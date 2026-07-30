George & Amal Clooney had to evacuate their French estate due to the wildfires

Western Europe is experiencing cataclysmic wildfires. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the wildfires’ paths and thousands of acres have been left to nothing but soot and ash. The fires have been so bad this year because of months of heat waves across Europe, plus there’s a perfect-storm element of high winds, drought, lack of rain and arson. Three firefighters died in Greece as they tried to put out the fires in Crete. Over 300,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in France and Spain.

Well, George and Amal Clooney’s family were evacuated too. George and Amal left the US in 2024, months after George’s asinine NYT op-ed. Soon after Donald Trump came back into office, George and Amal secured French citizenship and moved full-time to their large estate in Brignoles, France. They were evacuated this week:

George and Amal Clooney have evacuated their home in France amid the ongoing wildfires across Europe. The couple and their 9-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, live in the town of Brignoles, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of southeastern France. Currently, their home is in one of the many regions where wildfires are spreading across France, Spain, Italy and Greece.

The married couple announced their evacuation in a letter to the mayor of Brignoles, a representative for Clooney confirmed. “Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” the letter began.

“As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and i are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole,” the letter continued. “We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.”

The dangerous fires in France are currently four times the size of Paris, the Associated Press reports. Around 224,000 people were evacuated in the Gironde region of France and another 3,000 in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, per CNN. Meanwhile, at least 63,152 people were evacuated in Spain. The fires have killed two firefighters in Greece, per Reuters.

[From People]

I hope they made it out okay. The letter indicates that they actively had to evacuate, right? That they were actually in Brigoles this week? So they aren’t in Como, Italy this summer? I ask because George summers in Italy almost every year since he bought his home on Lake Como. Anyway, what devastation. This is going to be like the Southern California fires last year – it will completely alter communities and industries for years to come.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to “George & Amal Clooney had to evacuate their French estate due to the wildfires”

Comments are Closed

We close comments on older posts to fight comment spam.

  1. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    July 30, 2026 at 10:05 am

    There’s an opinion piece in the Guardian today saying that the US deserves economic sanctions from the EU for effectively ‘waging ecological warfare’ for rolling back a breathtaking swath of renewable energy programs and policies under Tr*mp 2.0. I say, yes please. Our ‘president’ and the people who voted for him apparently only care about one thing. Hit them where it hurts. It’s the only way to make this corrupt administration face any repercussions. As we’ve seen thanks to the stupid Iran war, pain at the gas pump is making many MAGAts wake up to the fact that Tr*mp doesn’t care about them.

    • Eleonor says:
      July 30, 2026 at 12:23 pm

      That would be amazing, unfortunately we don’t have politicians with a spine around here 🙁

  2. Melinda Gaeke says:
    July 30, 2026 at 10:06 am

    I’m glad they are safe from the wildfires. After George Clooney’s op-ed in NYT I’m surprised they aren’t in Argentina. If you know you know.

  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    July 30, 2026 at 10:12 am

    The progress fighting climate change during Biden-Harris (and it was considerable) is now being rolled back in favor of more fossil fuel dependence, even as the unnecessary war with Iran makes this unsustainable. The regime is just proceeding with its plan to pretend humans are not responsible for the catastrophic weather events we are now experiencing as predicted decades ago.

    • Brassy Rebel says:
      July 30, 2026 at 10:32 am

      Acres of forest on federal land in northern Minnesota have been burning since spring because of drought and high winds. I just found out that these areas were due to be thinned out to help prevent wildfires but the $10 million to pay for it was cancelled by Doge last year. We have been dealing with smoke from these fires all summer whenever the wind is out of the north. Some days the air in Minneapolis was the worst on the planet.

      • BeanieBean says:
        July 30, 2026 at 8:11 pm

        Yeah, just saw that this morning. They were ‘shovel-ready’ thinning projects, meaning all the environmental and cultural reviews had been completed, but musk & his merry band of teenagers thought it was a waste of money. Idiots.

  4. bisynaptic says:
    July 30, 2026 at 10:47 am

    If the Clooneys got out of Dodge without helping to evacuate their neighbors, I wonder how people in the local community feel about that.

    • Irisrose says:
      July 30, 2026 at 12:28 pm

      I wonder how the neighbors feel about them in general.

      Did you watch the show about Rachael Ray’s Italian home purchase and rebuild?

      The sprinkler system (for the massive inappropriate green grass/sod lawn) was destroyed by locals.

