Nicole Kidman wore Fendi to the NY ‘Lioness’ premiere: hot girl summer vibe?

It’s sort of random, but Nicole Kidman is really enjoying her own little Hot Girl Summer. Nicole is famously a workaholic, but she’s seemingly had the summer off to travel, watch tennis, go on sun-soaked Italian vacations and bang silver foxes (or one silver fox in particular). The youths don’t remember, but Nicole had this kind of energy for several years after her divorce from Tom Cruise. She was free, happy, stylish and having fun. It’s the same post-divorce energy she’s bringing now that she’s done with Keith Urban.

Well, Nicole stopped her summer vacation long enough to fly to New York this week for a premiere event for Lioness Season 3. Lioness seems to be one of Nicole’s pet projects, and she works so much, I think people forget that she’s now been starring in and producing this series for three seasons. Nicole walked the carpet with Laysla De Oliveira, Zoe Saldaña and Jill Wagner. Vanity Fair sponsored the event, so there was a premiere party and a bunch of extra stuff.

Nicole looked great, honestly. I sort of think she’s gotten some fresh cosmetic work or fillers. I’ve never been a fan of her blonder hair, but she loves those washed-out blonde shades and so be it. Her ensemble here is Fendi and I love it! I love the trousers, I love the top, I love the vintage, almost Art Deco energy. Nicole’s style is always elite when she’s single, I swear to god. As for Zoe, she wore Balmain. It’s fine, but we’ve seen her in versions of this a million times.