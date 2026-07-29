Duchess Meghan is about to introduce a new As Ever jam flavor: what will it be?

It feels like it’s been a few months since I’ve bought anything from the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever? I’m trying to remember – I bought some raspberry and strawberry jams when they were in stock, and I magically still have a couple of chocolate bars left (haha, you can’t have them). I also bought one of the candles but I’m saving that too, for a day when I really need a pick-me-up. Still, I don’t drink so I haven’t paid attention to all of Meghan’s wine selections, and I also didn’t bother buying the limited-edition bookmark. I’m basically just here for the jams and chocolate at this point, and I’m consistently incandescent with rage about the lack of apricot jam (it’s been out of stock for like a year at this point) and the lack of chocolate bars (also out of stock). But now that Meghan is back in Montecito after a summer vacation, we’re getting something special: a new jam flavor!! As Ever sent out a “Coming Soon” email with this message:

Some flavors belong to a particular time of year — they’re the ones we wait for.

​

A new addition to the As ever pantry arrives this week, inspired by one of late summer’s most beloved fruits. More to come…

And then she just linked to her As Ever jams which, again, are sadly apricot-free. I was going to hype up the idea of apricot coming back, but it definitely looks like the jam flavor is going to be blackberry?? Those look like blackberries she’s picking in the social media video. You know what else is in season in the late summer? Peaches. I’ve been buying peaches cheap for weeks now, and I would LOVE a peach jam.

Update: The new jam flavor is blackberry!

A new video from #AsEver 🌺 “A taste of late summer is almost here

Something sweet is arriving soon.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/GT7UyzO5eO — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) July 28, 2026