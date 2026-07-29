Aaron Rodgers claims his mystery wife told him ‘You can do one more year’

Just know that whenever the real story about Aaron Rodgers and his “mystery wife” is revealed, I already have the popcorn ready. Rodgers will not be able to slide away with some half-assed excuse whenever this story comes out. So, in early 2025, Aaron Rodgers appeared at a NFL press conference, wearing a wedding band. He was asked about the ring and he claimed that he had quietly gotten married to a woman named Brittani. People were naturally curious, especially since Rodgers has some famous exes. Who is Brittani? Does she actually exist? How old is she? Why does she never come to Aaron’s games? Why haven’t Aaron’s teammates ever met his wife? Why did Aaron claim that Brittani has a 20-year-old sister named Mia? Why didn’t Aaron introduce Brittani to his parents after a years-long estrangement? Well, we don’t have the answers to any of those questions, but Aaron is still talking about his wife.
Aaron Rodgers is crediting his wife for his return to the football field. Rodgers, 42, revealed on Tuesday, July 28, that he almost retired after the 2025-26 NFL season. “I thought last year might be it,” Rodgers said, according to a clip from a press conference shared by the NFL.
But when Mike McCarthy was hired for the Steelers, he reevaluated. (Rodgers previously played under McCarthy for 13 seasons for the Green Bay Packers.) He asked his wife, who has publicly identified by her first name, Brittani, about a possible return — and she agreed.
“I talked to the wife, and she said, ‘You can do one more year,’ ” he said, smiling.
“I said, ‘Well, let’s see if it works out.’ And then it kind of all came together,” he added, according to a second clip from the press conference shared on X.
After months of speculation, Rodgers signed a one-year extension with the Steelers in May, marking his 22nd and final season. During the July 28 press conference, he insisted that this would be his final season, saying there is “zero debate” about whether or not he will come back.
[From People]
It’s the lack of consistency and believability for me. If Brittani and Mia exist, they “care” about football, at least according to Aaron. He claimed that Mia advocated for him to play for the Steelers, and now he claims Brittani wanted him to play another year. Okay, so… why aren’t they attending his games? Why aren’t they supporting him in any real way? In another post, I theorized that Aaron would eventually create some kind of cover story to retire the “my wife, Brittani, who really exists” lie. Something like “we split up but there are no hard feelings, she wants to live a private life.” Don’t let him!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Aaron’s Instagram.
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Aaron Rodgers, NFL Quarterback, attends The Barnstable-Brown Gala benefiting the Diabetes and Obesity Center on May 5, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.,Image: 563879000, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Steven Bullock / The Photo Access / Avalon
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Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jest Quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0085,Image: 917407123, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dennis Goodwin/Avalon/Avalon
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Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jest Quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0079,Image: 917407325, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dennis Goodwin/Avalon/Avalon
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Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jest Quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0116,Image: 917640327, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dennis Goodwin/Avalon/Avalon
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Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jest Quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0134,Image: 917642062, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dennis Goodwin/Avalon/Avalon
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2023 Tony Awards held at The United Palace Theater
Featuring: Aaron Rodgers
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 11 Jun 2023
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com
This is ludicrous. Insane. Maybe his invisible wife is visiting the unalive Mitch McConnell.
😁🤪😝
Weirdo.
I will not be surprised when she turns out to be a chatbot. That’s the only woman who could put up with him.
Just reading the headline I got chatbot vibes. He talks about her the way he thinks people talk about their wives, but he doesn’t say anything that conveys her personality. Just that she’s responding to him with statements that have no tone. So weird.
“…the wife” — sounds even less animated than Suri and Alexa.
@Blythe,
That jumped out at me too. The only ppl his age who say that about their actually alive partners tend to *not* like their partners. Often bc the men have repressed their true sexual preferences. I think this is the case with AR, he’s both neurologically damaged from CTE (took tons of sacks) and closeted.
Is he going to call her the “old ball and chain” next? 🙄 He comes off so fake and performative, always. Then he tries to make us believe that she “told him“ he could play again. So the AI GF is calling the shots now?
Why even bring her up at this point? It’s either some elaborate scam, or he’s so desperate for the attention he doesn’t care how badly it’s all going to end for him. This is all he’s going to be remembered for, if he’s not careful.
Sadly, he may have made her up for his family. They were estranged for years. So by inventing a wife, he gets back in the family fold. His family is intolerant and he is unbearable, but if that’s the true reason, I feel sorry for him.
That’s cool, Aaron. And my computer just encouraged me to sign up for an Aqua Fit class at my local community center.
He lost me at “covid vaccine.”
I’m expecting him to tell us down the road that he and publicity-shy Brittani amicably divorced awhile ago and that she’s a very private person who needs to have that respected and that he has nothing further to say about any of it 🙄