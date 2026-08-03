Prince William & Kate ‘held crisis talks’ over the Sussexes’ July visit to the UK

As I’ve pointed out many times in the past year, it genuinely felt like Prince William had some kind of breakdown last September, right after Prince Harry had tea at Clarence House with King Charles. Like, it was clear that Kensington Palace was briefing rage and drama about the meeting, but it was also clear that even royalists were like “wow, William has not handled this well at all.” Royal commentators were openly discussing how William was basically at a breaking point over… Harry and Charles spending an hour together. So I waited to see if the big “Highgrove Summit” with the entire Sussex family seeing Charles and Camilla would result in the same kind of gloom-and-doom stories. While there was some of that, Kensington Palace was much more muted about the July 10th meeting. That is, until the Duchess of Sussex posted the Instagram Carousel Which Brought Down A Nation. That seemed to cause more of a KP kerfuffle than the Highgrove meeting, right? Well, now Emily Andrews is using words like “betrayed and humiliated” to describe… William and Kate. Gulp.
Betrayed and possibly even humiliated. That, I understand, was the reaction of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales following King Charles’s olive branch meeting with the Sussexes. Of course, why wouldn’t they be? They have been humiliated on more than one occasion by both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and seeing them swan back to the UK must, I’m sure, sting. And let’s not talk about betrayal – the pair who have repeatedly bemoaned the Royal Family and made awful accusations.
Sure, the family reunion at Highgrove House (Harry’s childhood home) may only have lasted for a short time. A couple of hours I was told – perhaps just long enough for Archie, seven, and Lili, five, to play in the garden tree house that Charles had built for William as a boy.
It was confirmed by Buckingham Palace within hours of the visit (although they didn’t give any more details or release a photo) and it appeared to announce a policy of appeasement to the Sussexes. Despite what they may say or do, despite the vitriol levelled against the British judiciary, British government or even the monarchy itself, they will not be cast out.
It must feel like a humiliation for William and Kate, who are believed to want nothing to do with the Sussexes, and are thought to have urged the King to do the same. They have been hurt and betrayed by Harry’s departure from the monarchy, and his subsequent outbursts – across Oprah, Netflix and memoir Spare – must still be painful. I understand that William believes the couple should not have been rewarded with a family meeting, however private, with the King. His father has gone ahead, while William is the one carrying an ever-growing share of the actual work and popularity of the monarchy.
Charles’ first duty is not to the spare. It is to the heir and his wife. That is the deal Queen Elizabeth II understood and honoured for 70 years: the institution comes first, sentiment a distant second. Because this meeting looks like a triumph for Harry and Meghan. Giving all the appearance of working towards this for the past 18 months, their intentions have seemed clear: re-establish themselves in Britain and back inside the family, which could only boost their brand.
Only time will tell whether this marks the start of more regular visits to the UK. And if it does, then it will be the undoing of Megxit. As surely this would be the half-in/half-out that the late Queen explicitly forbade. And what can William and Kate do? Not much, if we’re honest, until William is King.
He rarely speaks of Harry in royal circles nowadays, I’m told, but this capitulation by his father is sure to sting. After all, just three weeks before the visit, the Palace was calling Harry’s refusal to bring his children to the UK until he got the security he wanted ‘emotional blackmail’. Following the Highgrove reunion, the tone completely changed. Charles ‘will never shut the door on the possibility of spending time with his family because, despite all the trouble, blood is blood’ said a close source.
…It’s also clear that Kate and William will not forgive him for Spare. It is little wonder, then, that my Palace sources tell me our future King and his wife held crisis talks about the latest movements. They are united on all fronts, but their relationship with Harry and Meghan seems to be broken forever.
[From Woman & Home]
I chuckled at several of these lines. “I understand that William believes the couple should not have been rewarded with a family meeting…” Only WASPs speak this way, my god. A father-and-son meeting is not a “reward.” Neither is a grandfather meeting two grandchildren for the first time in four years. “His father has gone ahead, while William is the one carrying an ever-growing share of the actual work and popularity of the monarchy…” William’s share of the “actual work” has not grown one bit, and emotional-support polls are not indicative of actual, tangible support for William or the monarchy.
