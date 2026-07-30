Is it OK to put your dog’s poop bag in a neighbor’s trash can?

Here at CB we strive to keep up with the latest discussions on floof health, safety, and etiquette. Important questions, like should I let my dog up on the couch and/or bed (yes, always), what to do if I accidentally lock my dog inside the car (no response is too dramatic in this emergency situation), and when is it too hot to walk my dog in the summer (remember, one of you is wearing a fur coat). These topics aren’t always pretty. In fact, some of them are downright crappy. Such is our topic for today: the poop bag. Orlando-based columnist Scott Maxwell recently discovered that he and his wife were at opposite ends of the ideological spectrum when it came to the issue of tossing a doggie poop bag in a neighbor’s trash can. In short, one spouse was in favor while the other was aghast. This prompted Scott to ask the public to weigh in. You’ll never believe it, but people on the internet had opinions to express. Emphatically.
Hot takes: I threw out the question on social media — “Is it OK to put a bag of your dog’s poop in someone else’s trash can?” — and was overwhelmed with responses. Scott A. weighed in first for the opposition. “Take the poop back home with you,” he said. “No need upsetting the Karens in your neighborhood.” That prompted Karen C. to respond: “Karen here. No problem putting your poop in my garbage. I’m thrilled you picked it up.” Still, there were a lot of hard no’s that included “Hell NO,” “No! No! No!” and “Absolutely NOT!” (The hard no’s seem to think all caps and exclamation points help their case.) Others were way more zen. “As long as it’s tied up so it’s sealed, you are welcome to put it in my trash,” said Patricia. Similarly, laid-back Sean said: “You can use my trash bin … It’s all garbage.”
Factors to consider: Some offered more nuanced takes. Like Matt, who outlined a three-point poo plan. He said it’s OK as long as 1) The trash can is at the curb; 2) The aforementioned poo is in a sealed bag; and 3) The can’s owner hasn’t previously asked you not to do so. And Maxine simply longed for a day when all dog owners in the same neighborhood can “make friends … and all agree that they could use each other’s trash cans when needed.” Basically, Maxine pines for a poo-topia. I also learned some dog owners believe size makes a difference. “I never put my dog’s poop into other people’s cans,” explained Jessi. “My dog’s poop is enormous.”
What does city law say? All these varied opinions were good. But I wanted more than just hot takes. I needed to understand the letter of the law, the statutes of stool. So I turned to Orlando’s public works and solid waste staffs, which offered the following: It’s legal for anyone to put poo in a city trash can resting in a public right-of-way. The city would much rather have you do that than contribute to what it calls “Poo-llution.” And a spokeswoman reminded me that the city issues and technically owns the bins. That said, no one has blanket permission to trespass on another’s property. So if a can is clearly in someone’s yard or driveway, you should probably seek permission.
The writer renders his verdict: The real problem in my mind is that it’s not OK to put poop in someone’s empty trash can after the trash has been picked up, leaving it to fester in the blazing summer heat for a week like some kind of slow-bake poop stew. That’s where my wife and I finally found the common ground that allowed us to continue our happy life together: It’s OK to do it on trash pick-up day, before the trash has been picked up, if the poop is securely bagged, if there’s already garbage in the can and if the can is in the public right-of-way.
[From Orlando Sentinel via Yahoo]
And just like most political debates, the practical solution doesn’t lie in a hard Yes! or No!, but in a qualified compromise that addresses the most pertinent factors. In this case, Scott’s conclusion that contributing to a neighbor’s trash can is OK, so long as certain other criteria is met (on trash pick-up day, before it’s picked up, etc). Though I must say, if we’re truly talking about a neighbor’s trash can, then your own trash can isn’t too far off, no? Personally, I would walk the bag back to my own trash can, if I lived in a house. Since My Guy and I live in an area of apartment buildings, we seek out public trash cans at street corners. This is where we usually encounter what I consider to be the most offensive, perplexing variation in the poop bag discourse: people who’ve bagged up the poop, but not actually put the bag into the trash can, just somewhere adjacent. Practitioners of this method: please explain yourselves!