      I frankly didn’t blame the locals. Water is scarce there. There was a question if she was taking more than her share of a local resource.

      Ray donated produce from her new property to the local community during COVID lockdown. That may have helped smooth things over a little.

      Lorraine Brocco’s Italian build was less intensive. It was a city building, not taking water resources, etc. But a funny watch. Ray’s build showed me she’s a (bullying) control freak of a Virgo.

      • bisynaptic says:
        July 31, 2026 at 5:18 pm

        No, I hadn’t heard of it. These people building grand lawns, while the Rio Grande goes dry. SMDH

    • Lau says:
      July 30, 2026 at 7:35 pm

      A small town is already planning on suing the government because they got left to burn when the neighboring tourist hotspot full of rich people got all the assistance first. Pretty sure the Clooney’s house will be fine.

  5. Irisrose says:
    July 30, 2026 at 11:12 am

    Trying my post again.

    I have no sympathy. They bought new citizenship after he f*cked over Biden instead of keeping his idiot mouth shut.

    They used and abandoned Harry and Meghan. Charlie dangled an award (and future royal ribbon) in front of amal and they changed allegiance.

    They continue to support racist abusive Brad Pittiful.

    They have plenty of insurance and millions to rebuild. The commnity around them may be destroyed, but these two POS’s will be fine.

    • Eleonor says:
      July 30, 2026 at 12:26 pm

      Italian living in France.
      No simpathy for the ultra rich forced to leave their villas while firemen are working with basic equipments (not enough canadair did you know ?) trees are burning, animals are dying burned alive, and people are losing everything. The ultra rich are forced to go to another villa. Oh poor poor you.

      • lola says:
        July 30, 2026 at 1:53 pm

        Being asked to evacuate is absolutely not equal to having your house burnt down.

        In the January 2025 California wildfires 23000 ha were burned, 31 people killed and 18000 homes and structures were destroyed.

        If you compare to the Cap Ferret wildfires in France right now (which are by far bigger than the ones near Brignoles), 42000ha of forest burned but only 240 homes and structures burned and 0 deaths. It’s not the same at all. They had to evacuate for safety, but chances are they’ll find their home back in a few days.

        And no one will do a double take about the Clooneys living without evacuating everyone. I’m pretty sure that never even occured to anyone that they should. People there demand actions from the authorities, not celebrities living near them.

  6. Jessica says:
    July 30, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    How fucking performative. It’s not an airport, you don’t need to announce your departure in a press release. Great that they were able to go to another of their villas elsewhere. What about the rest of the village that they “love so much?” Did they offer assistance to any of their neighbors? Did they do anything to help as they scampered out of town? GC is another, like Wills, where the downfall has been swift. We all thought he was so great for choosing an age appropriate, non famous wife, but instead he’s determined to show us he’s not worth the respect.

    • Irisrose says:
      July 30, 2026 at 1:13 pm

      He’s 65, she’s 48. That’s a big gap.

      She’s always been as much a famewh0re as he is. His PR team spent millions to clean up her image (qaddafis on her client list, etc). These two are peas in a pod.

      We’ll see what, if anything, they do for this community in the future.

  7. SarahCS says:
    July 30, 2026 at 1:20 pm

    Why did he write a letter to the mayor?

  8. Jferber says:
    July 30, 2026 at 2:01 pm

    Irisrose, hard agree. I abhor them both.

  9. CityGirl says:
    July 30, 2026 at 2:40 pm

    Clooney is the equivalent of Pitt for me…. albeit for different reasons. Dead to me.

  10. TINY says:
    July 30, 2026 at 3:59 pm

    Warms my heart.

  11. jferber says:
    July 30, 2026 at 5:16 pm

    I still would like to see his movie, Michael Clayton, because many people love it, and one of my favorite actresses, Tilda Swinton, got an Academy Award for her role (I think).

  12. BeanieBean says:
    July 30, 2026 at 8:14 pm

    What a stunning display of arrogance! Writing the mayor to let him know that, although they are richer than Croesus & have multiple homes to go to, don’t worry! they’ll help…somehow…in the aftermath of the fires. Geez Louise, this guy is something else.

  13. Jferber says:
    August 1, 2026 at 4:04 pm

    I’d be happy never to see these two entitled hypocrites for the rest of my life. And George, stop using your keyboard to write anything to or about anyone. Haven’t you caused enough damage already? And then fled the country? Both countries?