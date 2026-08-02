The Wales family – or rather, the Rothesays – attended the Commonwealth Games

Last week, I wondered aloud if the Prince and Princess of Wales would end up skipping the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow entirely, as they skipped the World Cup completely. I genuinely wondered, because the family had not been seen since Wimbledon, and they tend to disappear pretty thoroughly over their “summer holiday.” Well, it looks like there was enough subtle pressure exerted on the Waleses, because they showed up to the penultimate day of the games, Saturday. They even brought Prince Louis! Louis rarely gets to enjoy sporting events with his family, so it was a special day.
One of the few “cool” things about Prince William is his Scottish title – when he and Kate are in Scotland, they are called the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. I love that title! So, the Family Rothesay was out, watching various events at the Commonwealth Games. At one event, the family was seated right behind the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (Edward and Sophie). At one point, Louis was given a hat and he was very pleased about it. Prince George looked less pleased to be there, and my guess is that because George is a big teenager now, he finds his younger siblings a little bit embarrassing. Remember being that age? Every single thing is embarrassing, all the time. Siblings are embarrassing. Parents are embarrassing. Hats are embarrassing.
Kate made sure that all of the advance-coverage of the family’s trip included something about her patronage, SportsAid. Kate barely does anything with or for SportsAid, but sure, she was there as patron of SportsAid and I’m sure several of the athletes competing at the games received scholarships or funding from SportsAid. I can also tell from Kate’s highlights and Charlotte’s lighter hair that they’ve spent the past three weeks in the sun. Norfolk? Or did they travel to some foreign beach?
PS… They genuinely posted that photo of all of their backs to the camera, like they won’t show their kids’ faces!! LMAO.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst attedning, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organisation, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, Unite Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals leaving the Hydro Arena after attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Michael McGurk/Mail on Sunday/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royals leaving the Hydro Arena after attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Michael McGurk/Mail on Sunday/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royals leaving the Hydro Arena after attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Michael McGurk/Mail on Sunday/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Edward looks cheerful
George looks bored.
@Tessa … So does Charlotte.
Yes she does
Louis with the hat is the best photo of the bunch – the glee!
Louis is the only one of the bunch with any personality. Probably why they don’t include him very often.
George’s eyes looks glazed over! Like his mind was somewhere else! Which is fine! Not his thing…just being dutiful for his parents. Which at 13 years old is par for the course.
Why does Kate always look like the cat that ate the canary?
Because she still has the cursed ring and has evaded divorce thus far.
Good points! Karma is going to catch up with her one day.
That canary might not go down so smoothly!
Karma caught up with her in December of 2023.
No it didn’t. Whatever happened in December 2023, she made it through with her titles intact, and William is unable to divorce her now so she will be queen. Her and her mother’s end game all along. It was a minor speedbump.
Scooter wants to play family man and there are those school runs. I don’t think divorce is totally off the table
My guess – for this time – is that she genuinely likes her kids, enjoys spending time as a family, and is giddy when it actually works. This looks like one of those rare occasions.
I do wonder how they function on their mutual trips and holidays abroad, when one is in a smaller (-ish) setting, considering they seem to live separately.
She always looks like that when cameras are around. It’s her job!
Whether viewed as a family from the front or the back, William and Kate always use their children as human shields, sticking them in the middle.
It definitely sends a message, but far from the one they think they’re sending.
I actually think the children sit in the middle for the press so they can get good photos of them. Plus I don’t think William and Kate want them sitting next to strangers.
They’ve got Louis sitting next to strangers in the shots were George is in the middle because W is up next to K
That struck me as odd – that louis was down the end like that – but it will depend on the child of course. but my kids dont like sitting next to strangers – at baseball games, on airplanes, movie theaters, etc they always want to sit between my husband and me.
@Becks1: that photo struck me as odd as well. Kate & William always, always (well, on those rare occasions they’re all out together) sit the kids between them & that time, at that event, they’re sitting together & Louis is at the far end accepting hats from strangers.
Perhaps Louis is happy to be seated away from Kate so she can’t scold him for breathing too loudly or something. And that stranger gives him someone to talk too. 🙂
they all look like they’re enjoying themselves. (NOT). Except Louis, who actually seems to be.
And Edward looks terrible. Gaunt. What’s he got wrong with him that nobody’s saying?
That’s because they hardly ever let Louis out in public.
