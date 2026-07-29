Royalist: Prince Archie & Princess Lili will make their Wales cousins’ lives a ‘misery’

Tom Sykes had another unhinged “guest” on his Royalist podcast this week. The topic of the day was, as ever, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Specifically, the subject was about how Prince Harry and Meghan are clearly and obviously “desperate” to come back to the UK. Sykes and his guest halfway let the cat out of the bag about the actual concern with that – it’s not that Harry and Meghan would come back, broke and in desperate need of royal favor, it’s that the Sussexes already have a rival royal court in Montecito, and that Prince William and Kate would cry incandescent tears if the Sussex family came back and stole the Waleses’ thunder. Of course, Sykes and his guests are always going to take it way too far, saying gross things about how Archie and Lili will make their cousins’ lives a “misery.” Those comments were so egregious and ridiculous, the Sussexes’ rep made a statement:
King Charles’s willingness to reconnect with Prince Harry may put his other son’s future rule at risk, comedian Mark Dolan has predicted. Appearing on The Royalist podcast, the English presenter theorized that Harry’s meeting with the British monarch at Highgrove House earlier this month could lead to a host of issues for his brother, Prince William, later down the line.
“I think that my concern is that Charles is enabling Harry to establish a rival court in a complete defiance of what his mother, in her wisdom, laid down,” host Tom Sykes said, alluding to Queen Elizabeth II’s 2020 agreement with Harry to step back from royal duties and to stop using his HRH titles. Dolan concurred, saying that Harry is, in essence, “tearing up his agreement with the late Queen” by meeting with his grandfather on royal property.
“It’s horrible that the Queen, the late Queen, is being betrayed in this way by a grandson that claims to have loved her and admired her,” he said. “Where you struck a deal, and you’ve reneged on that deal, and that poor woman is not here to enforce it…And if she was, I think she would enforce it, and she’d be a lot tougher than Charles has been.”
However, the other issue Dolan argues is more “generational.”
“You’re going to have Meghan and Harry, will make life a misery for King William and Queen Catherine,” he explained. “And they’d love to be in the U.K., I think up to half of the year with this rival court, and then it’s going to carry on into the next generation…. And Archie and Lily, when they’re teenagers and young adults, I predict will make life a misery for George, Charlotte, and Louis,” Dolan added.
In order for Charles to correct course and be a “responsible steward” for William’s eventual ascendancy, Dolan said the king needs to “scale back the whole royal operation.”
“He needs to make the monarchy a lean, mean, fighting machine,” he said. “Constitutionally, I think he’s been a good king, and he’s a kindly and intelligent man, very ethical as well. But he’s got to modernize the monarchy.”
A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex called Dolan’s remarks “deeply distasteful.”
“There is a fundamental difference between criticizing public figures and choosing to demonize two young children who have done absolutely nothing to warrant it,” the rep said. “To speculate that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will one day ‘make life a misery’ for their cousins is an extraordinary and irresponsible thing to say about children. We are genuinely disgusted by these comments. Whatever views people may hold about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, children should never be dragged into adult disputes or portrayed as future antagonists for the sake of a provocative soundbite.“
I bet Sykes couldn’t wait to email the Sussexes’ rep with that quote about the kids. He finally got a reaction. The Sussexes’ rep is correct, that was “an extraordinary and irresponsible thing to say about children.” But beyond the targeted harassment of two children, the larger discussion really slips in the real fears – it’s about royal courts, the attention economy, priggish William and Kate being overshadowed by the charismatic Sussexes, and power. Incidentally, the “Sandringham agreement” didn’t say anything about “the Sussexes can’t establish a royal court.” When the Windsors forced the agreement down Harry’s throat, they did so without understanding that they were creating the exact conditions for a rival court in America. You know what the Sandringham agreement did include though? Terms on security for the Sussexes for a year as “breathing room.” The Windsors were the first to break the terms of the agreement, therefore the agreement was null and void.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Meghan’s Instagram.
