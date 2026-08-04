Lilly Jay wants to make it clear: she will never get back with her ex, Ethan Slater

Just a little over three years ago, Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande’s affair was revealed. They were both married to other people when their affair began on the set of Wicked. Ariana was married to Dalton Gomez, and she quickly filed for divorce and spread it around that they had been separated for a while… which I’m sure was news to Dalton, but he likely got a quiet settlement to keep his mouth shut. Meanwhile, Ethan was married to Lilly Jay, his high school sweetheart, and they had a baby at home. Lilly refused to allow Ariana’s PR team “manage” the scandal, and Lilly even spoke on the record to Page Six about how Ariana “is really not a girl’s girl.” Much later, Lilly Jay wrote a moving essay about the end of her marriage and moving on with her baby and her new career as a clinical psychologist. She said nothing when Ethan and Ariana’s relationship crashed and burned this year. But she is saying something now – “sources close to Lilly” told TMZ that she has zero plans to get back together with her ex.
Lilly Jay and ex-husband Ethan Slater will not be rekindling their romance, despite several online blind items claiming the former couple may have gotten back together on the heels of his breakup with Ariana Grande.
Sources close to Lilly tell TMZ she has seen the rumors making the rounds, but they say there is no truth to the speculation. In fact, our sources are strongly pushing back on the claims … telling us “absolutely not” to any romantic reconciliation happening between Lilly and Ethan.
Our sources also add … to be clear, Ethan is also not trying to get back with her either — extinguishing any chance of the flame reigniting.
The former couple’s split became a major topic of conversation after Ethan’s relationship with Ariana went public, leading to intense media attention around their personal lives — Lilly has largely kept a low profile since the breakup.
The rumors appear to have gained traction online as fans and gossip accounts continue to follow updates surrounding the pair, but Lilly’s side says people are confusing their ongoing connection as co-parents with something more.
Lilly and Ethan, who were high school sweethearts, share a child together and have remained connected through their family responsibilities, but sources say their relationship is strictly about co-parenting. Bottom line … the reunion rumors are completely false and fans can stop the speculation, ’cause there is no rekindled romance happening behind the scenes.
Everyone who read Lilly’s essay in The Cut is rooting for her. That was such a heartbreaking and moving piece about the person who is left behind when her partner dumps her in such a public way. Why would she backslide? For Spongebob Sidepiece? Please. She could do better. And there’s no coming back after the way Ethan treated her. I’m glad her side cleared that up, even though I didn’t see those blind items.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Lilly’s Instagram.
He is such a goofy looking dude. Ariana could have easily left him alone but chose not too. And dude was dumb enough to fall for it.
She seems like a highly educated person and has come to terms with this cheater man-child. He must have a great sense of humour because I’m at a loss to his appeal. He looks like he’s dressed for his grad/prom.
It’s obvious to anyone with sense that she is so out of his league they’re not even in the same ballpark. I’m sure he’s sweet and charming and in high school was better than the other options. If it weren’t for the baby, I’d say she should walk away without another glance. Obviously having a baby she thought there’d be a father, and I’m sure he is a good father, but now she’s a single mother and that’s never easy.
Still, I have no doubt that Lilly Jay will have a great life post Ethan. She may not choose marriage again or not for a long time, but look at Katie Holmes, for example. I suspect Katie soured on marriage as well (she certainly had offers) and made lemonade out of being a single mother.
Spongebob Sidepiece!!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!
And from this day forth, even if this dude wins a Nobel prize, I will only ever refer to him by that moniker. Perfect.
That nickname is utter perfection LMAO
She could do *so* much better. Her essay in the Cut was incredible. She’s way out of his league, good for her for moving on, my god. She’s amazing.
Go Lily.
Can you imagine being a “normal” and having to have “a source” release a statement to TMZ about your ex husband? That’s wild.
Ethan will probably continue to book roles on Broadway – for now at least because he’s made a spectacle of himself and that sadly will sell seats.
Yes, go Lily!
He was already a very successful Broadway star but what an embarrassing thing to do to your reputation
Reminds me a little of Anthony Ramos who was a big Broadway star, very talented, and then cheated on his costar/fiancee. I know he’s still working but I don’t think it’s quite the trajectory he thought he would have.
Good for her
I’m not going to defend what Ariana did. From a feminist standpoint, it was a major fail. But Ariana I suspect has the psychology of a young teen. She is in fact a huge feminist and puts her money where her behavior fails. In times like these, I take that very seriously. Lilly Jay will thrive. I have no doubt. I hate what happened to her but ultimately she’s better off without that baggage. I choose to admire Ariana and root for Lilly Jay. Ethan can go suck it, though.
Ditto to all you said @mightymolly. Also, I’m guessing Ethan had the usual lines of the relationship is dead and overestimated his ability to level up sustainably.
Nah. Ariana is a grown woman, not a child. This infantilization and covering for her should stop. Feminism isn’t bought. It’s lived. She couldn’t be more of a fake.
There are many feminists who are deeply flawed, problematic human beings. Homewrecking and cheating are bad behaviors, but they aren’t behaviors someone’s feminist card can be revoked for if we’re going by the accurate definition of what a feminist is. I just hope Ariana has learned something from the backlash she got for this.
@Otaku Fairy
I was replying to a specific point being raised by the person above who said to look to what AG gives money to as opposed to how she behaves, and describing her in infantilizing terms.
I do not boil it all down to one affair. I look at over a decade of how this person conducts herself, and I see absolutely nothing feminist about her to admire in how she actually lives her life. She is all talk and even that talk is as deep as a puddle and inconsistent. And I say again, feminism isn’t something that is achieved by writing a check. It isn’t a platinum album. I don’t need her to be uncomplicated. God knows no generation of women is. But she lacks integrity and substance in her shows of being “for women”, or even for herself at this point.
@JW – I haven’t followed Ariana that closely, but I’ve heard for a lifetime about the emotionally stunted behaviors of child stars. There’s a real psychology behind that, irrespective of gender. I’m not calling Ariana some great feminist icon, but I truly respect her philanthropic side. We can point to many other pop stars (not naming names, but c’mon) who “talk the talk” of feminism but actually don’t stand behind those causes in the way Ariana has. I also think she’s a deeply flawed human who struggles with some serious demons. Still, if young women see her example and feel empowered to say “I stand with women’s reproductive rights” while women in our extremely wealthy nation are dying from treatable pregnancy complications, then I’m grateful for her example.
What a clown. I remember at the time I thought AG was terrible for doing this, especially because we knew she wasn’t going to stay with the guy and Ethan was a DA for dropping his hot wife and new baby for someone who we all knew wasn’t going to stay with him.
Is he trying to get back with her?