But this is my favorite: “my Palace sources tell me our future King and his wife held crisis talks about the latest movements…” William and Kate held crisis talks… with themselves? It sounds like William and Kate are in crisis, in general, and they happened to speak to each other. Which must be a rare enough thing that palace sources had to tell Emily Andrews about it. This also confirms that the Windsors are creepy stalkers who keep tabs on the Sussexes’ “movements,” not to mention keeping tabs on the Sussexes’ work, style, travel, interviews and Instagram.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, Berkshire, to mark the third anniversary Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sunningdale, United Kingdom
When: 08 Sep 2025
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William and Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872299, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872408, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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Concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2025
Credit: Toby Melville/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meet with apprentices and graduates during a visit to the BAE Systems’ Shipbuilding Academy to at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 22 May 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The congregation and Members of the Royal Family depart for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
Featuring: William Prince of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royals leaving the Hydro Arena after attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Michael McGurk/Mail on Sunday/PA Images/INSTARimages
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Harry/Meghan meeting with Charles provides the Royal “legitimacy” that William and his handlers, and for that matter, Charles exiting “wasp” never wanted Harry to have.
It is why they prevented Harry from meeting the Queen during her last days. They dont want Harry anywhere near the “real” monarchy, as they perceive it, because it gives clout to Harry/Meghan/Archie/Lili.
One can tell from Rebecca English and Tom Sykes recent articles that William absolutely cannot contain his anger. Rebecca English’s story about Meghan’s family pic carousel on Instagram being hypocritical because it invades her own privacy, was an incredibly desperate take, esp in light of the privacy question having been cleared up, totally. Privacy is showing ppl ONLY what YOU want them to see. I could go on and on.
Yes, that take from English about privacy was so desperate. How dare they share pictures of a family home that also open to the public for a majority of the year. Please.
Rebecca English’s take on “privacy” is what got NOTW shut down.
The woman belongs in a jail cell with Piers Morgan.
“…just long enough for Archie, seven, and Lili, five, to play in the garden tree house that Charles had built for William as a boy.” Working very hard there to trigger Bill, isn’t she? Also, not Harry’s treehouse too, just Bill’s?
Harry was never considered in any way from day one by Chucky or the “Institution”. He was just supposed to be the work mule for the Heir, doncha know. Only Dianna ever showed affection for Harry from the start.
The tree house is MINE!!!!
This! Bc ummm wouldn’t it have been built for both of them. Was it really only William’s treehouse. Cuz that’s messed up.
I had two reactions to that – first, why was it only built for william? like you said, that’s messed up.
But second….emily andrews can be snarky and maybe thats what this is. “they’re even using William’s precious childhood treehouse, can you imagine?!?!?!?!” (pretend that’s being said in a tone of mock horror.) It feels like something said to get under William’s skin.
Ooh, I missed that one.
Yet another of William’s many royal residences. I particularly love the outrage that CHILDREN might use the precious tree house. Those villains, what if Bill wants to move back there?
Harry is only 2 years younger. There were other trees why didn’t charles build another one for harry
That tree house will be 35 to 40 years old. I wouldn’t let my kids on it without a building inspection.
Best dressed keen shows even more unpleasantness if this story is true. Charles should have stopped coddling scooter. He is the heir charles deserves. Now.
That meeting was a reward for chuck, who very, very clearly does not deserve it. That was Harry and Meghan being the better people, as they always are. And the two who got anything out of it were chuck and his sidepiece, who spent weeks afterward briefing the press about it.
This entire article highlights people that are so self-centered that it’s hard to believe it’s not parody. Being humiliated and betrayed that two people with existing relationships outside of you met is wild enough, but being upset that their kids may have had the chance to play in something that was built for you? Wow.
Thing that gets me about the Wales’ ongoing nonsense about being betrayed, is that it comes from a place as if criticism is not allowed. Your sister-in-law allows a detrimental lie about you to stand, it’s betrayal to correct the story. Your brother drives to your home, to physically assault you, and it’s betrayal to talk about it. Is betrayal to sue newspapers who invaded your privacy, because they have taken settlements and it’ll come out.
And to have crisis talks about how you’re going to deal with someone that you’re angry at being forgiven by someone else? That’s just wild to me. Why don’t they just go on about their day? Harry and Meghan aren’t trying to reconnect with you! Just ignore them. To be upset that people that you are ignoring aren’t being isolated and being perfectly happy to have that narrative out in public is something else.
So many of their problems would disappear if they did their work, visited charities, hospitals and schools, and stopped obsessing over the Sussexes.
What a pair they have grown to be. One is an empty, vicious, self-absorbed airhead, and the other would literally do any humiliating, copycat thing to stay relevant and clutch her pearls at the self-absorbed airhead’s command, but never truly do her work.
That’s the thing, they could easily centre themselves in the royal narrative if they just showed up and worked several times a week the majority of the weeks in a year. Now I’m not sure how Charles would handle that but none the less, if they gave the press stuff to cover the press would cover it. Vanishing for weeks at a time leaves a vacuum.
