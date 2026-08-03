John Galliano chosen as the 2027 Met Gala theme, after meetings with Jewish leaders

The 2027 Met Gala theme has been announced, alongside the Costume Institute’s big exhibit. They will celebrate the career and legacy of John Galliano, one of the most influential designers of the past 50 years. Galliano is also one of the most controversial, especially given the 2011 hate-speech incident in Paris. Galliano was drunk, and he was recorded saying absolutely vile and antisemitic things to a group of people out in public. The controversy was so bad, Galliano left Dior. He immediately offered pretty heartfelt apologies, went to rehab and got a huge image rehabilitation by designing Kate Moss’s wedding gown just months later. Galliano really did the “comeback” storyline the right way, with accountability and real change. Still, before Galliano was chosen for next year’s exhibit and gala theme, Anna Wintour apparently sought counsel from Jewish leaders:

The group of people gathered for a closed-door meeting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May was unusual by any measure: Anna Wintour, Vogue’s global editorial director and a Met trustee; Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Met’s Costume Institute; the fashion designer John Galliano — and a handful of the most influential rabbis and Jewish leaders in New York City.

The meeting had been orchestrated to get their thoughts on the potential issues with next year’s planned fashion extravaganza — a show dedicated to Galliano’s work — and perhaps their blessing for it. It was one of several such meetings held with Jewish leaders over the last year.

Galliano is considered by many in the fashion world to be one of the most important contemporary designers, whose work as head designer of Dior, a job he held from 1996 to 2011, went beyond mere fashion to enter the realm of fantasy. But he became a household name after a video of him making antisemitic comments became international news in 2011. He subsequently lost his job at Dior, was convicted of a hate crime in a Paris court, and embarked on a period of rehabilitation; he returned to fashion as creative director of Maison Margiela in 2014.

All of which still makes him a thorny choice for the show at this moment. Antisemitism is on the rise, and some Jewish New Yorkers are uneasy with the leadership of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, most recently after the stabbing of two men last week in broad daylight, one of whom was leaving a Jewish community center in Manhattan. The attack is being prosecuted as a hate crime.

The Galliano exhibition — which will be kicked off by the annual Met Gala, perhaps the most closely watched red carpet in the world — would make him only the third living designer ever to be made the subject of a solo exhibition at the museum, joining Yves Saint Laurent and Rei Kawakubo. It’s the highest honor the institution can confer on a designer.

“The fear clearly was the show could be met with a lot of resistance — not just skepticism, but a feeling of it’s wrong,” said Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism in North America, who had been among those at that meeting in May. But Galliano impressed him. “The word I come back to is ‘sincerity,’” Jacobs said. “He was open. He looked right at us and spoke in a clear way, not as if he had memorized talking points.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, said in an email to The New York Times: “We believe John Galliano has genuinely worked through the issues that led to his antisemitic outburst years ago in Paris, and we have long since accepted his apology. His efforts to repair the damage his words caused and to learn from that incident should be applauded.”