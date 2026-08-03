Mail: Prince Harry worked in Birmingham & vacationed in Scotland at the same time!

At the Daily Mail, the right hand does not know what the far-right hand is doing. Throughout most of the Mail’s coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recent weeks, their royal reporters have repeatedly insisted that Meghan, Archie and Lili were only in the UK for 24 hours last month. I suspect that Mail reporters are so insistent on that lie because they’re still trying to explain how they didn’t get any photos of Meghan or the kids. Meanwhile, other Mail reporters are like “wait, Meghan and the kids were at Althorp for several days, and they were also in Scotland?” There’s a newsroom cognitive dissonance and it’s hilarious to watch. Anyway, it turns out that not only was the Sussex family in Scotland, but they also took a boat trip around the Scottish coast. LMAO.
It is the private island said to have inspired the cult British horror film The Wicker Man. But isolated Tanera Mor proved less scary, more the perfect family getaway, for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their week-long visit to Britain last month, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Harry, Meghan and their children, Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet, are believed to have stayed for two days on the remote island in the Inner Hebrides.
As well as experiencing its stunning views, abundant wildlife – including otters and seals – and sandy bays, they are understood to have enjoyed a relaxing boat trip around its coastline aboard Rita, a vintage Clyde puffer.
The 800-acre island is owned by hedge-fund tycoon lan Wace, 63, who has managed to stay friends with both William and Harry even after the brothers’ relationship soured. The royals are believed to have previously visited Tanera Mor, the largest of the Summer Isles, in north-west Scotland. Mr Wace, who is worth around £600 million, bought the island nine years ago for £1.7 million. Since then, he has spent up to £100 million creating an idyllic retreat for up to 60 guests. As well as planting 100,000 trees, restoring a dozen properties and reviving skills such as bee-keeping, the tycoon has also laid three miles of roads.
Mr Wace – a Tory Party donor – fiercely guards the privacy of his guests, according to locals. They say that staff who work on re-wilding projects there are sent off the island the day before celebrities arrive and only return the day after they have left. The only way to get on to the island is to launch from jetties Mr Wace owns – and visitors need permission to use them.
The Sussexes are thought to have arrived on Tanera Mor on July 8 – the day after Harry lost his High Court privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday. They are likely to have stayed in one of the two areas on the island offering extreme privacy – the North and South Ends. Croft cottages there have been renovated to the highest standard and are described as places to ‘recover’ and grow more resilient.
Despite the lengths Mr Wace has gone to safeguard his guests’ privacy, The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the Duchess may have accidentally revealed her family’s location after posting 12 photos on her personal Instagram account, under the title ‘Summer Holiday’. One picture – a moody shot of hills and water – appeared very different from the other images and so became the target of much speculation. The Mail on Sunday soon identified the exact spot in the Scottish Highlands in which it had been taken – next to Loch Droma on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road, just 25 miles from Tanera Mor.
One local in Achiltibuie, the nearest mainland village to the island on the Coigach peninsula, told The Mail on Sunday: ‘We all know when somebody important is coming over because the workers are all told to go away for a few days, while (Mr Wace] has guests who want privacy. There’ve been rumours Harry has been there in the past, and William has been there.’
Another said: I’ve heard Harry and Meghan were on the mainland side, as well as on the island. There are electric bikes over there for guests to use and sometimes people staying there bring them on to the mainland. They didn’t get there from Achiltibuie, so must have gone the other way from Ullapool on the fast boat. There’s a lot of work that’s happened since [Mr Wace] bought it – he’s worked on all the old buildings to renovate them. He will have improved the roads as well. By all accounts it’s very high-end accommodation. He’s spent a fortune.’
“The Sussexes are thought to have arrived on Tanera Mor on July 8…” While Harry didn’t have any public events on July 8th, he was in Birmingham on the 9th. He visited the Birmingham Children’s Hospital as part of his WellChild patronage. He was not in Scotland on a two-day family holiday. Try again! As long as we’re throwing out theories, isn’t it possible that Meghan and the children slipped into Scotland without Harry, had a nice, peaceful vacation on Tanera Mor while Harry was working, and that Meghan only brought the kids down to Highgrove on Friday, July 11th and met up with Harry at his father’s house? And from there, they went to Althorp? That would make more sense overall. I can see why the Mail would have a problem with it though – it would be yet another admission that Meghan was on British soil for a week and no one saw her or knew her movements. Yet another admission that the Sussexes actually run a tight ship, leak-wise.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
Your timeline makes way more sense than theirs, but I think that the real problem is as you mentioned they don’t know when they got there, or what they were doing. For the media it’s an annoyance because they didn’t get any photos that they can monetize without having to acknowledge or credit Meghan’s Instagram. And, I suspect for KP their biggest fear is that they actually did meet with charities and organizations in private and that photos of those meetings, or announcements about those meetings will be coming out in the near future.
