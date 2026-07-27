Prince Harry ‘has been offered a room at Buckingham Palace’ for his September visit

During his father’s reign, Prince Harry has visited the UK every September like clockwork. He schedules several meetings, charity events and private visits all in a week-long block. The WellChild Awards are always scheduled around his visits, and Scotty’s (formerly Scotty’s Little Soldiers) also arranges private events for Harry and the kids. One year, Harry met with NATO officials when he was in London. While his annual September visit has not been confirmed by his office, royal reporters have been dropping speculation about his upcoming visit into their stories for weeks now. My guess is that Harry told Buckingham Palace that he would be back in September, and they’re already making plans for more humiliation rituals after they rescinded their offer of a room at Buckingham Palace just before his most recent arrival in the UK. Speaking of, the Sun reports that King Charles has offered Harry a room in Buckingham Palace for his September visit. Lucy and the football.
Prince Harry is to return to Britain in weeks — and he will again be offered a room by the King at Buckingham Palace. The olive branch invite comes a few weeks after the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex did not stay there on his last visit.
His dithering is said to have seen Charles’ “patience snapped” as he ended up in private accommodation after leaving it too late to book a Palace room. But the trip went on to finish on a high as Harry, wife Meghan and their children met Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove in a private family gathering.
It is understood Harry will be here in September for a string of engagements centering around the annual WellChild Awards.
Sources last night indicated he will accept the fresh offer to stay at the Palace well in advance this time.
Currently he gives the Royal Household and cops 28 days notice of arrival. And since his eviction from Frogmore Cottage three years ago he is offered secure accommodation at royal residences.
But it is not yet known if Meghan, along with Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, will come over with him again this time.
Royal author Robert Jobson said the King’s gesture was a positive sign of relations with the Sussexes continuing to get better. He said: “Obviously there does appear to be a sense that it’s a gradual process and things are improving.”
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said: “Harry realises it is a very generous offer by his father and needs to respect that this time and be gracious about it. This is a chance perhaps for Harry to show his father he knows how to behave.”
[From The Sun]
A few things are happening all at once. The palace is furious that their humiliation set-up blew up in their faces, with even right-wing monarchists questioning why Charles was being so heartless and cruel towards his son by refusing to let him stay at BP earlier this month. This is also about the Sussex family staying at Althorp for several days… days in which the Windsors had zero access to Harry, Meghan and the children. The message of “the Sussexes are always welcome and safe at Althorp” is a horrible one for Buckingham Palace. All that being said, I do not want Harry to stay at the palace, even if Prince William would freak out and throw a tantrum. This is another set-up, another humiliation ritual, another attempt to control Harry’s movements or worse. I’m begging Harry to move differently whenever he’s in the UK.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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BOVINGTON, DORSET – JULY 06: King Charles III rides in a Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank during The Royal Tank Regiment’s Families’ Day at the Tank Museum on July 06, 2026 in Bovington, Dorset.,Image: 1114823697, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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Prince Harry departs after attending an Invictus Games event at Chatham House in London, England, UK on Tuesday 7 July, 2026,Image: 1115054853, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961883, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961906, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961921, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961922, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Britain’s Queen Camilla (R) fans Britain’s King Charles III (L) as they listen to a performance of Dorset Opera, during a visit to the Main Hall at the Blandford Forum Town Hall and Corn Exchange in Blandford Forum, Dorset, south-west England on July 16, 2026.,Image: 1117025671, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS/Avalon
I find this story hard to believe. Charles was so public about refusing Harry before, it seems odd he would then offer a room again. If there is an offer, I hope Harry isn’t stupid enough to accept. Charles would come up with another lame excuse to rescind.
And you’d think this rag would know that the inaugural Spirit of Invictus Awards are taking place on 17th September, lol!
Even royal fans criticised the Palace and Charles for the Buckingham room debacle. Made them look bad, and unprofessional. They wanted to humiliate Harry and it backfired.
Under no circumstances can they allow Harry to stay with the Spencers again. To prefer Althorp over a royal residence? When Charles is not only offering an olive branch, but waving an entire tree? “Stay with us, darling boy, give us some good press! Please! Pretty please? We will take care of William, promised!”
Harry will do what’s best for him. He will only sleep there, not spending actual time, he is far too busy. Not much for the staff to report, except what he had for breakfast and maybe a late snack. He can FaceTime with Meghan and the children from one of the WellChild and Scotty’s venues or from the car.
Very likely he will accept Charles’s offer to honor the small effort his father makes. Harry is just too kind.
If this is true, I think Harry should just stick to his regular arrangements for his September visits to the UK. This is the Palace setting him up for humiliation and press harassment.
Far too many tradesman have access with all the renovations being done. From a safety perspective alone, I would decline if there is even an offer.
