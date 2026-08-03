John Galliano chosen as the 2027 Met Gala theme, after meetings with Jewish leaders

The 2027 Met Gala theme has been announced, alongside the Costume Institute’s big exhibit. They will celebrate the career and legacy of John Galliano, one of the most influential designers of the past 50 years. Galliano is also one of the most controversial, especially given the 2011 hate-speech incident in Paris. Galliano was drunk, and he was recorded saying absolutely vile and antisemitic things to a group of people out in public. The controversy was so bad, Galliano left Dior. He immediately offered pretty heartfelt apologies, went to rehab and got a huge image rehabilitation by designing Kate Moss’s wedding gown just months later. Galliano really did the “comeback” storyline the right way, with accountability and real change. Still, before Galliano was chosen for next year’s exhibit and gala theme, Anna Wintour apparently sought counsel from Jewish leaders:
The group of people gathered for a closed-door meeting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May was unusual by any measure: Anna Wintour, Vogue’s global editorial director and a Met trustee; Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Met’s Costume Institute; the fashion designer John Galliano — and a handful of the most influential rabbis and Jewish leaders in New York City.
The meeting had been orchestrated to get their thoughts on the potential issues with next year’s planned fashion extravaganza — a show dedicated to Galliano’s work — and perhaps their blessing for it. It was one of several such meetings held with Jewish leaders over the last year.
Galliano is considered by many in the fashion world to be one of the most important contemporary designers, whose work as head designer of Dior, a job he held from 1996 to 2011, went beyond mere fashion to enter the realm of fantasy. But he became a household name after a video of him making antisemitic comments became international news in 2011. He subsequently lost his job at Dior, was convicted of a hate crime in a Paris court, and embarked on a period of rehabilitation; he returned to fashion as creative director of Maison Margiela in 2014.
All of which still makes him a thorny choice for the show at this moment. Antisemitism is on the rise, and some Jewish New Yorkers are uneasy with the leadership of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, most recently after the stabbing of two men last week in broad daylight, one of whom was leaving a Jewish community center in Manhattan. The attack is being prosecuted as a hate crime.
The Galliano exhibition — which will be kicked off by the annual Met Gala, perhaps the most closely watched red carpet in the world — would make him only the third living designer ever to be made the subject of a solo exhibition at the museum, joining Yves Saint Laurent and Rei Kawakubo. It’s the highest honor the institution can confer on a designer.
“The fear clearly was the show could be met with a lot of resistance — not just skepticism, but a feeling of it’s wrong,” said Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism in North America, who had been among those at that meeting in May. But Galliano impressed him. “The word I come back to is ‘sincerity,’” Jacobs said. “He was open. He looked right at us and spoke in a clear way, not as if he had memorized talking points.”
Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, said in an email to The New York Times: “We believe John Galliano has genuinely worked through the issues that led to his antisemitic outburst years ago in Paris, and we have long since accepted his apology. His efforts to repair the damage his words caused and to learn from that incident should be applauded.”
I’m not surprised that Jewish leaders have accepted Galliano’s apologies or that they believe Galliano is sincere – I believe he’s sincere as well, and I also believe that this was the respectful way to handle every part of this. An honest dialogue, respect, working behind the scenes to gauge the response in a real way. The fashion community – including some of the most famous women in the world – forgave him more than a decade ago, and they’ve worn his designs all along. The one thing no one can deny is Galliano’s talent and his influence as well – it’s an extraordinary and deserved honor to be chosen as one of the few living designers to get a Costume Institute exhibit and gala theme. I think it will be fine. But Galliano will probably have to give more interviews about the 2011 hate speech.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
TIL John Galliano is not, in fact, dead. I think I had confused him with the guy with the white cat. Anyway he’s got some beautiful designs so it will be interesting to see what attendees do with the theme.
Lmao. That’s Karl Lagerfield who was with Chanel. At the end of the day, we do want people to learn and get better so I don’t know that I have an issue with this. If he was insincere or faking that then it would be an issue, but unless he shows that behavior again or says something problematic again, how would one know.
Honestly why did I think he died too, lord I thought he committed suicide oh geez I may have confused him with Alexander Mcqueen.
@SMICES
Honestly, your ignorance—which you seem to prefer flaunting rather than doing anything about, even just to provide a more informed comment—kind of annoyed me. Of course, there’s no obligation to be interested in fashion, know who these men are, or comment at all. But since you *are* online, you have all the information right at your fingertips.
Galliano and Lagerfeld are two big names in the fashion world, but they are completely different creators; lumping them together It is a complete misunderstanding.
I doubt that Smizes intended to yuck your yum, Kasztanka. If we’re giving feedback, no need to be so arch.
@Mcgee interesting to see you tone-policing a sincere reply by @Kasztanka – whose points are valid. Galliano is a complex man who has done bad things, but personally I find it in poor taste to be like…”oh whoopsie what a gas, I thought he was DEAD.”
I read that the Met exhibition will address his anti-Semitism. How they’ll do that, I don’t know – we’ll see.
