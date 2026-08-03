Ariana Grande ‘will be taking a step back from visibility’ after her tour wraps

A few days ago, Ariana Grande dropped the music video for “Petal,” the first single of her latest album of the same name. Reaction to the video did not go as planned. Ariana’s fans have been worried about her for months now, noting her increasingly emaciated figure and wondering aloud if she had the right people around her, people who could help her or tell her the truth about what they were seeing. Well, it looks like the “Petal” music video was the straw that broke the camel’s back. The reaction was so overwhelmingly concerned and upset, Ariana is now stepping away from all of her commitments. I truly hope she gets some help, if that’s what she needs.

Ariana Grande is taking a break. After her Eternal Sunshine tour wraps in London on Sept. 1, the singer, 33, will be stepping away from the public eye, as scrutiny surrounding her health and body intensifies. A representative for Grande tells PEOPLE exclusively, “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.” “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” the rep continues. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.” A source close to Grande tells PEOPLE of the singer, “She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.” Grande will also no longer be appearing in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George, PEOPLE confirms. It was scheduled to open at London’s Barbican Centre next summer, with Grande’s Wicked costar Jonathan Bailey starring opposite her. The source close to Grande tells PEOPLE she “cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life.” Grande’s physical appearance and overall health have been a topic of public discussion in recent years. Most recently, after the music video for her latest single, “Petal” — off her recently released album of the same name on July 31— was released, the public discourse ramped up.

[From People]

These statements are not inspiring much confidence, especially this one: “She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.” That is Ariana’s attempted justification: look, I’m still able to perform my shows, that means I’m healthy! Girl, no. It’s possible that Ariana’s fragile appearance is a health issue or illness. And if that’s the case, then she’s doing the right thing by taking a break from work and visibility as well. I truly hope these statements are cover for Ariana getting real help.