Tradwife influencer Nara Smith rejects the ‘tradwife’ label: ‘Why can’t we do it all?’

Nara Smith is a tradwife influencer, married to Lucky Blue Smith. They’re both models, although I think Nara is the one supporting their family through her lifestyle content. A few years ago, Nara’s creepy tradwife videos were everywhere, where she spoke in a soft voice and cooked or baked, usually while pregnant. It was giving Mormon Stepford Wife. Well, she and Lucky Blue have four kids together, and she’s not even 25 years old (she turns 25 in late September). Nara appeared on Call Her Daddy this week, and she revealed that one of her daughters, Whimsy, had battled cancer in the past year. This health crisis in the heart of her family seems to have shaken Nara and now she disavows the tradwife label. Hm.
Lifestyle influencer Nara Smith is pushing back against the “tradwife” label. Smith sat down with “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper, explaining that she and her husband Lucky Blue Smith share parenting and household responsibilities.
“I’d be, like, ‘What is happening? Did they not know that I worked as a model? I’ve been working since I’ve been 14.’ All these things, but I think I am very very compassionate,” she told Cooper about crying to her husband over the label. “I understand where that can come from, but then the more that narrative started swelling, I was, like, ‘Well, let me say something.’”
Tradwife, short for “traditional wife,” is a married woman who takes care of the household, while her husband is the sole breadwinner. The movement has exploded in recent years on social media, with “tradwife influencers,” earning millions of fans by showcasing traditional gender roles. To many people, Smith became the face of the “tradwife movement” often creating videos of her making meals from scratch.
She rejects being the face of the “tradwife” movement, explaining that she’s not a traditional wife and that Lucky cleans their home while she cooks for their family.
“So, I remember posting this video of this morning routine and my voiceover was me being a working mom and traveling and kind of debunking all of that, but then a lot of the comments were still that narrative and I realized that a lot of the people that are very, very stuck in this narrative do not want to be corrected,” the model said.
“Why can’t we do it all? Why can’t women choose their own roles instead of being forced into very specific, very narrow boxes just to make sense of them?” Smith asked on “Call Her Daddy.”
Nara and Lucky Blue Smith share four children: Rumble Honey, 5; Whimsy Lou, 2; Slim Easy, 4; and 10-month-old Fawnie Golden. Whimsy was diagnosed with cancer last year and underwent treatment, Nara Smith announced earlier this month. A few weeks later, she revealed the 2-year-old was in remission.
“I’m not a tradwife because my husband cleans the house” – LMAO. “I’m not a tradwife because I was a model!” – yeah but you gave up your modeling career to have four children in five years?? And you make videos about being barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen? But as I said, I do believe that Nara’s lucrative tradwife content makes her the breadwinner of the family. I also believe that this kind of stuff comes in cycles – there was a huge tradwife push in America two years ago, during the presidential election cycle. That was not a coincidence, especially given that it was the first presidential election since Roe was overturned by the Supreme Court. Instead of talking about reproductive rights, we were being force-fed tradwife content and look what happened. Now that tradwife sh-t is on the downswing, so Nara is rejecting the label and trying to become more than a tradwife.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Yeah, ok, 2026 Phyllis Schafly. Also, with the kind of income they make, neither of them are cleaning their own house.
Someone read Yesteryear.
Good book!
I really liked Yesteryear too. Really interesting story. Natalie the main character was so mean and vapid.
The influencer tradwives are not tradwives, no matter the image they’re selling because selling that image means they’re working.
They’re involved in costumes (especially Nara, who wears designer gowns while making food from scratch), make up, lighting, editing, script….it’s a full time job so these girls can miss me with “I let my husband provide while I don’t work.”
I have a godchild who is a moderately successful content creator/influencer in the goth scene, and a single video…nothing fancy, not even a #GRWM….can take DAYS to complete for upload.
Exactly. Same with the real housewives. They’re not housewives! They all have jobs!
She’s pretty, but neither of them is giving model IMO.
Okay, but didn’t he say something about not allowing her to drive? that it would be emasculating for him?
“Why can’t we do it all?” is her transparent attempt to stay in both the Tradwife Lane and the Boss Girl lane. She’s just trying to cover her bases so she can continue to rake in that sweet, sweet influencer cash.
There’s a fairly well-known YouTuber who is chronicling this phenomena, and she pointed out it’s directly related to age. The tradwife ideology is almost inherently pushed toward very young women, older teens and early twenties. As they age, they move past the age of the fantasy of the young, angelic naif, so they’re rebranding to successful career woman in order to remain relevant.
i don’t know if it’s the same creator, but i have seen more videos on my feed about how come there are no older trad wives (aside from the fact they keep get traded in for younger models? these guys are obsessed with dating as young as possible so they can find women they can ‘mold’ (aka manipulate). also, i don’t usually like to knock women’s looks, but nara looks 45. i dont know if it’s the make up or what? i NEVER would have guessed 25. but i never think gen z looks as young as they are.
Her husband follows far right influencers. She wanted to be a part of that culture. I remember when she made joint videos with the egg apron ballerina lady. Not a Trad wife influencer? Ok. I think she knows now that they will never pick her. Rebrand time.
I hope her little girl is going to be okay.
I love when they craft the perfect image of a tradwife, lean into it 100%, make money off of it, and then cry because people have a certain image of them. Whether she is a tradwife or just a sellout, she chose and crafted her image and damaged women’s rights.
I came across one of her videos once and genuinely thought it was satire, I thought it was a parody of tradwife content.
There is an influencer who does a parody of her, Alexia Delarosa. She refers to her children as her like “134 week old” and made a video about making ice cubes from the tears of her enemies. And she always has this look on her face like she’s on a very high dose of Xanax. She’s hilarious.
It kind of is.
She lost a brand deal because the company did not think NS was not a trad wife. THe switch up is about $$$$ and the coming change when the trad wife aesthetic is not favored because it’s not affordable in the current economy.. It;s a pipeline to poverty and leaves women at a huge educational and professional disadvantage.
I think she did steal the cooking ideas from the South African. Her swtich up indicates that demure and quiet manner was fake.
This!! ⬆️ She didn’t have a change of heart. She’s just worried about her income stream and marketability.
Aren’t they Mormon? The getting married super young and having all these kids right away feels very Mormon. So her and the Ballerina Farm lady are both out here talking about how they’re business ladies.
Which, everyone’s beef with them was that they’re actually doing a ton of business and marketing but pretending they’re just filming what they’d be doing anyway. These two are the gateway ladies, they don’t believe in the trad wife ideals (or worse, I think the ballerina farm lady feels like she doesn’t live up to them). Once you start their content, the ideologues with the explicit agendas show up.
Am I the only one whose grandmas both told me to go to college and have my own bank account?
It’s clear she’s trying to pivot away from the trad wife space. If she wants she could go back to modeling.
My very xtian MIL was a trad wife who had babies, maintained a home, and deferred to her husband. But two things: 1. She looked like a woman who worked hard. There was no sex doll vibe involved. 2. She didn’t have a career but they always needed her to supplement the family income with side jobs.
The trad wife life is really hard. Not at all glamorous.
I have zero problems with Nara. She doesn’t preach that other women need to do what she does. She isn’t overtly political.
The thing about ‘real’ tradwife influencers is that they are almost universally obnoxious and judgmental about being tradwives. It is their whole shtick. I haven’t watched a ton of Nara’s content, but I don’t think she does that.