Tom Holland says some of his old movies are crap, he had to lie to promote them



I saw The Odyssey on its opening weekend and loved it. I’ve had a blast watching videos from the promo tour, especially the ones of the cast together as a group. My favorite clips are Zendaya quizzing Robert Pattinson on her real name and Anne Hathaway proudly patting Tom Holland on the back after a journalist credited him with inspiring her dad to get sober. The cast has great chemistry, and you can tell how well everyone gets along.

Holland is one of three actors pulling double duty to promote both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. His wife, Zendaya, and co-star, Jon Bernthal (King Menelaus/The Punisher), also star in both movies. During a recent appearance on The Dish podcast, Tom addressed his busy promo schedule. He said that it doesn’t bother him because he loves both movies, which is a nice change of pace from promoting some of his sh-ttier movies. From CNN:

Speaking on the “Dish” podcast on Wednesday, Holland told hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett that he has enjoyed doing press for his two latest blockbusters. “I’m absolutely loving it. When you’re doing press for movies that you’re really proud of, it’s really easy,” he said. “Because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you’re not lying to anyone. You really feel like people should go and see it,” he added. This hasn’t always been the case, Holland explained. “I’ve had experiences before when people say, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘You shouldn’t, because it’s sh*t,’” he said.

[From CNN]

Without even looking at a list of Tom’s films, I can guess that Uncharted is one of the movies he’s talking about. Mr. Rosie and I saw it in theaters, and it was a major disappointment. Tom was the only actor who seemed to be trying. Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas phoned it in so badly. It was clearly a paycheck movie for them.

Tom reminded me of something Matt Damon and Ben Affleck told Joe Rogan (ugh) earlier this year while promoting The Rip. They talked about how much it sucks to figure out early into a lengthy movie shoot that it wasn’t going to be good and then having to “walk the plank” to talk it up as per their contracts. So many actors must know what Tom, Matt, and Ben are talking about. Tom’s willingness to say it publicly speaks volumes about where he is in his career right now, and I love that for him.