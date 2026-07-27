Emma Roberts wore Monique Lhuillier for her Idaho wedding to Cody John

I have a false memory of Emma Roberts’ “first wedding,” am I alone? Is this the gossip Mandela Effect? I could have sworn she had a starter marriage under her belt, but no. Emma got married for the first time over the weekend. She married Cody John in Idaho – they’ve been together for years, and engaged since 2024. Emma has a son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, by her ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. The bride wore Monique Lhuillier!

Emma Roberts is married! The actress, 35, tied the knot with Cody John during an outdoor ceremony at a residence in Idaho on Saturday, July 25, photos obtained by DeuxMoi show. Roberts wore a flowy white gown custom-made by Monique Lhuillier, per Vogue, which she paired with a see-through shawl and a long, white veil. (She later wore an archival after-party dress from the designer as well.) John, 36, for his part, wore a brown suit as the couple said “I do.” Representatives for both Roberts and John did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Sunday, July 26. Roberts’ aunt, Julia Roberts, and her husband, Danny Moder, attended the wedding festivities, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The American Horror Story star’s dad is Eric Roberts, the older brother of the Academy Award winner.

[From People]

I believe Eric Roberts is still estranged from Emma and her mother, although I do not believe that Julia Roberts and Eric are still estranged. Who knows though. I’m glad Emma’s wedding was pretty private, although it definitely looks like some paparazzi helicopters were flown around the wedding. I’m including the Vogue/Monique Lhuillier video below – I honestly don’t think much of the dress at all? It’s super-basic. But she seems to love it, so god bless.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Emma Roberts is officially married! 💍✨ The actress tied the knot with Cody John in front of friends and family at his family's estate in Sun Valley, Idaho. Among the guests was Emma's aunt, Julia Roberts, who was seen getting emotional following the ceremony.… pic.twitter.com/QI5ZEbtoZi — Page Six (@PageSix) July 26, 2026