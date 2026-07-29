The Daily Mail is asking for $13 million upfront for Prince Harry’s lawsuit defeat

The London court’s two-day hearing for the Daily Mail’s legal costs began today. This is about the Mail’s extremely sketchy “legal victory” in the lawsuit brought by Prince Harry, Elton John, Baroness Lawrence, Sadie Frost and more. The plaintiffs’ legal defeat was announced specifically around Prince Harry’s recent UK visit, and the British press has spent weeks acting as if Harry was the only plaintiff, and that Harry would be the only one on the hook for these legal costs. The numbers thrown out were absurd, with various British commentators suggesting that Harry could be held personally responsible for paying tens of millions of pounds. Well, here are some notes from the hearing:
The Daily Mail’s publisher has demanded an initial £10m payment from the Duke of Sussex and fellow claimants after a High Court judge wholly dismissed their “speculative” £50m privacy claim.
Associated Newspapers Limited criticised the “outrageous” and “unreasonable” conduct of the seven high-profile claimants who had pursued allegations of phone hacking, bugging and blagging against its journalists “to the bitter end” despite a lack of evidence.
The Duke, Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley and Baroness Doreen Lawrence were among those who sued Associated Newspapers Limited for breach of privacy. However, in an excoriating High Court ruling handed down earlier this month, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed all 97 claims against the publisher, stating there was no evidence.
The Duke later issued a statement attacking the judge and calling the 426-page ruling a “complete and obvious whitewash”.
The statement suggested that Prince Harry “knew better than the judge”, the publisher claimed.
Associated Newspapers is now seeking to recoup costs incurred during four years of litigation. The publisher has asked for an initial payment of £9,950,624.37.
The claimants offered almost £8m, which it described as “a generous offer”. However, the publisher has applied for an indemnity order, which would lift a cap on the costs that could be recovered.
Each of the claimants had secured an individual after-the-event (ATE) insurance policy worth £2.35m that would collectively cover Associated’s costs to the tune of £14.1m. But some are said to fear that the insurance company could resist a payout if the judge makes a punitive award based on his criticisms of their behaviour.
At the start of a two-day costs hearing on Wednesday, the publisher told Mr Justice Nicklin that it reserved the right to seek further sums if the court ruled that it was entitled to indemnity costs.
[From The Telegraph]
In the Daily Mail’s own coverage of what their lawyers are currently arguing in this court hearing, they say that their own incurred costs came to “around £34 million.” The British media cartel has already worked overtime this month to scream about Harry having to pay big-time for daring to file this lawsuit, daring to lose this lawsuit and daring to publicly call out the judge for what seems like an incredibly shady judgment. I have no idea how this will pan out in the end (I guess we’ll know tomorrow?) but I suspect that the plaintiffs won’t actually have to pay £34 million. I also suspect that the insurance will hold up. When I covered all of the back-and-forth about money a few weeks ago, my guesstimate was that Harry would be out of pocket for, at most, about $10 million. I kind of doubt it will be that much, but again, I have no idea how this will go.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Prince Harry Duke of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 and attends various demonstrations at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC)
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs Chatham House in central London after attending the fourteenth Invictus Games Foundation Conversation: From Policy to Practice, as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs Chatham House in central London after attending the fourteenth Invictus Games Foundation Conversation: From Policy to Practice, as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, cuts a cake celebrating 20 years of the WellChild programme, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Pickleball, one of the two new sports for the Invictus Games, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 31 Dec 1903
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry Duke of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 and attends various demonstrations at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC)
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry Duke of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 and attends various demonstrations at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC)
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t there a hearing at some point earlier this year — as a procedural step — at which the defendant’s damages were capped at £4 million, meaning, if Harry and his co-plaintiffs lost the case, that was the maximum they were liable for? This would have been so as to pave the way for a negotiated settlement, in essence, to give the defendant a ballpark figure to offer the plaintiffs, in order to avoid a trial, since that is the object of the courts presiding over cases for civil damages — if the defendant offers compensation to offset damage in excess of what the court would award, the plaintiffs are expected to take it, and if they opt not to do so, and they lose, then they are liable for all costs. So the court tries to give them parameters for that negotiation.
I remember reading about the cap (it was stated as 4 million from what I read) before I would assume that would hold, but the world is filled with corruption and judges are no exception so it’s hard to say what will happen.
The fact that the judge used to work for the Mail should default the whole case anyway.
It was the Mirror, and honestly, that’s on Harry’s lawyers for not bringing that up immediately and asking for a new judge due to conflict of interest.
The plaintiffs’ lawyers really fumbled the bag on this one.
🎯 Seven high profile people who all have their hot shot lawyers and they couldn’t figure out how to remove the judge with the conflict of interests. I still can’t believe this.
Someone in another post said that they DID try and it was turned down, but not sure if that’s accurate.
The judge was appointed in 2017 and before any lawsuit brought by Harry. So while there would potentially be bias from acting for a tabloid in the past, there is no direct conflict.
That’s why nothing was done because there is no basis to remove the judge.
Please appeal please appeal please appeal please appeal…
And when he can still afford both his house and Portugal vacay home after that? What then? Will the he’s broke brigade die down? Unlikely despite all the evidence to the contrary.
I have no idea how the Fail is going to justify accruing expenses of £34 million.
I’d like to see an itemised list of that.
… and I still don’t get how the losing barrister in the Sun judgment was allowed to be the judge here, and why Sherborne et al. didn’t try to get rid of him.
@Nanea … Well, they ‘allegedly’ had to pay off that private investigator so he’d change his testimony, didn’t they?
Wait the judge worked for the Fail? Why didn’t he recuse himself on grounds of conflict? Is that not the process in an UK legal system? Was it even addressed on court? That’s grounds for appeal in the US system.
