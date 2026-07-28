Mail: Clive Alderton has ‘cunningly corralled’ Prince Harry for a decade…?

Royal watchers are still reeling from the news about Clive Alderton’s departure as King Charles’ private secretary. Alderton was Charles’ private secretary before Charles was king, and Clive is generally believed to have orchestrated the years-long transition between QEII’s last years and the first years of Charles’ reign. In the coverage of Alderton’s retirement, there are consistent mentions of Prince Harry’s Spare, where Harry referred to Alderton as “the Wasp.” Interestingly, there are few efforts to examine Alderton’s many failures – of all of the “men in grey,” Alderton is arguably the person most responsible for the current state of the monarchy. A paranoid, petty and childish king estranged from his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. A deeply unpopular boozehound queen consort. A lazy and illiterate heir. A rapidly aging and dusty roll call of “working royals.” Still, the Mail’s Becky English is trying to polish this turd.
He’s the man who delivered a King – and, for that matter, a Queen – masterminded the banishment of one particularly problematic relative, while cunningly corralling another. In short Sir Clive Alderton, Principal Private Secretary to His Majesty King Charles III, is arguably the most formidable and consequential courtier of the modern era. But to many readers of the Daily Mail, he will be simply known as ‘The Wasp’.
That was the ostentatiously offensive nickname given to him by the Duke of Sussex (or perhaps, more appropriately, his ghostwriter) in his vengeance-laden memoir, Spare – although one that, in the circumstances, must now surely be worn as a badge of honour? And while there are bound to be cheers from Montecito today when they learn that Sir Clive is sensationally set to retire after 20 years working as King Charles’ gatekeeper, the news will sadly leave Buckingham Palace without one of its ‘big beasts’.
For it can be confirmed that after two decades of the most loyal of service, leonine Sir Clive has announced that he will leave the royal household next May, a move that coincides with his 60th birthday (a revelation that has prompted some fans to enquire whether he has a Dorian Gray-style portrait in the attic). The feeling is that now is as good a time as any for him take a well-earned break: to start with he has helped to deliver a relatively problem-free accession (leaky pens aside) and a successful coronation.
The King has also just completed the ‘last of his firsts’ (starting with his first public engagements and home nations visits as monarch, to the big test so far of his reign, this year’s State Visit to the US, and his first to a British Overseas, Territory, Bermuda). He has also steered the King – and indeed the nation – through the dark days of the monarch’s cancer diagnosis in 2024. Charles himself, I am told, is in a ‘good place’ health-wise, as it stands. In all (and safely assuming that as a long-term diplomat Sir Clive’s pensionable age is 60), next year is a natural moment to move on.
While no-one, not even his most ardent admirers, would claim Sir Clive and his team have always got it right, there is no doubt that he was absolutely instrumental in turning the tanker round… Insiders would probably add to that the transformation of his wife, Camilla, from Duchess of Cornwall to Queen, something that was simply unthinkable when he joined royal service. While there will always be those who have strong opinions on the matter, few can argue that she hasn’t carried out her duties with enthusiasm, diligence and good humour and carved a space for herself in public life, tackling some truly thorny issue such as domestic abuse.
Needless to say, the King is a much, much happier man with his wife standing by his side.
That’s not to say, of course, backs haven’t been put up or hackles raised along the way.
There’s no doubt that Sir Clive relishes the game of diplomacy – ‘he puts the ‘M’ into Machiavellian,’ says one wag.
To say that Prince Harry hates his father’s gatekeeper is an understatement, and he didn’t hold back in his memoir, as he described the then triumvirate of powerful royal aides at the heads of each of the three royal households (Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace) as ‘the bee, the fly and the wasp’. Sir Clive, it seems, was the worst of the three in his book, being ‘arrogant’ and ‘great at pretending to be polite, even servile’, but would ‘put you on his list’ and ‘give you such a stab with his outsized stinger that you’d cry out in confusion’.
Harry firmly blamed the courtier for being a roadblock in attempts to reconcile with his father. While that may in part be true, friends of the diplomat pour scorn on this claim, suggesting no aide would be so arrogant to stand in the way of father and son on a personal basis. But, of course, if the prince behaved in such a way that would place his father in potentially constitutionally tricky waters, he would not be doing his job if he didn’t protect the monarch, they add.
