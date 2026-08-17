Zendaya: ‘I like to take very long, hot showers. Everybody knows that’s my thing.’

For years, Zendaya didn’t take any fashion-house brand ambassadorships or exclusive contracts. That changed in 2023, when she became the house ambassador for Louis Vuitton. That move surprised me, because LV hands out brand ambassadorships like candy, and I can’t imagine those contracts are worth much money. I also believed that Zendaya probably could have had her pick of major brand ambassadorships, you know? She clearly has good relationships with tons of designers. The only good thing about Zendaya’s LV contract is that it’s not exclusive in any way – she isn’t contractually obligated to wear LV on every red carpet, nor is she precluded from taking other contracts. Hilarious. That’s how much LV wanted to be in the Zendaya business. All of which to say, Zendaya is now the face of a Prada fragrance – a perfume called Prada Paradoxe Sweet Chemistry. She recently chatted to Vogue about fragrance, cold plunges and how she relaxes.
Working with Prada: “My first introduction to the Prada fragrances was through one of my best friends. He wears Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Intense, and I would always love it when I smelled it on him. I decided to test it out at the 2025 Met Gala, and I kept getting compliments on it, so it became my signature scent.” Now, Sweet Chemistry—with its notes of blackcurrant syrup and neroli—is on rotation, too.
Changing up her hairstyles: When Zendaya chopped it off late last year, she set off a tidal wave of requests for the bixie—a cut sitting somewhere between a bob and a pixie—at salons across America. “My different hair colors and cuts are like markers of different eras of my life,” she says. “When I was younger, I was on television, and I had an experience I think a lot of young women, especially young Black women, go through, which was not really understanding how to care for it on set and not having the right kind of people looking after my curls.” After dealing with intense heat damage, all she wanted to do was focus on repair and growth.
She’s not interested in cold plunging. “I’m definitely not a cold water girl. I like to take very long, hot showers. Everybody knows that’s my thing. When I’m overwhelmed, I just need to go sit in the shower. Sometimes I’ll even bring in an iced tea or whatever, and just sip my little drink.”
She & Tom Holland have outdoor decompression sessions. “I love to go on a walk with our fur babies, just seeing them happy and going to the park. Going on a nice walk, having a silly little drink. That’s ideal for me. As long as I have my allergy medicine, that is.”
She’s very nostalgic. “I have movie tickets from special experiences when I was a teenager,” she says. “I saved every birthday card.” She’s the same way with clothes and accessories; her first major purchase was a purpley-blue Prada bag, which she still has. “I use it all the time!”
I used to love taking long, hot showers no matter the season, but now I only go those in winter, when I really need to warm up. I used to be cold-water adverse too, but now I LOVE an icy shower in the summer months. I could probably do cold plunges at this point, but I’ll stick with my cold showers in the summer. As for this perfume contract… my thing is that I dislike when young women wear really heavy scents. And this sounds like a heavy, more mature perfume. But if Zendaya likes it, so be it. I hope she’s getting a fat check for this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
She mostly lives in London where fresh water literally falls from the sky, so I’ll spare the lecture on CA water conservation.
I absolutely LOVE her bixie. She has very solid reasons for doing it, but c’mon she’s also blessed with the perfect face and attitude for that look.
Zendaya making it clear that she is not part of the no bathing brigade. And irc there’s a fashion brands that she to this day still doesn’t wear bc they refused to dress her when she was younger.
Law Roach has the receipts on the big 5 fashion houses that declined to lend Zendaya clothes for events claiming it was too early in her career. He made it clear, say no now and it’s no forever. Chanel, Gucci, Dior, St Laurent and Valentino are still in the doghouse. Good for Zendaya and Law Roach. Know your worth.
Is this such an insult to her that warrants boycotting brands for life? She was young and not very well established. I think that’s a reasonable position for brands to take. Now if her team thinks racism played a role that’s different. But I don’t know if that has been explicitly said.
I love long, hot showers as well. Ideally twice a day, though the evening one has become a bit cooler during the heatwave. I can’t leave the house without taking a shower, and when I return home then I need to wash the strains of the day off, plus it helps me to fall asleep more easily.
I used to live in an apartment with virtually no sound insulation and the couple above me never took longer than a minute to take a “shower”, usually 30 seconds. The woman usually took less than 5 minutes to arrive, take a shower, wash her hair, get dressed and leave. I was always stunned, could never understand it! 😀
They always seemed to enter their bathroom (right above mine) and lurk while I was in the shower, and sometimes leave, then return, then there would be whispered discussions. My friends and I used to joke that they were trying to get their heads around the fact that someone could take longer than 30 seconds in the shower and that they were wondering what was taking me so long!
@Cosmo Systemic racism runs rampant in the fashion world. Non visible minority actors get the dresses on loan without the same hurdles. Law Roach is a strong advocate. And Zendaya speaks up as well. Example when Zendaya wasn’t happy with her hair and make up in a 2016 editorial, Zendaya fired the publicist who said she should just feel lucky to get the cover as it had been forever since a black person was on the cover. Kudos to this team for trying to shake up the status quo.