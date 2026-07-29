Aaron Rodgers claims his mystery wife told him ‘You can do one more year’

Just know that whenever the real story about Aaron Rodgers and his “mystery wife” is revealed, I already have the popcorn ready. Rodgers will not be able to slide away with some half-assed excuse whenever this story comes out. So, in early 2025, Aaron Rodgers appeared at a NFL press conference, wearing a wedding band. He was asked about the ring and he claimed that he had quietly gotten married to a woman named Brittani. People were naturally curious, especially since Rodgers has some famous exes. Who is Brittani? Does she actually exist? How old is she? Why does she never come to Aaron’s games? Why haven’t Aaron’s teammates ever met his wife? Why did Aaron claim that Brittani has a 20-year-old sister named Mia? Why didn’t Aaron introduce Brittani to his parents after a years-long estrangement? Well, we don’t have the answers to any of those questions, but Aaron is still talking about his wife.

Aaron Rodgers is crediting his wife for his return to the football field. Rodgers, 42, revealed on Tuesday, July 28, that he almost retired after the 2025-26 NFL season. “I thought last year might be it,” Rodgers said, according to a clip from a press conference shared by the NFL. But when Mike McCarthy was hired for the Steelers, he reevaluated. (Rodgers previously played under McCarthy for 13 seasons for the Green Bay Packers.) He asked his wife, who has publicly identified by her first name, Brittani, about a possible return — and she agreed. “I talked to the wife, and she said, ‘You can do one more year,’ ” he said, smiling. “I said, ‘Well, let’s see if it works out.’ And then it kind of all came together,” he added, according to a second clip from the press conference shared on X. After months of speculation, Rodgers signed a one-year extension with the Steelers in May, marking his 22nd and final season. During the July 28 press conference, he insisted that this would be his final season, saying there is “zero debate” about whether or not he will come back.

[From People]

It’s the lack of consistency and believability for me. If Brittani and Mia exist, they “care” about football, at least according to Aaron. He claimed that Mia advocated for him to play for the Steelers, and now he claims Brittani wanted him to play another year. Okay, so… why aren’t they attending his games? Why aren’t they supporting him in any real way? In another post, I theorized that Aaron would eventually create some kind of cover story to retire the “my wife, Brittani, who really exists” lie. Something like “we split up but there are no hard feelings, she wants to live a private life.” Don’t let him!