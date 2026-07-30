There’s a new royalslop book called ‘The Four Wives of Windsor’ & it sounds dumb

Earlier this year, there was a glut of new royal biographies, all built around what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday. Hilariously, almost all of the supposed QEII biographies were actually about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with some extra keenery about King Charles, Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Going from memory, the only genuinely critical royal book written about the Windsors in the past decade is probably Omid Scobie’s Endgame. The rest of these books are just royalslop, rehashed gossip and half-assed palace spin. But here we are – there’s a new book called The Four Wives of Windsor, written by Simon Vigar. Vigar examines Princess Diana, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan. Those are the “four wives of Windsor” worth discussing, apparently. Poor Sophie!!! Some highlights from People Magazine’s interview with Vigar:
On Princess Diana: Author Simon Vigar tells PEOPLE, “Diana had a sense of destiny about her. The only aristocrat of the four women, she knew a lot about it. She grew up [at Park House] on the Sandringham estate and knew the royals, and her big sister went out with Charles. But she is the biggest changemaker,” he adds.
Diana’s tactile manner & common touch: “Even simply going to Tower Records on Kensington High Street was something you couldn’t imagine the previous generation doing,” Vigar says on Diana’s way of bringing them up as normally as possible in extraordinary circumstances. “She made the royal family more relatable and more touchy-feely.”
Diana’s star power: “Subjectively, she brought star power,” says Vigar, who has reported on the royals at the U.K.’s Channel 5 for about two decades. He says a source who worked at Kensington Palace then said the royal family “didn’t really know what they had under their noses with Diana. She never had a full-time press officer — she didn’t need one. The royals say they want to change, but it is only when it suits them. Of course, Diana outshone them in the end.”
Public grief: “There is a daily physical reminder of Diana because of the Union Flag over Buckingham Palace which only exists now because of what happened in the week after her death,” Vigar says. “I call it Diana’s flag because without all that anger and shock and distress, that Union Jack wouldn’t be there today.”
Princess Kate’s normal vibe: “[Queen] Elizabeth realized pretty early on about what a good thing she was and the Middleton family were the backbone,” Vigar says. “William really loved going to [Kate’s hometown] Bucklebury for an ordinary Sunday roast lunch. You can see it in the childhood that George, Charlotte and Louis are having now. It is mostly private apart from moments like appearances at Trooping the Colour and the annual carol service,” he adds.
Kate was given time to decide whether to buy into it: “The royal family learned the lessons of Diana [who only had months from meeting Charles to marriage] in that she was given a really long time to decide whether she wanted to buy into it,” the author says. “Catherine is no wallflower. She has her own ideas. Behind the scenes, she asks really good questions. The royal family doesn’t think of themselves as a brand, but they are, and a source told me she got that straight away.”
The Sussexes & Waleses: He adds that Kate and William, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are couples “who were in love in a way that Charles and Diana were not.”
The Sussex marriage: “Meghan was a divorcee too,” Vigar says. “When Meghan married Harry in 2018, she was older than Diana was when she died. There were different expectations. Meghan expected total PR control, which was not possible in the British royal family.” He adds of Meghan: “She was obviously a massive asset,” adding on the couple’s first outing in Nottingham in 2017, “She was brilliant with the crowd, with the people. She would have been a major player in the royal family, and it is a crying shame that she’s not.”
The Sussexes could have been transformative: “The Grenfell kitchen book [to help victims of an apartment block fire disaster] was a small example. She ran with it privately and got it done. You could see what a doer she is, and to me it is such a shame that it’s gone to waste. She should have been, could have been, fantastic for the royal family, but egos on both sides got in the way. By 2019, nobody was talking to each other. Harry and Meghan seemed to be on a path where they felt alone. They should have been transformative.”
[From People]
It’s amazing to see the Meghan Test applied and instantly failed yet again. If you’re a whole-ass royal biographer saying anything like “egos on both sides got in the way,” I’m simply not going to listen to anything else you have to say. Meghan barely survived that institution and what they did to her, her husband and their son. It was never about her ego or Harry’s ego – it’s not arrogant to want people to stop abusing you, gaslighting you and scapegoating you. It’s not arrogant to ask for lies to be corrected. Why are dozens of supposed royal biographers terrified of saying the thing? Harry and Meghan were pushed out because Meghan “would have been a major player in the royal family.” It was because of her hard work and popularity that she was attacked by the palace and press. And the institution ran almost the exact same play on Diana and Meghan.
