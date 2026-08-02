“Mail: It’s ‘extraordinary’ that Prince Harry would allow Meghan to post on Instagram!”

If you can believe it, the Daily Mail’s reporters are still screaming, crying and throwing up over the Duchess of Sussex’s summer Instagram carousel. Meghan posted it on July 23, and royalists have been incapable of simply being normal about it. They could have just shrugged and said “what lovely photos.” They could have said “the family appears to have had such a nice summer vacation.” Instead, a Mail columnist called Meghan “callous & vulgar” for posting a photo from Althorp, a photo of Lili, Archie and Prince Harry walking on a path on the estate. That’s it. Meghan did not post a photo of Diana’s grave, she didn’t post a photo of the moat or the island where Diana is buried. It was just a photo of Diana’s son and grandbabies on the Spencers’ ancestral estate. That’s it. Well, the Mail’s Becky English is also salty about the Althorp photo, but she’s also incandescent over the Portugal photos too. Sigh…
On the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, Rebecca English and Richard Eden discuss the ‘extraordinary’ flood of images Meghan posted to Instagram from the Sussexes’ supposedly private family holiday. This month Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet travelled across the Atlantic to spend time in Portugal and Britain. Meghan and the children were in the UK for just 24 hours, travelling to Highgrove for a landmark family reunion with King Charles.
The trip appeared to be a private affair, with the location of the couple’s rumoured holiday home in Portugal undisclosed and Buckingham Palace only announcing the family’s visit to Britain after Meghan and the children had departed. However, last week Meghan posted a flood of photographs to Instagram from the trip, including images from near the couple’s rumoured Portugal hideaway. Most strikingly, one picture appears to show Harry and Archie walking with flowers towards Princess Diana’s island grave at Althorp, the Spencer family’s ancestral home in Northamptonshire.
Royal editor English expressed astonishment at the decision to post the photographs, arguing it was ‘hypocritical’ given Harry’s repeated complaints about privacy and media intrusion.
She said: ‘We have pictures of Meghan in a swimsuit on a beach with Harry and the children in the water, we have pictures of local restaurants they have eaten at, local shops they’ve used. I find that quite extraordinary given the complaints they have made about their privacy and security issues. What was particularly extraordinary about this was the photograph of Harry and Archie with flowers in their hands, clearly walking to the burial place of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.’
‘Look, it’s up to people individually what they choose to share online. I don’t share anything with my family. That’s my choice. But what I find extraordinary about this is that Harry has long complained about the exploitation of his mother’s memory. I think to allow those pictures of such a personal moment to be published like that, I personally found it quite hypocritical. I think people would say that in itself is exploitative.’
Diary editor Eden agreed with his co-host, arguing the images were made worse by the fact that Meghan’s Instagram account exists explicitly to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
‘It’s an entirely commercial venture,’ he claimed. ‘You’re not sharing these photos with friends. I found them quite strange, the Althorp pictures particularly because it’s a combination of showing the backs of the children – not giving away their full identities – but then you’re revealing they’re going to lay flowers at the grave of their grandmother for the first time. That’s a very intimate, personal moment, isn’t it? Being recorded and shared. Even as you’re going there: someone must have been like, ‘stop, I have got to take a picture.”
“Meghan’s Instagram account exists explicitly to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever” – no, it doesn’t. Meghan started a stand-alone As Ever Instagram account, which promotes As Ever as a brand and As Ever’s products. Meghan has posted a few As Ever-related photos on her own personal Instagram, but she uses her personal IG in the same way other celebrities use their accounts: to post professional and personal updates, to share a glimpse of their lives, to post holiday messages or birthday messages. Once again, they’re not actually mad about the *content* on Meghan’s Instagram as much as they’re furious that Meghan controls her own image and she can manage her children’s images too. Mail reporters are mad that they’re not the sole narrators of the Sussexes’ lives. That’s what all of the “bUt PRiVacY” is about too. You know royalists have no argument when they cry about privacy.
