Emma Roberts wore Monique Lhuillier for her Idaho wedding to Cody John

I have a false memory of Emma Roberts’ “first wedding,” am I alone? Is this the gossip Mandela Effect? I could have sworn she had a starter marriage under her belt, but no. Emma got married for the first time over the weekend. She married Cody John in Idaho – they’ve been together for years, and engaged since 2024. Emma has a son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, by her ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. The bride wore Monique Lhuillier!

Emma Roberts is married! The actress, 35, tied the knot with Cody John during an outdoor ceremony at a residence in Idaho on Saturday, July 25, photos obtained by DeuxMoi show.

Roberts wore a flowy white gown custom-made by Monique Lhuillier, per Vogue, which she paired with a see-through shawl and a long, white veil. (She later wore an archival after-party dress from the designer as well.)

John, 36, for his part, wore a brown suit as the couple said “I do.”

Representatives for both Roberts and John did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Sunday, July 26.

Roberts’ aunt, Julia Roberts, and her husband, Danny Moder, attended the wedding festivities, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The American Horror Story star’s dad is Eric Roberts, the older brother of the Academy Award winner.

[From People]

I believe Eric Roberts is still estranged from Emma and her mother, although I do not believe that Julia Roberts and Eric are still estranged. Who knows though. I’m glad Emma’s wedding was pretty private, although it definitely looks like some paparazzi helicopters were flown around the wedding. I’m including the Vogue/Monique Lhuillier video below – I honestly don’t think much of the dress at all? It’s super-basic. But she seems to love it, so god bless.

Photos courtesy of Emma Roberts’ Instagram, Monique Lhuillier’s Instagram.

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11 Responses to “Emma Roberts wore Monique Lhuillier for her Idaho wedding to Cody John”

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  1. Heidi says:
    July 27, 2026 at 7:35 am

    My goodness, she has a type…

  2. ChillinginDC says:
    July 27, 2026 at 8:41 am

    Well. I am going to be quiet.

  3. Jegede says:
    July 27, 2026 at 8:45 am

    👍🏻👍🏻for not doing yet another Grace Kelly wedding dress cosplay.

    👎🏻👎🏻 for the garish makeup.

    • Noo says:
      July 27, 2026 at 9:30 am

      I felt the same way about the makeup. In one photo it seemed like her nose photographed entirely white? From the powder maybe?

      She said her inspo was something like antique ghost doll. YES for creative bridal but wrong setting, pretty anachronistic for verdant Idaho outdoor summer. Her wedding tho’ and they seem happy so I’ll just celebrate the creativity.

      And who knows maybe it’s a positive sign of marital compromise: he wanted backyard in Idaho and she wanted dead ghost doll and this is what happened?!

  4. KitKat says:
    July 27, 2026 at 9:35 am

    I also swore she had been married before. But maybe it was for a movie.

  5. cws says:
    July 27, 2026 at 10:14 am

    I appreciate that she had an unusual take: the ghost doll. I think the makeup looked weird under the harsh lighting where she tried it on, it looks like the studio photos with her friends in jeans looking at the finished dress, it doesn’t look like wedding venue wedding

  6. BeanieBean says:
    July 27, 2026 at 4:06 pm

    Pretty gown, but the white veil is too white, it should have matched the gown. Pretty location! Also, who is Cody John? (Fine, I’ll google.). Oh, OK, an actor.

  7. Anare says:
    July 28, 2026 at 1:51 am

    I think she was engaged to the guy with whom she ended up getting into a domestic assault thing. I think they broke up before getting married. I’m not even a fan so it is kind of pathetic that I know so much about her. I read too much Hollywood gossip. LMAO!