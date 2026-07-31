Prince Harry won’t find out how much he owes the Daily Mail until August 17

On Wednesday and Thursday, Britain’s High Court had a hearing about the Daily Mail’s legal costs as they “defended” themselves against a civil lawsuit brought by Prince Harry, Elton John, David Furnish, Baroness Lawrence, Sadie Frost and Elizabeth Hurley. The judge in the case, Justice Nicklin, not only dismissed every claim brought by the litigants, he’s also the one in charge of determining how much the litigants will now have to “pay” the Mail/ANL. The Mail’s lawyers have gotten a lot of space in the British media to argue that Harry (and apparently Harry alone) must pay tens of millions of dollars to the Mail! The Mail asked the court to order the litigants to pay an upfront tab of $13 million, but the Mail also told the court that their costs exceeded £34 million. I wondered if we were going to get a decision about the money this week. We are not. Don’t believe all of those dumbass headlines. Nicklin isn’t issuing his judgment on the money until August 17.
Prince Harry and six other prominent figures must now await a decision on how large an initial costs payment they will be required to hand over to the publisher, with a ruling anticipated in the week commencing August 17.
The group are confronting a legal costs bill running into the millions after their High Court claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail was thrown out earlier this month.
The Duke of Sussex, alongside Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Liz Hurley and Sir Simon Hughes, had brought allegations of unlawful information-gathering against Associated Newspapers Limited.
ANL vigorously contested the accusations throughout an 11-week trial in London.
On July 7, Mr Justice Nicklin ruled against all seven claimants, dismissing every case.
The matter returned to the High Court this week for two days of argument over who should bear the financial burden.
ANL’s total legal costs were revealed to be in excess of £34 million, a figure Mr Justice Nicklin described as “unprecedented” for a media law dispute at High Court level.
[From GB News]
Just to make it clear, the litigants are insured, collectively, for about £14.1 million. That’s one of the numbers to keep your eye on – if Nicklin rules that the litigants must pay in excess of £14.1 million, that’s when it starts coming out of pocket for Elton, Harry and the rest of them. Do we honestly think that Nicklin is going to issue a ruling for £34 million or thereabouts? I don’t know. Nicklin is clearly a creature of the tabloids, and it would not surprise me at all if he decides to “make an example” out of these people who dared to sue the almighty Daily Fail. That’s the thing though – I wonder if Prince Harry’s bold “whitewash” statement was putting Nicklin on notice? Maybe that’s just a pipe dream.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 20 January, 2026 after attending a court case with the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) over unlawful surveillance methods.,Image: 1067655259, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 21 January, 2026 after attending a court case with the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) over unlawful surveillance methods.,Image: 1068018833, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince Harry departs after attending an Invictus Games event at Chatham House in London, England, UK on Tuesday 7 July, 2026,Image: 1115054853, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince Harry departs after attending an Invictus Games event at Chatham House in London, England, UK on Tuesday 7 July, 2026,Image: 1115054898, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Court of Justice for the trial against publishers of the Daily Mail newspaper over alleged unlawful information gathering dating back 30 years
Pictured: Prince Harry
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry Leaving Chatham House in London under the gazes of the media. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: J.A. / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sure, give Harry the perfect excuse to release Spare, Part 2. Or, even better, for Meghan to drop her autobiography.
I think the Sussexes wil be fine with whatever payment is decided. I also think they will be furious to have to give that gutter rag any of their hard earned money.
Can they pay them in Jam?
Prince Harry media battle legal bill expected to cost millions – BBC News https://share.google/RIkCniy0KtXGSkpRw
Attached Bbc report on recent court case arguments from both sides about amount of costs and amount of liability.
What ANL wants won’t be what they get. They’re trying it on. They went WAY in excess of costs agreed last year and are now trying to get the judge to assess costs on an indemnity basis. But even this wouldn’t mean ANL getting the total they claim – the fact that Nicklin calls it ‘unprecedented’ suggests that he’s not impressed. And anything over insurance cover would be split between the seven claimants.
