Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt reach a joint custody agreement for their infant daughter



Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt burned fast and bright like so many of Pete’s other public relationships with famous women. We first heard about them in March, 2025. They welcomed daughter Scottie together in mid-December, and in May of this year we heard that they had split. Elsie has been open about her postpartum anxiety and how hard parenthood can be. In May, right after we heard about the split, Elsie said that she was looking for an assistant/nanny and that she had to go back to work for financial reasons. Pete’s side countered that he was providing financial support. Whatever was happening, Pete and Elsie have worked out a custody agreement and have issued a joint statement to Page Six about it.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have worked out co-parenting two months after their split. In a joint statement shared exclusively with Page Six through their representatives, Davidson and Hewitt said, “We are cooperatively co-parenting our daughter whose well-being remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to working together to give her love from both of us.” Additionally, a source told Page Six the exes have reached a joint agreement.

[From Page Six]

Page Six goes on to report that Pete was seen pushing Scottie in a stroller in early June. You can see that photo on Deux Moi’s Instagram. It’s good to hear that Pete and Elsie are co-parenting successfully and that Pete is stepping up as a father. He’s been open about having borderline personality disorder, which is characterized by instability in relationships. I dated a guy with BPD once and it was a whirlwind, to say the least. He was super charming and I’ve never had someone be that “romantic” and into me. He was mentioning marriage within a month. It was Pete Davidson sharing his story that helped me quickly recognize what was happening – and get out of that situation.