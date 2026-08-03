‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ had the second best box office opening in history

Going into Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s release, there were some conversations about whether Tom Holland is aging out of the Peter Parker role. Tom recently turned 30 years old, and while he still looks very young, the character generally exists as a teen or someone in their early 20s. So, people wondered – would Tom still be able to pull it off? Would audiences still buy 30-year-old Tom Holland as a 20-something Peter Parker? And in addition to all of that, people wondered if superhero fatigue would also affect the Spider-Man franchise. Turns out, all of those questions were answered over the course of three days. Spider-Man: BND had the biggest domestic opening day box office in history and second-biggest North American box office debut IN HISTORY.

Sony and Marvel‘s comic book adventure “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” obliterated box office expectations, collecting a jaw-dropping $355 million from 4,487 North American theaters [over three days]. It’s the second-biggest debut in domestic box office history following 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” with $357 million, not adjusted for inflation. “Brand New Day” could end up eclipsing the all-time record if Monday’s final tally lands above estimates. No other films have ever come close to surpassing $300 million in a single weekend. The third-largest domestic opening belongs to 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with $260 million, followed by 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” with $257 million. Yes, Marvel Studios now boasts the four largest openings of all time at the domestic box office. “This is a truly phenomenal opening, and we are grateful to audiences everywhere for coming out and experiencing our film the way it was meant to be seen,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who produced the movie. “This debut reflects the enduring power of Marvel’s characters, and the connection they continue to have with fans around the world — and, as audiences saw, it sets up exciting things to come.”

[From Variety]

What have we learned? We’ve learned that Tom Holland runs everything at Sony and Marvel, and he’ll probably end up playing Spider-Man until his 40s. That the Spider-Man IP is probably the most elite of all of the superheroes and every generation wants their own Spider-Man. Give credit to Zendaya too – a lot of filmgoers name-checked her as one of the big reasons why they went to see it, especially because she was so prominently featured in the promotion. Anyway, this really is an insane opening weekend haul. People really love that spider guy.