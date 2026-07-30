There’s a new royalslop book called ‘The Four Wives of Windsor’ & it sounds dumb

Earlier this year, there was a glut of new royal biographies, all built around what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday. Hilariously, almost all of the supposed QEII biographies were actually about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with some extra keenery about King Charles, Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Going from memory, the only genuinely critical royal book written about the Windsors in the past decade is probably Omid Scobie’s Endgame. The rest of these books are just royalslop, rehashed gossip and half-assed palace spin. But here we are – there’s a new book called The Four Wives of Windsor, written by Simon Vigar. Vigar examines Princess Diana, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan. Those are the “four wives of Windsor” worth discussing, apparently. Poor Sophie!!! Some highlights from People Magazine’s interview with Vigar:

On Princess Diana: Author Simon Vigar tells PEOPLE, “Diana had a sense of destiny about her. The only aristocrat of the four women, she knew a lot about it. She grew up [at Park House] on the Sandringham estate and knew the royals, and her big sister went out with Charles. But she is the biggest changemaker,” he adds.

Diana’s tactile manner & common touch: “Even simply going to Tower Records on Kensington High Street was something you couldn’t imagine the previous generation doing,” Vigar says on Diana’s way of bringing them up as normally as possible in extraordinary circumstances. “She made the royal family more relatable and more touchy-feely.”

Diana’s star power: “Subjectively, she brought star power,” says Vigar, who has reported on the royals at the U.K.’s Channel 5 for about two decades. He says a source who worked at Kensington Palace then said the royal family “didn’t really know what they had under their noses with Diana. She never had a full-time press officer — she didn’t need one. The royals say they want to change, but it is only when it suits them. Of course, Diana outshone them in the end.”

Public grief: “There is a daily physical reminder of Diana because of the Union Flag over Buckingham Palace which only exists now because of what happened in the week after her death,” Vigar says. “I call it Diana’s flag because without all that anger and shock and distress, that Union Jack wouldn’t be there today.”

Princess Kate’s normal vibe: “[Queen] Elizabeth realized pretty early on about what a good thing she was and the Middleton family were the backbone,” Vigar says. “William really loved going to [Kate’s hometown] Bucklebury for an ordinary Sunday roast lunch. You can see it in the childhood that George, Charlotte and Louis are having now. It is mostly private apart from moments like appearances at Trooping the Colour and the annual carol service,” he adds.

Kate was given time to decide whether to buy into it: “The royal family learned the lessons of Diana [who only had months from meeting Charles to marriage] in that she was given a really long time to decide whether she wanted to buy into it,” the author says. “Catherine is no wallflower. She has her own ideas. Behind the scenes, she asks really good questions. The royal family doesn’t think of themselves as a brand, but they are, and a source told me she got that straight away.”

The Sussexes & Waleses: He adds that Kate and William, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are couples “who were in love in a way that Charles and Diana were not.”

The Sussex marriage: “Meghan was a divorcee too,” Vigar says. “When Meghan married Harry in 2018, she was older than Diana was when she died. There were different expectations. Meghan expected total PR control, which was not possible in the British royal family.” He adds of Meghan: “She was obviously a massive asset,” adding on the couple’s first outing in Nottingham in 2017, “She was brilliant with the crowd, with the people. She would have been a major player in the royal family, and it is a crying shame that she’s not.”

The Sussexes could have been transformative: “The Grenfell kitchen book [to help victims of an apartment block fire disaster] was a small example. She ran with it privately and got it done. You could see what a doer she is, and to me it is such a shame that it’s gone to waste. She should have been, could have been, fantastic for the royal family, but egos on both sides got in the way. By 2019, nobody was talking to each other. Harry and Meghan seemed to be on a path where they felt alone. They should have been transformative.”