Thank you ladies for capturing their selfish and stupidity and unreasonable reaction to the Sussexes. The recent attendance at the Commonwealth Games is the way to go. They don’t have to turn cartwheels but simply show up, appreciate and applaud the efforts of others and fulfil the role without the all consuming bitterness about being able to snuff out Harry and Meghan, concentrate on actually doing a reasonable amount of work for the vast amount of privilege and luxury they are gifted for being heir and wife.
Everything you said Dee, every single thing.
Sussex hate is the thing that unites these people.
YES, agree 100%. All this talk about how W&K are the wronged party only holds water if you look at it from the perspective of “William and Kate can do whatever they want and no one should ever ever call them out for any of their behavior.” and that’s a messed up perspective whether you’re a future king or no.
They have no joy in their life! Karma repaid them!
This sounds a lot like fan fiction, the length of time spent has grown from 45mins to a couple of hours with time to play in a tree house and why didnt the crisis manager tell them to get a grip a father having tea with his son and family does not indicate a path to 1/2 in, and have they considered that Harry as the injured party may not for his brother and wife for the smears and press briefings and a host of other things that warranted putting their side of the story out. It looks to me like Willy is telegraphing he is not up to the job and the powers that be are trying to repair the fractures and get Harry’s support. so in fact your father is doing you a solid in order to leave you with a throne
“Charles’ first duty is not to the spare. It is to the heir and his wife.”
Jesus, what a depressing statement. “The spare” doesn’t want to part of the King’s duties. Who the hell even thinks like that? He doesn’t want to be treated as a client or a supplicant. He just wants his lone surviving parent to be a normal, supportive father/grandfather. How can anyone look at these bizarre, disturbing family dynamics and still support the monarchy?
Charles’ first duty is to his realm. William’s duty is to support Charles.
THANK YOU. I read that and my eyebrows migrated so far north I need to send an expedition to find them. It’s to the REALM you morons. You can’t even not tell on yourselves. Holy wow.
The King has NO DUTY to either. The heir has a duty to the King. As usual the center of the universe is TOB.
That framing tells you exactly who that nonsense is coming from though. Are any of us shocked that William would see himself as mattering more than the realm? This is why he feels ” betrayed”, his wants, desires, plans, and needs should matter over anyone and anything else. Harry’s not happy? Pfftt, how is William doing? Your behavior is a detriment to the monarchy? Pfftt, but I like the attention it gets me. He sees the world through the lens of how does this please me, and then how does this reflect on me.
Agreed 💯@Dee(2) when I was a stroppy, operatic teenager bewailing to my mum that life was unfair she brought me up short by stating that the world didn’t revolve around me! Will was bereaved of his mum young and brought up in a royal bubble of being the special one, superior to everyone else especially little brother. Has he grown up without any awareness of other people has feelings, hopes and rights or is he so utterly selfish that the world for him DOES revolve around his feelings and no body else matters? What sort of example is he providing to his own children: sulk and shout and punish anyone who disobeys him?
I think the reflecting lenses is broken, like smashed beyond repair.
He lives in a bubble surrounded by sycophants and appears to have no idea how he is coming across. The whole world is watching his somewhat astonishing temper tantrums from the US to the UAE. He should be utterly mortified at the way the rest of the planet sees him, but he doesn’t even realize it. One day his bubble will break and he will have to face his own actions.
All of the stories about WandK confirm how empty and boring their lives must be! They have all the resources and social capital in the world to advocate for changes and make a real difference in people’s live. Ugh. I can come up with five things off the top of my head that they could enact that would impact kids and elderly people in the UK. But no, they must hold meetings and grumble for weeks about the summer carousel.
Most of us would die of boredom in their shoes.
William is carrying what, exactly? He has just over 30 patronages. His engagement count is always extraordinarily low for his position. Perhaps Knaufe could counsel him re the downside of only doing the ‘fun stuff’?
I thought this was written by Sykes as it repeats his favorite sentences:
“Charles’ first duty is not to the spare. It is to the heir and his wife. That is the deal Queen Elizabeth II understood and honoured for 70 years: the institution comes first, sentiment a distant second”
Emily Andrews either lifted this part right off Sykes’ substack or she was briefed by the same KP source, likely J. Knife.
Also, “humiliated” is the new “snubbed” in royal rota speak.
And the impression I got from the Queen’s reign is that everyone was secondary to her and owed her and had to support her, and she owed no one anything. I certainly never remember reading much about what the Queen owed Charles!
Isn’t everyone’s duty supposed to be to the monarch? Should William not support the Charles, not the other way around? I think Charles generally supported his mother as Prince of Wales and was a hard-working heir.
