Elizabeth Hurley explains why she and Billy Ray Cyrus work as a couple

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have been together for almost a year and a half. When they first went public, they felt like such a random pairing. He built his brand around being a self-described hillbilly while she had a reputation as a city girl. I thought there would be a lot of drama, but they’ve proven me wrong.
Over the last year, we’ve learned that they get along with each other’s children, bond over hair care, and that Liz’s pet name for Billy Ray is Squirrel Man. They also share common interests and problematic political views. During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen Live, Liz talked about what made them so compatible. She also revealed a hobby they have in common: birdwatching. From USA Today:
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are two peas in a country pod.
Hurley, during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” said the couple – who have been together nearly a year and a half – are “remarkably similar in strangely different ways.”
“We’ve both been in showbiz our whole lives. We’ve both lived out of suitcases our entire lives, so that’s very normal for us,” she said. “You’re not reliable for anything because work comes first, so we’ve both been that person for a very long time, and that really helps. We’re both also, again, even though we’ve always both worked in the cities, we’re both country mice at heart.”
Hurley, who grew up in a market town in Hampshire, England, and Cyrus, who is from Flatwoods, Kentucky, share a desire for a quiet life, she said.
“We like bird watching. We’ve got binoculars. We’ve got long lenses, and we watch ‘Birds of Prey’ a lot,” she continued. “I do the gardening. He sits under a tree and plays his guitar, and we couldn’t be happier. May sound odd to some people, but for me, it’s bliss.”
It sounds like Liz and Billy Ray understand each other because of their shared showbiz history. I can absolutely see them enjoying quiet time together in the country, but birdwatching was not on my bingo card. They’re missing the opportunity to come up with “Bonding over binoculars” merch! I have a friend who is very into birdwatching and makes daily Instagram posts showcasing the birds she’s seen. She’s told me about how passionate that community is. When she travels, she makes a list of birds she’d like to see and sets out to find them. I’m genuinely curious to hear more about Liz Hurley’s birdwatching hobby.
Photos credit: Justin Ng/Avalon, Jules Annan/Avalon, James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
Can the man smile? He looks ridiculous.
He’s not a monkey in a zoo, there for your viewing pleasure.
She looks amazing for 61. I mean sure she’s had some work, but it’s good work.
At least the relesh is age appropriate, big improvement from that Firehose lady.
She has def gotten work done but truthfully she has always been exceptionally beautiful. She’s always had great boobs too.
She really is stunning.
Yes when I see Liz Hurley my first thought is always “now there’s a country mouse.” I mean, whatever story works for her I guess. I remember seeing pics of Hurley in the 1980s when she was a punk with sky-high spiked hair so she’s probably the type that takes on many different styles and is just in her “country” phase. I could never make out with a dude who’s face I can’t actually see so more power to her.
“I could never make out with a dude who’s face I can’t actually see” LMAO, I just almost spit water out of my nose laughing at that.
Her son is her look-alike and that’s deliberate and weird. I hope her kid has a life of his own and isn’t basing his entire existence on being her son.
For some reason they make sense, and they seem to be drama free.
Honestly I root for every couple who is not in their prime anymore and manages to figure out their relationship.
I am 45, going 46.
My partner is 54: we both went through divorce and drama, we are in the “NO DRAMA ZONE” phase of our life, things aren’t always perfect, but we like each other a lot, also we do not want to live together, and that is all that matter.