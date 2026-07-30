John Leguizamo says playing Sid the Sloth on Ice Age paid for his three homes

There were so many Oscar-worthy performances in The Odyssey that it’s hard to know where to start. John Leguizamo’s blind swineherd Eumaeus is definitely up there. I can’t imagine anyone else in that role, and that’s how I feel whenever I see Leguizamo on screen. His characters Tybalt in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and Chi-Chi in To Wong Foo are the first ones that come to mind.

I didn’t realize that Leguizamo is also the voice of lispy Sid the Sloth in the Ice Age movies! In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, he credited the role of Sid with helping to pay most of his bills. He said it’s paid for his second and third homes and kids’ tuition. Here’s what he told Entertainment Tonight [via Entertainment Weekly], and that video is below. It’s so cute when he starts lisping like Sid.

For John Leguizamo, it really did pay to lend his voice to the Ice Age franchise. Ahead of the February 2027 release of the sixth installment, Ice Age: Boiling Point, the actor, who has voiced Sid the sloth since 2002, reflected on the $6 billion media franchise that includes films, TV specials, merchandise, and video games. “It paid my bills,” Leguizamo raved to Entertainment Tonight. “It got me a second and a triple home. It paid for my kids’ college.” In 2003, a year after the first film, Leguizamo purchased a four-bedroom lakefront home in Upstate New York for $775,000. Two years later, he added a $949,000 two-bedroom penthouse in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles. But it wasn’t until the third film, 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, that he really built his real estate portfolio. Leguizamo previously revealed he had been paid scale for the original Ice Age and negotiated his salary after the second film, 2006’s The Meltdown, earned $667 million. What he made from Dawn of the Dinosaurs “got me a brownstone,” Leguizamo told Page Six. “It got me a beachfront house in the Hamptons, it got me two pools!” Indeed, the New York City-raised actor put down $5.75 million for a West Village four-story townhouse in 2008 that he and wife Justine Maurer spent another year completely renovating. In 2012, the same year Ice Age: Continental Drift arrived in theaters, Leguizamo added a $1.227 million beach house in Amagansett.

[From Entertainment Weekly]

Leguizamo also played Bruno in Encanto. A lot of actors do voice roles, including video games, and famous actors and actors in long-running franchises can command high paydays. Good for him for negotiating part of the backend for Ice Age! I’ve only seen the first couple of Ice Age films when my son was little, but they’re entertaining and Sid carries the plot. That’s wild that they’re coming out with a sixth film next year.

Leguizamo and his second wife, Justine Maurer, have daughter Allegra Sky, 26, and son Lucas, 25. He’s somehow 66 years old. I would have put him at a well-preserved 55. EW reports that Allegra was a theater major at Northwestern and that Lucas graduated from Vassar with a political science degree. You never hear a bad word about him and he’s been married for 23 years. Hopefully we’ll be hearing a lot more about him this awards season.

Here’s his full ET interview. He talks about being authentically himself and not changing for Hollywood. He calls The Odyssey his best work and the “highlight of my life.” I learned that he couldn’t even see out of his character’s cosmetic contacts. His daughter is an actress and he gushes about her talent, which is sweet. The part about playing Sid is at minute 7:30.