Incidentally, I find it so strange that the Mail continues to insist on this false reporting: “Meghan and the children were in the UK for just 24 hours.” Meghan and the kids were in England for the better part of five days, staying at Althorp. And then the Mail’s own reporting had the family visiting Scotland!!
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
The pictures were not at the grave site. What do these derangers want
They want her & Harry to give them control over hers and the kids’ lives, so the derangers can do to them what they did to Diana.
They hate that Harry and Meghan are close to the Sussexes
I think you meant the Spencers. But yes, they hate it because it shatters their narrative that the Sussexes don’t have a good relationship with anyone.
I actually find it “extraordinary” (to use the Daily Fail’s overused word) that the same media which caused Diana’s horrible and premature death now have the chutzpah to police the way Harry and his family commemorate Diana or spend time with her/their family members. Since when does the media have greater claim to someone’s memory than her own son? They are trying to portray the Sussexes (including Harry!) as interlopers simply because they left England.
Excellent point.
Great comment @Debbie. The BM/RR’s have zero business policing how H&M share anything regarding Diana. His Mom, his, life, his wife. Who TF do THEY think they are?
“‘Look, it’s up to people individually what they choose to share online. I don’t share anything with my family. That’s my choice.”. Exactly Rebecca English IT’S YOUR CHOICE!. REBECCA ENGLISH, your effin choice. Are Harry & Meghan, visible public figures, not allowed their choice ? I get that people aren’t much interested in your personal. life. Interesting that google says you keep your personal life private Thumbs down. Apparently, you gripe about the Sussexes, wanting the same privilege. Does Meghan’s coloring hurt you so much that you can’t give her grace? A**hat.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
It has been how many years now since the marriage? Since their departure from the UK? People are growing tired of these sllly stories, the emotional support polls that come out right after Harry/Meghan are active and in the public eye, and now the undisguised attacks on Archie and Lili – they were called “little creatures” by Mark Dolan on his podcast with William’s spirit twin, the awful and ever more hostile and unhinged Tom Sykes.
The way Kate/William are always on the backfoot, imitating Harry & Meghan. Even from afar it looks exhausting.
The ppl on the Wales’ team, and the Wales themselves are nothing but utterly psychotic. It is very very disturbing to watch this play out.
Oooh, how gross.
I agree with you completely.. especially about WanK looking “utterly psychotic” when the Sussex’s are anywhere in public but especially when they are in Europe or traveling abroad for business trips.. Wank even allow the Sussex children to be vilified and treated as less than human by the mouthpieces they brief and support it’s unforgivable.
Post some more pictures Meghan…
Send Will and the tabloids over the edge.
The rota rats are mad Charles didn’t cone through on the money shots on Meghan and the kids and the Spencera didn’t rat them out. The Althrop pics wouldn’t go out without Charles Earl Spencer’s say so. Meghan’s blew up the narrative Archie and Lili won’t learn of their British heritage. They have the Spencers for that; they don’t need the Windsors. Harry and Meghan, the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton, were able to take the kids to Scotland and stay with a family friend there. The vacay at the Sussex owned home in Portugal shoots down the other narrative the Sussexes are broke and need handouts from Charles. All this venom is motivated by the jealous BM who can’t afford the Sussex lifestyle and the insecure members of the House of Windsor who can’t replicate the Sussex brand and style.
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Kaiser is absolutely right. The anger from the British presss is due to the fact they weren’t the first to post photos of Meghan and children in the UK and that Meghan has control over what gets posted.
What makes me nervous about these comments is that you know the DM is tracking down that restaurant, tracking down that little shop, looking for that exact slice of beach. Or else why act like Meghan posting a picture of a menu is some huge deal? But in general, everything Meghan posts is pretty typical of what celebs post – especially how many celebs used IG 8-10 years ago.
Also, the Wales screech about privacy all the time – they took 150 acres of parkland for “privacy and security concerns” and yet the rota is silent when they trot out their children in public.
