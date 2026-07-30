George & Amal Clooney had to evacuate their French estate due to the wildfires

Western Europe is experiencing cataclysmic wildfires. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the wildfires’ paths and thousands of acres have been left to nothing but soot and ash. The fires have been so bad this year because of months of heat waves across Europe, plus there’s a perfect-storm element of high winds, drought, lack of rain and arson. Three firefighters died in Greece as they tried to put out the fires in Crete. Over 300,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in France and Spain.

Well, George and Amal Clooney’s family were evacuated too. George and Amal left the US in 2024, months after George’s asinine NYT op-ed. Soon after Donald Trump came back into office, George and Amal secured French citizenship and moved full-time to their large estate in Brignoles, France. They were evacuated this week:

George and Amal Clooney have evacuated their home in France amid the ongoing wildfires across Europe. The couple and their 9-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, live in the town of Brignoles, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of southeastern France. Currently, their home is in one of the many regions where wildfires are spreading across France, Spain, Italy and Greece. The married couple announced their evacuation in a letter to the mayor of Brignoles, a representative for Clooney confirmed. “Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” the letter began. “As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and i are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole,” the letter continued. “We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.” The dangerous fires in France are currently four times the size of Paris, the Associated Press reports. Around 224,000 people were evacuated in the Gironde region of France and another 3,000 in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, per CNN. Meanwhile, at least 63,152 people were evacuated in Spain. The fires have killed two firefighters in Greece, per Reuters.

[From People]

I hope they made it out okay. The letter indicates that they actively had to evacuate, right? That they were actually in Brigoles this week? So they aren’t in Como, Italy this summer? I ask because George summers in Italy almost every year since he bought his home on Lake Como. Anyway, what devastation. This is going to be like the Southern California fires last year – it will completely alter communities and industries for years to come.