Scooter is so petty he is upset that his niece and nephew used that swing set he hasn’t used in decades. Talk about selfish.
Keen is not that powerful. The queen was not loyal to diana. Charles held all the cards
Wails crisis talks = ‘how can we make this about us and ride on their coattails’.
And I will not be convinced that their visit to the Commonwealth games was nothing short of a last min event to counter the story of the Sussex’s trip to Scotland. Lets remember these 2 have a long history of last min events – a few places that they’ve visited let that particular cat out of the bag as have the press.
These ‘what about us’ stories will continue for the rest of the summer while they jump from one vacation to another.
Also, given Chris Hoy’s personal battle with terminal prostate cancer – Kate could have done something with him to promote awareness.
the commonwealth games were absolutely last minute. When the DM ran that story about senior royals attending the closing ceremonies, they absolutely would have asked KP if William and Kate were going (the DM can’t claim any type of journalistic integrity but they would have wanted to know so they could crow about William and kate working while H&M vacation.) So at that point their attendance was not confirmed.
Harry and Meghan are supposed to be irrelevant so why are William and Kate having crisis talks? These people are as irrational and deluded as their fans.
“…until William is King.” Another shot in the war between Charles and William?
I’m trying to imagine W&K’s crisis talks, with William rocking in a corner, biting at his cuticles and muttering betrayal. Just the backbone the nation needs.
Wow the future king and his wife are beyond immature, pathetic and ignorant or they would realize just how bad these briefings come across to everyone outside of the brainwashed royalist bubble.. Peg sure thinks highly of himself and is completely delusional about his work ethic it’s almost comical, because in reality he doesn’t work he spends his life on holiday and works no more than 20 hours (if that, because I’m into including commuting time because the greater public isn’t getting paid for their commute) a month. Even his emotional support polls are a joke at this point because the empty crowd barriers show he and his family are not popular and the public isn’t interested enough to bother making any effort to see them. These articles that they brief have a serious “icky” aftertaste that leaves the public image of the entire Monarchy desperate, silence would have been a much better tactic than briefings like this.
I suppose it’s inconvenient to remember that the late queen, who supposedy so well understood her first duty was to the heir and his wife, invited Harry and Meghan to her Jubbly celebration in 2022, more than two years after they’d stepped back. That she reportedly provided her own security for them. And – someone – arranged for H&M’s walk into the cathedral, by themselves. And yet, the POW and heir at the time, Charles, managed to live through the experience, without whining about being humiliated and disrespected. It’s almost as if TQ meant what she said with her previous statement that despite the change in their status as working members, Harry and his family would remain well-loved family members.
And yet, as he just learned the hard way by the public backlash to withdrawl of BP accomodations,, Charles would’ve been much better off if he’d followed her example and not tried to make Harry and Meghan pariahs during the last six years.
As for William, it was always clear with the IG scheduled for Birmingham, some detente between Charles and Harry was likely. The IG isn’t the king’s personal project; it’s an international level event that also involves the UK government, and Charles in his role as CIC. Having campaigned and failed to get Harry dumped from his IG role, and interfered with his security via his reps on RAVEC, Will is now reduced to huffing and puffing about not being respected. If he’s that desperate for respect, maybe Will should try doing the job he’s paid for. I bet that would work.
And shave that awful beard. He’d look better without it.
I can’t stop laughing at the claim that William is doing the larger share of the work now. That simply is just not true. At all. Or even close. The CC numbers exist and we all know what they are.
When I read that part, I imagined Chuck and Camilla’s reaction, and I thought, “Billy, you in danger, girl!” They will not let such an outrageous lie go without pushback.
It’s just one of those lies that is so easily disproven. Like come on now.
there’s not an orchestra in the world big enough for all these tiny violins.
and shame on the British people for continuing to breathe life into this pile of festering nonsense.
It’s baffling how the British people continue to tolerate these motley fools. What a huge waste of money and resources in these economic times! We have Trump, but at least we won’t be stuck with Don Jr after Dear Leader passes on. The Wales know they will rule, no matter how wicked, lazy, and useless they are. Who’s gonna check them? Apparently not even the British government can find a backbone to manage the Wales.
Bottom line is that the heir is failing in his duty to his King and the nation by failing to fulfil his royal duties on a regular basis eg missing Anzac Day and VJ day. He enjoys vast privilege and a life of luxury and deference and yet his work figures since he supposedly became a full time royal in July 2017 are less than a third of the gold standard of 500 events on an annual basis. All the PR spin and propaganda can’t disguise his lack of substance and effect in support of the monarchy for which he is the heir. Instead of any application of time and energy to fulfilling his role to help others we get endless articles like this one about his precious feelings of hatred towards his brother and Meghan. Exhausting, repetitive and obsessive and negative and destructive. Just focus on the many good things life has gifted him and do his job to the best of his abilities. Forget about smiting Harry and Meghan and live a positive and productive life. We can only control ourselves and can’t choose for other individuals what is right or wrong for them.
