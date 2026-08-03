People: Prince William briefly held an umbrella over his wife’s head two months ago

People Magazine’s royalists have lost their damn minds. Granted, it’s the dead of summer, traditionally the “silly season” of royal reporting and royal commentary. But People Magazine published two ridiculous stories about the Prince and Princess of Wales within about 24 hours. Let’s get into both of these stories in the same post. First up: Prince William briefly held an umbrella over his wife’s head two months ago. This was discussed in People’s “Everyone Almost Missed Prince William’s Chivalrous Gesture for Kate Middleton at His Cousin’s Royal Wedding.”
Kate Middleton found a real-life Prince Charming in her husband, Prince William. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, were guests at the June 6 wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips, celebrating his marriage to Harriet Sperling. Although the U.K. is experiencing a summer full of heatwaves, the weather was windy and rainy on the wedding day, prompting guests to use umbrellas as they made their way out of All Saints Church in Kemble after the ceremony.
In a moment that almost went unnoticed but was caught on camera and shared by a fan on social media, William and Kate shared one umbrella as they headed to their car. Prince William chivalrously shielded his wife from the rain, then closed the umbrella before Princess Kate ducked under an archway.
From there, an aide popped open an umbrella and held it over Kate, who gave a smile and a wave to the cheering well-wishers gathered outside before sitting in the passenger seat of a waiting vehicle.
It’s far from the first time that Prince William has kept his wife dry from the rain with an umbrella. Back in 2019, the prince similarly shielded Kate with an umbrella during a downpour at Royal Ascot. William held the umbrella as the couple stood under it together at the horse racing event. Prince William has also been known to hold Princess Kate’s coat, among other sweet moves that show his affection for his wife.
[From People]
I’m not disputing that this happened – William absolutely held an umbrella over both himself and his wife for a few seconds on June 6. It’s just that… why is People Mag talking about it two months later? Why is being held up as a hidden piece of chivalrous keenery? And if we’re analyzing all of the ways William and Kate interact with each other in public, surely we can talk about all of the times Kate has groped William’s ass while he death-glares at her?
The other People story was this: “How Princess Diana Was Really the One Behind Grandson Prince George Going to Eton College.” LMAO. Sounds like *someone* is mad that Prince Harry is still so close to the Spencer family. This whole story was based on author Simon Vigar claiming that Diana personally chose Eton for her sons because her father and brother attended Eton. The idea that Diana alone made that decision is utterly false though – Charles absolutely wanted his sons to go to Eton, because Charles had always wanted to go there but his father sent him to Gordonstoun to toughen him up. Charles loathed that school and never wanted to put his own sons through that. And William is clearly happy to send George to Eton as well, because you know who didn’t want George to go to an elite all-boys school? His mother.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today.,Image: 1108326143, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today.,Image: 1108332636, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today.,Image: 1108332639, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales attends a polo match with the Prince of Wales as he takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
How come keen did not have an umbrella of her own. And isn’t this fuss over scooter holding the umbrella upstaging the phillips wedding.
Lol, clearly a love for the ages.
Pics, or it didnt happen!
Over Eliza Doolittle’s head?
Wigs are expensive. And Wills limited her budget. So of course he tried to keep it dry!
Kate and her mission to beat the iconic photo of Harry and Meghan under an umbrella, again?
Of course! It, can NEVER be replicated, no matter how hard they try/cry!!!
A male coworker shared his umbrella with me as we both left work at the same time during a downpour. We must truly be soulmates. I’ll have to tell his husband that our umbrella love is one for the ages.
LOL! I can feel the attraction radiating through my screen here! Songs will be written about your epic love story…… I’ll see myself out.
ROTFLMAO!! You two are brilliant!
Comment of the month! Very funny.lol
Silly season and image maintenance.
Waity found herself a Prince Charming? More like a Prince Charmless.
And if the tabloid has to enumerate the instances where the prince held an umbrella over his wife’s head…obviously it doesn’t happen very often.
People says nothing about the many times he absolutely ignored his wife and didn’t even bother to cover her with an umbrella or wait for her to depart a plane, even while heavily pregnant. They didn’t mention how he tried to hurry her along at another couples wedding or how he has swatted her hand off of him or glared at her for touching him. Someone briefly holding an umbrella over the head of another person isn’t worthy of an article unless it is unusual and you need to make it seem as if it is a more loving relationship than it actually is. We don’t need articles like this for Harry and Meghan or even any of the other royal couples because it isn’t unusual for them to be lovingly affectionate or respectful towards each other. This is just embarrassing at this point. The copying and the articles trying to make them seem closer than they are is just embarrassing and most people would have enough self respect to stop.
How about the time William failed to help Kate up a set of steps at some movie premiere and Tom Cruise had to step in? See, I can remember things, too!
What about the time during a past Queen’s Jubilee when Billy Basher left Kate in the rain on a barge on the Thames, and a then-single Harry gestured to Bill that he should be less of a horse’s arse and look after his wife?
Pepperidge Farm remembers.
Rota apparently have taken to writing their fanfiction in the style of kdramas now. Fun fact, rota rodents: Your so called romantic prince is no Paul Ahn. We know Billy Basher throws more than pillows.
Or the time Bill walked out of the building in the pouring rain with his umbrella and left Kate standing there. Harry had to call him back to get Kate.
Pepperidge Farms clearly remembers when KKKhate was heavily pregnant with George and Peggington scrambled down the airplane steps without assisting her, without even a glance back to see how she was faring.
Outside of cult members no one seriously buys that William is chivalrous because of the literal years of evidence that he doesn’t bother with her. All the examples listed below plus so many more. When you have to work that hard at showing something, it doesn’t exist.
The fake fairy tale will blow up in their faces and it almost did a few years ago. Neither of them can act that well and their obsession with trying to out do Harry and Meghan is just foolish. It is certainly not the sign of a well adjusted relationship when you have to compete with your siblings / in laws.
That must have been a mistake, either rage overruled the nice gesture or he was adjusting the umbrella over his own head, with a stray movement toward the wife.
I read the description — it just says William and Kate walked under the same umbrella for a bit of time. That could easily have been Kate trying to use William’s umbrella whether William liked it or not. I say that because the article ALSO says William closed the umbrella when was done with it, getting into the car first, and leaving Kate without umbrella coverage. An aide then had to hustle over and hold an umbrella over Kate.
That sounds like callous disregard by William, not chivalry.
this is why I dont get why People is bringing this up again. When you watch it, its clear that William was holding the umbrella for himself and Kate just happened to be under it for about 30 seconds. There was nothing deliberate or thoughtful in his actions. That’s why her aide had to come hold one over her head.
People Mag is carrying water for the Wales, again. You’d think People were merely stenographers to the royals too. I can’t with that magazine anymore. You’d think America was part of “the Realm” with all this deference to Won’t & Can’t
Well if we are talking umbrella stories about these two, how about that time after the Oprah interview when they were out and about and he forgot about her In th rain and used the umbrella for himself and the lady had to shield her or how about that time when I believe it was the queen jubbly and Harry was there and wily the oh so charming prince walked off with the umbrella by himself and Harry had to call him back and remind him that he has a wife . Good times
Let’s all not forget just earlier this year when he literally tried to take an umbrella out of her hands when they were getting rained on in Wales.
What about the time he abandoned her in the rain on that Diamond Jubilee Flotilla and Harry had to remind him about her