Why do they think these kids give even a second thought to the Wales children is beyond me. The panicked jealousy is off the charts. Everyone is living their lives, they don’t want to come back. It’s not their fault that they actually do meaningful work, have successful businesses while the Wales vacation and whine.
Jealousy indeed. They mistakenly thought Archie and Lili would have Doria’s skin tone and be shunned (their knowledge of biology and genetics being zero), and since they’re both redheads and very light skinned puts them in competition with the Wales kids. It’s really sick.
How would they react if Lili looks more like Diana than any of the Wales’?
Oh wow. Good to see the Sussex spox addressing this. I love that they did. Bc yes, they will not allow the media to demonize their kids. I’m also baffled at how that guy said Harry’s family simply meeting his father on royal property is breaking the agreement. Say what? Since was not being allowed to ever step foot on royal property part of the agreement? Pretty sure it wasn’t.
Considering that the late queen personally invited Meghan and Harry to the Jubbly, provided them with security and they even attended a Jubbly event, although they stayed in the background, this argument makes even less sense. The royalist really depends on the public’s amnesia to make their lies the least bit plausible.
Yeah, it makes zero sense. Lili met QEII at that Jubbly. Archie met her again. At Windsor Castle. With security.
So the idea that QEII would have been opposed to Harry and Meghan daring to step foot in Charles’ home is ludicrous. In her way, QEII did what she could to indicate that they were still ‘much loved members of the family.”
The agreement is whatever they want it to be, at the moment.
Unfortunately that is too true. The journalists should look properly before writing. Harry and Meghan seem to have kept to it. Pity the press can’t do the same.
Dolan concurred, saying that Harry is, in essence, “tearing up his agreement with the late Queen” by meeting with his grandfather on royal property.
(1) Re-read that. They need an editor, as Harry met with his father, not his grandfather.
(2) Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet also did not meet with King Charles on royal property on their visit. They met with Charles at Highgrove, which is his private residence. And they were invited there at the King’s invitation.
Even if Prince Harry weren’t allowed to set foot on royal property per the Sandringham Agreement–which was provably not the case–is the current King of the United Kingdom not allowed to invite his own family to spend time at his private residence?
These people are ridiculous!
Also, if Harry weren’t allowed to set foot on royal property why was he extended an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace?
Right, that just clicked with me! Did they forget Charles offered BP? (And yanked it away, but still.)
All of this, and also? Charles is the whole-a$$ king now! They’re acting like QEII was the Final Monarch, and he’s an assistant to an assistant who was the only one in that day and had to take over. Which isn’t NOT true, but they’re really telling on themselves.
Exactly! And we can already see Charles overriding whatever decisions QEII made; e.g., Queen Camilla, not Queen Consort Camilla.
Over half these royal reporters have no idea what they originally wrote, so forget about making sense. They invent stuff as they go and make sure to make the dead queen speak about the stuff they didn’t know even when she was alive.
This is disgraceful, From the way the Royal Rota are circling Prince George and seeking to monetize him for clicks, to this? Just the other day the Rota were speculating on Georges thoughts as if they have any insight into that 13 year old’s mind. And now Lili and Archie? It absolutely utterly disgusting to talk about kids AT ALL.
I usually just shake my head at this blithering idiocy, and move on. Not this time. For some reason this particular story caught me on the raw and I’m furious.
So I went to the Daily Beast Contact Us page, and I sent them an email:
I am appalled at the general tenor of the publication by the Daily Beast of Tom Sykes’s unhinged, dangerous rants about the Sussex family, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, and their children.
But the most recent “column” or podcast or whatever you want to call it has completely crossed into a new low, even for him, and certainly for you, since you give him a platform.
Mr. Sykes brings on Mark Dolan, who proceeds to whip up hatred against a little girl of five years old and a little boy of seven, by “predicting” their theoretical actions — in his ugly fantasies — of ten years in the future.
This is textbook stochastic terrorism, and I’m shocked that the Daily Beast would allow its platform to be used for such a vile, unconscionable purpose.
