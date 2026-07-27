David Jonsson has been cast as Prince T’Challa II, aka the new ‘Black Panther’

I thought Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did an excellent job dealing with the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Ryan Coogler and Marvel had to develop that sequel after Chadwick’s 2020 death, and they also had to film during the pandemic. The sequel was incredibly emotional, as art imitated life and the Wakandans struggled to figure out what came next after T’Challa’s death. If I’m being completely honest, I think the sequel was incredible because of Leticia Wright’s performance as Shuri, and showing Shuri’s mourning and her growth as she tried to step up as a leader. But the franchise took the very obvious path of introducing T’Challa and Nakia’s secret son. Many theorized that the franchise would simply speed up the timeline so that their son could “grow up” and take over as Black Panther. That’s exactly what they’re doing, and at Comic-Con, they introduced the new Black Panther: David Jonsson.

David Jonsson has been cast as the new Black Panther and is playing T’Challa’s son in “Black Panther 3,” out Dec. 15, 2028. The film will follow Jonsson’s character, Prince T’Challa II, as he comes of age after he was introduced as a child in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Director Ryan Coogler will return for the third film, as well as Leticia Wright reprising her role as Shuri and Winston Duke as M’Baku. The news was announced at Marvel’s Comic-Con Hall H panel. Wright took over as Black Panther from her late co-star Chadwick Boseman in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” with Shuri becoming the eponymous superhero. Boseman, who portrayed T’Challa in the first “Black Panther,” died of colon cancerat age 43 in 2020, when Coogler was working on the sequel. The character T’Challa II was introduced as T’Challa and Nakia’s (Lupita Nyong’o) son in “Wakanda Forever.” Jonsson recently starred in “Alien Romulus” and the adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Long Walk.” Wright told Variety in January 2023 after the release of “Wakanda Forever” that she thought the third film in the franchise was “already in the works.” “You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it,” Wright said in the interview. “We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup and Ryan needs to get back into the lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that.”

[From Variety]

What do we know about David Jonsson? He’s a Brit!! And he’s a Virgo (excellent) and he’s 32. But he could easily pass for someone around 20/21, honestly. Apparently, Coogler scouted him in The Long Walk. I remember that one because David and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman) became real-life friends. Something I like is that David realistically looks like he could be the son of Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman. Anyway, I’m sure this third film is going to be super-emotional.

David Jonsson is your new Black Panther. Black Panther 3, directed by Ryan Coogler, arrives in theaters December 15, 2028. pic.twitter.com/39FVl9fwbz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

Ryan Coogler introduces the new #BlackPanther, David Jonsson. Black Panther 3 arrives in theaters December 15, 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/npOXtW76UW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

Huge applause for David Jonsson – the new Black Panther announced in Marvel Comic-Con panel | #SDCC pic.twitter.com/XDajyisyfx — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 26, 2026