very funny if Camilla was the source for this.
charles knows he needs to make nice to remove the stain of being a deadbeat father before he croaks but he doesn’t want to look like he’s caving so he’s running this PR. yawn!
I had a good chortle when I read that Chucky had supposedly thrown down the gauntlet to H & M! Chucky, the ditherer, is congenitally incapable of making a decision…never mind threatening H&M with god know what!
Who was it who said Charles’s mind bears the imprint of whoever he spoke to last?
Hard to say whether this is coming from Chuck, or if it’s Chuck’s hobgoblin courtiers presuming yet again that they know what’s best for the monarchy.
These same courtiers keep mewling that H&M “need to know their place”.
Courtiers, last I checked, they are a Royal Duke and Duchess, and y’all are very much not. So perhaps the ones who don’t know their place aren’t H&M, but you lot. Look in a mirror, not The Mirror, and really see yourselves.
Charles and his gang are so tiresome. They always want to try and put a leash on the Sussexes, meanwhile the rest of the Left-Behinds a running amok or hiding from the world.
The Sussexes agreed not to use the HRH for commercial purposes. Which they never did.
While the Kents, and Fergie peddled their books with their full HRH and titles.
Dear Charles, how about firing the entire PR staff and all the “sources” speaking in your name? Not one competent person among them. Not A Single One. While you’re on it, the Palace aides and courtiers are just as useless. Hire competent people, the Souvereign Grant allows to pay salaries for fewer, but competent staff!
Oh, and therapy for your oldest should be a top priority.
The HRH thing happened months before Harry, Meghan and the kids had tea with Charles. If it was so concerning and unforgivable and last straw, then why did he agree to see them?
At this point it has nothing to do with Harry. It’s just deflection from William’s inadequacies.
While Charles is acting all kingly and issuing ultimatums to his son whose only crime was marrying a Black woman, he might try issuing a few to his brother, the rapist. Because he still has security and a nice house to live in. Not to mention he will be welcomed back into the fold the moment all the unpleasantness around the Epstein Files blows over. Charles is threatening the wrong family member. And I thought that everyone was under strict instructions to keep the details of the father-son meeting confidential. 🤔
Maybe appearing in public anywhere is “putting a foot wrong”. Maybe Meghan’s IG posts count. Maybe Meghan joining Harry for the Invictus Games will be defined as such. Maybe Archie and Lili having a fun summer qualifies as such.
But we best believe that the Sussexes merely breathing qualifies as wrong-footedness by Charles, the rota, and the Firm.
Yes. Since any and everything they do seems to give offense, how will they even avoid “putting a foot wrong”? Their mere existence has become offensive to the royals.
I read this slightly differently: various royal households have long used the British press as their preferred form of communication.
It reads to me as Charles explaining to william to stop fretting so over this September lodgings offering business. A father who knows too well the tantrums of his eldest son, and is appeasing his fraternal insecurities by insisting brother is on thin ice.
I don’t think Harry and Meghan will allow these people to dictate how they live their lives in California. This fake story is making the assumption that they were in the wrong and having to appease the leftovers. I don’t believe that the Sussexes see themselves as being in the wrong. So another tabloid fake news article.
The thing is that the royals have lost any high ground they might have had. There is nothing that they can do to Harry and Meghan without seeming childish and vindictive. Charles ‘Don’t cross me or you’ll regret it’ still seems like a deadbeat and uninterested father. Will ‘I can strip you of your titles’ comes across as a petulant child man.
Harry and Meghan do not need titles to be ..well Harry and Meghan. Their worth does not come from being part of the royal family. They do what they do without titles. The royal family needs them more than they need the royals.
There’s no way that Charles said this. They have all been talking again since last year. They reported that they called and wish Charles a Happy Birthday. It just reads as fan fiction. And the HRH is the press wanting something to go after Harry and Meghan about.
Someone has just unalived themselves not just because of but exacerbated by Press hatred, yet they are still at it. The thought that Charlie has gone to Press and told them this stuff and nonsense is nonsensical, yet the British public ( well not me but many of them ) lap it up as fact.
Exactly what I thought! The British tabloids have pushed another person off the edge and now they are back to seeing if they can get the same result elsewhere!
What all is considered as “put a foot wrong”?
Charles do it…
If anything, Harry should have told his father that if he messed up one more time, Harry wouldn’t attempt any more reconciliations, thereby removing this gigantic distraction from the Andrew mess.
Harry should have said that if, for instance, Camilla has any more lunches with that scumbag Jeremy Clarkson, that’s it. There will no coming back from it.
The left behinds will never keep them down. They don’t need titles to thrive. If there comes a day when all the titles are gone and they decide to be called Prince and Princess Harry Spencer, I for one will cackle with glee.