This is literally the way people with mental and emotional difficulties are manipulated into threatening, hurting, or even killing innocent, blameless children.
And you, yes you, the editorial staff of the Daily Beast, are using your media reach and your reputation for “journalism” to put those children in real, actual danger.
Consider yourselves as having lost yet another reader, and be assured I’ll be telling everyone I know to boycott your publication.
Shame on Tom Sykes.
Shame on Mark Dolan.
Shame on the Daily Beast.
Signed,
A Former Reader
Well done. In particular, Skykes, the very mouthpiece of William, is becoming more and more unhinged. Im guessing William has told him to turn up the flames of anger and hatred in his writings. Its all very very sick behavior and exactly why Harry/Meghan dont show their children’s faces.
Well, I thought I was fairly intelligent…until I had to Google “stochastic.” 🤭
Bravo!!!
Great email. Unfortunately, I have called out the Daily Beast, which defends the Democratic Party, a few times on Threads and they don’t care. The RF or KP are paying them well to abuse the Sussexes. I also don’t read anything they publish anymore knowing it’s a sold out, lying publication.
Love that! 👏🏼 Syke-o is seriously unwell and all of his DB Sussex coverage needs forceful pushback because it’s exceedingly irresponsible and unhinged – it’s not reporting, it’s emotionally-driven personal opinion which bleeds into uncontrolled ranting. He clearly hates Meghan beyond the point of reason and shouldn’t be printed or paid for that, he should actually see a therapist and the DB should be publishing apologies for his unreasonable hate-filled attacks.
👏👏
He’s breaking the rules by meeting with his father on royal property? So now it’s not even don’t use your titles, it’s you’re not even allowed inside of Royal property even if your father lives there? They are really acting like Harry is a criminal because he doesn’t want to be a working royal. Which he offered to be, and to pay for himself, and they are the ones that said no!
His comments about Archie and Lili are disgusting, but I think it points to another concern of theirs. They know William and Kate are non starters. So they’re trying to run out the clock hoping the Wales children will be more interesting than their parents, and I don’t think they believe they will be.
They will of course have the media sycophancy, but organic natural interest they seem to be doubtful of. Which is actually going to make it worse for the Wales children, because they are already trying to force them into competition. Great for teenage mental health that’s for sure. These people are despicable and treat real humans like they are chess pieces.
🎯
If Charles allowed Harry on royal property, actually invited him on two royal properties, then wouldn’t Charles also be violating this supposed agreement?
Came here to say that–now, Harry visiting his ailing father constitutes setting up a rival royal court? Whaaat? I guess “Man visits ailing father” wouldn’t bring the clicks.
And don’t get me started on bringing Archie and Lily into it. Good for the Sussexes’ spox.
The Beast doesn’t let me comment on columns that are based on Sykes’ podcasts. Which may be why these podcasts are even more unhinged than usual. So thanks for letting me vent here….
I dont get the “rival royal court” comments and concerns. this isn’t medieval England. he’s not trying to stage a coup to take the crown from his incompetent brother. The Sussexes are professionals, living and working with a team in California. Is that a rival court? Do I have a rival court with my family and friends?
Comment on other columns that are not royalist news. Someone will see it.
Yet, they run a story that Chuck has offered him a room at BP, in September when he visits!?
Somebody earlier in today’s comments said it, and I say it frequently, they truly do not remember what they’ve written.
The poor kids, getting pitted against each other — all five of them. Archie and Lili are even worse off, as they’re made out to be the instigators, the baddies.
Syko and his guests seem to be getting more unhinged by the minute.
And what kind of word salat is this? Did no one bother to read the text? Not only is Lili not spelled correctly, but…
“Dolan concurred, saying that Harry is, in essence, “tearing up his agreement with the late Queen” by meeting with his grandfather on royal property.”
Harry’s *grandfather* died before Harry’s grandmother did.