I’m sure he is sincere. And I’m sure he’s learned his lesson. But being drunk doesn’t cause you to start spouting anti-semitic hate speech. Or any kind of hate speech. My own feeling is that this is not the time for this. When you can’t log on to political social media without being assaulted by the most in your face anti-semitic slurs from both the left and the right, that might not be the right time to honor a fashion designer who disgraced himself fifteen years ago with a vile anti-semitic rant. There are plenty of worthy fashion designers for this honor. So, why Galliano and why now? And Jonathan Greenblatt is also the guy who gave a pass to Elon Musk last year after he gave a Nazi salute. Wtf are we doing here? We just barely escaped having a guy with an SS tattoo on his chest as the Democratic candidate for the Senate from Maine.
Before someone comes on to tell me that criticism of Israel is not anti-semitic, I agree. But what I am seeing now on sm goes well beyond any legitimate criticism of Israel and it’s government.
I agree. He’s iconic, but it’s not the time.
He needs to address this again, IMO. Publicly. If people hear that he came to grips with his hate and learned that he was wrong, at least that will be something. But like you said, there are plenty of other designers.
I mean, Roseanne Barr made vile racist comments about Valerie Jarrett while on Ambien. Nobody accepted the Ambien as an excuse for that. I don’t accept his drunkenness as an excuse. But if he’s sincere about his regret, OK. I’m just skeptical.
@Brassy Rebel: I’m in agreement with you and you put my feelings to words better than I could. Would just add, IRCC, the Paris incident was not the first time he was making bigoted remarks but it was the one time that got him in trouble.
I’m not defending him, still very much on the fence about someone who used to be my favorite designer, but he said in an interview that he said the antisemitic things because he wanted to say the most hurtful thing he could think of to the person he was saying them to. So, it’s unclear to me how he thought of Jewish people in general. But I just can’t with antisemitism. It’s one of the prejudices that we have seen played out to its most extreme version and yet we still haven’t managed to stop thinking and saying antisemitic things. The things jewish people get confronted with just baffle me.
They are all expected to answer for Netanyahu’s actions. Weirdly, Russian people are never held responsible for Putin.
@Brassy Rebel I was googling an art historian whose pieces I love to read, and Google had as one of its top results people talking on a forum about the jewishness of this historian’s taste. It makes me despair about our ability to rid ourselves from antisemitism and racism. People seem to have such a hard time seeing unique individuals.
I believe the answer is money. His two year collab with Zara launches in September. It’s already getting great press which means he will be in high demand in 2027.
It does seem like a three-way friendship pact between Anna Wintour, Zara/Amancio Ortega (Zara’s surviving founder) , and Amazon/ the Bezoses…Bezosii?…Jeff and Lauren Bezos.
Amazon and Zara have been making moves towards working together (Mr. and Mrs. Bezos have been seen in a couple custom Zara looks as well), and Anna has always been one of Galliano’s most loyal champions, even when he was at his messiest and bitchiest.
And since Galliano seems to have gotten a lid on his issues enough that he was creative director for Maison Margiela without scandal for 10 years (from 2014 to 2024) the big money is willing to bet on him again.
Well said. It feels like every other week my rabbi has to send an email to the congregation about an anti-Semitic event or comment. It’s disheartening, and yes, not the right time.
Totally agree @BrassyRebel and moreover I’m not sure there’s ever a “right time” to rehabilitate yet another privileged white dude that gets to fail upwards. Hard pass
Anna Wintour seems to have a new project of rehabilitating the reputations of problematic white dudes. This year it was Jeff Bezos. Apparently, next year’s project is John Galliano. I really wish Wintour would find a new hobby.
Does this mean that Kanye is forgiven, too 👀
They way they insert Mamdani in the conversation about anti semitism when all he has ever discussed is Israel policy – that’s Islamophobia at work because he’s never said anything hateful like Galliano, who they are trying to whitewash.
As if there are not hundreds of other themes they could use.
This is going to be messy.
Absolutely. Well said. Anti-semitism is real. Anti-muslim racism is also very, very real. To tie Mamdami to Anti-semitism is such a false flag – I hope people don’t fall for it.
PS. A comedian… Sami Obeid, Rami Youssef ?? made a very clear distinction between Islamophobia and Anti-muslim racism. Language matters. A phobia is an avoidance of something, Being anti something is rooted in hatred.
PPS. Canada’s equivalent to Zohran Mandami is Avi Lewis. Hope he gains traction…
Third time try. Once an anti-Semite or racist, always an anti -Semite or racist. Have you ever met a reformed anti-Semite or racist? Me neither. Just better hidden in future.
I’m team Not Now! So tired of the redoing, rehashing, & reworking the past for a new narrative! There are a MILLION FRESH new THEMES available why THIS and him? Or are you using this person’s past to generate attention (which is kinda gross way to gain attention). Felt like Last year’s GALA was kneecapped and we all know why. This is not how YOU BRING it back. No one at Vogue knows Ann Lowe, Edith Head, the Fight the Power documentary, or the British Sewing Bee? Why, can’t we have anything nice anymore?
John G was extremely drunk and the people who recorded him had harassed him for a long time before he got to that point. He was speaking to them in that moment.
Of course like the guy who had tourettes at bafta, I question how they knew so many slurs. In those moments I question how easy was it for them. The BAFTAS guy, Steven Miller, Ben shipiro, and others its very easy for them to rol these things off their tongue. Galliano geared up these things. I just think he is an incredible nasty man. Most of his social circle is jewish. They still consider him a friend.
Am I the only one that thought they did this as a go at Mandami. And please to the ADF. The same people who excused Musk’s Nazi salute.
Once a racist always a racist
At least it’s not D&G.