Ingrid was nasty to diana. Now she’s after harry. Ingrid harry knows how to behave not so his dad don’t stay at Buckingham palace Harry
LOLOLOLOLOLOL. Charles always tries to bend over backwards — or be seen to be bending over backwards, like a poor little boy just striving for approval from the screeching chorus at the Daily Fail — because he’s fundamentally insecure. It’s a sop to his own ego. He’ll jump through any hoop, abase himself in any way imaginable, just to maintain the aura of the poor little boy who only tried to please the people who matter. I mean, the people who matter are the voices in his own head, surely. He must have internalised the comments section of screeching bigots in the Fail. Remember what Harry lamented, in Spare, “but, oh, how he loved the love.” Charles has never understood why he didn’t hold the public’s love as his mother and father and Diana did. But he’s not loveable. That’s the truth. He’s self-serving, sanctimonious, and hypocritical, as well as desperately thin-skinned. And also — the public rarely loves someone who grovels. His mother never did.
Yeah, I’ll just bet they are offering him a room after that ridiculous debacle we just saw! Charles and his cronies messed it up bigtime by overplaying their hand. First promising security and accomodations, and then whoops! Trying to pull the rug out, like the sh!t father he is.
I hope British people use this as an opportunity to question why they have put so much of their hard-earned taxes into Buckingham Palace if not a single room (of hundreds) was able to accommodate Harry, a prince, for one night. What are y’all paying for, then?
Seward’s comments about Harry needing to show his “gratitude” tell me that yes, they are going to make him jump through hoops galore and keep moving the goalposts, and no, he hasn’t agreed yet. And yeah, I think at this point he’s better off booking a hostel in the middle of London than under the same roof with the palace courtiers.
Isn’t BP supposed to be rat infested and under construction? Who in the family actually sleeps there now? I swear they just want him to stay there so they can write articles about him sleeping with the rats.
Harry is going to do what he thinks is best. However if it were me I’d wait until the very last second to confirm that I would be staying anywhere but in a royal property. I’d also double my security team for the visit. I believe Charles does only what is approved by Camilla, and Camilla does only what will garner her the best press coverage. Neither of them care about Harry’s safety.
Don’t do it Harry!!!!
Why Buckingham Palace? Is anyone else living there now? It feels creepy to me, and like a set-up. From my perspective, win-win would be Charles publicly making this offer — so that he appears to be a decent dad, and Harry doing whatever it is that he usually does with the arrangements that he makes for his stealth visits.
It’s interesting how they keep offering Harry a room in the palace no one else wants to live in
It’s also fairly public, which is why the Sussexes turned it down a few weeks ago for the whole family – the press would be able to track all their comings and goings. I think the same is true for Clarence House but not sure about SJP. and it wouldn’t be true if he were on the Windsor estate in some sort of home that had been recently renovated that he paid for “cough”.
If this is true, and I were Harry, I wouldn’t accept. Too much drama and at the end of the day, the rota and British media will make Harry look bad for the circus this may cause. Stay away from the drama, Harry.
I think (and hope) Harry has finally learn his lesson about security and accommodations.
That foolishness during One Year to Go proves IG in the UK is a huge mistake and Charles will alwys be an emotionally abusive jackass like Bad Dad Markle. BP played stupid games and won stupid prize; and this offer for a room in the palace is damage control. It’s also an opportunity for the Firm to tap Harry’s phones and bug his room to sell private moments to the press…again. Just say no Harry.
And have to coordinate his travel plans with them? For heaven’s sake, why would he hand over any info to them? It’d be shared all over.
Shrugs. Well he was going to stay there before, so I do think he would stay there in September. But the framing of this article is trying very hard to blame Harry for what happened and not his terrible father.
It’s probably in the servants quarters.
Under the stairs?
This also shows that Charles could be okay with Harry staying there but just doesn’t like Meghan there (as if she would even care).
No, the initial story was that it was offered to the whole family and they turned it down for security/privacy concerns. I think BP is currently open to the public, the press could easily camp out and see if/when they left as a family, etc. Harry only accepted it after it was said Meghan and the kids wouldn’t have security (and that changed all their plans and my guess is they didn’t go to London but went straight to Althorp.)
At least that’s how it played out in the press.
Why do they keep offering Harry a place to stay where other royals refuse to stay? He’s safer in a hotel.
I hope Harry nips this all in the bud and just tells everyone that he already has accommodations but the gesture is appreciated. He needs to just keep it moving and stop engaging with those people.
It would make my week if Harry just decided to stay at Althorp again.
I still think at some point the money is going to be the drop that makes the bucket overflow. They just spent half a billion pounds to restore a palace that — we have just learned — no one is ever going to live in, because neither Charles nor William have any plans to do so. Will George be likely to take up residence after two reigns have passed with the place sitting vacant? Not bloody likely. Mark my words, the monarchy is winding down. They’re trying to reel in the line before they have to cut the fly, to use a fishing analogy. But vacating BP is a huge red flag that the clock is ticking.
Doesn’t the Earl of Spencer have a residence in London as well? Or is that just my clichéd thinking because all the earls in my regency romance novels do? Anyway there must be tons of better options among his rich friends and family than a palace that combines office space and a construction site. If this was anything like a normal family he would stay in Charles‘ guest room at Clarence House
Ha! Probably! And you’re right, they always have a city home & a country home.
No one in the Royal family resides in that castle and if memory serves, when Diana did, she believed she was bugged and watched? Nope. I would stay with the family that loves you, doesnt ever brief on you, and has no hidden agenda to harm you in any way. Sending love to all the Spencers!!! Except you, William. You questioned your mother’s sanity long after her death. Beyond the pale.
Too little too late. F*ck ’em.