And if we’re talking Charles — is he supposed to meet Harry in a pub down the road, if Harry’s not allowed on royal properties by these people who are completely irrelevant? Presumably in the same pub down the road that TOB says he grew up in?
I was just coming to say the same! @Nanea, “ Harry is, in essence, ‘tearing up his agreement with the late Queen’ by meeting with his grandfather on royal property.”…. Except his grandfather has been dead for several years. D’OH!!!
Nice catch. I found that segment odd, but didn’t stop to examine . They’re delirious with lies.
” Harry to step back from royal duties and to stop using his HRH titles. ” Harry did not agree to this and he wasn’t asked to either, the agreement was that he wouldn’t use the HRH title for commercial reasons, a promise he stuck to. No reason to leave the HRH out when he is being address by a head of state. Or going to a charity, he doesn’t involve himself in charities to make money.
Who ever wrote this article has obviously decided that William is woefully inadequate. Perhaps Britain will be better if William abdicated. Does the media have any idea how often they say that Harry is better than William with out a word of praise intended for Harry.
How is Charles tearing up the agreement with the Queen by meeting with Harry, Meghan and kids on royal property, when the Queen herself met with them on royal property on multiple occasions? Make it make sense. It seems like the Sandringham agreement morphs into whatever they need it to be on any given day.
This is so divious, dragging young childten into this and pitting them against each other. Tom sykes and Mark Dolan has no decency.
Quite apart from anything else, Highgrove is not royal property; it’s privately owned by Charles (or some trust on his behalf, I forget).
The kids absolutely need to be left out of this. I remain far more worried about the future for George, Charlotte, and Louis, than Archie and Lillibet, because at least the latter’s parents are focused on privacy and safety for them. I know photo assumption is real, however, George et al frequently look uncomfortable or even unhappy on official occasions.
That is an excellent point, @Emma. Highgrove was never royal property, it was always private property. It actually belongs to the Duchy of Cornwall which now belongs to William. He charges his father rent. If you can believe it. And you can believe it’s not a peppercorn.
Do these people actually believe half the 💩 they spew?
Look, I know people need to make a living, but there has to be another way besides writing vile drivel about people you don’t know.
This is why they’re not safe in the UK. But CA is perfect for them. Even if Archie and Lili are in a historically unique situation, Hollywood is full of kids descended from historical heavyweights they themselves didn’t know.
These are some deeply disturbed people whose hate has created a horrible combination of venom mixed with stupidity. They are rewriting the opinions of a deceased elderly woman to attack children and their parents. The agreement in itself was that they could in fact continue to work, be financially independent, live outside the UK, have a home (Frogmore Cottage) in the UK and the Queen herself had written the courts requesting that the entire Sussex family maintain security in the UK. So nothing either of these two hateful and misguided men said was correct, besides them agreeing to not use their HRH for monetary gain, which they have not. As Kaiser said, the entire agreement was null and void the moment that the agreed upon security was removed from the Sussexes. The Queen obviously had no issues or agreement against them returning to the UK on occasion, they had done it numerous times while she was alive and during those trips they would secretly visit with her. It was also the Queen who invited them to return for her Jubilee where they stayed at their UK home and she provided them security and some public facing engagements. Days prior to her death, Meghan gave a speech at the One Uoung World Summit in Manchester and then they were in Germany for the one year to go Invictus Games. The day of the Queen’s death they were scheduled to be at the WellChild awards, which had to be rescheduled. So them visiting the UK was never a concern for the Queen and it wasn’t forbidden in their agreement with her.
Sykes has been pushing such a hateful agenda against Meghan especially but now he is aiming at the children it is unforgivable I am really glad to see the Sussex issued a statement right away.. it is truly shameful that skyes is Willy’s personal minion so this is the uncle targeting his niece and nephew both who are far to young to even understand any of this. Willy certainly has nothing of his mother left in his evil soul anymore.