There were definitely some non public charity meetings. Pictures and video of Harry at Fisher House were released already and a photographer whose name i can’t remember posted some photos of Harry meeting with people in a suit he wasn’t wearing at public events
Those gutter rats are hypothesizing. You love to see it. They have been outsmarted by the Sussexes and will continue to be because the Sussexes want to give their children lived experiences and want to be there to enjoy it with them. The hunt for this family is scary. Their obsession with this family is scary. It leads you to the same conclusion, the only interest in Harry’s birth family is Harry and his created family. They were hoping to see a broken Harry, instead they saw a man embracing his fellow veterans with joy and interacting with the veteran community being his authentic joy filled self.
The Sussex’s are under no obligation to disclose any information about where they stayed during their summer holiday in Europe and it’s truly disturbing how the rota are trying to track down every single stop where they stayed at that offered them safety along with privacy.. because we all know the goal is to make any stay in the UK unsafe and dangerous for all of the Sussex’s in the future.
The Hebrides are incredibly gorgeous, a part of the world I hope to see someday before it’s too late for me.
I don’t know anything about Tanera Mor or Ian Wace, but a favorite non-fiction book of mine is by John McPhee, titled ‘The Crofter and the Laird.’
It’s about a few years back in the 1960s, when McPhee and his family moved to the small island of Colonsay, in the Hebrides, and lived there for awhile. He writes about the culture of the community there in those years, as well as much about the history and environment of the whole area.
The largest estate on the island, Strathcona, has been owned by the Barons Strathcona since 1904. The Baron in the 1960s spent everything he could on reviving the flagging economy and spirit of the community there, which was shrinking fast as younger folk moved off-island to find work.
It’s a really marvelous look at the life people there were leading, and my guess is in some ways it’s much the same now.
All this tells me is that the DM has absolutely no idea what happened or where Harry and Meghan went while in the UK.
Agreed. I bet that Wace guy is loving the free advertising. It reminds me of how real estate agents would drum up interest in an area by claiming the Sussexes were house hunting there.
He doesn’t need advertising – he doesn’t let rooms, you have to be an invited guest.
Since althorp was only closed for two days I wouldn’t be surprised if they went back to Scotland after a couple of days there. Meghan and the kids mostly being in Scotland during the trip explains why they didn’t get any pictures or video of their arrival to althorp when the press was staked out there for days ahead of Harry’s last day in Birmingham. The press had no idea where they were coming from and when they were coming.
I think they all arrived in the UK together, or Meghan and the children arrived within a day of Harry, the entire family stayed at Althorp, then they went on holiday together in Scotland and then left the UK. Or they went on the Scottish holiday first then stayed at Althorp while Harry was busy with Invictus and Wellchild events. It does appear that he had Althorp as a base while he was in the UK – even before speculation mounted that Meghan and the children “may fly in for a day”. And they squeezed in a visit to Charles en route somewhere, because he was most definitely NOT their priority, despite the wishcasting from royal reporters and their constant attempts to centre Charles in the Sussexes’ movements and visit to the UK. Ha ha. 😀 This “discovery” ought to blow up that narrative, but that won’t stop the rota from continuing to claim that Harry is desperate to “be back”.
I think the entire family was in the UK for at least 2 weeks. Not 5 days as surmised.
It is possible that Meghan met up with some of her charity and business associates while there, such as the company which makes the As Ever leather bookmarks. Time will tell.
The Daily Fail knows nothing. This article is filled with suppositions which we can all make. And they did not discover that the photo of the loch was taken in Scotland. Squaddies online did. Proving yet again that the Fail’s useless stalker reporters spy constantly on Sussex supporters’ accounts so that they can conjure up their “exclusives”.
“Despite the lengths Mr Wace has gone to safeguard his guests’ privacy, The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the Duchess may have accidentally revealed her family’s location.” Interesting that they’re trying to put the “blame” on Meghan for this coming out. If anything, the tabloids should be saying thank you to her for the crumbs.
I shouldn’t think Meghan “accidentally” did anything. The Scottish photo may have appeared to be a random vacation pic, but the carousel seems to give a complete account of their summer holiday in Europe. Notice that didn’t show pictures of any places that aren’t “public” except perhaps their own pool, which has been shown numerous times. There are many picture of Althorp and Meghan protected the identity of the private island. She told us the family was in Scotland but not where. Appears to have been a fabulous family holiday.
To me that reads like DM-speak for their willingness to stalk Meghan — and to blame her for their highly problematic behavior. It’s not like we’re talking a picture of the Eiffel Tower. They’re blaming Meghan for the time it took them to track down the location of “hills and water”. Yes: “Hills and water”.
This level of obsession— and obsession as a paid career at that — strikes me as being deeply disturbing.
Exactly. You being willing to reverse Google image search and use geomapping to determine where on the planet someone is is not them accidentally revealing where they went on vacation. But it’s just continued reinforcement of the same narrative. If you will not tell us where you are exactly, we will stalk you and it’s your fault that we’re doing it.
Does anyone else find the inclusion of William weird
Yes. Someone is feeling left out and is salty about it.