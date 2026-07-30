Is it OK to put your dog’s poop bag in a neighbor’s trash can?



Here at CB we strive to keep up with the latest discussions on floof health, safety, and etiquette. Important questions, like should I let my dog up on the couch and/or bed (yes, always), what to do if I accidentally lock my dog inside the car (no response is too dramatic in this emergency situation), and when is it too hot to walk my dog in the summer (remember, one of you is wearing a fur coat). These topics aren’t always pretty. In fact, some of them are downright crappy. Such is our topic for today: the poop bag. Orlando-based columnist Scott Maxwell recently discovered that he and his wife were at opposite ends of the ideological spectrum when it came to the issue of tossing a doggie poop bag in a neighbor’s trash can. In short, one spouse was in favor while the other was aghast. This prompted Scott to ask the public to weigh in. You’ll never believe it, but people on the internet had opinions to express. Emphatically.

Hot takes: I threw out the question on social media — “Is it OK to put a bag of your dog’s poop in someone else’s trash can?” — and was overwhelmed with responses. Scott A. weighed in first for the opposition. “Take the poop back home with you,” he said. “No need upsetting the Karens in your neighborhood.” That prompted Karen C. to respond: “Karen here. No problem putting your poop in my garbage. I’m thrilled you picked it up.” Still, there were a lot of hard no’s that included “Hell NO,” “No! No! No!” and “Absolutely NOT!” (The hard no’s seem to think all caps and exclamation points help their case.) Others were way more zen. “As long as it’s tied up so it’s sealed, you are welcome to put it in my trash,” said Patricia. Similarly, laid-back Sean said: “You can use my trash bin … It’s all garbage.” Factors to consider: Some offered more nuanced takes. Like Matt, who outlined a three-point poo plan. He said it’s OK as long as 1) The trash can is at the curb; 2) The aforementioned poo is in a sealed bag; and 3) The can’s owner hasn’t previously asked you not to do so. And Maxine simply longed for a day when all dog owners in the same neighborhood can “make friends … and all agree that they could use each other’s trash cans when needed.” Basically, Maxine pines for a poo-topia. I also learned some dog owners believe size makes a difference. “I never put my dog’s poop into other people’s cans,” explained Jessi. “My dog’s poop is enormous.” What does city law say? All these varied opinions were good. But I wanted more than just hot takes. I needed to understand the letter of the law, the statutes of stool. So I turned to Orlando’s public works and solid waste staffs, which offered the following: It’s legal for anyone to put poo in a city trash can resting in a public right-of-way. The city would much rather have you do that than contribute to what it calls “Poo-llution.” And a spokeswoman reminded me that the city issues and technically owns the bins. That said, no one has blanket permission to trespass on another’s property. So if a can is clearly in someone’s yard or driveway, you should probably seek permission. The writer renders his verdict: The real problem in my mind is that it’s not OK to put poop in someone’s empty trash can after the trash has been picked up, leaving it to fester in the blazing summer heat for a week like some kind of slow-bake poop stew. That’s where my wife and I finally found the common ground that allowed us to continue our happy life together: It’s OK to do it on trash pick-up day, before the trash has been picked up, if the poop is securely bagged, if there’s already garbage in the can and if the can is in the public right-of-way.

[From Orlando Sentinel via Yahoo]

And just like most political debates, the practical solution doesn’t lie in a hard Yes! or No!, but in a qualified compromise that addresses the most pertinent factors. In this case, Scott’s conclusion that contributing to a neighbor’s trash can is OK, so long as certain other criteria is met (on trash pick-up day, before it’s picked up, etc). Though I must say, if we’re truly talking about a neighbor’s trash can, then your own trash can isn’t too far off, no? Personally, I would walk the bag back to my own trash can, if I lived in a house. Since My Guy and I live in an area of apartment buildings, we seek out public trash cans at street corners. This is where we usually encounter what I consider to be the most offensive, perplexing variation in the poop bag discourse: people who’ve bagged up the poop, but not actually put the bag into the trash can, just somewhere adjacent. Practitioners of this method: please explain yourselves!