People shouldn’t be surprised. This is just the beginning of this bull*hit. Harry and Meghan need to start fortifying their kids mentally for the onslaught of abuse. Charles, as a grandfather, should’ve stopped it from the initial moment Archie was called a chimp. The royal family sat back and said nothing (at least I haven’t read where they pushed back on it). Charles (who doesn’t care about Harry and his kids) has given William and the press the go ahead to abuse Harry’s children. Harry and Meghan’s children will be sacrificed and scapegoated to protect George and his siblings. How H & M handle this – will make all the difference. I am glad that they’re attacking it early on. I don’t listen to any of these hateful podcasts, but I will specifically go to this one (if it’s on YouTube) and flag it for removal. I advise others do the same. This is utterly disgusting.
@Al — good idea, thank you. I reported the video as well as emailing the Daily Beast. This one really upset me.
Under the agreement Harry and Meghan were also supposed to keep Frogmore Cottage as their UK base. So the Sandringham agreement has been null and avoid for years now. I agree there was no need to talk about Lili and Archie.
Where is the Sandringham agreement did it say that Harry couldn’t meet with his father on royal property. He, Meghan and the kids met with Ellison royal property after 2020. These commentators are nuts…
I wish they would just come out and say it with their full chests – Will and Kate are boring losers and nobody is interested in them.
And yes, they dragged Archie and Lili in for a sound bite but the implication is that George, Charlotte and Louis take after their parents, which is also insulting to those children as well. Utterly gross that they mentioned it at all.
This is why the Sussexes are in the US: minor children of public figures are off limits until they turn 18 and chosoe to go public or if they do something stupid. These press jackals will be the first to cry if someone came for their children.
The bad gremlin on my shoulder, whispered in my ear when I read “These press jackals will be the first to cry if someone came for their children”: Bad Gremlin said “maybe we should”.
The good Angel on my other shoulder was able to beat him back, but still….sometimes I want the hell they serve to be rained down upon them. I’m pretty sure there are more of us than them, they just have a bigger megaphone. Maybe we could beat them back in submission. But my Good Angel says Nope, don’t be a dope. That’s not how we roll. Currently she’s winning. But grim gremlin is coming on strong, I’ll tell ya.
The Sussex kids won’t make their cousins’ lives miserable. Egg, following the sterling example set by his father, will do that for them.
IKR? Even if they did return to the UK and set up a “rival court,” nothing is preventing the Wales family from putting on the royal finery and making public appearances. Except themselves.
The kids should be off limits. How come grandpa charles sits back and does nothing about it.
Let’s be honest, the press and the rota will make the Wales kids lives miserable and they’ll hide behind Archie and Lilibet while they are doing it.
These comments about the children are gross and cruel.
The comments about about betraying The Queen and the SS agreement are just straight up lies. First of all, Highgrove isn’t a Royal property, it’s a private one. Second, Lili, who was conceived and born in America spent her first birthday with Queen in Windsor. So around two years after they officially stepped back? How is it a of the Queen to do exactly what she did? If anything, they followed her lead.
This whole notion of “scale back the whole royal operation”…
How does this comedian Dolan think this should apply to other family members? For example, a pedophile, trade secret selling, close relative of the monarch — that no one talks about these days — who lives on royal property and receives security? Just curious.
If the Windsors really didn’t want a rival court, then half in would have been the way to go since it would have given them some control over H&M. As it is, they are free agents in a world which is made very small by the Internet and social media. The Windsors and their sycophants keep blaming the Sussexes for being a “rival court”, but it’s just the natural outcome of liberating the two charismatic royals while the Left Behinds are stodgy and totally riz-free.
Harry and Meghan must have been livid — and rightfully so — over these comments about Archie and Lili. Syko and his fellow deranger are putting a target on Archie’s and Lili’s backs.
They are 7 and 4, FFS.
If anything, crap like this only affirms the Sussexes’ decision to set up their lives in California, where the law protects famous children from the paparazzi. Harry, who justifiably loathes the British press, likely has zero interest in setting up a rival court. He wants to do good work and protect his kids.
