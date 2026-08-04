‘Wonder Man’ showrunner says cancellation after S2 renewal ‘is not a marketing stunt’

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The Disney+ show Wonder Man is one of the best new shows I’ve seen in years. It’s clever, moving and compelling with a tight script and incredible performances by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley. It’s up there with WandaVision and Agatha All Along as one of the best superhero series of all time. It’s received massive critical acclaim, a ton of word of mouth, an Emmy nomination for star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and a second season order. Despite all this, the show was abruptly canceled a few days ago, which confused and upset fans. In a new TikTok post, showrunner Andrew Guest set the record straight. He confirms what many of us assumed, this was an asinine executive decision. Here’s more of what he said and you can see that video below.

I appreciate you all. I feel how you all feel. And I just want to clear up when I can here. This is not a marketing stunt. There is no movie in the works. And Destin’s schedule and no one’s schedule was an issue. Yahya, Destin, Sir Ben, and I all loved making this show. All felt passionately about continuing to do it and were eager to. Contracts were signed, schedules were cleared. The writer’s room was supposed to start this month. The production was supposed to begin early next year. And there was a decision made internally between Disney and Marvel that this didn’t make sense for them, even though a few months ago it did. And that’s essentially all I really know. Numbers aren’t really shared with me. And even though the writer’s room hadn’t started, I had written the first episode of season two, and we had an outline for where the season would go go and everyone felt really good about it. It was going to be a really incredible season that hopefully surpassed season one. I appreciate everybody getting out there and letting your voices be heard about how you feel about this. I think there’s important conversations being had online about the kind of stories that we’re prioritizing and the kind of shows platforms want to make. I hope people are listening. And I also hope that Emmy voters are thinking about Yahya and how much he deserves an Emmy for the incredible work he did on this show.

[From TikTok via Twitter]

The Destin he’s referring to is Destin Daniel Cretton, the other creator of the show. Destin just directed Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so I’m sure he’s not hurting for cash or opportunities. The fact that he was ready to do season two – and that it was canceled despite this – says a lot. As for this cancellation being a closed-door discussion between executives – we have a bunch of drunken racist buffoons running the country and the same type of people are running corporations too. They’re emboldened to say “no” to lucrative series just because they star people of color. Remember how Pete Hegseth denied promotions to military officers? Now I’m not saying that’s exactly what happened here, and the racism is probably more of a wink and a nod among this set. I hope that we get the full details and that person/people who made this decision are named and shamed. Disney has a long history of racism, Marvel a more recent one, and they’re not beating the allegations anytime soon.

Yahya has said “that’s life” about this cancellation. He posted an Instagram (below) responding to this news and thanking everyone for their support. He’s been so thoughtful about his career and I know we’ll be seeing him in more shows. He’s currently starring in Man on Fire on Netflix and that’s been a hit. I also hope he gets a well-deserved Emmy for this.

Andrew Guest (Wonder Man's showrunner) explains what happened with Season 2 pic.twitter.com/Xd2qvSeuam — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) August 2, 2026