photos credit: PNW Production (family with child and dog), Zen Chung (man in vest with Akita), Betül Beyza (lady with poodles) and Erik Mclean (guy in red jacket) on Pexels, Madalyn Cox (dog standing majestically on street, image on home page) on Unsplash
You should see the poop discussions on my local Next Door! Probably the most comments of any topic EVER discussed!😜
Oh my god. People who bag up the poo but then leave the bag? Cringe de la cringe. I mean. I see this a lot. As a dog owner, it’s the worst of both worlds. I mean. Really.
Precisely. Vile. It’s your baby’s business, take it home and dispose of it. I don’t want other people’s doggie doo doo, they don’t want my little ones. The picture of the lady with the two poodles is classic, the grooming is immaculate 😄.
I live in an apartment complex that not only provides doggie poop bags but also has several cans stationed to receive the full bags as well as three dumpsters. And yet last week there was a notice from management on my door asking residents to stop throwing their dog poop bags into the retention basin. People are gross. My boy and I use the aforementioned cans or dumpsters depending on which is closest at the time we need one.
It makes me crazy when people do this to me, because sanitation will not take the little individual bags of poop. So I have to manage that whole situation by putting them into larger trash bags. I don’t have a dog, and I don’t want to deal with this.
same! I actually stopped putting the whole can out because of this. I just put out the large bags. and people who live in my neighborhood should know this and they did it anyway.
Me too. I have a few neighbors who will walk up the drive to throw away their bags. One bag broke in the bottom of my bin and steamed in the summer heat…the stench was revolting and we only get garbage pick up every other week in my city. On top of that the poo was ON THE BOTTOM OF THE bin and not easy to clean–my cleanish bin is now a garbage dump. The conversation on Next Door when this comes up has the same level of tension that preceeded the Civil War, and people will die on the hill of their opinion about it.
Yeah, don’t be putting your dog’s poo bag in my garbage can please. More than once it’s the trash pickup has already come and your dog’s bag of crap has gotten stuck to the bottom of the can and had a whole week to bloom in the heat. I don’t have a dog in part because I don’t like poo; don’t make it a part of my life.
This!
It’s the “neighborly” equivalent of bagging your dog’s poop and leaving it on the ground. You’re leaving your dog’s s*** for other people to deal with. More than once I’ve had to deal with the gross, unsanitary mess of someone’s dog poop bag left in my empty trash bin after pick up. In the summer. Or worse it’s also rained and the bin was left open – yuck!
Take. It. With. You.
People do this on the beach in my town then they wonder why the beaches get shut down after bad rain. Mind you, walking dogs on the beach is not allowed between April and September but people do whatever TF they want where I live.
I’ve seen many a poop bag left *on top* of someone’s trash bin. This particular ‘breed’ of dog owner most likely rationalizes that leaving the final disposal to that resident is more neighborly than stinking the bin interior. Plenty of complaints about bags being tossed into the green recycling bins as well.
Exactly my experience too
Yes! My garbage bin is not a place for anyone to put dog Sh*t in. Ever. I don’t like to preface it by saying…we love dogs. We do though. DH & myself grew up with dogs. We also grew up with having to clean up their piles. Too busy with work for cleaning up dog po o. We own a business. Private property. A lady that lives across the street from our business was walking her dog and attempted to dispose of dog sh*t in our garbage cans. Next to our building. She attempted to argue with DH. He cited laws to her about illegal dumping on private property.
So many people, in our home neighborhood are so respectful of cleaning up their dogs poo.
I have never understood this “debate.” The answer is just NO. It is not your trash can. It is your trash. Take it home. I say this as someone who walks a dog three times a day. There is no hardship whatsoever in taking your poop bag with you. If there is, you should not have a dog or you should find a solution that involves your own property.
I agree with all of this: Nope. A dog owner should not make their dog’s poop someone else’s problem.
I’m wondering how the dog owners who are also parents handle dirty diapers?