I can’t believe the thinking represented in that vile headline. To have such thoughts as Dolan has is disgusting and warped. His mindset is medieval. To express these thoughts out loud should be a crime. It’s disturbing that media allows monsters like Sykes and Dolan to incite hatred and terrorize innocent children- both Sussexes and Wales.
They really need to keep the names of these children out of their mouths. Despicable.
The biggest issue is that by this very whining about a separate court, it simply highlights what misery and how boring Charles and William are. If you’re the King of freaking England and the heir, you should be able to stand a little competition by acting like a King and the heir. As bad as Charles is, he at least does his duty. William is utterly pathetic and knows it.
What a ridiculous person. When Archie and Lili are teenagers they aren’t going to be concerned with whatever their cousins are doing on the other side of the globe. They are going to be healthy, wealthy, and well-protected Californians pursuing their higher education goals. I was raised in California and I never cared about what was happening with cousins I never met that lived in the middle of the country.
When Archie and Lili are teens and young adults they will be interested in their own education, hobbies, and friends. The older cousins from Salt Island who are being raised to hate their father and tried to destroy their mother won’t be a blip on their radar.
Not everyone cares about being royalty. Certainly not two well-loved and cherished children raised by two emotionally healthy adults in California.
To go along with this craziness the Daily Express has a headline “Harry and meghan are plotting to make William and Kate’s life miserable”. It would appear that H&M have a war room in their home where they are constantly plotting, scheming and planning evil deeds.
The fact that the RF thinks the Sussex kids are going to invade England and usurp the crown is just another proof that they haven’t evolved in hundreds of years, and they are unfit to be heads of state in a modern world.
I couldn’t get past: “…’tearing up his agreement with the late Queen’ by meeting with his grandfather (sic) on royal property “. Do Dolan and Sykes not realize that Charles is Harry’s father — not his “grandfather “ — or did I get something wrong here? The late Queen gifted the Sussexes with Frogmore Cottage, and made it clear that whatever their roles were with the Firm, they would always continue to be much-loved members of her family, and she treated them accordingly. So Dolan and Sykes are invoking the shade of a dead grandmother to suggest that she somehow wouldn’t want the Sussex family to meet with Harry’s father in Harry’s father’s house?
I’m kind of done with falsehoods, especially the ones that purport to be “news”. Yeah, I get that this is very much an uphill battle.
“Rival royal court.” There’s no “court” in the picture, and Harry visiting Highgrove doesn’t make a court.
There’s definitely “rivalry,” though. The rivalry is all in Willy’s head, specifically, his insecurities wrt his more charismatic and harder-working brother.
So disgusting!
Tom Sucks will from now on be referred to by me as Tom Sick because dragging a kindergartener and second grader into this ridiculous one sided rivalry is truly sick. That goes triple for Baldemort who should no longer receive even a modicum of respect for allowing his sycophant to put out this garbage. Whether he likes it or not Archie and Lili are his niece and nephew and history will remember this.
They create false scenarios, convince themselves that it’s reality, and work themselves into a frenzy over it. I have noticed this happening a lot with Harry and Meghan. The first time I noticed this type of behavior on a wide scale was with the “birthers” and “MAGA” who did this to the Obamas, both Barack and Michelle. It’s truly bizarre and disturbing.
Mr. Sykes is a deeply disturbed individual who knowingly fantasizes in order to make his gruesome living.
The racism he skirts in his columns is magnified in comments by his largely lower middle class readers who regularly achieve heights of racist hate that have made me gasp aloud when reading.
It’s sad for the reading comprehension and writing skills of these largely British folks contrasted with ordinary Americans can be very impressive and constitute a tribute to their educational system.
Skyes is clearly a skilled beat reporter but he’s using his craft to gin up the worst for his audience.
These unhinged reporters, they don’t have their whipping boy anymore, nor his family to continue using them to enbiggen the Dulleses, sorry, Waleses.
They are trying ti continue using them and their children.. disgusting
This is so mean! These are children he’s talking about!
The Sussex team have released a statement criticising this disgraceful article 👍