I have a funny feeling that those photographs were taken a looong way away from where they actually stayed in Portugal, so that the Sussexes were effectively tourists in that area. 🙂 That little restaurant with the chalkboard menu and the gift shop were too specific. If true then it’s a delicious way of trolling the stalkers and getting them to spend even more money to come up with nothing, yet again. That’s why the papers are mad.
I think supporters on social media should really band together and FLOOD the timelines with the video of Meghan explaining what privacy means, so that the uninitiated do not get constantly dragged into echoing the British media talking points. I still can’t understand why such an important clip was excluded from the Oprah interview. Makes me wonder how many vital points which could knock the disingenuous narratives on their head were cut to produce the final product.
wouldnt that be hilarious if those pictures were from a day trip somewhere hours away from their house and that’s where the tabloids start stalking them lol.
I looked at the professional photos of William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis, standing by Diana’s grave on at least 3 different occasions, Charlotte is wearing different dresses at each of them. The one I did not like was Charlotte dressed all in black. The poor child has never met her granny, Talk about making her unnecessarily miserable, The rest were formally dressed except for one occasion. They clearly want their children to mourn the death rather than celebrating the life of Granny. Sad. I suppose we all have different ideas about what is suitable. Give me the lighter approach anytime.
I think those photos are all AI but am not sure.
I do hope not, that sounds awful. I didn’t know that that happened. To think we could look at photos and not be sure that they are real. Something else we can’t comment on any longer.
I get it. Some AI pics are really obvious. But there are others that I cant tell they’re AI and its disturbing. For example one shoe brand that Kate has worn before is using Kate in their promos on Facebook for their shoes. but the pictures are AI – I know bc Kate has never worn outfits that look that good, lol. but if I hadnt followed her fashion for so long, I wouldn’t know that.
@Becks1 … I believe the only real pic of the bunch is the one of William, Kate, George, and Charlotte from, what looks like, the fall of 2017 that’s credited to a “Mirror” photographer from a 20th year event of Diana’s ‘passing’ at Althorp.
I do believe the others are AI. Charlotte wearing black is probably from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and one shows them standing around a grave in the midst of other graves. Diane is buried alone on an island at Althorp surrounded by water.
LOL! The one I pulled up may be fake as well.
I was fooled. Now I look at them it is obvious.
They may well be, but we know that the cards to “granny Diana” which were released by the Wailes a few years ago were no AI. So, if the BM wants to criticize what private family information or images gets released, then they can start with those. Until they do, they can keep the Sussexes out of their papers.
I think it a I because that island is isolated I doubt photos would be taken there. And published
According to Snopes all those photos of the Waleses “at Diana’s grave” are falsified.
The marble temple with Diana’s silhouette is visible to the public. Her nearby grave site itself is not, and photos of it have never been published, let alone with any of the Waleses.
What they have published is the kid’s “letters to Granny Diana” which is truly icky and exploitative in a whole different way.
Yes, those graveyard photos were false. The ‘letters to Granny Diana’ were not. Did the Fail scrub them from their reporting? That was callous and vulgar.imo
Meghan posts an idyllic pic of her people walking down a grove. It’s the worst possible thing to these people. These (RR’s/BM) are terrible horribles.
“Mail: It’s ‘extraordinary’ that Prince Harry would allow Meghan to post on Instagram!”
Still the same old misogynists, where women are allowed to be seen — only if it’s not Althorp or anything UK-related though — but not heard, meaning Meghan isn’t allowed to have an opinion and talk about it, much less explain her motivations. Or, beware, publish photos of her family that she would like to share with her followers, photos that she feels are safe.
Unless Harry signs off on it.
These people are mentally challenged and should go back where they belong, somewhere in the middle of the last century.
The rota 🐀🐀🐀 are sad creatures who are fuelled by hate, envy, jealousy.