“A close source”?
What? Didn’t the dead QE2 have any opinions? Nothing from her about the meeting at Highgrove?
@Cathy 😊 as in How dare Meghan pollute the shades of High grove !?
Or…… what? What exactly can he do to them? They don’t give them money, they are not working royals and can do what they want when they want. Frankly, they don’t pay them any attention while the family and the rota are hyper focused on them. This is laughable and ridiculous wishful thinking.
Why are we commenting on this story as if it’s factual?
That’s exactly my take on the whole situation. I don’t think any of this is true.
“His terms or not at all”? It’s cute that Chuckles thinks putting on Henry VIII cosplay is scary in an age when the Left Behind balcony dregs are glorified creatures for a tourist trap petting zoo. Everyone who’s ever been abused by a parent looks at that and thinks, “There are not enough continents for H&M to put between this asshole and them.”
jesus!
They were only at Highgrove for an hour. How much serious talk was there really?
None. The answer is None.
Well, it is silly season after all, “journos” (🤡🤡) are simply regurgitating lies this time of the year.
HRH-gate was last year.. 😒https://www.celebitchy.com/919888/duchess_meghan_used_her_hrh-style_title_in_a_gift_basket_to_a_friend_oh_no/
Let’s be crystal clear about something and this was just a recent epiphany to me.
Charles actually doesn’t hold any power, and he knows it. And Harry knows it. Harry and Meghan hold the power. If he did, he would’ve demanded Harry and Meghan apologize for everything they said for him to even consider hosting them and their kids.
That’s what angers Charles too. He knows he is powerless bc he knows he is guilty of everything Harry has said, and he knows Harry went easy on him. Furthermore, he knows that Harry and the Spencer’s are tight and they don’t play about that ginger or his family. There is nothing Charles hates more than a pesky Spencer that’s for sure.
Charles knows he’s fucked bc the Spencer’s are firmly in Harry’s corner. You can’t convince me otherwise that Charles would never have met Harry if he wasn’t going to also be meeting the Spencer’s. Charles hand was forced bc Harry was taking his family to althorp. Charles was not meeting the Sussex family bc he realized the error of his ways.
Charles could have easily said his schedule could not accommodate Harry. But he didn’t. He even hosted them at Harry’s childhood home. Wild.
Maybe it’s more of a situation where Charles wants to settle the Sussex issue once and for all so his entire reign isn’t defined by it. Who knows. But it’s clear to me at least that Charles is powerless. Charles has given Harry quite a bit and Harry hasn’t had to make a single concession. So that begs the question, why?
🎯, @sage. Why? No clue how that mean old man’s mind works but it could be anything. It could be: the bad rap he was getting, even amongst Royal rota, that Harry was disinvited from staying at Buckingham Palace; Charles trying to use this to control not Harry but William; that maybe someone at BP is trying to make Charles look like a tough guy; ,…… anything…. But what I am very sure of is that it was not done out of love for Harry.
Opposites Day. If there’s any truth in the words, it was the other way round: Harry told Charles that if he endangered his grandchildren’s lives by leaking any photographs or information about their whereabouts or intended movements in the UK then that would be it. And as usual, the vipers are spinning things to make Charles look good by pretending that he’s got any power over Harry and his family. You can absolutely tell that the media are still pissed that Meghan’s Instagram keeps blowing their lying narratives apart.
Since when has giving a gift been a commercial exercise? She wasn’t selling it. she was giving it to a friend. William and Harry have never been close. William told his little brother when Harry went up to Eton to pretend he didn’t know William, A stupid thing to do as the boys would know exactly who Harry was. William should of course have be supporting his brother at his new experience. Economical with the truth.
“[He said] this is their absolute last chance,” a source told Closer. “If they put a foot wrong again, that’s it.”
Please! Small threat!
I look forward to the day when the Left Behind Royals succeed in removing ducal titles from the Sussexes and their petition to Parliament to remove Harry and kids from the line of succession is rubber stamped.
I look forward even more to the day after that, where H&M embark on a charity visit to foreign parts, moisturized and unbothered, while the British press and the palace hobgoblins wail and gnash teeth, as it finally dawns on them that royal status isn’t what draws people worldwide to H&M, it’s their kind personalities and strong work ethic.
This makes them the polar opposites of the Left Behind Royals, which is why no one likes WanK, Fred, and Gladys.
If they keep andrew in line of succession and remove harry and his children there would be loud calls for a republic and with his spite scooter will bring down the monarchy. Plus if he gets away with this. Scooter won’t be satisfied with his punishing harry. He’s that petty imo. He should see a therapist
These people have a strange foot fetish. They’re obsessed with where people put their feet.