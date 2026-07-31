Prince William ‘made it clear’ that the Sussexes could not stay in Windsor

Remember when Queen Elizabeth II gifted Frogmore Cottage to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and her gift came with a yearly lease and a pretty high rent? Remember how the Sussexes were still paying for their Frogmore lease up until 2023, which is when King Charles evicted them? Remember how Prince William and Kate were initially furious that Harry and Meghan moved to Windsor in the first place, and within a few years, William and Kate demanded that they be given their own home in Windsor too? Remember how William and Kate made a BFD about how they too would pay a high lease rate on their millionth forever home, Forest Lodge, only to grab a hundred acres of public parkland? Good times. Well, not really. More like “ridiculous times.” To make matters even dumber, apparently Prince William is in a constant tantrum-state about the very idea that Prince Harry might show up in Windsor or stay anywhere in Windsor. This is basically “Windsor is MINE, Harold!”

Prince William reportedly ensured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not offered accommodation in Windsor during their recent UK visit in a bid to avoid a potentially explosive reunion between the estranged brothers. While King Charles is said to be taking steps to repair relations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, fresh claims suggest the Prince of Wales was determined to keep his younger brother away from his family’s home. According to Woman magazine’s Royal Editor Emily Andrews, William was “unhappy” after Harry and Meghan’s plans to visit Britain with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet became public, fuelling speculation they could stay at one of the Royal Family’s Windsor residences. Andrews claimed William made his feelings clear behind the scenes. “I’m told [Prince William] made it clear that Harry and Meghan were not to be offered Windsor Castle, or indeed any royal accommodation in Windsor,” she wrote. “He did not want to run the risk of seeing his younger brother – or Meghan – on his home turf.” The Prince and Princess of Wales used to live at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, just a short distance from Windsor Castle and Harry and Meghan’s former UK home, Frogmore Cottage, raising the possibility the two families could have crossed paths. The Waleses now live a few miles away at Forest Lodge. Andrews suggested William was keen to avoid any face-to-face confrontation, claiming a “brutal showdown” between the brothers was something he wanted to prevent “at all costs”. “I’d go as far as to say that he’d snub Harry if he came anywhere near,” she added.

[From The Daily Express]

When Harry visited the UK in 2023, he apparently requested a room at Windsor Castle, but his father turned him down. This year, we heard that Harry hinted at wanting to be invited to Sandringham to see his father, which was apparently turned down too. Is this William trying to get credit for King Charles’ stupid games? Probably. I doubt Charles wants Harry to stay in a royal property either, and given the recent rescinded offer to stay at Buckingham Palace, Charles is the one responsible, not William. Now, I’m sure William has thrown plenty of tantrums too, don’t get me wrong. But the idea that William is pulling strings to keep Harry out of Windsor (where Harry literally leased a home before William copied him) is laughable and strange. And if Harry did turn up in Windsor, what then? William’s too much of a coward to actually face his brother at this point.