“Masterminded the banishment of one particularly problematic relative, while cunningly corralling another…” And “suggesting no aide would be so arrogant to stand in the way of father and son on a personal basis…” Basically, Alderton’s minions are frantically trying to recast his mismanagement of the Sussexit catastrophe and make it sound like Alderton isn’t one of the biggest reasons for the slow-motion crisis at the heart of the modern British monarchy. Alderton was likely the most venomous courtier arguing that Prince Harry and Meghan wouldn’t survive outside of the institution, and that Harry would eventually come crawling back, divorced and humiliated. That boneheaded call has tipped the monarchy sideways for nearly SEVEN YEARS. Instead of Alderton admitting that he made a series of catastrophically bad calls around the Sussexit, he’s continued to wield his influence to repeatedly hammer wedges between Charles and Harry. Don’t get me wrong, Charles has terrible instincts too, and I assume that Alderton was both influencing Charles and simply doing what Charles wanted. But it’s bizarre to watch royalists polish Alderton’s CV like he hasn’t spent the past decade driving the whole monarchy off a cliff.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Kaiser ‘s conclusion here is instructive Charles has terrible instincts too, and I assume that Alderton was both influencing Charles and simply doing what Charles wanted. But it’s bizarre to watch royalists polish Alderton’s CV like he hasn’t spent the past decade driving the whole monarchy off a cliff.
A sensible, pragmatic and effective replacement is needed to back from destruction and broker a genuine reconciliation between father and son for the good of everyone. Monarchy and the Firm have some very serious people problems to confront. Immediate intervention for the heir for starters and sorting out Sussex family security are top priorities. Forget the PR and Crisis Spin Doctor papering over the fissures Clive ‘s replacement needs to seize hold and turn things around like Andy Burnham is attempting to do!!
Notice who’s “problematic” enough to be banished, and who just needs corralling. F*ck this guy and everyone who buys into this narrative. How awful.
OMG! I did not think it this way – that Harry is banished and Andrew corraled!!! But you are right. Despicable people!
Just a thought – perhaps this early announcement of his retirement next year is at least partly about him trying to influence the recruitment and selection of his replacement. It’s said that there’s tension between him and his deputy (Theo Rycroft), widely seen as his natural successor. Btw, Clive ‘RAVEC’ Alderton hates Harry, Rycroft doesn’t 🤔
I wonder if Alderton is jumping ship so he won’t have to “mastermind” the transition from Charles to William – because, so far, it’s not looking so good.
I’m wondering if Clive isn’t being released so he can sit on RAVEC and continue to punish the Sussexes through Billy Basher’s reign.
The timing is peculiar because Rycroft is not someone I’d ever picture Billy getting along with. Alderton though, is right up Billy’s street. They both hate Harry.
I think Alderton needs to be pulled up in public and be made to explain to the whole world why he hates Harry and Meghan so much that he felt compelled to give the “advice” that he did. The Commonwealth deserves answers.
When there is weak leadership at the top, ambitious characters will step into the power vacuum. Charles and Elizabeth were both weak leaders, so the monarchy has gone to the courtiers, since Phillip (himself an ambitious character) retired.
He was “asked” to take early retirement.
With him out of the equation and the probable appointment of the more conciliatory Rycroft, I can see a future where Harry’s security is reinstated for visits to the UK and a possible roving ambassador type role for the Commonwealth; that would make more sense and not necessitate the Sussexes relocating back to the UK.
Yeah, the possibility of relocating, but why would they do it? To choose toxic firm and media instead of life in Cali?
The Commonwealth would certainly benefit from Harry and Meghan visiting as a representive of the crown, but would they want to do it. They might want to get on with their own lives in peace.
That bridge was already burned when they put Harry’s wife and kids into danger. There will never be a day that they will agree to go back to half in, especially with the tabloid media refusing to back down on their racist hate crimes. The media have collectively collapsed into a mental health crisis of their own making, through their parasocial connection to Cluck and Huevo.
If Harry were to get security reinstated, it would only be for the term of Cluck’s remaining life; Billy Basher will immediately want that walked back and rescinded once he ascends the throne.
