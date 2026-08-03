‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ had the second best box office opening in history

Going into Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s release, there were some conversations about whether Tom Holland is aging out of the Peter Parker role. Tom recently turned 30 years old, and while he still looks very young, the character generally exists as a teen or someone in their early 20s. So, people wondered – would Tom still be able to pull it off? Would audiences still buy 30-year-old Tom Holland as a 20-something Peter Parker? And in addition to all of that, people wondered if superhero fatigue would also affect the Spider-Man franchise. Turns out, all of those questions were answered over the course of three days. Spider-Man: BND had the biggest domestic opening day box office in history and second-biggest North American box office debut IN HISTORY.
Sony and Marvel‘s comic book adventure “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” obliterated box office expectations, collecting a jaw-dropping $355 million from 4,487 North American theaters [over three days]. It’s the second-biggest debut in domestic box office history following 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” with $357 million, not adjusted for inflation.
“Brand New Day” could end up eclipsing the all-time record if Monday’s final tally lands above estimates. No other films have ever come close to surpassing $300 million in a single weekend. The third-largest domestic opening belongs to 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with $260 million, followed by 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” with $257 million. Yes, Marvel Studios now boasts the four largest openings of all time at the domestic box office.
“This is a truly phenomenal opening, and we are grateful to audiences everywhere for coming out and experiencing our film the way it was meant to be seen,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who produced the movie. “This debut reflects the enduring power of Marvel’s characters, and the connection they continue to have with fans around the world — and, as audiences saw, it sets up exciting things to come.”
[From Variety]
What have we learned? We’ve learned that Tom Holland runs everything at Sony and Marvel, and he’ll probably end up playing Spider-Man until his 40s. That the Spider-Man IP is probably the most elite of all of the superheroes and every generation wants their own Spider-Man. Give credit to Zendaya too – a lot of filmgoers name-checked her as one of the big reasons why they went to see it, especially because she was so prominently featured in the promotion. Anyway, this really is an insane opening weekend haul. People really love that spider guy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Tom Holland attends “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Wednesday 29th July 2026.,Image: 1119657350, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no , Pictured: Spider-Man: Brand New Day – UK Premiere , Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
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Tom Holland and Zendaya at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1119199349, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Tom Holland, Zendaya , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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27 July 2026 . Hollywood, California – Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, At The World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” held at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.,Image: 1119240348, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: No Sales through Cover Images/Cover Media EVER, Model Release: no , Credit line: Sadou Faye/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JULY 27: Tom Holland wearing custom Jacquemus, styled by Crystalle Cox arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1119475107, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Tom Holland , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 29: Marisa Tomei and Tom Holland at Spider-Man Brand New Day Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on July 29, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1119618708, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Pupat Chenaksara/Avalon
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Fan event for the new movie ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ at UCI Luxe East Side Gallery on Uber Platz, Berlin
Featuring: Tom Holland, Zendaya
Where: Berlin, Berlin, Germany
When: 22 Jun 2026
Credit: Manfred Behrens/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
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Fan event for the new movie ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ at UCI Luxe East Side Gallery on Uber Platz, Berlin
Featuring: Tom Holland, Zendaya
Where: Berlin, Berlin, Germany
When: 22 Jun 2026
Credit: Nicole Kubelka/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
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Celebrities arrive for the UK premiere of ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, central London
Featuring: Tom Holland and Zendaya
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities arrive for the UK premiere of ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, central London
Featuring: Tom Holland and Zendaya
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Makes the HUGE publicity run worth it✨️🎬✨️
Don’t like superhero movies but saw both TH and Z in the Odyssey and they were solid. If I were to dabble in one after seeing the absolutely horrendous Supergirl, Spider-Man might be an option
If you do, I highly recommend watching all the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, the heart is the characters’ relationships.
I don’t want to sound like concern trolling but my spidey senses are high after witnessing what the Sussexes have been through on social media. After the success of Odyssey and Spiderman movies, and Tom and Zendaya being a married British white male, American WOC couple, I started noticing hate accounts popping up. Some pop culture commentators are already talking about a Tom and Zendaya fatigue and undeserved success. I hate it.
I think the Tom/Zendaya fatigue talks are annoying but also natural. They have been very visible for the past few months because they’re doing press for two HUGE movies, the kind of movies that require major international press tours. So it does seem like they are everywhere but obviously that’s their job.
My guess is after this week or next week (as global premieres for BND taper off) they’ll hunker down somewhere and when Zendaya is back for Dune people will be excited again. She’s just having a huge year, one that most actresses dream of having.
Same with Anne Hathaway, who isn’t getting the same fatigue this time around, but she obviously did back around Les Mis – remember Matt Lauer’s gross joke to her?
That’s my hope anyway. It does bug me that its more zendaya fatigue than tom holland fatigue, but we all know why that is.
@Becks I remember her Oscar campaign for Les Mis and how she was called extra cringe. But was there ever a fatigue situation, what did that Matt Laur say ? I remeber by the time she reached the Oscars she honestly looked traumatised by the backlash.
So at the time, there was backlash. i dont know if people called it “fatigue” at that point but she went away for a little while after the Oscars and when someone commented on it she made some comment about how she thought people would be happy to not hear from her for a while.
The Matt Lauer thing was when she was photographed getting out of a car (I think?) in a skirt and you could clearly see up the skirt to her underwear and it was on all the tabloid sites etc. And Matt Lauer kind of made a gross joke about how “guess we’re seeing almost too much of you lately” and she pivoted it very well to Fantine’s exploitation, etc.