@Beth agreed 💯 the Judge approved reasonable costs which were capped at a certain figure. ANL have excessively exceeded those costs and surely at their own risk as they knew what the capped costs were?
Nicholas Bacon KC, for the claimants, said in written submissions that the judge should not award ANL its costs on the stricter, indemnity basis, adding that the incurred costs as of this month were nearly £34.5m, which “exceed its approved budget” by more than £18.6m.
It reflected “an astonishingly high legal spend” by ANL and an “entirely cavalier” and “no expense spared” approach, overriding the principle of proportionality that seeks to ensure parties are on an equal footing.
The claimants had obtained insurance cover of a combined £16.2m. “At that level of cover, the claimants would reasonably expect to be insured for the total of Associated’s incurred costs and approved estimated costs.”
He told the court ANL had increased its legal spend “without telling us”, and had previously told the court its spend would be £20m.
He said that the group had “conducted themselves honestly and in good faith”. Referring to the post-trial statement by Harry and Lawrence, he said “The costs to be ordered at this hearing concern the action itself, not the reaction to it.”
ANL argued the costs had been incurred during the four-year legal battle and 11-week trial.
Bacon said ANL knew what adverse costs the claimants had insured themselves for, and there was no suggestion its costs were anything like what it was now seeking until it disclosed last Friday that its total spend was £34.5m. “They have left us in a world where we are uninsured,” he told the judge.
All the claimants had entered the litigation in “good faith”, Bacon said. While the court dismissed their claims, it did not make any findings against them of “dishonesty or lack of sincerity in belief”.
“They accept they have lost and costs should follow the event.” Bacon said. But ANL wished to take that further and had stated publicly that it intends to “go for the jugular” in the costs hearing, he added.
Cheers, Lady Digby. Where did you find this? Accurate info sadly lacking in most media reports.
Prince Harry and co-claimants face huge legal bill due to insurance shortfall | Prince Harry | The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/jul/29/prince-harry-and-co-claimants-face-huge-legal-bill-due-to-insurance-shortfall
Wow that’s interesting, so from this reporting it almost sounds like they are saying that ANL purposefully spent money outside of what they knew the insurance coverage would cover to cause a financial burden? Or am I reading that incorrectly?
It would track, because they have clearly tried to frame it as only Harry having to pay money, trying to cause dissension between the claimants, or blame and Harry for drag and Baroness Lawrence into it.
I’m sure the financial aspect has the added benefit of scaring anyone else that would dare to sue them, but also they seem to be very focused on Harry being financially devastated by this because they anticipate that that would change their trajectory I suppose? As far as living in the US and not needing to be in the UK under their control and access?
I don’t know maybe I’m seeing more nefarious things than are warranted.
Legal report of approved legal costs in this case agreed in January 2025.
Costs in the claim against The Daily Mail’s publishers
Prince Harry is also one of seven Claimants taking legal action against the Daily Mail publishers (Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL)). At the end of last year, the lawyers were in front of the High Court for them to make a costs management order. This is the court ordering what is a reasonable amount for each of the parties to spend on dealing with the case. The judgment was published last week.
The two sides in the ongoing and hotly contested dispute had proposed to spend more than £38.8 million combined. Prince Harry and the Claimants combined had a suggested figure of £18.7 million in their costs budget.
However, two High Court Judges, Judge Cook and Mr Justice Nicklin, said they “had little difficulty concluding that such sums were manifestly excessive and therefore disproportionate”.
The Court allowed £4.1 million for the Claimants and £4.5 million for ANL. Of course, this is substantially lower than the sums that both parties are expected to spend should this matter reach trial. However, this will be a hard limit on what the winning party can recover from the losing party.
I think Harry and — perhaps more importantly — Baroness Lawrence, calling the judgment “a complete whitewash” shows that the onus is on the judge to prove he can be even-handed. If he assigns exorbitant costs to the claimants, having previously ruled them excessive, it looks petty and mean-spirited. Surely, he wants to cultivate an image of not being a creature of the tabloids? I don’t think many people knew — before the judgement — that he had previously advocated for the tabloids, but everyone knows, now. This isn’t what he wants to be remembered for, is it?