Thank you! That is exactly what struck me about this whole story. His permission!? No thank you. And that invalidates everything else they wrote here. Rats indeed
Also, you guys – last night my husband and I went to that Baltimore restaurant that Harry went to back in April:
https://www.celebitchy.com/970202/did_prince_harry_visit_baltimore_just_to_eat_at_a_famous_local_restaurant/
Because I have no chill, I asked our head server (you basically have a team taking care of you) if he was here when Prince Harry was here. he smiled and said “not only was I here, I had the privilege of taking care of him.” So of course I asked what he was like and he said “very nice, very friendly, very warm and…..something else. I’m not sure how to put it. Approachable, maybe? He had a certain quality that many people of that stature don’t have. It was a genuine pleasure to be with him that night.”
And of course I had to share that with the people sitting around us, lol. Like i said, no chill. But I thought that confirmed a lot of what we all assume about Harry’s personality. the guy could have just said “yes he was nice” and stopped, but he was practically gushing over him.
Wow! Show off! 😀 Just kidding. That was lovely that you got the same head server. That restaurant sounds really top notch.
His comments about Prince Harry do echo what many people have said about him. It’s not something that the others can copy, no matter how hard they try to stage similar outings and events.
But you haven’t said what you ordered and what you thought of the food? 🙂
our anniversary is Tuesday so thats why we splurged, lol. Most people there were there for birthdays, anniversaries, etc.
So the way the menu works is that you either order3, 4, 5, or 6 courses. And you can order whatever you want. (so it doesn’t have to be one salad, one soup, etc.)
I got the heirloom tomato salad with housemade buffalo mozzarella (tomatoes from the chef’s garden), beef tenderloin tartare, the curry lobster soup, housemade fettucine with squash blossom beignets, and the grilled octopus. And I do the wine pairings which sounds like a lot but the pours are maybe 2-3 oz, its not a full glass of wine with each course. (my husband doesn’t drink but he had their mocktail version of an old fashioned and said it was incredible.)
And the portions aren’t huge but i was so stuffed by the time I rolled home lol (so for the octopus, its one octopus tentacle.)
And it was all amazing!
And look, now I’m connected to Harry through our server and you all are connected to me so……we’re all within a few degrees of separation from him lol.
Thank you! 🙂 Thankfully I read this after I had eaten 😀 . The grilled octopus and lobster soup sound like my kind of food! I learnt years ago that the bigger the number of courses, the smaller the portions, that’s how people were able to get through 7 and 12 course meals back in the day, for example (and by pacing yourself). Otherwise, I would not have been happy with a single octopus tentacle!
It sounds like a wonderful experience, both food and ambience.
Oh my goodness: HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! I totally forgot to add that at the beginning 🙂 . May you both continue to have a life filled with rich and wonderful experiences.
My previous comment appears to have disappeared, so I’ll just repeat this part here: thank you for sharing this, and for expanding on the delicious meals!
Thanks for sharing that, Becks1.
It’s not like we can guess at what Harry would be like — from looking at pics, reels, interviews, but it’s nice to have it confirmed.
So sweet to see people gushing about having met Meghan or Harry, e g. that British Airways crew the other day, or the Scotty’s and Well Child kids, or the Cookie Queens…
Wow, that’s awesome and so pleasing to hear! And in no way shocking though, they both exude kindness. Honestly I believe that stories like your server’s is why the hit pieces aren’t landing the same anymore.
We know that Harry and Meghan travel a lot more than we hear about, either from finding out after the fact, or they’ll let something slip themselves. Just think about all the interactions like the ones that the serving team had at that restaurant, that they then told this story to people like you, and to others, and to their family members.
After a while ” sources” saying that someone is rude and mean, or ” dim” isn’t going to hold up to the, ” yeah but my best friend’s cousin met them at this event, served them at this restaurant, was in a pilates class with them, etc. and they were super nice” stories that have had six years to get around. There’s just too many examples now of people that have actually met them saying the same thing.
Becks1, I love your posts. You’re always positive and just so nice. Thank you.
What a lovely experience!
And this is the information the people want to hear. A degree of separation from Harry and your meal details. Yum. Happy anniversary❤️
Thank you so much for sharing that with all of us – to know that Harry is awesome to servers says so much about him – ❤️.
Becks1, thanks for that lovely account!