“Not adjusting for inflation” is doing a lot of work, here.
“Not adjusting for inflation” means that box-office records will continually be broken, even as films aren’t necessarily as successful or profitable. But the public will be none the wiser. This is reporting malpractice, imo, and it really grinds my gears.
Yeah that’s why I dont like the “biggest box office opening” line. Of course this movie is doing insanely well and I think will continue to do well, so this is a massive success by any means. but I do wish articles like this would include where it stands counting inflation and not. I also like to compare tickets sold.
but FWIW I’m looking at it on IMDB and Endgame is #5 and No Way Home is #20. So with or without inflation results for BND seem to be on track to be record breaking.
It’s the first time my husband and I have splurged on a theatrical release in years. Z was the big draw for me. He’ll see anything MCU but rarely in a theater. We saw the 8am show and it ran us $50. I don’t know how teens can afford it. But we loved it. Had a blast. And won’t likely enter a movie theater again for years.
Tom Holland and Zendaya are huge draws, and incredible actors so this isn’t surprising. I saw them in The Odyssey and both but certainly tom deserve an Oscar nom.
Tom has spoken about the next guy and the plan they have in place to pass down the role. So I doubt he will be playing him to 40.
I think Tom deserves an Oscar nom for the Odyssey but not Zendaya. To me there just wasn’t a lot of “there, there.” There wasnt a lot of meat to her role but she also didn’t do a lot with it besides look skeptically at Odysseus. Maybe an unpopular opinion lol.
I haven’t seen the Odessey yet, but between Spiderman and Dune I haven’t yet seen blockbuster films showcase Zendaya’s talent. She deserves an Oscar for season 3 of Euphoria because Mygawd. But technically it was just an homage to grindhouse not an actual movie. Zendaya is in her star making years. Eventually (and I hope soon) she’ll get the kind of roles that define a legacy. She’ll get that Oscar.
That is a fair critique of Zendaya’s role. I think I was just so enthralled by her last scene with Matt Damon (if he wins it ALL because of that scene) that it has me being like she deserved one because while she didn’t get a lot she elevated the project.
I think Tom, Rob and John L will all get noms and deservedly so, but I think John might take it even though I was more moved by Tom.
I have heard that based on the book this new Dune is heavy on the emotional load for Zendaya and that it could get her a nomination if they follow the book. I have never seen the movies or red the book so I don’t know how accurate that is but what I read online.
@Molly she better get her third Emmy for Euphoria because my god that death scene and her call with her mom was some of the best acting I have seen all year TV or film.
No, you’re right. I thought all the women were underutilized. After all that wailing, gnashing of teeth and rending of garments, I figured Lupita would be featured more.
John Leguizamo better get a nom.
Lupita’s role was almost “blink and you miss it.” I’m not sure if that’s true to the source material or not for the Odyssey? I’ve only read a very abridged version and it was years ago.
I think Anne Hathaway and Samantha Morton will get nominations and depending on how the rest of the year shakes out, movie wise, I think they could both win. Samantha was also fairly brief but excellent.
for the men – I think it will be Matt Damon (potentially winning) for sure, and I think Tom Holland, John Leguiziamo (sorry I know I butchered that lol) and Robert Pattinson for sure with nominations. Pattinson was just so……swarmy. I wanted to punch him in the face every time he was on screen, LOL. so it was a good performance hahaha.
Also Elliot Page gave an amazing performance.
@Becks1 – I would love to see Elliot Page get an Oscar! But that also says we need to throw away the gender binary. Oscars should evolve and be for “best dramatic performance,” “best comedic performance,” best “performance in an adaptation of a book we all relied on the Cliff’s Notes to survive in high school.”
Yes, it is really clear that there are plans in place to phase out not just Tom but Peter Parker himself with the Miles Morales character taking up the webs.
The wailing, rending of garments, and gnashing of teeth over the casting of Lupita came from racist morons like the creeps at the Daily Wire, who profit off of inciting racist morons to be angry over nothing. None of those imbeciles had seen the film when they started their nonsense and few of them had ever read the source material – Helen of Troy is not in Homer’s The Odyssey and “the face that launched a thousand ships” is from Marlowe’s Dr Faustus. They are completely ignorant of history. The people of ancient Greece had dealings with the people of Nubia so yes, Helen could have been a black woman, but these imbeciles have no idea Nubia existed
Oh it was 100% racism no other reason, even if she’d have been in it for 3 hours the reaction would have been nothing but racism.
Now I will say lupita took that small part and ran away with it, I’m still thinking about her work in that film. A lot more than any other actor.
I’m seeing this on Wednesday and I’m really looking forward to it, partly because I’ve enjoyed the other films but mostly because I’m reading comments from people saying it’s also a good film/story about the characters not just CGI stuff going wild.
I saw BND over the weekend and loved it. Like Thunderbolts (which I also loved) it explores the themes of loneliness and isolation, along with responsibility and sacrifice. And Tom Holland is jacked in a way I didn’t expect, lol. A good character development with The Punisher too (not a spoiler, he’s in the trailers)
Happy to find someone else who loved Thunderbolts! I want Yelena in everything.
The BF and I loved Thunderbolts! I love me some Miss Flo
Zero Tom and Zendaya fatigue here. If I see them in an interview I click. They’re both so incredibly professional, always a great interview and bring so much charisma and humility to everything they do, promotion-wise. Love!