Judging from the # of discarded diapers I’ve seen on the ground at local family attractions like the zoo, children’s museum & parks/playgrounds, there might be a shared mindset. It’s especially infuriating when they are left on the ground within a foot or two of a trash can.
See also: my comment on church parking lots.
As a longtime dog owner and city-dweller, nope nope nope. Take it home or find a municipal bin. We also have yard waste collection and I refuse to put that out for pickup until the last minute because dog walkers always stick poop bags in with that. Gross.
NO! You are responsible for your dog’s mess. I had to put a sign on my garbage can to not do that. Someone threw a full bag in after the garbage had been picked up but my bin was still on the curb. I keep my garbage bin in my garage all week until pick up day. And if that bag explodes after I put other full garbage bags on top of it, then I have to clean up your dog’s shit? Absolutely not.
PS – I am a dog owner and would never do this.
It’s a hard NO for me, sorry. And I get it: it all ends up in the same place but it’s just not right to use other people’s property without their permission. I won’t even put an empty water bottle into someone’s recycling bin and that doesn’t smell like dog shit. We already pay a ton for our trash bill and the annual fee just doubled so people take this very seriously in my town.
I could go on and on about the entitlement of some dog-owners in my town but it’s too early for a good rant.
I think people put the poo bags on the side of public cans where it’s common for folks to dig through the public cans for recyclables. That being said, JUST WALK THE POOP HOME. JUST TAKE IT HOME.
All the firm boundary “no” responses here are making me so happy. Yay! I haven’t had ongoing issues with people using our bin (which gets picked up every two weeks, and I pay for it) but I constantly see the poo bags out that unfortunately get forgotten on the pathway and not picked up.
The bigger gross and disappointing issue is that I’ve had to clean dog s*** off my lawn multiple times. Right in the middle of the lawn…like far away from the sidewalk. How do you not notice that your dog has walked far into somebody’s yard and taken a giant crap? One lady I caught did it multiple times, it was her dog’s new place to go. I caught her when she was walking back on the other side of the street. Her response was that she couldn’t pick it up because she said she didn’t have a bag?! And all this when there are three public grass areas within a block…
I’ve gotten really sensitive to the entitlement of some dog owners and I personally would be bothered if somebody was using the bin because there’s a lot of bad blood for me with stranger dog poo issues already. As one other commenter said I don’t have a dog because I love dogs but I don’t like dealing with dog poo, so don’t make your dog poop part of my life.
To your last sentence: yeah, if you don’t ever have to see my cats’ shit then why should I ever have to see your dog’s shit? Keep it between you and your dog.
Amen @kitten and honestly feeling so normalized reading the CB replies on this issue. It’s easy to start to feel crazy when so many people have zero concept of basic courtesy or boundaries.
However in all of that I’m also going to shout out the amazing community-oriented dog owners like one at our neighborhood wild area that is an off leash area – he comes out with rubber gloves and two shovels in the springtime when all the forgotten winter 💩💩💩 is melting and cleans out the whole park. He’s an angel.
Kitten, just a reply to your comment about cat poop. If you have indoor/outdoor cats or stray cats in the neighborhood, then there is cat poop everywhere. I know this because my dogs love to find and eat cat poop. People who don’t pick up after their dogs have no idea the cats are getting revenge.
Here in Norway you can get stickers from the national dog association to put on your bin so people can see that they can toss the poop bag there. As a dog owner I don’t toss the bags in private trash cans without the sticker and I think it’s rude for people to do that. Your dog, your responsibility.
That is such a lovely solution.
I am fine with it if the trash hasn’t been collected. I can’t see how anyone thinks it’s ok to put it in an empty can.
In my old neighborhood, I wouldn’t have cared because the garbage truck had the arm thingy (technical term) that picked up the physical trash can and dumped it out.
But where I live now, we are too far out for city trash so it’s either hire a small, private company or take your trash to the dump yourself. We go the private company route, but it’s literally someone coming by once a week in a big truck, and they take the bags out of our trash bin by hand to put in their truck. If it’s not in a big, tied trash bag, they’ll consider it loose trash and leave it. I would not be pleased if someone put their doggy bag in my trash.
