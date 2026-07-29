Duchess Meghan is about to introduce a new As Ever jam flavor: what will it be?

It feels like it’s been a few months since I’ve bought anything from the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever? I’m trying to remember – I bought some raspberry and strawberry jams when they were in stock, and I magically still have a couple of chocolate bars left (haha, you can’t have them). I also bought one of the candles but I’m saving that too, for a day when I really need a pick-me-up. Still, I don’t drink so I haven’t paid attention to all of Meghan’s wine selections, and I also didn’t bother buying the limited-edition bookmark. I’m basically just here for the jams and chocolate at this point, and I’m consistently incandescent with rage about the lack of apricot jam (it’s been out of stock for like a year at this point) and the lack of chocolate bars (also out of stock). But now that Meghan is back in Montecito after a summer vacation, we’re getting something special: a new jam flavor!! As Ever sent out a “Coming Soon” email with this message:

Some flavors belong to a particular time of year — they’re the ones we wait for.

A new addition to the As ever pantry arrives this week, inspired by one of late summer’s most beloved fruits. More to come…

And then she just linked to her As Ever jams which, again, are sadly apricot-free. I was going to hype up the idea of apricot coming back, but it definitely looks like the jam flavor is going to be blackberry?? Those look like blackberries she’s picking in the social media video. You know what else is in season in the late summer? Peaches. I’ve been buying peaches cheap for weeks now, and I would LOVE a peach jam.

Update: The new jam flavor is blackberry!

Photos courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram.

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32 Responses to “Duchess Meghan is about to introduce a new As Ever jam flavor: what will it be?”

  1. Irisrose says:
    July 29, 2026 at 10:02 am

    I vote peach too. Nothing tastes more like summer to me.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    July 29, 2026 at 10:07 am

    The blackberries in the hand def suggest a blackberry jam but maybe that’s a red herring. I’d be v happy with blackberry. Then fig. Then peach. I have to imagine the apricot is harder to source but maybe she’ll do a limited edition for it sometime. Which good luck ordering.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    July 29, 2026 at 10:17 am

    I’d prefer peach over blackberry but I’ll order whatever lol. I do need to order a bottle of her sparkling wine. I never spend that much on a single bottle but I told my husband its for when IT happens. You all know what I mean.

    I still have some unopened jam, I need to check the dates on them but i’m sure they’re fine (don’t hate me, but I still have an unopened apricot….I’ll trade it for your chocolate Kaiser!!)

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      July 29, 2026 at 10:21 am

      I love her rose, but the sparkling wine is not great (unless you like sweeter bubbles). I thought I would love it so did a blind taste test, and I preferred others that weren’t as expensive. (currently blanking on the names, thanks perimenopause!)

      Reply
    • Nanea says:
      July 29, 2026 at 10:28 am

      Too bad As Ever still doesn’t deliver to Europe. Their products being made available here would get us to break our vow of boycotting US brands wherever possible.

      And for just in case IT is happening rather sooner than later, we’ve got a bottle of pink Laurent Perrier champagne in the fridge at all times.

      Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      July 29, 2026 at 10:32 am

      Good Luck.

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      July 29, 2026 at 3:29 pm

      Peach jam sounds very good, but I also love blackberries so I would be happy with either kind… I will be placing my order no matter what kind it is I have loved the two flavors I have tried.

      Reply
  4. ChillinginDC says:
    July 29, 2026 at 10:38 am

    I bought the bookmark and love it. But tried the jams and didn’t really like the orange. And I have one of the candles, but the scent was a bit too strong for me so gifted it to a friend who likes it. And I bought her sparkling, rose, and white wine. And ended up gifting to friends who enjoyed.

    Reply
  5. Shiela Kerr says:
    July 29, 2026 at 10:39 am

    I love the Brut has the right amount of sweetness for me. Currently have 3 bottles on hand, will be ordering more. Have tons of the various jams also chocolate. Will be ordering whatever the new offering is, if jam/spread, they make good gifts. Have several candles as well.

    Reply
  6. KristenfromMA says:
    July 29, 2026 at 10:51 am

    I’d love blackberry jam. I have also suggested to the company that they consider offering lemon curd.

    Reply
  7. Beverley says:
    July 29, 2026 at 10:51 am

    I’m hoping for plum jam. My auntie used to make it using plums from her backyard tree. Yum!

    Reply
  8. Little Red says:
    July 29, 2026 at 10:57 am

    I would love it if she did a marmalade besides orange like a lemon or lime.

    Reply
  9. C-Shell says:
    July 29, 2026 at 11:05 am

    Pleeeeeease let it be blackberry! My favorite. I’d also adore peach or fig, though, so have my credit card gripped in my sweaty fist ready to throw it at whatever she comes out with. I still have one bottle of the brut, which I’m saving for you-know-what, and two bottles of the rose, which I love, so I’m hoarding them for someone who appreciates it as much as I do.

    Reply
  10. Tuesday says:
    July 29, 2026 at 11:09 am

    It’s definitely not apricot. I emailed the team in June and they have no plans to restock it.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      July 29, 2026 at 12:39 pm

      Bummer! The apricot spread has been my favorite so far. So, I’m hoping for blackberry, and lemon curd, or at least something a bit more tart tasting.

      Reply
  11. Bean says:
    July 29, 2026 at 11:28 am

    She is picking actual blackberries in the video – I’m pretty sure it will be a delicious and tasty blackberry preserve. I just made a batch of blackberry jelly but you KNOW I will be buying hers too!

    Reply
  12. Bean says:
    July 29, 2026 at 11:33 am

    Also – the collection of jams makes a GREAT hostess gift!

    Reply
  13. Ameerah M says:
    July 29, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    It’s blackberry! I just got the email!

    Reply
  14. Mel says:
    July 29, 2026 at 1:24 pm

    If it’s peach I’ll buy but where is my APRICOT JAM!!!!!

    Reply
  15. LisaN says:
    July 29, 2026 at 1:45 pm

    Just checked my emails and it’s Blackberry

    Would have loved a restock of apricot, or new release of peach, I use the Raspberry in my Greek yogurt. One spall teaspoon is fab, with a sprinkle of mueseli. Yum

    Reply
  16. Sean says:
    July 29, 2026 at 2:03 pm

    Hoping for blackberry but expecting peach…

    Reply
  17. BeanieBean says:
    July 29, 2026 at 2:08 pm

    I vote blackberry! I grew up in Oregon, and late summer always meant blackberry picking.

    Reply
  18. Beverley says:
    July 29, 2026 at 2:26 pm

    As Ever just announced blackberry! Can’t wait!

    Reply
  19. Kasztanka says:
    July 29, 2026 at 3:29 pm

    Seriously, stop raving about these flavors—you’re just making my mouth water more and more 😭
    Europa here, please delivery—pleasssssse!

    Reply
  20. tamsin says:
    July 29, 2026 at 4:38 pm

    Why hasn’t Meghan come up with a spicy/chili fruit spread- she loves heat and loves charcuterie. That’s got to be coming soon, don’t you think?

    Reply

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