Agree. And Baroness Lawrence is an intelligent woman who wasn’t dragged in by Harry – he merely got in touch to say they’d seen disturbing material and she may want to look into this with legal advice.
Their statement went out after Sherborne met with them, which suggests a valid legal basis for coming out guns blazing. Perhaps an insurance angle, too. Btw, we don’t even know yet whether some or all will ask for permission to appeal. Counsel said they’re waiting to see what the judge does re: costs, etc. Hmm …. VERY interesting 🤔
From my understanding after watching a couple of explanatory interviews with eminent lawyers, the judge COULD decide to ignore the cap on the costs because every single claimant lost and the judge basically found their case to be without merit (the fact that it met the threshold to go to trial doesn’t seem to matter) AND there’s a small chance that such a comprehensive loss could invalidate the insurance. Also, Harry and Dame Lawrence’s statement was unwise and inflammatory (the timing sucked and he could have waited until after this costs hearing).
Personally, I suspect that he will award costs higher than the cap although not the full amount ANL is seeking. It should be noted that the claimants’ lawyers probably took this on as a “no win, no fee” arrangement so the media throwing numbers around of the total amount owed of £50 million+ is nonsense.
Nicholas Bacon QC said that the group had “conducted themselves honestly and in good faith”. Referring to the post-trial statement by Harry and Lawrence, he said “The costs to be ordered at this hearing concern the action itself, not the reaction to it.”
That is a valid point ☝️ but I am not a legal person and like you I am concerned about much latitude to award punitive costs if Judge accepts ANL argument for indemnity costs for their actual rather than approved costs.
MADS, amongst other things you’re wrong about the statement. It went out after Sherborne met with them, which suggests a valid legal basis for coming out guns blazing. Perhaps an insurance angle, too. There will be reasons, lol!
Btw, we don’t even know yet whether some or all will ask for permission to appeal. Counsel said they’re waiting to see what the judge does re: costs, etc. The judge needs to be very careful and even handed. He knows ANL is trying it on, hence his comment about their ‘unprecedented’ costs claim.
Take a look at Lady Digby’s excellent post re: Mr Bacon’s rebuttal above. Hmm …. VERY interesting 🤔
There are other commentators who understand the legal issues in play much better than I do, but the funny thing is, the verdict did not land in the court of public opinion with the force they were clearly hoping to attach to it. In fact, I think it landed like a dud, like something hollow. Harry’s — and Baroness Lawrence’s — full-throated repudiation of the judgement got a lot more people to sit up and take notice, and nod. And then the statement issued by the defendant had people frankly agog. The tone of the publisher whose title was vindicated was smug, supercilious and really off-putting. I mean. I think most people understand the logic of the position, that you can’t prove it beyond a certainty, but the accusation clearly stung because everyone believed it. It was in keeping with everything we know about the tabloids.
Hacked off statement that I uploaded on yesterday’s blog spoke for many of us. The Daily Outrage has no right to print intrusive stories about the paternity of a baby, the ectopic pregnancy of a vulnerable woman and absolutely no right to obtain the birth certificate of Elton John and David Furnish ‘s son before the parents or at all!? The Daily Outrage believe if you are famous and has given interviews to promote a project, posed for photos or published your own autobiography that somehow you have surrendered your right to privacy? Unbelievable! Daily Outrage are a horrible rag who happily target people: they made Meghan’s life a misery. Alison Boshoff knew Alice Evans had a DVRO against her for harassment of her former husband and his new wife yet kept posting stories advancing her false and nasty narrative of her being the victim. Jobbing actor husband and manager and his accountant gave evidence at recent financial court case that his income had been reduced to a third of what it used to be. Casting directors were googling his name and coming up with these damaging articles from that rag so weren’t casting him. Unethical and financially harmful behaviour. They were enabling Alice Evans to abuse her ex husband in a newspaper that is online. They bully people and have their targets for hate campaigns:women, people of colour, foreigners, migrants, leftwingers etc.,