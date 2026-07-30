Nicole Kidman wore Fendi to the NY ‘Lioness’ premiere: hot girl summer vibe?

It’s sort of random, but Nicole Kidman is really enjoying her own little Hot Girl Summer. Nicole is famously a workaholic, but she’s seemingly had the summer off to travel, watch tennis, go on sun-soaked Italian vacations and bang silver foxes (or one silver fox in particular). The youths don’t remember, but Nicole had this kind of energy for several years after her divorce from Tom Cruise. She was free, happy, stylish and having fun. It’s the same post-divorce energy she’s bringing now that she’s done with Keith Urban.
Well, Nicole stopped her summer vacation long enough to fly to New York this week for a premiere event for Lioness Season 3. Lioness seems to be one of Nicole’s pet projects, and she works so much, I think people forget that she’s now been starring in and producing this series for three seasons. Nicole walked the carpet with Laysla De Oliveira, Zoe Saldaña and Jill Wagner. Vanity Fair sponsored the event, so there was a premiere party and a bunch of extra stuff.
Nicole looked great, honestly. I sort of think she’s gotten some fresh cosmetic work or fillers. I’ve never been a fan of her blonder hair, but she loves those washed-out blonde shades and so be it. Her ensemble here is Fendi and I love it! I love the trousers, I love the top, I love the vintage, almost Art Deco energy. Nicole’s style is always elite when she’s single, I swear to god. As for Zoe, she wore Balmain. It’s fine, but we’ve seen her in versions of this a million times.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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New York City, NY Actresses Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman graced the red carpet at the season 3 premiere of the hit series “Lioness” in New York City. The stars were joined at the celebratory event by fellow cast members Laysla De Oliveira and Jill Wagner as they gathered to promote the highly anticipated new season. Pictured: Nicole Kidman BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York City, NY Actresses Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman graced the red carpet at the season 3 premiere of the hit series “Lioness” in New York City. The stars were joined at the celebratory event by fellow cast members Laysla De Oliveira and Jill Wagner as they gathered to promote the highly anticipated new season. Pictured: Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York City, NY Actresses Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman graced the red carpet at the season 3 premiere of the hit series “Lioness” in New York City. The stars were joined at the celebratory event by fellow cast members Laysla De Oliveira and Jill Wagner as they gathered to promote the highly anticipated new season. Pictured: Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana and Jill Wagner BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Vanity Fair hosts screening of Paramount+ Original Third Season of ‘Lioness’ at SVA theatre in New York
Featuring: Zoe Saldana
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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Vanity Fair hosts screening of Paramount+ Original Third Season of ‘Lioness’ at SVA theatre in New York
Featuring: Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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Vanity Fair hosts screening of Paramount+ Original Third Season of ‘Lioness’ at SVA theatre in New York
Featuring: Nicole Kidman
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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Vanity Fair hosts screening of Paramount+ Original Third Season of ‘Lioness’ at SVA theatre in New York
Featuring: Nicole Kidman
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
I love the hooded dress that Laysla is wearing
Me, too! I thought her outfit was prettiest.
Laysla’s hooded dress is so cool! Needed a bit of fitting around the bust but otherwise, easily the best outfit.
Nicole reminds me of Laura Dern here
Kaiser’s nemesis?! How dare you?! 😉
They all look as if they dressed for different events. I do like Laysla’s outfit and I actually like Nicole’s too. Very summery.
Kidman looks good here.
That is quite literally a 1920s flapper dress. I am amazed no one but me seemed to notice. It looks ghastly with those pants.
Thank you, yes 100%! I am not loving seeing the lining through the bust area of that flapper dress. The pants underneath hurt my eyes. So Fugly!
I like everyone’s look but Nicole’s — even though it’s sheer, it’s kind of frumpy and it’s way too beige. Zoe’s dress looks amazing on her.
I wish her hair wasn’t in her face.
From what I’ve heard for decades from NYC stylists, it’s because she literally has no hair. Hair in face is an easy and fast way to disguise the latest wig.
Nicole has no hair? Why?
Haven’t the foggiest. Alopecia? In any case, I have been assured, any time you see her with hair, it’s fake.
I think her hair has been very thin for a long time. Even when it was red and curly. She has probably done a lot of damage to it over the years too. I don’t like the blond or the hair in her face. It does look like faux hair because her hair was never that thick.
Huh. I didn’t know that. At least she can pick out really good wigs!