Duchess Meghan is about to introduce a new As Ever jam flavor: what will it be?

It feels like it’s been a few months since I’ve bought anything from the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever? I’m trying to remember – I bought some raspberry and strawberry jams when they were in stock, and I magically still have a couple of chocolate bars left (haha, you can’t have them). I also bought one of the candles but I’m saving that too, for a day when I really need a pick-me-up. Still, I don’t drink so I haven’t paid attention to all of Meghan’s wine selections, and I also didn’t bother buying the limited-edition bookmark. I’m basically just here for the jams and chocolate at this point, and I’m consistently incandescent with rage about the lack of apricot jam (it’s been out of stock for like a year at this point) and the lack of chocolate bars (also out of stock). But now that Meghan is back in Montecito after a summer vacation, we’re getting something special: a new jam flavor!! As Ever sent out a “Coming Soon” email with this message:
Some flavors belong to a particular time of year — they’re the ones we wait for.
A new addition to the As ever pantry arrives this week, inspired by one of late summer’s most beloved fruits. More to come…
And then she just linked to her As Ever jams which, again, are sadly apricot-free. I was going to hype up the idea of apricot coming back, but it definitely looks like the jam flavor is going to be blackberry?? Those look like blackberries she’s picking in the social media video. You know what else is in season in the late summer? Peaches. I’ve been buying peaches cheap for weeks now, and I would LOVE a peach jam.
Update: The new jam flavor is blackberry!
A new video from #AsEver 🌺
“A taste of late summer is almost here
Something sweet is arriving soon.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/GT7UyzO5eO
— Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) July 28, 2026
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram.
I vote peach too. Nothing tastes more like summer to me.
The blackberries in the hand def suggest a blackberry jam but maybe that’s a red herring. I’d be v happy with blackberry. Then fig. Then peach. I have to imagine the apricot is harder to source but maybe she’ll do a limited edition for it sometime. Which good luck ordering.
I would adore a Fig jam!
A friend of mine gave me some fig jam she’d made, that is so good!
I’d prefer peach over blackberry but I’ll order whatever lol. I do need to order a bottle of her sparkling wine. I never spend that much on a single bottle but I told my husband its for when IT happens. You all know what I mean.
I still have some unopened jam, I need to check the dates on them but i’m sure they’re fine (don’t hate me, but I still have an unopened apricot….I’ll trade it for your chocolate Kaiser!!)
I love her rose, but the sparkling wine is not great (unless you like sweeter bubbles). I thought I would love it so did a blind taste test, and I preferred others that weren’t as expensive. (currently blanking on the names, thanks perimenopause!)
Too bad As Ever still doesn’t deliver to Europe. Their products being made available here would get us to break our vow of boycotting US brands wherever possible.
And for just in case IT is happening rather sooner than later, we’ve got a bottle of pink Laurent Perrier champagne in the fridge at all times.
Good Luck.
Peach jam sounds very good, but I also love blackberries so I would be happy with either kind… I will be placing my order no matter what kind it is I have loved the two flavors I have tried.
I bought the bookmark and love it. But tried the jams and didn’t really like the orange. And I have one of the candles, but the scent was a bit too strong for me so gifted it to a friend who likes it. And I bought her sparkling, rose, and white wine. And ended up gifting to friends who enjoyed.
I love the Brut has the right amount of sweetness for me. Currently have 3 bottles on hand, will be ordering more. Have tons of the various jams also chocolate. Will be ordering whatever the new offering is, if jam/spread, they make good gifts. Have several candles as well.
I’d love blackberry jam. I have also suggested to the company that they consider offering lemon curd.
I would LOVE a lemon curd!
I’m hoping for plum jam. My auntie used to make it using plums from her backyard tree. Yum!
I would love it if she did a marmalade besides orange like a lemon or lime.
Or a mix of citrus, those are yummy.
Pleeeeeease let it be blackberry! My favorite. I’d also adore peach or fig, though, so have my credit card gripped in my sweaty fist ready to throw it at whatever she comes out with. I still have one bottle of the brut, which I’m saving for you-know-what, and two bottles of the rose, which I love, so I’m hoarding them for someone who appreciates it as much as I do.
It’s definitely not apricot. I emailed the team in June and they have no plans to restock it.
Bummer! The apricot spread has been my favorite so far. So, I’m hoping for blackberry, and lemon curd, or at least something a bit more tart tasting.
She is picking actual blackberries in the video – I’m pretty sure it will be a delicious and tasty blackberry preserve. I just made a batch of blackberry jelly but you KNOW I will be buying hers too!
Also – the collection of jams makes a GREAT hostess gift!
It’s blackberry! I just got the email!
Yep but I just made some of my own recently so I am going to sadly pass.
Hmmm i dont know if I’ve ever had blackberry jam. Might as well try it lol.
it is delicious – not to sweet, brilliant on a good toasted sourdough.
If it’s peach I’ll buy but where is my APRICOT JAM!!!!!
Just checked my emails and it’s Blackberry
Would have loved a restock of apricot, or new release of peach, I use the Raspberry in my Greek yogurt. One spall teaspoon is fab, with a sprinkle of mueseli. Yum
Hoping for blackberry but expecting peach…
I vote blackberry! I grew up in Oregon, and late summer always meant blackberry picking.
As Ever just announced blackberry! Can’t wait!
Seriously, stop raving about these flavors—you’re just making my mouth water more and more 😭
Europa here, please delivery—pleasssssse!
Why hasn’t Meghan come up with a spicy/chili fruit spread- she loves heat and loves charcuterie. That’s got to be coming soon, don’t you think?