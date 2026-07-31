Prince William ‘made it clear’ that the Sussexes could not stay in Windsor

Remember when Queen Elizabeth II gifted Frogmore Cottage to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and her gift came with a yearly lease and a pretty high rent? Remember how the Sussexes were still paying for their Frogmore lease up until 2023, which is when King Charles evicted them? Remember how Prince William and Kate were initially furious that Harry and Meghan moved to Windsor in the first place, and within a few years, William and Kate demanded that they be given their own home in Windsor too? Remember how William and Kate made a BFD about how they too would pay a high lease rate on their millionth forever home, Forest Lodge, only to grab a hundred acres of public parkland? Good times. Well, not really. More like “ridiculous times.” To make matters even dumber, apparently Prince William is in a constant tantrum-state about the very idea that Prince Harry might show up in Windsor or stay anywhere in Windsor. This is basically “Windsor is MINE, Harold!”
Prince William reportedly ensured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not offered accommodation in Windsor during their recent UK visit in a bid to avoid a potentially explosive reunion between the estranged brothers. While King Charles is said to be taking steps to repair relations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, fresh claims suggest the Prince of Wales was determined to keep his younger brother away from his family’s home.
According to Woman magazine’s Royal Editor Emily Andrews, William was “unhappy” after Harry and Meghan’s plans to visit Britain with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet became public, fuelling speculation they could stay at one of the Royal Family’s Windsor residences.
Andrews claimed William made his feelings clear behind the scenes.
“I’m told [Prince William] made it clear that Harry and Meghan were not to be offered Windsor Castle, or indeed any royal accommodation in Windsor,” she wrote. “He did not want to run the risk of seeing his younger brother – or Meghan – on his home turf.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales used to live at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, just a short distance from Windsor Castle and Harry and Meghan’s former UK home, Frogmore Cottage, raising the possibility the two families could have crossed paths. The Waleses now live a few miles away at Forest Lodge.
Andrews suggested William was keen to avoid any face-to-face confrontation, claiming a “brutal showdown” between the brothers was something he wanted to prevent “at all costs”.
“I’d go as far as to say that he’d snub Harry if he came anywhere near,” she added.
[From The Daily Express]
When Harry visited the UK in 2023, he apparently requested a room at Windsor Castle, but his father turned him down. This year, we heard that Harry hinted at wanting to be invited to Sandringham to see his father, which was apparently turned down too. Is this William trying to get credit for King Charles’ stupid games? Probably. I doubt Charles wants Harry to stay in a royal property either, and given the recent rescinded offer to stay at Buckingham Palace, Charles is the one responsible, not William. Now, I’m sure William has thrown plenty of tantrums too, don’t get me wrong. But the idea that William is pulling strings to keep Harry out of Windsor (where Harry literally leased a home before William copied him) is laughable and strange. And if Harry did turn up in Windsor, what then? William’s too much of a coward to actually face his brother at this point.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, arrives to replant a shelterbelt tree to help replace those trees lost to Storm Goretti in January 2026, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151071, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
-
-
22/05/2026. St Mary’s, UK. The Duke of Cornwall arrived on St Mary’s aboard the island’s new pilot boat ‘John Guy.’ His Royal Highness visited the Isles of Scilly Hospital and met staff, patients and opened a new facility which has increased medical capacity to the Isles. The Duke then visited the near complete construction site of 10 new sustainable homes being delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall.,Image: 1104159336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales joins a delivery of vital medical supplies to local emergency responders Norfolk Blood Bikes new rapid response vehicle at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, to highlight emergency response services. Norfolk Blood Bikes operates 365 days a year, transporting blood, plasma, platelets, samples, vaccines, and any other urgently required medical items to hospitals in Norfolk, as well as blood to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, helping to extend its lifesaving capability. Picture date: Thursday June 11, 2026.,Image: 1109486163, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
TOTNES, ENGLAND – JUNE 18: Prince William, Prince of Wales smiles during his visit to the Apricot Centre, a carbon-negative farm and wellbeing service on June 18, 2026 in Totnes, England. The Prince will tour the farm and hear how the Apricot Centre has evolved into a financially viable and environmentally pioneering enterprise.,Image: 1111091799, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hugh Hastings/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William speaks as he attends a landmark Business Forum for The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife in London, Monday, June 22, 2026.,Image: 1111787699, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Avalon
-
-
22/06/2026, London, UK. The Prince of Wales, in his role as President and Founder of The Earthshot Prize and as Founder of The
Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife alongside Emma Watson, and Benedict Cumberbatch as he attends London Climate Action Week and visits a landmark
Business Forum for The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife, bringing together some of the world’s
largest companies to unveil a new wave of commitments aimed at disrupting the illegal wildlife trade
and tackling wider environmental crime.,Image: 1111814486, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William talks to participants as he attends a special event at Tate Modern, bringing together the partners, national leaders, businesses and local organisations that make up the Homewards programme in London, Tuesday, 30 June 2026.,Image: 1113552132, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Langstane Housing Association in Aberdeen, Scotland, on 30 June 2026.,Image: 1113590631, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: ANDY BUCHANAN/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Langstane Housing Association in Aberdeen, Scotland, on 30 June 2026.,Image: 1113590937, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: ANDY BUCHANAN/Avalon
That’s a lot of energy refusing a request … that never happened.
And, if it did, this doesn’t look good for the future Supreme Governor of the Church of England and Head of State. Emily Andrews et al portray William as an unforgiving, vindictive and highly insecure monster who’s even willing to include small children in attack briefing through back channels. Yikes
Oh, puleeeeze! Scooter isn’t the sovereign nor the ranger of Windsor Great Park even. More cos playing when only Charles decides who lives or stays where in the royal properties.
That photo of William and the three geezers should be a statement of modern British life. Like, the lady is missing a couple of teeth, one guy is looking at William like he’s not too sure of this guy or what he’s on about, and the other guy can’t even be bothered to make eye contact. He’s literally looking off to one side and puffing out his lower lip, like Archie Bunker in a funk. And William’s hype lady is to his left, grinning for her life, whilst gazing over to the three geezers, like, “look, see? This is how it’s done. Just give him a smile, right? Then we’ll be on our way. Just humour him.”
The King needs to remember that he is King and with William acting like this he should promptly invite Harry, Meghan and their children to stay at Windsor. William needs to learn that he isn’t King, yet.
He’s acting like he’s king, already. Wouldn’t it be funny if his constant gasket-blowing were to mean that his father ends up outliving him?
What? William is out of his mind. For the reasons indicated in the above article, William should never be king.
The way the Wales couple moved to Windsor after the Sussexes is always fascinating. They really said Windsor is mine.