Yeah I wonder if this is because of that article last week wondering if any senior royals were going to be there. I think they were definitely on vacation somewhere tropical and were probably ordered to make an appearance here on their way home. i doubt they changed vacation plans for this so they were probably heading back to the UK anyway. I wouldn’t be surprised if they went straight from vacation to this and then are either going to Anmer, Balmoral for their usual weekend appearance (not sure when Charles is going though, it may be still be open to the public) or another vacation.
C&C opened the Commonwealth Games. They are also currently in Scotland at the Mey Highland Games. Princess Anne was at the Commonwealth Games, on Friday. I think. So that accounts for almost all the senior working royals. I think the only ones who haven’t gone are the Gloucester’s and the Duke of Kent.
But, tbf, I don’t really know who the senior royals are
I think the article was specifically about the closing ceremonies and I gathered it was aimed at W&K rather pointedly.
no one knows who the senior royals are, lol. I guess C&C, Anne, the Wales, the Edinburghs, and the Gloucesters?
I did enjoy my time here, but now it’s either mostly benign or hypocritical – what are you guys trying to do? You make it bad for women in general, and now we all lose.
Um, what?
It is very unlikely English sun can lighten hair that much even in the summer. They were likely in Greece or a similar southern climate.
They all have a nice tan. If that’s from Norfolk (England had a heat wave after all) or from a trip to Mustique is anyone’s guess.
I agree, it is weird Kate and William sit together and Louis to the far right, instead of having the children between them which would be normal for parents. At least Louis had a good time. Kate is always happy to smile into all cameras. George clearly wished he were somewhere else, and Charlotte looks bored.
Same as Edward (he doesn’t look good at all, so gaunt!) and Sophie.
I saw these photos on the internet and was surprised by how much I liked them. The kids/teenager are dressed normally (-ish), and they look fine, even the adults.
Kate is wearing a rather low heeled pair of shoes, compared to the sky high stilettos and bizarre wedges she usually wears.
Has she done this previously/recently, or is this a new thing?
I feel like at the last commonwealth games she wore low heels or flats as well.
I dont like her green jacket but I think overall they all look fine, especially the kids.
I’m more interested in the fashion. Are there no British sporty clothing brands? Why Ralph Lauren? ( I know why— Meghaaaaaannn) but truly. Watching British teams. Wear British clothes.
It could be that George wanted that brand… ?
I’ve noticed that before — especially the shirts with the Ralph Lauren polo pony logo, and while it’s strange to me that they’re not deliberately repping British brands, I think it’s hilarious. Ralph Lauren has made a lot of bank fashionizing traditional British sporting / performance apparel staples — from the button downs (keeps the collars from flapping in your face during those polo games), to tennis (polo) shirts, to chinos and hunting tweeds. The clothes are nice, and I hope the kids get to pick out what they wear. It does make me giggle though — that they’re putting an American brand front and center instead of the kinds of originals that Ralph Lauren so deftly and beautifully relies upon for inspiration. Princess Diana wore a lot of Ralph Lauren back in the day, so the Rothesays are in good company.
William and Kate wore team UK shirts when they attended some of the London Olympics. They should have all been wearing shirts either for England or have them select a few countries.
Showing up overdressed isn’t relatable and the European royals are the example. Even Edward and Sophie were sometimes wearing team gear during their attendances.
The kids would probably enjoy having team UK jerseys too. Good point!
The sweater vest (interesting. When have we ever known Kate to wear sweater vests begore) is (allegedly) La Ligne… another Meg-favoured brand.
The single white femaling is getting out of control. 8 years of this bs at this point.
Who is advising these people?!?!!!
The BM need to concentrate on the Waleses and leave the Sussexes alone. These are who they need to concentrate on – the future king and queen consort and their family. George is getting taller, and God help him when he starts dating because that girl is a potential queen consort.
George’s girlfriends will need to be made of strong stuff because we all know that Cannot will see them as competition.
The kids are growing up better looking than I expected. And super tall!😯😯
Tis all got.😉
…and that’s what I wish for them, but you know, William was a cute child and a handsome young man too, and nothing of that remains!
We’ll wait and see…
I did wonder if we would see them as the games esp given the news that the Sussex’s stayed in Scotland a few weeks ago.
Their competitiveness with the Sussex’s is really quite scary.
Also please to see Chris Hoy out and about – he does so much for prostate cancer esp early screening for men. Wish him well for the future even thou his cancer is terminal.
