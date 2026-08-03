“Charlize Theron wore Tom Ford for ‘Odyssey’ promotion in Seoul” links

Charlize Theron wore Tom Ford for Odyssey promotion in South Korea. [RCFA]
I had no idea that Christopher Nolan is a huge celebrity in China. [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Vincent Pastore. [Deadline]
Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock did a “graveyard screening” for Practical Magic, the first one. The sequel comes out next month! [Just Jared]
Vin Diesel cried over the Fast Forever script. [Socialite Life]
Review of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. [Pajiba]
The ladies are bringing back dresses over trousers. [Go Fug Yourself]
Aubrey Plaza shows off her bump. [OMG Blog]
Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth aren’t friends anymore. [Seriously OMG]
Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell got married. [Hollywood Life]
Tracking Donald Trump’s economy. [Buzzfeed]
Charlize looks like she’s about to eat wings from a plate on her lap.
🤪😝😄
She looks like she’s getting ready to wash the dishes.
Charlize is beautiful but that outfit is horrible.
I’m thinking I might need that skirt for rainy days. I could sit anywhere and any stain from my dogs’ paws would be no problemo
Jennie Garth has wrong Tori Spelling and Shannon Dougherty? That’s some creative history.
That’s what I said! Since when is Jennie the villain?!
i don’t know. jennie and tori both had reputations for being very mean girls on set. almost every woman who came to guest star or do a stint on bh90210 talk about being treated like crap by both of them. i don’t listen to their podcast, but i listed to a podcast that recaps it! and they both honestly sound over it and over each other. the tmz article does kind of make it sound like something definitive happened, though.
Charlize in that getup reminds me a little of Frank in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW.
“It’s just a jump to the left…”
In just 7 days, I can make you a man vibes
Oh, no, Charlize, no. Just, no.
She’s gorgeous and I like that she’s not playing it safe (and boring) with some generic nude, champagne/ beige dress, but the European leg of her promotional tour had better fashion.
Charlize – not even you can pull off that get up.
After all these years! This is the first charlize outfit I cant excuse. I hate this. Ohh. Its ugly and terrible. Wow. Ohhh. Is this because of zendaya. Lol. What the world ….. we have seen plastic skirts but ooohhhhh. This is bad. Because its charlize I tried but no. All of it needs to go. Wow.
I didnt like the oddessy. Usually I love any version. I even liked the Canadian kid version ryan Reynolds was on. Nolans editing was just flimsy to me. The acting wasnt allowed time.
What in the Project Runway wannabe fresh hell is that?
Fashion needs to mix things up to stay interesting and keep us talking, I get it. But like Matt is dressed for brunch at the town cafe and Charlize is drawing comparisons to a kitchy 70s cult film? Zendaya has worn a million different looks this summer and manages to keep them fresh without it going into the absurd. It can be done.
Look I know she’s usually getting accolades for her looks but what in the heck is this???
Charlize looks like she lost a bet.
😁
Eh, the see-through skirt did not understand the assignment, whatever that was.
Looks like a rain skirt for backpacking. Not even Charlize can pull off that look.
What in the American Psycho Couture is THIS, Charlize? Jesus.