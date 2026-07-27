David Jonsson has been cast as Prince T’Challa II, aka the new ‘Black Panther’

I thought Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did an excellent job dealing with the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Ryan Coogler and Marvel had to develop that sequel after Chadwick’s 2020 death, and they also had to film during the pandemic. The sequel was incredibly emotional, as art imitated life and the Wakandans struggled to figure out what came next after T’Challa’s death. If I’m being completely honest, I think the sequel was incredible because of Leticia Wright’s performance as Shuri, and showing Shuri’s mourning and her growth as she tried to step up as a leader. But the franchise took the very obvious path of introducing T’Challa and Nakia’s secret son. Many theorized that the franchise would simply speed up the timeline so that their son could “grow up” and take over as Black Panther. That’s exactly what they’re doing, and at Comic-Con, they introduced the new Black Panther: David Jonsson.
David Jonsson has been cast as the new Black Panther and is playing T’Challa’s son in “Black Panther 3,” out Dec. 15, 2028. The film will follow Jonsson’s character, Prince T’Challa II, as he comes of age after he was introduced as a child in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Director Ryan Coogler will return for the third film, as well as Leticia Wright reprising her role as Shuri and Winston Duke as M’Baku. The news was announced at Marvel’s Comic-Con Hall H panel.
Wright took over as Black Panther from her late co-star Chadwick Boseman in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” with Shuri becoming the eponymous superhero. Boseman, who portrayed T’Challa in the first “Black Panther,” died of colon cancerat age 43 in 2020, when Coogler was working on the sequel. The character T’Challa II was introduced as T’Challa and Nakia’s (Lupita Nyong’o) son in “Wakanda Forever.”
Jonsson recently starred in “Alien Romulus” and the adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Long Walk.” Wright told Variety in January 2023 after the release of “Wakanda Forever” that she thought the third film in the franchise was “already in the works.”
“You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it,” Wright said in the interview. “We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup and Ryan needs to get back into the lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that.”
What do we know about David Jonsson? He’s a Brit!! And he’s a Virgo (excellent) and he’s 32. But he could easily pass for someone around 20/21, honestly. Apparently, Coogler scouted him in The Long Walk. I remember that one because David and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman) became real-life friends. Something I like is that David realistically looks like he could be the son of Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman. Anyway, I’m sure this third film is going to be super-emotional.
David Jonsson is your new Black Panther.
Black Panther 3, directed by Ryan Coogler, arrives in theaters December 15, 2028. pic.twitter.com/39FVl9fwbz
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026
Ryan Coogler introduces the new #BlackPanther, David Jonsson.
Black Panther 3 arrives in theaters December 15, 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/npOXtW76UW
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026
Huge applause for David Jonsson – the new Black Panther announced in Marvel Comic-Con panel | #SDCC pic.twitter.com/XDajyisyfx
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 26, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
WhatEVA Ryan Coogler creates…I AM SAT✨️🎬✨️
Not a huge marvel fan but I’ve been a fan of David Jonsson’s for a while now. He was wonderful in Rye Lane and Industry.
I’m excited for this! I dont know really know anything about him but he seems like a good pick. I saw some people losing their minds that he’s British and not American and I….dont get it. He’s a fictional superhero from a fictional African country. Him being American isn’t material to the story at all. (and we obviously know that British actors can play Americans, but that’s not the issue here.)
Anyway, I said last week I’m not really a Marvel fan and im not, but the big exceptions are Black Panther and Shang Chi, so I will probably go see this in the theater. I loved the first two.
Yeah….it’s a thing believe it really not and from what I read it’s not about him being British in Wakanda or that it’s a fictional character from a fictional African country . It’s to do with jobs. African American actors have been complaining about the British invasion for a while now…especially black brits playing black Americans. A lot of it is also about black British actors willing to take a lower paycheck. And those who become famous playing American actors.
Same. In Ryan Coogler I Trust! David Is so talented and has great presence. I’m looking forward to how this comes together.
I am SO INCREDIBLY EXCITED about his casting. He is a phenomenal actor and I think it’s going to be amazing.
He is a phenomenal actor.
I just hope his career trajectory doesn’t follow John Boyega.
I would think not. The racist fans of Star Wars did John in. It’s as if they thought every main character in the canon needed to be white, but they could easily accept aliens, like Yoda and the Huts.
Here, Black Panther was always Black. They can complain about him being British, but that’s it. He’s always been this way, so this IS canon.
He’s smart, beautiful, a terrific actor, and very likable. So excited for this.
He has Chadwick Boseman’s spirit, if that makes sense. That humble presence. I love this and I love that they gave the family and the fans time to mourn Chadwick properly.
This is also following the comics – Shuri became the Black Panther – but so does T’Challa’s son. Also I imagine Letitia Wright’s problematic behavior also made them decide to speed up the timeline and introduce a new Black Panther. And I don’t blame them for that.
Aaarrrgh. I’m not happy about this. I know Leticia Wright is problematic, but I love Shuri. In the second film, Shuri is heir apparent, scientist and black panther. She’s a triple-threat powerhouse woman. But now, they’re taking that away from her. M’Baku is currently king and now the introduction of T’Challa’s son who will take over the Black Panther mantle. Nope, just nope.
As I understand it he’s playing T’Challa’s son Touissant, after accelerated aging.
David is a great, great actor!
I just saw him on screen for the first time this weekend and he was fantastic. Talented of course, but also very charismatic.
My family has been watching Castle because my daughters are somehow very into it (although I think it’s because my smart redhead daughters love the character of Castles smart redhead daughter). Anyway, one we watched the other day had Boseman in it (it was an early season). He played a street magician, was really only in it for 2-3 scenes. He really left us so young. It was just a fun surprise to recognize him, my girls have been watching both Black Panther movies over the weekend because it’s the end of summer and it’s too hot to do anything. The second one really centered women, there’s a lot to live up to for this third one. I wish him luck!
Have you seen Murder is Easy on BritBox/Amazon? I happened on that, and knowing nothing about David Johnsson, I thought he has a great presence for one so young (to me), and his scenes with one of the leading ladies were so sexy and so restrained and delicate. Just seeing him in one British Agatha Christie production is enough to make me a fan.