The one-sided competition is all that I think of when I see photos like this. And it indicates to me that they’re quite aware of the criticism that they receive. This appearance handily covers comments about Louis never being invited to events after Wimbledon, how shameful it was that they hadn’t gone to the Commonwealth games, and their own issues with the Sussexes having spent time at Althorp and in Scotland. With the added bonus if literally copying an from behind family shot.
It’s not healthy, and their kids are definitely getting to the age where they’re going to realize why they’re being asked to do the things that they’re being told to do in public. It looks like George is honestly already there.
Yes, couple days after it was mentioned that the Sussex family visited Scotland….bam!
If the Wales’ had gone to Scotland for holiday, a slight comparison might be made. But they went for the Commonwealth Games, an event which was schedule well in advance.
That photo only confirms that William is very online and watching what his brother does all the time. It’s actually pathetic that they posted that particular shot on their social media.
I’m actually surprised that the Waleses went but as Kaiser said they were probably told that they had to be there. It would have been nice if they had spent two days during the week instead of an hour at the end of the games. There is no doubt that there’s a member of staff who has the responsibility of following Meghan’s IG. I think Natasha Archer was that person when she worked at KP.
They went because they were told to. Harry and Meghan really shook up the entire Royal Family; usually, no one pays much attention to that Commonwealth gathering—countries often refuse to host it, citing a lack of funds—and yet, they managed to organize the Invictus Games. 🤣 I think that’s what happened with Canada.
And I am convinced that stalking Meghan’s Instagram—and the accounts of people connected to her—is exactly how Carole and Kate spend their days.
Archer acted as an extra pair of eyes and was likely tasked with digging up specific details—you know, addresses, phone numbers, company info, and the like. It was full-scale spying; I can just picture Kate and her mother, eyes burning with envy, scouring everything not just for ideas to copy, but for material for the smear pieces they feed to their “journalist” lapdogs.
Glasgow took the Games at short notice when Australia backed out. There are a reduced number of events. Quality of events has been variable but there has been lots of interest and evening events in athletics sold out. Well done Scotland, especially Glasgow.
It is very obvious with that one shot that both William and Kate spend most of their time watching what Harry and Meghan do. They think they are one upping them, but it’s just pathetic.
Apart from William, they’re an attractive family.
Poor William.
😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
Wow, Charlotte’s hair is getting so long. It’s so pretty! I keep trying to get mine to grow out, but it never seems to want to go past my collarbone.
1. Kudos to them for actually doing their job and bringing all 3 children to what should be a fun event. Did C-Rex order them all to attend this event? Does this count as 4 for each parent in the CC since W&K brought all three kids? Do attendances by nannies and RPOs also get counted in the CC?
2. The Dozens in the crowd look pleased to see them. That must have been a huge ego boost for Raging Bull and Fake KKKate after being booed so often. So congrats on not being booed by this crowd. They would probably get similar receptions and/or other types of positive reinforcements with their attendances but that would require them to actual attend more events.
3. Charlotte’s dress and highlights are cute, Louis looks like he’s having fun. George looks totally over it. At some point, W&K switched shields, er I mean seats. In the photo where Will is sitting by Charlotte & looking towards George, it looks like George has practiced & perfected his teenage “I’m totally ignoring you” expression 😂. They’re cute kids though and I hope they had fun watching the games.
4. I like KKKate’s outfit (Yeah I know) but nude heels again??? KKKate either firmly believes that nude is the new black so her “style” was/is nude heels that should always be worn with everything no matter what or now that she’s been crowned best dressed by Tatler (Lol), she’s determined to make nude heels a new fashion trend. OR Raging Bull destroyed all of her shoes during one of his LED rages, leaving her only one pair of nude heels, and/or cut her shoe allowance. Or all of the above.
5. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a photo where Edward is smiling so much. Nice to see at least one adult RF member truly enjoying himself at “work”. Sophie looks like she’s sucking on a sour lemon and hates being there. Maybe Edward should be the ambassador for all UK sports. At least he would attend the games and act like he enjoyed them…
Are the women in the RF not allowed to wear sandals? Surely, strappy sandals would work better in the summer than the same boring shoes we see all the time.