Also, yum
@Becks1 oh, how lovely!
Happy Anniversary to you & Mr. Becks!
Thank you for sharing your delightful experience & your Good King Harry story with all of us. 💛💛💛
Well @Becks1, I suppose you realize that after dining at the same restaurant as Prince Harry AND being served by the same head waiter you are now qualified to be called a “source close to the Sussexes” — by the transitive property, which is a fundamental concept in math.
You are one degree of separation from Harry. 🤣
Nice to hear that what we are seeing is genuine.
Thank you for sharing! I’m stuck on the squash blossom beignets. Oh, my!
OMG! What a great experience! LOL, I’m stuck on the squash blossom beignets too along with the lobster soupl Happy Anniversary!
Maybe a silly question – isn’t it in the British media’s interest for Harry to get security, so Meghan can move freely in the UK and the BM can get lucrative photos of her? Is this an area where the palace is opposed to the BM’s interest? The palace, esp KP, has a vested interest in H&M not showing up the left-behinds. Pictures of M, and H&M, in the UK will show their popularity and charisma relative to W&K. But will also undermine the BM’s narrative of how unpopular H&M, especially M, are. So is the BM just stuck between its own opposing interests? Or is the BM not calling as much of the shots as we thought?
I have a feeling the British tabloid press would modify its narrative that the Sussexes are isolated, if it could have more pictures of them and more control over them.
Oh the control piece… how to control popular and charismatic self-funded people that you don’t have kompromat over? I do think the BM holds control over the Windsors more from kompromat than the public funding piece, but if they were to turn on the Windsors then the slimmed-down family but inflated sovereign grant would be a thread to pull narrative-wise.
@aseverjam The BM is pretty much stuck between its opposing interests. They’re basically the PR arm of the BaRF but they also want to make tons of money. Unfortunately because the leftovers are dull and charisma vacuums (and the Sussexes are not), they have to prop them up while denigrating the Sussexes (and they hate that because the Wails give them nothing and there’s nothing they can do about it). So for example if they were going to make $100k off positive or neutral Harry and Meghan stories, or $50k from negative stories while embiggening the BaRF, they’ll take the $50k, then abuse H&M more because apparently it’s their fault they lost revenue by leaving when the abuse got too unbearable 🙄
You right. Plus the BM like the access and tea parties at the palace, feeling like they’re in the “in” crowd. It’s still just a medieval set-up, with courtiers, jesters, and hangers on. So glad H&M left, I just wish they could have freedom of movement and access to the modern British public which likes them so much.
There were 12 pictures in that carousel, I think. Seems quite a low bar to be characterized as a flood.
A flood, a veritable FLOOD, run for your lives!
😂
They keep saying Meghan and the children were there for 24 hours because they’re mad that Meghan and the children stayed at Althorp with the Spencers, saw other friends and were also privately in Scotland. This is all Willy and Kate’s fury. They’re still enraged by the fact that the Sussex family LIVED at Althorp, something that will never happen for the Wales weirdos.
These arguments don’t make any sense because even if you didn’t have the photo of them walking simply on the grounds with the bouquets in their hand, just them being present at Althorp would imply that they went to visit Diana’s grave. Or do they think that they would go all there and not visit? It’s ridiculous to imply that you don’t want to be safe if you allow people to know where you have been. Or do they not share photos of meals or vacations? Does that mean they deserve to be attacked?
This is as always about control. The only details outside of Highgrove about where they spent time, were provided by Meghan. There were no paparazzi shots, they still don’t know when they got there or exactly when they left. And they can’t stand that. They are constantly playing catch up. Meghan goes to PFW you find out because she posted it. The family went on a ski trip? She’s posting a reel of Archie skiing.
To them if she’s not going to allow them to monetize her children, or her clothing, or her appearances then she shouldn’t be allowed to post at all. Those are the only two reasonable options that they see. Allow us to use you, or disappear.
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@Dee(2) Absolutely right, as usual.