If he ascends the throne. I’m still not sure he’s mentally stable enough for the job, and how he’ll handle the initial days. It’s possible he could be forced to abdicate, or be put into a Regency like George III.
I don’t see any change to the situation and I think it’s likely that Alderton gets some other Palace job. I don’t believe Charles objected to any decision that Alderton made or advice he gave him.
He could be trying to reframe the narrative, or he could still believe that he wasn’t wrong in his direction. Sometimes people even when it becomes apparently obvious that they made the wrong decision, will dig in their heels deep and no amount of evidence will convince them that they made the wrong choice.
I feel like this is a likelier reflection of how he is, than him thinking that he made the wrong decision. He’s probably behind a lot of the, ” The Sussexes are failing any day now you’ll see!!” articles that keep popping up. He has to make his horrible tenure look effective. Remember these are the people who described their counsel as ” platinum -standard”.
If he really is taking an entire year to leave, we’ll probably see multiple stories like this and a developing narrative that they are going to find tune.
Will be interesting to see how well he lives in the UK off of 300,000£ in retirement. This man’s words and deeds will determine his life after he retires because based of what I have seen written about the former employees of this institution unless they go to government for employment they do not live well or long upon leaving that toxic environment.
He will live long enough to write a biography. Of whom?
Well, let’s be real. This man knows a lot. He is a likely a current source and a future source for juicy little tidbits that can be hand fed to the rota. They know it. So yes, the royal reporters are not going to skewer him bc they want to keep getting his WhatsApp messages.
Portrait of Dorian Gray? What is Becky English huffing? Because the fact this guy is only 59 is shocking. Guess being bitter and hateful really does prematurely age a person.
I would be embarrassed for my servant to have so much power and control over my reign. Isn’t Charles supposed to be a leader? Isn’t a leader supposed to be able to take things under advisement and make decisions based on levels of unbiased information? Charles obviously wasn’t able to do that. He is a weak little man that let his minions lead him to self-destruction. Look at the way the press admires Willie and how many people want Charles to turn over his position to Willie. None of this would have happened if he had gotten his staff together and reminded them that they were the staff and not royalty.
I recall the article about the police officers at Windsor Castle stating that the staff were like little gestapos. That is the sign of a monarch who has lost control. As QEII and Phillip aged, I think they ran amuck. Now they have pretty much ruined Charles chances of being a respected King and have pushed the monarchy down the slippery slope of further insignificance.
Harry and Meghan are not responsible for the downfall of the monarchy, the courtiers are. They have made everything about themselves and Charles and William let them. When Meghan stepped in to gain some control, look how they turned against her. Like flunkies in a non-productive factory angry that the new boss actually made them work. Unfortunately neither Charles or Willie are capable of seeing this because they are too lazy and full of themselves that handing over the reigns to others to deal with personal matters appeared to be the easiest way out. Too bad they still can’t see that it isn’t.
Good riddance to this guy, but more of their staff needs to go. There is no way I would have those mouthy, gossipy, insubordinate people working for me. There is no way I would allow my staff to disrespect my child, which by default would also be considered disrespect of me.
@Siri, Your thoughtful comment caused me to ponder the true origin of all those “William should be king instead of Charles” articles.
I’m beginning to wonder if Alderton, snake that he is, was, like Camilla, playing Charles and William off each other to keep himself in power in the center, with father and son at odds.
It would certainly have served Alderton’s ambitions. And he may have felt an allyship in Bill’s firm, unrelenting, ongoing hatred of Harry, which contrasted with Charles’ forever dithering.
I wouldn’t brag if I were him about the transformation of Camilla. She will forever be known as the vicious side piece who pushed a vulnerable young Diana to the brink.
And Charles, at the end of the day, will forever be the weakling royal who imagined himself as his side piece’s tampon.
I have no doubt that he was behind the decision to deny Harry a room at BP. The notion that he wasn’t an obstacle between Harry and Charles is the height of delusion.
Looks like he was retired early, because after Charles is gone, he’s not gonna have a good time with willie’s office or harry’s. Nobody’s gonna ask him to stay. Which possibly means that time is near…