I’m not surprised that Kate doesn’t show her feet. In spite of the way she carries herself now, you can tell that she used to be a tomboy. Most women in her position would be getting weekly mani/pedi’s. Her hands and feet usually look rough. It’s sometimes hard to believe that she hasn’t done lifelong manual labor.
I wonder why she chose that green jacket rather than a navy one?
To me it looks like Kate got dressed in the leftovers from her suitcase. While on vacation she wore all her favorites & cute things and these were the extras that never got worn so they were clean & she threw them on. None of the individual pieces go with the others. The whites & fabrics of the top & skirt are a mismatch, the deep green blazer stylistically & color-wise don’t go with the skirt & top, and then the shoes don’t go with those three. Very weird.
Charlotte’s dress is cute. This is the right age for ruffles & tiered dresses. Let’s hope Kate doesn’t borrow it sometime. After looking at all the photos, it would appear that the three Windsor/Rothesays were the only ones wearing suede loafers instead of sneakers. Almost normal!
And I’ve gotten this far without seeing a single comment on that fellow’s expression in photo 6. The guy sitting behind William? What did he see on the back of William’s head to make him do that?! Or was it Kate’s hand on William’s leg that set him off?
I wonder if they decided to go after news came out that Harry and his family visited Scotland. Willy can’t allow Harry to have Scotland because it’s his. I wouldn’t be surprised if William wants to be the face of the Commonwealth Games the way he believes that Harry is the face of Invictus. He doesn’t understand that Harry is the heart and soul of Invictus because he believes that sports save people.
There’s another thing for George to be embarrassed 😳 about: the monarchy is embarrassing.
Few random thoughts in no particular order:
– is Kate making Charlotte grow her hair in a similar length with curls or is Charlotte copying her?
– Louis looks happy – and he will be the more handsome brother
– George as usual looks bored and miserable
– Not sure why Kate paired a dark green blazer when her top has navy stripes. Don’t like it
– William should just shave his head properly – or have a super closely shaved buzz cut. He’d look less awful
– Edward is still a goblin
– is Kate making Charlotte grow her hair in a similar length with curls or is Charlotte copying her?
Or, option C: Keen has finally found a homegrown source for her bronde wiglets.
@Jay
In some photos, you can see that Charlotte’s hair reaches roughly to her chest. Unfortunately, I fear that Kate and her mother have decided to “improve” her to look like Kate. Kate has already used her for a pretend piano-playing stunt. I hope that as Charlotte grows older, she will assert her own identity.
I think she’s simply at that really young age when long hair tends to be favored by girls.
What in the world is that guy with the contorted face behind William staring at on W’s hairless head?
Attempts at implants? A tattoo? A bug?
He’s the RF version of the high school student sitting behind Trump at his rally in Georgia, lol!
Finally! Somebody else who saw that photo! What was it?????
Great photobomb – I was wondering if anyone would mention it! 🤣
As a casual observer I think this is the best outing for the family in some time. Kate looks good and the kids look happy. Even William seems present and engaged.
I hope that they caught Mop Man in action. Crowds really thought he was a cleaner until he the first few bars of Queen’s I want to break Free range out in the venue and then he performed a sudden split which the start of an audacious dance routine. He was hired as an entertainer during breaks in play at a number of events and his clips have gone viral. He really puts a smile on your face and has had a lot of media interviews and has come over as a lovely man. The kids would have lapped him up a treat!
what is the temperature there? If I were to guess from what everyone is wearing, I’d have no clue, because it’a all over the place. Some people are dressed light for summer, and others are wearing jackets and pullovers like the arena is cold or something.
I don’t understand why Kate is wearing that huge green blazer. It’s mismatched with the top and skirt, which feel themselves to be a mismatch for each other.
Edward is the only one with a consistently decent game face for the candid pictures. I can’t blame the kids for the pics where they look bored. Sophie looks like the most sour human being on earth. I can’t tell if she just has major resting bitch face or if she’s genuinely that miserable to be there.
I couldn’t figure that out either. I actually went to the weather app on my phone. It seems it was in the upper 60s in Glasgow this week. Not too cold but not that warm either. Maybe if it’s windy & you’re standing in the shade it feels chilly?
Nice picture of Kate and William sitting beside each other, Kate with her hand on his thigh, and he does not look like he’s leaning away. A very successful appearance for the firm- they seemed to be a normal family attending an even together on this occasion. Obviously George is entering the stage of going out with the parents simply mortifying.
