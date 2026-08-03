Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt reach a joint custody agreement for their infant daughter

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt burned fast and bright like so many of Pete’s other public relationships with famous women. We first heard about them in March, 2025. They welcomed daughter Scottie together in mid-December, and in May of this year we heard that they had split. Elsie has been open about her postpartum anxiety and how hard parenthood can be. In May, right after we heard about the split, Elsie said that she was looking for an assistant/nanny and that she had to go back to work for financial reasons. Pete’s side countered that he was providing financial support. Whatever was happening, Pete and Elsie have worked out a custody agreement and have issued a joint statement to Page Six about it.
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have worked out co-parenting two months after their split.
In a joint statement shared exclusively with Page Six through their representatives, Davidson and Hewitt said, “We are cooperatively co-parenting our daughter whose well-being remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to working together to give her love from both of us.”
Additionally, a source told Page Six the exes have reached a joint agreement.
Page Six goes on to report that Pete was seen pushing Scottie in a stroller in early June. You can see that photo on Deux Moi’s Instagram. It’s good to hear that Pete and Elsie are co-parenting successfully and that Pete is stepping up as a father. He’s been open about having borderline personality disorder, which is characterized by instability in relationships. I dated a guy with BPD once and it was a whirlwind, to say the least. He was super charming and I’ve never had someone be that “romantic” and into me. He was mentioning marriage within a month. It was Pete Davidson sharing his story that helped me quickly recognize what was happening – and get out of that situation.
Photos via Instagram/Elsie Hewitt and credit: Cover Images and Backgrid
I hate that we were so right to be concerned about this. I can’t help but want good things for Pete. But there’s a child now, and Elsie I truly hope is a devoted parent who knew the risks of having a child with Pete and was always prepared to step up. Pete’s mother seems like she might be an involved granny too? I just hope this child, as I hope for any child, is reared with minimal trauma and the best chances for a happy adulthood.
I read somewhere that he left her while she was heavily pregnant. Don’t know if that’s true but I don’t take her as some kind of gold digger. I think he probably thought this would be good for his stability but in the end it was a sadly impulsive decision that didn’t work out.
Even though there are a couple of pictures of him pushing a stroller I would bet that she does, and will do, most of the parenting. Hopefully they can maintain an OK relationship and he will develop one with the child.
Annnddd…. he’s already been seen on a date with someone else