I have a lovely neighbor that has stopped me multiple times to let me know that if I ever need to use her garbage can, I can totally do it. She also has a dog and she’s a dog lover.
There’s a different neighbor who leaves their garbage cans out all week in front of their house. This is gross and irritating, as they smell when you walk by them, even if they’re empty. I don’t myself, but I wouldn’t fault people for putting their dog bags in those garbage cans. Because if they’re sitting out 24/7 on the street then they are for public use. (I think he is very territorial about people parking in front of his house, so he tries to block off the space with his garbage/recycling cans).
Easy to answer. Would you take your baby’s disposed diapers from your house and put them in your neighbor’s bin? If not, don’t put the dog poop in it, either!
I almost commented about used diapers. I live across the street from a parking lot that enforces strict reserved parking for a historic church which hosts a very monied congregation. The massive gothic structure covers 2 blocks which includes their charter pre-school. Folks would be amazed at the # used diapers left on the ground even though the church placed lined trash cans around the lot perimeter.
No. Take it home with you, or put it in a public receptacle. Some public and private trash companies have rules about bag color, or about throwing small bags in. At home you can put the bag in a larger, clear bag, tie it up, and throw it out. And remember that trash haulers have to pick this stuff up–don’t force them to pick up random small bags in the can.
By the way, I have three dogs. Dog-lover here.
It’s called “theft of services” when you avail yourself of a service someone else is paying for.
What alarms me is the growing proliferation of signs on suburban lawns warning people not to let their dogs even pee on their grass.
It’s just pee, people! Squirrels and rabbits are peeing on your grass all day and night long.
Are you serious? Dog pee damages grass. In what reasonable world would anyone citing “theft of services” feel entitled to let dogs pee on the lawn of a property they do not own, and for which they do not pay nor manage upkeep, when there is a sign requesting that they not?
Yeah I am 100% NOT OK with dogs peeing on my lawn. People cite the same reasons for dogs peeing on the beach (“coyotes pee on the beach too!”) but they forget that the issue is the dog’s DIET. Domesticated dogs eat high-protein food pumped with excess nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorous. Nitrogen is extremely destructive to grass. Rabbits and squirrels (and even coyotes, to an extent) eat nuts, berries, grasses, vegetables, and other plant matter. Their pee does not generally harm grass.
A sincere thanks for providing a distinction between a domesticated pet’s diet & that of local wildlife. I now have a rebuttal to that feeble argument.
I’m totally serious. Unless a dog is consistently peeing in the same spot on your lawn, it’s not going to do any damage.
Just say you don’t love dogs.
I have no problem at all with other dogs peeing on our lawn. Because I care more about the dogs than my grass.
Where do you expect dogs to pee on a walk?
(Now I will get angry if you don’t pick up your dog’s poop.)
And I obviously don’t let my dog pee on lawns that have signs — mostly because I worry that the property owner is a misanthrope who might do something to harm my dog.
I don’t think anyone here hates dogs–I have a doggy niece and nephew that I adore. As far as places that dogs can pee: your dogs can pee in YOUR yard, on the sidewalk, on walls, on hydrants, in parking lots, on the grass in parks (unless signage says not to)–so many other places. I spent a small fortune planting my garden out front and hauling sod every week for a month to have grass in the back. If I saw someone’s dog peeing on either area I would definitely have something to say about it. Luckily, that’s never happened. I don’t think it’s unreasonable or being a “Karen” for people to expect that other people’s dogs don’t piss on their property.
Our dogs pee on yards as they walk bc there are no sidewalks so as we’re walking close to the curb, it just kind of happens. I dont let them pee on flowers or anything like that though. My area is very dog friendly and generally speaking everyone’s dog walks along and smells and pees on the mailboxes, etc. When you’re walking a dog, especially a male dog, they’re just gonna pee and there’s only so much you can do about it.
we have one woman who has a sign that dogs cant pee on her lawn. Fine. I keep my dogs away from there.
