“Mail: It’s ‘extraordinary’ that Prince Harry would allow Meghan to post on Instagram!”

If you can believe it, the Daily Mail’s reporters are still screaming, crying and throwing up over the Duchess of Sussex’s summer Instagram carousel. Meghan posted it on July 23, and royalists have been incapable of simply being normal about it. They could have just shrugged and said “what lovely photos.” They could have said “the family appears to have had such a nice summer vacation.” Instead, a Mail columnist called Meghan “callous & vulgar” for posting a photo from Althorp, a photo of Lili, Archie and Prince Harry walking on a path on the estate. That’s it. Meghan did not post a photo of Diana’s grave, she didn’t post a photo of the moat or the island where Diana is buried. It was just a photo of Diana’s son and grandbabies on the Spencers’ ancestral estate. That’s it. Well, the Mail’s Becky English is also salty about the Althorp photo, but she’s also incandescent over the Portugal photos too. Sigh…

On the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, Rebecca English and Richard Eden discuss the ‘extraordinary’ flood of images Meghan posted to Instagram from the Sussexes’ supposedly private family holiday. This month Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet travelled across the Atlantic to spend time in Portugal and Britain. Meghan and the children were in the UK for just 24 hours, travelling to Highgrove for a landmark family reunion with King Charles. The trip appeared to be a private affair, with the location of the couple’s rumoured holiday home in Portugal undisclosed and Buckingham Palace only announcing the family’s visit to Britain after Meghan and the children had departed. However, last week Meghan posted a flood of photographs to Instagram from the trip, including images from near the couple’s rumoured Portugal hideaway. Most strikingly, one picture appears to show Harry and Archie walking with flowers towards Princess Diana’s island grave at Althorp, the Spencer family’s ancestral home in Northamptonshire. Royal editor English expressed astonishment at the decision to post the photographs, arguing it was ‘hypocritical’ given Harry’s repeated complaints about privacy and media intrusion. She said: ‘We have pictures of Meghan in a swimsuit on a beach with Harry and the children in the water, we have pictures of local restaurants they have eaten at, local shops they’ve used. I find that quite extraordinary given the complaints they have made about their privacy and security issues. What was particularly extraordinary about this was the photograph of Harry and Archie with flowers in their hands, clearly walking to the burial place of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.’ ‘Look, it’s up to people individually what they choose to share online. I don’t share anything with my family. That’s my choice. But what I find extraordinary about this is that Harry has long complained about the exploitation of his mother’s memory. I think to allow those pictures of such a personal moment to be published like that, I personally found it quite hypocritical. I think people would say that in itself is exploitative.’ Diary editor Eden agreed with his co-host, arguing the images were made worse by the fact that Meghan’s Instagram account exists explicitly to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever. ‘It’s an entirely commercial venture,’ he claimed. ‘You’re not sharing these photos with friends. I found them quite strange, the Althorp pictures particularly because it’s a combination of showing the backs of the children – not giving away their full identities – but then you’re revealing they’re going to lay flowers at the grave of their grandmother for the first time. That’s a very intimate, personal moment, isn’t it? Being recorded and shared. Even as you’re going there: someone must have been like, ‘stop, I have got to take a picture.”

[From The Daily Mail]

“Meghan’s Instagram account exists explicitly to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever” – no, it doesn’t. Meghan started a stand-alone As Ever Instagram account, which promotes As Ever as a brand and As Ever’s products. Meghan has posted a few As Ever-related photos on her own personal Instagram, but she uses her personal IG in the same way other celebrities use their accounts: to post professional and personal updates, to share a glimpse of their lives, to post holiday messages or birthday messages. Once again, they’re not actually mad about the *content* on Meghan’s Instagram as much as they’re furious that Meghan controls her own image and she can manage her children’s images too. Mail reporters are mad that they’re not the sole narrators of the Sussexes’ lives. That’s what all of the “bUt PRiVacY” is about too. You know royalists have no argument when they cry about privacy.

Incidentally, I find it so strange that the Mail continues to insist on this false reporting: “Meghan and the children were in the UK for just 24 hours.” Meghan and the kids were in England for the better part of five days, staying at Althorp. And then the Mail’s own reporting had the family visiting Scotland!!