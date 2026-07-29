BTS will not submit their music for Grammy consideration after a category change

In 2025, Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter won several major Grammys, including Best Country Album and the highest honor, Album of the Year. It was the first time Beyonce won AOTY, which says a lot about the Recording Academy and the Grammys. Surprisingly, Beyonce’s Grammy win for Best Country Album turned into the bigger “issue” for a lot of people, people who simply do not believe that Black folks belong in country music. Just after Beyonce’s historic Cowboy Carter wins, the Recording Academy split the country category in two: best contemporary country album and best traditional country album. “Traditional” in this case means affirmative-action Grammys for butthurt white artists.
Well, the country-album split wasn’t the only shenanigan from the Recording Academy. Last month, they announced a new category which seems like affirmative action for Kpop, one of the most popular music genres in the world. There’s now a “Best Asian Pop Music Performance” category. Guess who hates this? BTS, arguably the biggest Kpop group out there.
BTS will not submit its music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled for Feb. 7, 2027, the group announced on Wednesday. All seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – posted the same statement on their individual instagram accounts.
“We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us.”
The announcement lands just over a month after the Recording Academy unveiled a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. “This category recognizes artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages. Awards are presented to the performing artist(s),” the Academy’s description of the category reads.
Variety has reached out to the Recording Academy for comment.
BTS has been nominated for Grammys before, including in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video categories, but has never won. All seven members have been voting members of the Recording Academy since 2019.
This is so badass from them. The Recording Academy was trying to ensure that one of the most popular music genres got special attention and their own separate category, and BTS was like… we’re not a charity project, we’re global superstars and y’all are playing in our faces. The Grammys are going to be boycotted by Army, right?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Music is music!! 100% with BTS
Will we have black pop and white rnb next year?
What’s even worse — mayo sapiens in rap, the lone exception being Marshall Mathers III.
… and the Academy of Recording Artists conveniently “forgetting” about the Black roots of Country music…
lol i was being sarcastic
“Mayo-sapiens” rapping!!!! OMG!!! *chef’s kiss* Love it!
Racist white middle aged men who try to hide their racism.
This is amazing of BTS to make a stand like this! It was especially horrible of the Recording Academy to say that anyone submitting in the Asian music category won’t be able to also submit in the main categories like ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’. They’re trying to keep Asian acts out of those categories and not even hiding it!
Thank you for clarifying, as Beyoncé won the country and main album awards I wasn’t clear if/why they couldn’t win both.
There isn’t any Recording Academy rule stating that artists who submit to Best Asian Pop Music Performance are barred from submitting to Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, or other General Field categories.
This is amazing. So proud of BTS! They are artists of integrity. And love that they announced the news in Korean on their Instagram accounts. How many millions of viewers did the Grammys just lose?
Yup! Proud of them – and will definitely be boycotting the Grammys.
Can’t wait to see them in concert this weekend!
Oh wow. Go BTS. They’re so real for this. I’m curious to see what music makes it into best contemporary v best traditional country music. Is it really going to become all black country artists in one and all white in the other? Cuz that’s gonna look bad. Not that the country establishment will care.
This also doesn’t touch on the fact that the Grammys use BTS and their fans for higher viewership numbers. It’s almost guaranteed now that the Asian Pop award will not be aired on the live broadcast when they likely would have it BTS was present for it.
Very true. And quite frankly, any of them doing a live stream would easily beat any Grammy ratings. Shit, Jungkook literally fell asleep during one and 6 million people watched him snore.
This is an excellent move by BTS. Furthermore KPop has its roots in hip hop and R&b so why is the Recording Academy seeking to separate Kpop from mainstream music?
The Grammys have really fallen between this mess and the country crap too.
LOL. the Grammy’s think they can outsmart kpop fans? Welcome to 2026. Try to stay relevant crusty old institutions cuz the youth aren’t about you.
Yeah, the “asian pop” label wasn’t about affirmative action for KPOP, it was about protecting the western labels’ privilege by shuffling the extremely popular and well-produced KPOP off to a lesser, niche category so that they pose less of a threat to the traditional players.
It’s not that they weren’t still eligible for the major awards, but history has shown us that when voters can reward acts in a highly niche category, they are less inclined to also reward them in the main ones, as they they think about them differently.
Also, I think something about calling it “Asian” pop hits differently than the traditional R&B/Hip Hop or Latin Music definitions. Urban and Latin Music is defined, in many ways, by unique musical, instrument, and cultural genres and traditions that inform the music, even the pop music, to this day. Those were separate and often under recognized or devalued by mainstream music until a space was created for them.
KPOP isn’t an evolution or hybrid of traditional Asian countries’ and cultures’ musical traditions, unique instruments, and musical history. KPOP’s sound wasn’t misunderstood or undervalued or ignored by the mainstream. KPOP is simply joining in on conventional, universal (Western-origin) pop group traditions, using the same tools, sounds, and arrangements. It’s just currently doing pop group music better and catchier and more enthusiastically than the US labels are right now. That’s totally different.
And that’s before you consider that “Asia” includes a large part of Russia and adjacent countries, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, and more before you ever get to China, Japan, and Korea—which is almost certainly who they meant when they created an “Asian Pop” category. Are they really saying all those regions’, countries’, and cultures’ pop musical sounds and traditions are welcome or directly comparable? Bollywood movie themes and BTS are the same? Pakistani pop songs and Kazak radio hits are going to be directly comparable and equally considered here?
This was self protective, unserious, uneducated, and kind of racist. I am glad BTS is calling it out.
@Mario, I think you can just say straight-up “racist”, no “kind of” about it.
(This) …wasn’t about affirmative action for KPOP, it was about protecting the western labels’ privilege by shuffling the extremely popular and well-produced KPOP off to a lesser, niche category so that they pose less of a threat to the traditional players.“
Damn straight @Mario
The Grammys have always been the American white music awards with the occasional nod to someone different. That Beyonce only won last year for album of the year when Lemonade is out there without the AOTY just shows where they are at.
They know they would have to pick BTS for so many overall wins if they couldn’t separate them out by Race…or risk being a bigger joke than they are already…all the whites are running scared, not a great look but not unusual…
How could they give Taylor and Sabrina etc all the prizes if they have to compete against these guys lll
I’m so happy this got its own post. BTS is not just the biggest K-pop band or biggest boy band, they are arguably the biggest act in the world right now. While other artists are cancelling parts of their tours because they can’t fill the seats, BTS sells out multiple nights of the biggest stadiums in the world and keep adding dates. Nobody can do that at the same magnitude, not Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Harry Styles…nobody.
The Grammys like so many other events and artists chase their followers for clicks but don’t really give them the respect that they deserve. And BTS stood up for themselves and said we’re not going to let you use us as click bait.
Totally badass.
The World Cup needed them more than they needed the WC, and certainly the Grammys are the same thing. Their stunt to throw them a bone while othering them and their fans blew up spectacularly in their faces.
Hahaha 💜💜💜
The Grammys have no idea what BTS is all about. They aren’t just 7 incredibly talented musical artists. They are also moral, principled, young men who have always stood against racism and hate. The ARMY stays with them because their songs speak about loving yourself, following your dreams, rejecting the boxes society puts you in, and many other issues. Signed, a proud ARMY
100%!
– Another proud ARMY!