Real question? . What is wrong with sophie ? She has been looking miserable every single time you see her these days for months she has been wearing her RBF. Is she mad that people know she pays practically nothing to live in that gigantic house and then had the audacity to rent out some of the properties and pocket the money? She wanted to grift in peace and now mad because people are on to her and Eddie
Willy is probably sucking his thumb and rocking himself in the treehouse at this moment. Unless he’s already sent a team over to pry it out of highgrove and move it to one of his forever homes.
I am laughing along with Kaiser, Willy and kitty seem to be in desperate need of a hug and therapy. Imagine you got the absolute f nerve to be mad that Harry and Meghan set the record straight about your lies and abuse and racism. I have a suggestion for Emily and all her fellow gutter rats clown royal reporters. Tell wank and buttons mcpokadots and ruffles, if they don’t want people to tell people how horrible they truly are, then don’t be f horrible people. It’s that simple. These ass twats get on my last nerve
Does anyone think the BM has any idea how unhinged they sound? Or how unhinged they make the Waleses sound? Does the British public just eat up this nonsense?
“His father has gone ahead, while William is the one carrying an ever-growing share of the actual work and popularity of the monarchy.“
— LOL an ever-growing share of the ever-shrinking actual work and popularity of the monarchy.
This whole thing is low key eviscerating Charles. By William. He’s big mad 😡.
yeah remember we said after the highgrove meeting that it didnt seem William was crashing out……well what we should have said was that he wasn’t crashing out YET.
What a pathetic life William leads. Is this what a life of no strife and constant reward turns a person into? What I could do with his money for hungry children, senior’s, animal shelters… I would be so busy if I had his money and worldwide reach. He is an utterly useless human being.
“while William is the one carrying an ever-growing share of the actual work”
If I remember correctly, Peggington carried out less than 1/3 the number of engagements carried out by KCIII in 2025.
She’s writing about appeasement as if Charles meeting the Sussexes is the modern-day equivalent of Neville Chamberlain appeasing the Nazis. And no doubt that’s how William sees this.
These folks aren’t right in the head.
I noted the use of the word “appeasement”. Interesting choice.
So their response to “crisis talks” …with themselves it seems… is to copykeen (nothing new there) and for Kate to wear more Meghan favoured brands?
Crisis talks about the Sussexes… doing things. Panic (allegedly) over the wasp leaving… something something betrayal and banging on walls
Not much of an exhibition of stability from the future king and queen.
The new era of glabal statesman I guess
I have long believed that Will and Kate have been holding crisis talks since they first learned that Harry was dating Meghan and it was them who started this media campaign to prevent their relationship from progressing further than it did. I think that they hoped that the meeting between Charles and Camilla with Meghan was going to prevent the relationship from going any further but Charles actually impressed and actually liked Meghan so it was William and Kate who leaked about the relationship to their favorite media person. I think that’s why the details about how they met and what Harry thought of Meghan were more projection of Suits obsessed William than what really happened. That’s why all of the leaks were coming from KP and none of the staff there were ever fired or punished for the betrayal of going against their NDA. I think that William has been in Charles ear and was in the Queen’s ear when she was alive. That’s why despite the lie told in this article, the Queen didn’t disown and avoid the Sussexes. She continued a relationship with them, wanted them to have security and a UK home. She invited them to the UK for her Jubilee and met with them in the UK while still talking to them by Zoom and on the phone. That’s why the Highgrove Summit happened, to distract from the real reason Harry and Meghan wanted their children in the UK, to visit Althorp. That’s why the media made the strange claim that them posting photos to Althorp was a problem for Charles of all people. The Wales are trying to pass some of the outrage to Charles and Camilla because they don’t want it to be known that they are the main culprits in this whole Harry and Meghan situation. It all started with Will and Kate’s selfishness. This reads like she’s writing about three year olds who refuse to share anything with their little sibling.
‘To swan’ is the preferred verb form to describe H&M’s movements by our friends in the imaginary Brit press.
Do poor swans deserve the umbrage???
And letting those mixed race brats smear cooties all over Bill’s playhouse seems so humiliating to the all white professionals sculpting the all white royal reaction.
Hit the red phone and slide down the king pole to the king cave to rage among bats and stalagmites.