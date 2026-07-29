Prince William & Kate tried & failed to copy Meghan’s summer Instagram carousel

For the past two years, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s social media team has done end-of-month “rewinds,” where they repost and highlight Prince William and Kate’s meager appearances and work events. The monthly rewinds never get any attention because they’re always just a rehash of already-seen photos and already-embiggened “work.” It’s been two years and their clownish team still hasn’t figured out that their monthly rewinds would get more attention if they provided new content in the form of never-before-seen photos.

So, all of that was well and good. Then, last Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex posted an Instagram carousel called “Summer Holiday,” full of her family’s summer-vacation photos from Montecito, Portugal and Althorp. I’ve referred to it in previous posts as The Instagram Carousel Which Brought Down a Nation. The British papers have been ranting and hysterically sobbing about it ever since. Well, look who posted an Instagram carousel called “The Summer Rewind.”

What’s crazy is that all of the Scooter King’s horses and all of the Scooter King’s men cannot figure out why Meghan’s Instagram account is so popular. All of those “gold-standard advisors” and no one will say “it’s because she gives everyone exclusive content and she controls her own messaging and imagery.” William and Kate have in-house photographers and videographers, and they clearly have archives full of never-before-seen photos and videos. Instead of posting any of that, they just continue to recycle the same old bulls–t. This is truly embarrassing for the copykeeners. Especially since even the royalist media is saying it plainly, that William and Kate were “inspired by Meghan” or that they’re outright copying Meghan.