I’m not sure the judge’s apparent conflict of interest would be grounds for appeal in the US system if plaintiffs’ attorneys knew about it and didn’t make a motion for recusal before or during the trial.
It sounds like their insurance is going to cover most of the cost, which is why they seem to be hinging their hopes on punitive damages. Because they want Harry to be broke. There is no story in our costs were 13 million dollars, and their insurance covered all of it so it’s a wash for them.
And even if it’s more than $13 million, have already dismissed the 34 million claim, so I don’t even see him being out 10 million. And they’re still splitting that. So even if they cover Baroness Lawrence’s portion, you’re looking at what maybe one or two million a piece per person? Nothing to sneeze it, but it’s not going to have any of them shaking cans.
My mom would say, than come take the 34 million hairs of my head if you can find them. Got me thinking about…
I so wish PH would lightly cook (not to hot) some moringa (..), with some oil from the inaja palm nuts, and put it on his head, every day. Coconut oil can also help, but it makes some people’s skin flaky.
He would be very suprised.
I wish i could give him the formula 😩
Beyonce has some hiar products out that people swear has made their hair grow back mainly women havent seen any men lay claim, but you have to be consistent and also take care of the internals and iron lenvels etc.
I bought some cheap minoxidil from Amazon for my son. He used it for several months and his hair is THICK! He had to cut back using it to once a week!
Using the phrase “Some have said” is an indication that the Telegraph is not a serious news organization.
Can we find the Daily Mail article that says Harry is broke and submit that as evidence?
The DM is skilled at one thing and one thing only: pretending to be a victim.
Once again the British tabloids can’t report on this case with any accuracy. There is no way the court is going to award the full costs of the trial. It only happens rarely and there needs to be evidence of malicious behaviour. The DM will of course try to claim this, but it’s not going to happen.
Hacked off gave a statement at the start of July in reaction to the Judgement.The Court case was not an investigation into the Mail’s investigative practices. The claimants were required to prove that information in 57 identified articles was obtained illegally.
They proved that the Mail paid over 3 million pounds to private investigators who used unlawful means to obtain information over this period.
But the judge ruled that this was not sufficient to establish that the specific articles in question had been the result of illegal activity, saying that the fact that a journalist used unlawful means 50 times did not prove that the 51st article was the result of illegal activity.
Other evidence was needed to rebut the journalists’ claims that the information in the article had been obtained lawfully. The claimants were unable to provide such evidence and the claims were rejected.
The Mail has not been exonerated. The evidence that unlawful behavior took place at the publisher remains, and the need for the second part of the Leveson Inquiry to investigate this evidence is as strong as ever.
What’s more, these claims did not even touch on the most salient point of all: however it was obtained, private medical information, information about sexual orientation or about the paternity of children should never have been be published. A properly regulated press would respect the privacy of individuals. Yet the Mail, like all other national newspapers, remains outside any independent form of regulation. They are still controlling their own complaints handler. They are marking their own homework.
That is the real scandal here, which was not even disputed in this litigation.
To people like Paul Dacre, and his colleagues at the Daily Mail and The Telegraph, press freedom means the freedom to publish falsehoods, disinformation and private information about anyone whose lives, they believe, will titillate their readers and sell them more newspapers.
Thank you for this breakdown of what happened at trial, it’s helpful.
As for the fact that the industry is self-regulated, I’ll just say, Alan Greenspan thought that was a good idea for the financial industry, and crashed the entire American economy (and hurt a lot of the rest of the world while he was at it.)
And considering the vile lies the British press feel entitled to tell on the regular, I have to think they should hire J.D. Vance when he loses his current gig. As an open and outright liar and vicious propagandist, he’ll fit right in.
I suspect the payment will be considerably less than 34 million pounds.
Today the Judge in a different case brought by Mitch Winehouse whose claims against two of Amy:s friends were rejected decided that he also must pay the women’s legal costs on an indemnity basis, which means those recovering their costs generally get a higher percentage of what they spent than is usual. It is often awarded when one side has behaved particularly unreasonably.
Judge Clarke said that in pursuing his claim, Mr Winehouse had ‘deliberately turned this case into large-scale and expensive litigation, in circumstances calculated to exert commercial pressure on the defendants to settle on his terms’.
He also wanted to expand his claim ‘very late in the day’, which led to the six-day trial in December and January overrunning by three days, while he ‘actively courted publicity for his serious allegations, including in the press and in court when he knew the press were present’.
Judge Clarke said: ‘This deliberate course of action was undertaken by the claimant with the aim of damaging the defendants’ reputations and professional prospects in order to force them to settle the litigation on his terms and pay him the proceeds of sale of their items.
‘He did so, knowing that they were vulnerable both financially and in status, and that his public allegations and insinuations of impropriety would only increase their vulnerability.
‘The fact that he knowingly and deliberately did this to two young women who had stood faithfully by Amy, and also by him and his family, and who had demonstrated their honesty and integrity over many years, makes his unreasonable conduct particularly serious.’
She continued: ‘I find that the defendants were fully entitled to defend their personal and professional reputations to the end, and that they had no other realistic option given the claimant’s serious and damaging allegations, his aggressive conduct throughout, his refusal to accept their explanations, his unrealistic settlement offers and the real risk that he would thereafter be free to continue making public allegations of deceit and dishonesty.
@LadyDigby
What does this have to do with the ANL case? Completely different circumstances…
Until now, I haven’t seen any specialist legal outlet (Inforrm, Law Gazette, Solicitors Journal, LexisNexis, Lawyer Monthly) actually spell out what conduct by the claimants would justify indemnity here. In other high‑profile costs cases where “conduct outside the norm” was obvious, those outlets publish quick breakdowns within hours.
I sincerely hope this means that indemnity is not obvious.