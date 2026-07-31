Elizabeth Hurley explains why she and Billy Ray Cyrus work as a couple



Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have been together for almost a year and a half. When they first went public, they felt like such a random pairing. He built his brand around being a self-described hillbilly while she had a reputation as a city girl. I thought there would be a lot of drama, but they’ve proven me wrong.

Over the last year, we’ve learned that they get along with each other’s children, bond over hair care, and that Liz’s pet name for Billy Ray is Squirrel Man. They also share common interests and problematic political views. During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen Live, Liz talked about what made them so compatible. She also revealed a hobby they have in common: birdwatching. From USA Today:

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are two peas in a country pod. Hurley, during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” said the couple – who have been together nearly a year and a half – are “remarkably similar in strangely different ways.” “We’ve both been in showbiz our whole lives. We’ve both lived out of suitcases our entire lives, so that’s very normal for us,” she said. “You’re not reliable for anything because work comes first, so we’ve both been that person for a very long time, and that really helps. We’re both also, again, even though we’ve always both worked in the cities, we’re both country mice at heart.” Hurley, who grew up in a market town in Hampshire, England, and Cyrus, who is from Flatwoods, Kentucky, share a desire for a quiet life, she said. “We like bird watching. We’ve got binoculars. We’ve got long lenses, and we watch ‘Birds of Prey’ a lot,” she continued. “I do the gardening. He sits under a tree and plays his guitar, and we couldn’t be happier. May sound odd to some people, but for me, it’s bliss.”

[From USA Today]

It sounds like Liz and Billy Ray understand each other because of their shared showbiz history. I can absolutely see them enjoying quiet time together in the country, but birdwatching was not on my bingo card. They’re missing the opportunity to come up with “Bonding over binoculars” merch! I have a friend who is very into birdwatching and makes daily Instagram posts showcasing the birds she’s seen. She’s told me about how passionate that community is. When she travels, she makes a list of birds she’d like to see and sets out to find them. I’m genuinely curious to hear more about Liz Hurley’s birdwatching hobby.