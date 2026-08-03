People: Prince William briefly held an umbrella over his wife’s head two months ago

People Magazine’s royalists have lost their damn minds. Granted, it’s the dead of summer, traditionally the “silly season” of royal reporting and royal commentary. But People Magazine published two ridiculous stories about the Prince and Princess of Wales within about 24 hours. Let’s get into both of these stories in the same post. First up: Prince William briefly held an umbrella over his wife’s head two months ago. This was discussed in People’s “Everyone Almost Missed Prince William’s Chivalrous Gesture for Kate Middleton at His Cousin’s Royal Wedding.”

Kate Middleton found a real-life Prince Charming in her husband, Prince William. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, were guests at the June 6 wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips, celebrating his marriage to Harriet Sperling. Although the U.K. is experiencing a summer full of heatwaves, the weather was windy and rainy on the wedding day, prompting guests to use umbrellas as they made their way out of All Saints Church in Kemble after the ceremony. In a moment that almost went unnoticed but was caught on camera and shared by a fan on social media, William and Kate shared one umbrella as they headed to their car. Prince William chivalrously shielded his wife from the rain, then closed the umbrella before Princess Kate ducked under an archway. From there, an aide popped open an umbrella and held it over Kate, who gave a smile and a wave to the cheering well-wishers gathered outside before sitting in the passenger seat of a waiting vehicle. It’s far from the first time that Prince William has kept his wife dry from the rain with an umbrella. Back in 2019, the prince similarly shielded Kate with an umbrella during a downpour at Royal Ascot. William held the umbrella as the couple stood under it together at the horse racing event. Prince William has also been known to hold Princess Kate’s coat, among other sweet moves that show his affection for his wife.

[From People]

I’m not disputing that this happened – William absolutely held an umbrella over both himself and his wife for a few seconds on June 6. It’s just that… why is People Mag talking about it two months later? Why is being held up as a hidden piece of chivalrous keenery? And if we’re analyzing all of the ways William and Kate interact with each other in public, surely we can talk about all of the times Kate has groped William’s ass while he death-glares at her?

The other People story was this: “How Princess Diana Was Really the One Behind Grandson Prince George Going to Eton College.” LMAO. Sounds like *someone* is mad that Prince Harry is still so close to the Spencer family. This whole story was based on author Simon Vigar claiming that Diana personally chose Eton for her sons because her father and brother attended Eton. The idea that Diana alone made that decision is utterly false though – Charles absolutely wanted his sons to go to Eton, because Charles had always wanted to go there but his father sent him to Gordonstoun to toughen him up. Charles loathed that school and never wanted to put his own sons through that. And William is clearly happy to send George to Eton as well, because you know who didn’t want George to go to an elite all-boys school? His mother.