These rats are pathetic and yet dangerous, as always. Vicious “gossip writer” bullies really make a great show for Brand Britain, eh?
When is someone in the British government going to realize how much harm these hacked-off hacks and their billionaire owners are doing to the UK?
It’s really long past time for Leveson 2 to be carried out, followed by Leveson 3, an investigation about corrupt collusion between the Palaces and the Rota to practice stochastic terrorism against various targets, most especially the Sussex family.
I think there is a real underlying panic amongst the rota about this. We joke about Meghan’s Instagram carousel that might bring down the monarchy, but it’s not that far off! The more people get to see the Sussex family through Meghan’s Instagram as a nice, loving family sharing vacation snaps, the more they might start to form their own positive opinions. And that’s really bad news for Becky English.
The royal-rota relationship works because it’s exclusive. People who want to read about the royal family are provided with a steady stream of exclusive content and commentary, and the royals themselves trade access for good press. It’s not that different from the old Hollywood studio system.
The Sussexes, however, are a threat to that old way of doing things. They are inarguably the royals people are most interested in (even in a negative way) and the rota has no real access to them. Not only that, but they are perfectly able to use their own media channels to speak directly to an international audience. They don’t need the rota, but boy, does the rota need them. That imbalance cannot stand for much longer, I think.
You’re quite right that it’s about control. There’s apparently a front page article from one of the UK tabloids which routinely makes money from articles and commentary about Princess Diana telling her SON, Prince Harry, that it’s “a bad idea to make money out of” her death. Macabre in the extreme to gin up such a narrative based on a single photograph and an absolute lie.
That photo upset a certain incandescent someone, I think, because (a) he and the Spencers are apparently not close, (b) he and his family have never stayed at Althorp and (c) people all over the world are linking the Sussexes with Diana more than ever. This last one absolutely kills them (him). That’s why he can’t shut up about it.
There is also the fact that all of Meghan’s photographs received way more publicity and international coverage than their attempt to copy her.
They’re angry because they can’t control them and they’re angry that Meghan in particular doesn’t care about them or their opinions. It really grinds their gears that she ignores them and their delusional, manufactured outrage. They’re really trying to control and manage someone who is thousands of miles away 😂 Keep living, Meghan and Harry.
The royals and their media enablers/sycophants are obviously jealous of the Spencers. And they’re mad that the Spencers welcome and love the Sussex family when they have made it plain that everyone must shun and hate them. They are a bunch of sickos for sure. Then there is the matter of Harry’s children clearly inheriting those Spencer genes even though we’ve never seen their faces. William must be incandescent with rage that none of his kids have red hair. They’re all determined to die mad about all of this. But they have no one to blame but themselves. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Agree on all counts, BrassyRebel.
I think they are a i. The a I grave was obviously bogus. There are are a i photos of the wales kids singing at the fake gravesite.
Now THIS is what’s disrespectful to Diana and if I were the Wails I’ll put a stop to this unhinged behavior by their fans.
There is crazy AI going on in royalists accounts about those kids. One has Charlotte signing the candle in the wind song with Louis playing piano.
It is a reminder that the fewer images there are of the faces of the sussex kids, the less AI has to work with.
Kaiser is exactly right, they’re fuming over her autonomy. What a huge clash of cultures. They can only bark and slobber like cartoon chained-up guard dogs.
Harry and meghan are on the same page. Its not a question of allowing her to do things
Imagine, in 2026, some a hole writing an article about a man “allowing” his wife, a grown ass woman” to do x, y or z. Oh wait… Becky should be embarrassed this journal entry exists. And these people get upset when people who live in reality, don’t take them seriously! How can we, when u write bs like this! And we know they’re pleased as punch every time she posts bc that allows them to copy paste more hate screeds.
