Tradwife influencer Nara Smith rejects the ‘tradwife’ label: ‘Why can’t we do it all?’

Nara Smith is a tradwife influencer, married to Lucky Blue Smith. They’re both models, although I think Nara is the one supporting their family through her lifestyle content. A few years ago, Nara’s creepy tradwife videos were everywhere, where she spoke in a soft voice and cooked or baked, usually while pregnant. It was giving Mormon Stepford Wife. Well, she and Lucky Blue have four kids together, and she’s not even 25 years old (she turns 25 in late September). Nara appeared on Call Her Daddy this week, and she revealed that one of her daughters, Whimsy, had battled cancer in the past year. This health crisis in the heart of her family seems to have shaken Nara and now she disavows the tradwife label. Hm.

Lifestyle influencer Nara Smith is pushing back against the “tradwife” label. Smith sat down with “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper, explaining that she and her husband Lucky Blue Smith share parenting and household responsibilities. “I’d be, like, ‘What is happening? Did they not know that I worked as a model? I’ve been working since I’ve been 14.’ All these things, but I think I am very very compassionate,” she told Cooper about crying to her husband over the label. “I understand where that can come from, but then the more that narrative started swelling, I was, like, ‘Well, let me say something.’” Tradwife, short for “traditional wife,” is a married woman who takes care of the household, while her husband is the sole breadwinner. The movement has exploded in recent years on social media, with “tradwife influencers,” earning millions of fans by showcasing traditional gender roles. To many people, Smith became the face of the “tradwife movement” often creating videos of her making meals from scratch. She rejects being the face of the “tradwife” movement, explaining that she’s not a traditional wife and that Lucky cleans their home while she cooks for their family. “So, I remember posting this video of this morning routine and my voiceover was me being a working mom and traveling and kind of debunking all of that, but then a lot of the comments were still that narrative and I realized that a lot of the people that are very, very stuck in this narrative do not want to be corrected,” the model said. “Why can’t we do it all? Why can’t women choose their own roles instead of being forced into very specific, very narrow boxes just to make sense of them?” Smith asked on “Call Her Daddy.” Nara and Lucky Blue Smith share four children: Rumble Honey, 5; Whimsy Lou, 2; Slim Easy, 4; and 10-month-old Fawnie Golden. Whimsy was diagnosed with cancer last year and underwent treatment, Nara Smith announced earlier this month. A few weeks later, she revealed the 2-year-old was in remission.

[From NewsNation]

“I’m not a tradwife because my husband cleans the house” – LMAO. “I’m not a tradwife because I was a model!” – yeah but you gave up your modeling career to have four children in five years?? And you make videos about being barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen? But as I said, I do believe that Nara’s lucrative tradwife content makes her the breadwinner of the family. I also believe that this kind of stuff comes in cycles – there was a huge tradwife push in America two years ago, during the presidential election cycle. That was not a coincidence, especially given that it was the first presidential election since Roe was overturned by the Supreme Court. Instead of talking about reproductive rights, we were being force-fed tradwife content and look what happened. Now that tradwife sh-t is on the downswing, so Nara is rejecting the label and trying to become more than a tradwife.