The Wales family – or rather, the Rothesays – attended the Commonwealth Games

Last week, I wondered aloud if the Prince and Princess of Wales would end up skipping the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow entirely, as they skipped the World Cup completely. I genuinely wondered, because the family had not been seen since Wimbledon, and they tend to disappear pretty thoroughly over their “summer holiday.” Well, it looks like there was enough subtle pressure exerted on the Waleses, because they showed up to the penultimate day of the games, Saturday. They even brought Prince Louis! Louis rarely gets to enjoy sporting events with his family, so it was a special day.

One of the few “cool” things about Prince William is his Scottish title – when he and Kate are in Scotland, they are called the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. I love that title! So, the Family Rothesay was out, watching various events at the Commonwealth Games. At one event, the family was seated right behind the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (Edward and Sophie). At one point, Louis was given a hat and he was very pleased about it. Prince George looked less pleased to be there, and my guess is that because George is a big teenager now, he finds his younger siblings a little bit embarrassing. Remember being that age? Every single thing is embarrassing, all the time. Siblings are embarrassing. Parents are embarrassing. Hats are embarrassing.

Kate made sure that all of the advance-coverage of the family’s trip included something about her patronage, SportsAid. Kate barely does anything with or for SportsAid, but sure, she was there as patron of SportsAid and I’m sure several of the athletes competing at the games received scholarships or funding from SportsAid. I can also tell from Kate’s highlights and Charlotte’s lighter hair that they’ve spent the past three weeks in the sun. Norfolk? Or did they travel to some foreign beach?

PS… They genuinely posted that photo of all of their backs to the camera, like they won’t show their kids’ faces!! LMAO.

Attending the 2026 Commonwealth Games today in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/yg6HzYw872 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 1, 2026