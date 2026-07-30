Nicole Kidman wore Fendi to the NY ‘Lioness’ premiere: hot girl summer vibe?

It’s sort of random, but Nicole Kidman is really enjoying her own little Hot Girl Summer. Nicole is famously a workaholic, but she’s seemingly had the summer off to travel, watch tennis, go on sun-soaked Italian vacations and bang silver foxes (or one silver fox in particular). The youths don’t remember, but Nicole had this kind of energy for several years after her divorce from Tom Cruise. She was free, happy, stylish and having fun. It’s the same post-divorce energy she’s bringing now that she’s done with Keith Urban.

Well, Nicole stopped her summer vacation long enough to fly to New York this week for a premiere event for Lioness Season 3. Lioness seems to be one of Nicole’s pet projects, and she works so much, I think people forget that she’s now been starring in and producing this series for three seasons. Nicole walked the carpet with Laysla De Oliveira, Zoe Saldaña and Jill Wagner. Vanity Fair sponsored the event, so there was a premiere party and a bunch of extra stuff.

Nicole looked great, honestly. I sort of think she’s gotten some fresh cosmetic work or fillers. I’ve never been a fan of her blonder hair, but she loves those washed-out blonde shades and so be it. Her ensemble here is Fendi and I love it! I love the trousers, I love the top, I love the vintage, almost Art Deco energy. Nicole’s style is always elite when she’s single, I swear to god. As for Zoe, she wore Balmain. It’s fine, but we’ve seen her in versions of this a million times.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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16 Responses to “Nicole Kidman wore Fendi to the NY ‘Lioness’ premiere: hot girl summer vibe?”

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  1. Chaine says:
    July 30, 2026 at 11:12 am

    I love the hooded dress that Laysla is wearing

  2. Mei says:
    July 30, 2026 at 11:18 am

    Laysla’s hooded dress is so cool! Needed a bit of fitting around the bust but otherwise, easily the best outfit.

  3. Anna says:
    July 30, 2026 at 11:20 am

    Nicole reminds me of Laura Dern here

  4. seraphina says:
    July 30, 2026 at 11:31 am

    They all look as if they dressed for different events. I do like Laysla’s outfit and I actually like Nicole’s too. Very summery.

  5. Jegede says:
    July 30, 2026 at 11:37 am

    Kidman looks good here.

  6. harriet says:
    July 30, 2026 at 11:42 am

    That is quite literally a 1920s flapper dress. I am amazed no one but me seemed to notice. It looks ghastly with those pants.

    • Anare says:
      July 30, 2026 at 7:29 pm

      Thank you, yes 100%! I am not loving seeing the lining through the bust area of that flapper dress. The pants underneath hurt my eyes. So Fugly!

  7. Kirsten says:
    July 30, 2026 at 11:46 am

    I like everyone’s look but Nicole’s — even though it’s sheer, it’s kind of frumpy and it’s way too beige. Zoe’s dress looks amazing on her.

  8. olliesmom says:
    July 30, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    I wish her hair wasn’t in her face.

    • harriet says:
      July 30, 2026 at 1:41 pm

      From what I’ve heard for decades from NYC stylists, it’s because she literally has no hair. Hair in face is an easy and fast way to disguise the latest wig.

  9. Jferber says:
    July 30, 2026 at 2:03 pm

    Nicole has no hair? Why?

    • harriet says:
      July 30, 2026 at 4:47 pm

      Haven’t the foggiest. Alopecia? In any case, I have been assured, any time you see her with hair, it’s fake.

      • Anare says:
        July 30, 2026 at 7:40 pm

        I think her hair has been very thin for a long time. Even when it was red and curly. She has probably done a lot of damage to it over the years too. I don’t like the blond or the hair in her face. It does look like faux hair because her hair was never that thick.

  10. jferber says:
    July 30, 2026 at 5:10 pm

    Huh. I didn’t know that. At least she can pick out really good wigs!