Said woman, though, walks her little terrier 10 times a day so she can pee on other people’s yards, because she doesnt let her pee on her yard. So…..thats something.
My dog has an area of our backyard where she can do her business and yes dog pee DOES damage lawns. She does not pee in the same spot every time.
@QuiteContrary Your logic is hilarious.
You don’t have a problem with dogs peeing on your lawn. Fine. Good for you. That’s your prerogative.
But then you somehow conclude that everyone else should share your preference. And if they don’t, then, according to you, they either hate dogs or they’re the sort of person who’d harm dogs because they hate people.
“Please don’t let your dog pee on my lawn” is a very reasonable property boundary. Declining to volunteer your lawn as a dog bathroom doesn’t indicate any hostility toward dogs, any more than asking someone not to park in your driveway means you hate cars.
That’s a hard no for me as well. I used to live on a military base overseas where people did this a lot. 1) you’d get a fine if everything wasn’t in one bag on pick up day, 2) people would do it after the garbage was picked up so you wouldn’t know it was then when you wheeled the bin back until a day or so later. That pissed me off. Now we find people in our new neighborhood will go on your property to throw it in your bin. It drives my next door neighbor crazy and rightfully so since our driveways are a bit of a walk from the street. I don’t have a dog so I can imagine it wouldn’t be fun to let my cat go pee in their yard but alas….
Hard no. Sealed doesn’t matter because it doesn’t take much to puncture a bag. Also, why not just take it back to your own trash can? Is it because you think it’s too disgusting to carry home? If so, that’s one more reason I don’t want it in my can. Your dog, your poo, your problem. Don’t make it mine.
No, it’s never ok. Put it in a municipal/ city can or take it back to your house and dump it. Why should your neighbor have to clean up dog poop from an exploded bag? No.
If my garbage cans are out on the street for pick-up then it’s fine. By law it’s not my garbage anymore. But if they’re walking onto my property to dispose of the bags, then that’s trespassing and it’s a hard no.
Which leads me to another hot topic with dog walkers. Giving dogs too far of a lead on the leash while keeping their noses buried in their phones and not paying attention. One guy let his dog run into my yard and into a flower bed to pee on my front window. He didn’t even notice until I started yelling at him. And many people are so into their phones they blindly follow their dogs into my yard to my front door. I do like throwing the door open and scaring them but I shouldn’t have to do that.
Pay attention to your dogs and stay off private property. It’s not that hard.
OMG!
I have two dogs, I’ve had at least one dog for my entire adult life- take the poop to your own trash can. It’s gross, I don’t want to deal with my own dog’s poop, much less a stranger’s dog’s poop. It’s just rude, maybe it’s ok if the bin is full and going to be picked up that day, but I wouldn’t even do it in that case. It’s my theory that it’s the same people who let their dogs go way up into your yard, into your flower beds and let their dogs pee and poop all over your flowers. Rude.
I live on a corner on the way to a neighborhood park. I am so glad people (in general, anyway) pick up their dog’s waste. But I hate when they hang the bag over the edge of my rollout cart, forcing me to knock the bag of poo INTO the cart without touching it. That happens all the time and I have no clue why they do that. Close but no cigar doesn’t really work for me in this instance.
No, it’s not okay. Also, I just learned that if I’m visiting a random street where I want to drop something in someone’s mail, people go insane if you park in front of their house on the street. The lady first said, “Why are you parking here?” I turned around and she softened it to, “How long will you park here?” I raised my finger, not THAT one, and said, “One minute,” which she accepted. When I got home, I looked it up and many people said it is poor etiquette to park in the street in front of a stranger’s house. I disagree, but am now aware that some people consider it so.
Oh, piffle. You don’t own the street in front of your house, anyone can park there.
My mother has been watching you park, and judging your choice of vehicle, as well as your clothing. It’s her lifestyle.
I will just add, the whole idea of “it’s ok to do it when the bin is out for pickup” is — ok, I’m trying to be polite here — SILLY.