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North America Rights – London, UK -20190713- The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton Matthews in the royal box during the 12th day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
-PICTURED: Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
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The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to attend the first Royal Foundation Forum Under the theme ‘Making a Difference Together,’ the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation, and will include a number of delegates who have been involved in key projects. The Royal Foundation’s . programmes to date include Heads Together, the Invictus Games, and United for Wildlife. The Duke and Duchess, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will appear on stage together to discuss why The Royal Foundation was set up, the projects they are currently working on, and their ambitions for the future. During the event, Their Royal Highnesses and Ms. Markle will also meet with other forum attendees. Ms. Markle will formally become the fourth Patron of The Royal Foundation after her and Prince Harry’s wedding.,Image: 534748353, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton, at the women’s Final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, 13th July 2019.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2019
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton, at the women’s Final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, 13th July 2019.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
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The Duchess of Cornwall (left) the Duchess of Sussex at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London which she is attending as her first royal engagement after being married. The event is part of the celebrations to mark the70th birthday of the Prince of Wales.
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The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
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The Duchess of Cambridge stands with the Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
I can’t wait until AI makes these incredibly tedious people redundant.
Scooter was not giving keen time to decide. He called the shots and broke up with her a few times. The aristos ge courted turned him down
Nothing comes out really about Kate but “Behind the scenes, she asks really good questions.” Like 5 big questions?
Nothing on Cam today booooh
Nothing for Sophie, the secret weapon, so secret nobody cares lol
Cams will be properly annoyed not ony that this first excerpt ignores her but that it “wastes” space on flattering Meghan. Someone fetch the “Queen” another G&T, heavy on the G.
Yeah, the “both sides” is aggravating, but all these people are terrified of losing palace access. I’m amazed that he said good things about Meghan.
I was going to write a similar post, I had decided not buy this book mainly because I’m never purchasing anything with Camilla’s face on the cover no matter what is written inside. The “both sides” argument is cowardly imo.
They’ll never come out and say that she was mistreated, because the next rational statement would be, and of course she was right to remove herself from that environment. Then they would have to address the who and the why behind her mistreatment, and if they want to keep writing their books they’ll never do that.
But their awareness is what makes the unhinged screeds even more obnoxious. Because they clearly know that what they have as far as working royals isn’t sufficient, and isn’t doing the job that they should be doing according to their purported roles.
The access thing though is what gets me the most. Because I have to ask, what access? The crumbs of gossip that you get? They’re not breaking stories anymore. You don’t really know what’s going on, other than the gossip that you will never print. So why not just be honest? I feel like the first non-POC Royal author who just writes an honest book, won’t be cut off. Because everyone else will just cowardly follow behind them and co-sign, and the BRF will do everything they can to get them back on side because they don’t really have any power.
Another book that isn’t worth reading or spending money on because they refuse to acknowledge the real truth of who Meghan has always been and why her being exceptional in the role was the real reason she was pushed out. That a 36 year old woman who was successful, kind and intelligent was never accused of having an ego, bullying or difficulty problem until she became involved with people who had the same exact language to describe the other woman the pushed out decades ago with lies, Diana. Neither Diana or Meghan had ever been accused of doing anything unkind, combative or arrogant in any of their time before marrying into that family, but coincidentally they both had all of the same negative qualities to describe their characters and why they weren’t good fits leading up to them leaving. Of course Meghan’s had an extra dose of classism, xenophobia and racism but it was the exact same playbook. No one just changes overnight, especially not a 36 year old woman. They don’t want to admit that this isn’t a both sides thing where Diana just wanted a faithful and loving husband while Meghan just wanted the lies to be corrected(or not told at all) and for her and her family to be defended and protected from hate.
I misread that as a “new royal bookshop called Four Wives of Windsor” and I was like, that’s a cool name for a book shop lol. Nevermind, need my coffee.
Kate is just too smug,she needs to understand that with Camilla and Meghan at the end of the day their husbands really do love them and will do anything for them. She is not in the same boat,should William ever decide that to hell with the pretence I wonder what will become of her ,doesnt matter what dirt her and her mother think they have on him. Her only saving grace may be that George truly loves his mother and won’t let anything humiliating happen to her.
I hope george does. Scooter was supposed to stand up for his mother but after she died he called her paranoid and censored her interview.
Interesting layout of photos on the cover. Cammy looking old and haggard, Diana looking young and vibrant, Kitty under Cam looking like the mean girl she is and then Meghan under Diana looking gorgeous and unbothered. I think the author is getting his point across about the real stars are and who the nasty ones are. He understands the Meghan was forced out but doesn’t have to actually say that in words.
The Lownie books are quite critical of the Windsors.
That cover was a choice LOL
The British press refuse to acknowledge that the Harry and Meghan were pushed out because of jealousy and racism. Plus the treatment of Meghan is proof that the Palace learned nothing from Diana’s situation.
His comment about QEII knowing instantly what an asset Kate would be is hilarious. The same QEII, who asked after Kate spent a year after graduating from university doing nothing, “What does she do?” That comment was the only reason why Kate went out and got a job. Otherwise, she would have been content to sit around her London flat waiting for Scooter to call her.
Exactly. The queen called Kate lazy from the outset and she got that three month job from Jigsaw because of it.
The header picture of Kate could easily be titled, The Bitch. Because that’s exactly what she looks like and what she is.