It’s always Kate who’s making the move, reaching out to William. Harry, by contrast, can’t keep his hands off of Meg.
I don’t think scooter likes kate getting tactile with him.
George does not enjoy public appearances and he struggles to contain his dislike, especially his discomfort (almost disdain tbh) when having to interact with people who have disabilities – it’s not a teenage thing either, just thoroughly uncomfortable in those settings. I’m not sure if he can be trained to be more of a blank canvas because even though the press will fawn over anything he does, the public will easily see he’s not cut out for his future role. Compared to William and Harry at his age, who presented a much better public facing personality, he’s not getting the proper guidance from his parents, especially his father because that IS his life unfortunately.
They’re already anticipating calling Charlotte “a style icon” and slavering over what she wears.
I found a lot of the posts around this appearance on X to be very disturbing – with many of their fans/bots(?) focusing on the kids in a parasocial way. It really does show how you can’t escape the doom loop that happens with royal children and how the media and public react to them. People can bash Harry & Meghan all they like for not showing their kids faces but you can understand why when you see what went down yesterday.
Some of the comments on social media from supposed royalists should be red flagged. But William and Kate want the cover and the para social relationship so the kids are being exposed to weird elements online.
If this is a “work” event, shouldn’t these kids get paid from the royal funds from the government?
In several U.S. states, You tubers have to put money earned from videos aside for their kids. Money the parents can’t touch…
Louis and Charlotte should be compensated… and Charles owes a LOT of back wages to Harry
They are underage it’s doubtful they get paid for going to a sports event with their parents
It looks like the photo with their backs to the camera is to highlight the tens of wyt people happy to see them.
I like Charlotte’s dress a lot & I think George looks like a Spencer, he’s so handsome. I’ve had a soft spot for him since he was a baby, throwing a stuffed animal at an official event. The youngest looks very much like Kate’s dad. Charlotte – Windsor, George – Spencer, Louis – Middleton.
Surprised they released Louis from his “imprisonment” in the castle. Most probably they read comments asking why poor Louis was being isolated by the family. I notice they placed him in between his brother and sister so they can handle any discipline needed. Maybe the older kids learned good parenting from the nannies. If he sounds off, neither Kate nor Will will need to handle him. Good strategy for parents from hell.
Anybody know what the agreement is with coverage of heir ‘s children from media while they are in full time education? George may have shot up in height but he still only 13 and his privacy should be respected (alongside every other minor child whether born to a famous family or not.) Social media is ubiquitous now: phone hacking is over but no one trusts the rags to behave ethically, do they?Surely Will and Kate are going to protect their own children and not let anonymous royal sources brief about their kids? Big mistake for Charles and William to treat the BM like a pet they can feed their preferred narrative to. BM is voracious and needs fresh meat and they believe they own the RF. How soon are they going to want to know who George is dating etc.,
Is that man looking at Willy alien like bald head and trying not to laugh out loud 😂 Also the people in the row behind them don’t seem too impressed with Willy and kitty
I know this doesn’t belong on this thread, but in regard to Kate’s best-dressed award:
https://www.instagram.com/angelicahicks/reel/DZxugewAhUf/
Oh, that was cute! Very clever!
Windsors don’t age well
I hope Charlotte looks like a middleton Spencer not windsor
The kids are growing into their looks, earlier than I thought they would. I thought how they might turn out looks-wise would be really unpredictable, but I’m starting to think they’ll be good-looking as they grow older.
They all look great. Charlotte is a beauty.
I see that Kate still has not learned to wear a proper slip, with a white skirt no less. I think her underwear is visible.
Kate does not appear to be wearing stockings. I thought that that was the rule.
I believe the Scots favor orange, not green.
Edward is the only one of the bunch who has been properly trained to smile when he is likely to be photographed. QE2 trained Edward. Sophie, William and the kids have all been left to behave improperly. Kate is smiling hoping to be photographed.
The ‘Rothesay’ title always makes me laugh, because Rothesay is a very small town on the Island of Bute, which I guess was more important historically than it is now – a lovely but quite dated former tourist place. It’s like being the Duke of Mackinac Island.
Sitting in front of Kate there is Sir Chris Hoy, a very admired former Olympic cyclist and now commentator who has been very prominent at the Games despite having stage 4 cancer, I hope he enjoyed the day.
Glasgow was quite windy on Saturday, not a very warm day. The weather has been all over the place lately.