Most trash pickup is one day a week. One. Anyone who walks their dog in a neighborhood is unlikely to cross into different pickup areas each day: so that’s one day a week the poop bag can go in someone’s trash bin by that argument.
What about the other six days a week??
It’s your dog.
It’s your responsibility.
Use a municipal can or haul that poop home and dispose of it yourself.
Thank you for coming to my Poop Talk.
🎯
Unpopular opinion — it’s ok if it’s trash day, the bin is on the street, has not been emptied yet, and you knotted the bag. We use compostable bags. Cost more but better for the landfill.
Ellen, that still might rankle some people. I wouldn’t do it. Vigilante homeowners!
I will add that in Texas, there is a law that if you step on someone’s lawn, they are legally allowed to shoot you dead.
And that’s why I would never go to Texas, not even for vacation or business. What a horrible law.
At least, that is my understanding.
This is not ok. I don’t have a dog and someone put their stinky bag in my empty bin after trash pickup so that thing was stinking up my garage for a week. It’s disgusting and inconsiderate. I also don’t want it in my full bins the same as I don’t like strangers rooting through my trash. I’m a grinch and don’t care.
Beaniebean, Agree, but why deal with the possible crazies? At my high school, there was no parking lot for the teachers. So we had to park in a residential area. One man became so angry that he called the principal’s office. One colleague said his car was keyed in that particular spot. I made it my business to know which house it was and never parked there. So yes, as we all know, the crazies and fanatics sometimes win. Just look at the (ever rapidly changing) White House now. That is literally where Crazy/Fanatic lives. We need to take back our government!
Number 93 is the loony on my street. He scratched my windshield.
NEGATORY !!!
I don’t wanna smell that every time I open my can.
(I may be triggered by sense-memory of back-neighbor getting hooked on meth and leaving his big dog’s poop all over his yard. There was a fence separating us, but it was only 6 feet away from my bedroom window ……….)
I am a cat lover.
I do not want dog poop or pee in my yard. I do not want bagged dog poop in my empty trash can or my full trash can. I do not want dogs in the grocery store or the best book store in town. I do not want dog poop in the grass of my university or on hiking trails where I can unwittingly step in it. I do not want to smell dog pee on public light posts, sidewalks, etc.
Please keep your dog’s pee and poop in your yard or the yards of people who have personally given you permission.
Team Hard No. I don’t want anyone putting anything in my trash bin and would never put my dog’s 💩 in a neighbor’s bin. That is tacky AF.
A dear friend took her doggie out for what she thought was a quick pee and of course he took a huge dump on a neighbor’s lawn. She frantically dug through her pockets but no poop bag. She turned to go home and get a bag when the neighbor came out and yelled at her to clean up after her dog. She explained the situation and said she would come back to clean it up. He told her to clean up then and there. She asked if he had a bag and he told her to put it in her pocket. 😂 We still laugh about that one even though she was mortified.
It bothers me. The reason is, it’s only put in my garbage can on garbage day when it’s empty and I’ve yet to retrieve it from the street. That means it’s the first thing in my can and my garbage throughout the week will go on top of it – then inevitably it gets stuck to the bottom of the can so doesn’t always get emptied the next week. Also, someone put their dog shit in my garbage can in a ziplock baggie which wasn’t zipped! I had to carefully lift it out and put it in a proper doggy bag. We have a dog and would never do this. Really inconsiderate and maddening. Take it home with you…it’s not so difficult.
There’s got to be a balance and shared responsibility/courtesy. I heard of a case where a man shot a person whose dog pooped on his lawn. Horrible. Sanity must prevail, as it has NOT in the U.S. for a very long time. Pick up your dog’s poop and discard it in your own garbage. Don’t go off the wall crazy/yelly/violent if a dog walks in the street past your property or even does poop on your grass. Give the owner time to clean it up and take it away. Both sides need to be respectful, courteous and level-headed about this and ALL neighbor issues.
I would never put my dog’s poop in someone else’s can! That’s just rude.