Every single time the Sussexes make an appearance and the BM is completely shut out, there are month long “how dare they!” conniptions. But this time, the BM, in their haste to slam the Sussexes and do the palaces bidding, were so virulent with their hate filled lying diatribes, that Meghan chose not to make any UK public appearances, which caused the BM to lose big money. And with each crying hissy fit, both the RF and the BM show they only have control over one aspect of the Sussexes lives – the issue of security. And we get bs like this “article”. What will the RF and BM do once Harry stops requesting security in the UK, which could happen after the 2027 IG? Or anytime he chooses…
LOL It really chaps their hides that Meghan and the kids were welcome guests at Althorp for any length of time. 😂
Even better that the Spencer family aren’t in hock to the Daily Outrage unlike the Windsors and their minions.
Those gutter rats are livid. Harry, Meghan and the children arrived in the UK, survived the UK and went on to have a fabulous time in Europe and their pockets were left dry. Meghan is not Harry’s property, therefore,
she can post as she desires. We know they work together as a team, therefore, their point is nonsense
Her Instagram account can exist for whatever reason she wants it to exist. Most celebrities post a combination of their personal and professional life on Instagram. These people have selective outrage. Meghan should incorporate watermarks across her photos advertising her As Ever brand so that every time someone copies her photos she can really get free publicity.
Yet more sour grapes from the Daily Outrage who got NO photos or insider gossip from the Sussex visit to Althorp. Up thread is the bang on observation that they are super angry at Meghan for taking back control of her own narrative and these glimpses making it obvious that she and Harry love each other and have created a thriving life for their children. Despite a vicious hate campaign this little family have love and friends and UK based family that loved and accept them for themselves. Daily Outrage are arrogant enough to believe they can dictate to everyone how Meg and Harry are perceived. They really believe that they OWN the Royal Family and Diana ‘s grandchildren belong to them! Complete madness!
It’s the opposite of what the press was allowed to so after Archie was born; the press and citizens demanded his photo because “we own you, we pay for you.”
But heck, Harry got close to no money…
Also, the palace never intended for the Sussexes to give a viewing but the palace definitely seemed to be annoyed the Sussexes informed them of the birth after it happened. The rota couldn’t ambush them at the hospital.
Sadly, the Sussexes bowed to pressure and let one agency get the introduction (which was satisfying that it was just one)).
I don’t think the royals or rota are reasonable or logical in their anger… they probably half-listened to Meghan’s definition amd went back to their own ideas. For the rota, it’s just about control
Because he has her jailed in the giant house on Montecito with the 113 bathrooms. Is this another example of Harry’s ” main character” syndrome? Or is because the poor-ass yellow rag writers are desperate to profit off the Sussexes and ratchet up the hate? Miss me with that shit.
Maybe I am too normal to understand Becky the blob and Maureen but I fail to understand how Meghan posting a picture of a shop and a restaurant reveal where there house is in Portugal like thet could have taken a day trip to another part of Portugal where that shop and restaurant are located. Posting pics of those places doesn’t in any way say where you live . I would think that Becky would understand that people when on vacation are huge fans of day trips that sometimes could take a couple hours to get to but wtf do I know . I was not educated at the brainless school of wonder by dumb, and dummy
It is not breaching my own privacy for me to share my own photos of myself on my own IG account. Because it’s what *I* choose to share about *myself*. If someone else posts photos of me on *their* IG without my permission or consent, that’s a breach of privacy. Everyone knows this.
These idiots.
That whole article is extraordinary. It is full of extraordinary lies extraordinary bitterness, extraordinary hypocrisy as well as double standards and I love this for the daily fail 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
According to their toxic hierarchical thinking, Meghan is a slave, a vassal or a chattel, and therefore has no freedom or initiative to make these choices. Yet another proof that the royals (like their supporters) are too reactionary to be heads of state in a modern democracy.
nothing modern about the UK and the monarchy-I think Harry and Meghan said a few years back that they will determine which pics concerning their children will be allowed-I think they have handled their children’s privacy in public in a thoughtful and wise manner-it is their job to protect and keep their children safe in a manner they believe is best-the main problem with the UK media is that they feel they should have control over the Sussexes events and public places-just call us up and let us know your schedule-I love to look at Meghan’s intagram pics –
PS_happy birthday meghan- ihope you have a great day.