Lilly Jay wants to make it clear: she will never get back with her ex, Ethan Slater

Just a little over three years ago, Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande’s affair was revealed. They were both married to other people when their affair began on the set of Wicked. Ariana was married to Dalton Gomez, and she quickly filed for divorce and spread it around that they had been separated for a while… which I’m sure was news to Dalton, but he likely got a quiet settlement to keep his mouth shut. Meanwhile, Ethan was married to Lilly Jay, his high school sweetheart, and they had a baby at home. Lilly refused to allow Ariana’s PR team “manage” the scandal, and Lilly even spoke on the record to Page Six about how Ariana “is really not a girl’s girl.” Much later, Lilly Jay wrote a moving essay about the end of her marriage and moving on with her baby and her new career as a clinical psychologist. She said nothing when Ethan and Ariana’s relationship crashed and burned this year. But she is saying something now – “sources close to Lilly” told TMZ that she has zero plans to get back together with her ex.

Lilly Jay and ex-husband Ethan Slater will not be rekindling their romance, despite several online blind items claiming the former couple may have gotten back together on the heels of his breakup with Ariana Grande. Sources close to Lilly tell TMZ she has seen the rumors making the rounds, but they say there is no truth to the speculation. In fact, our sources are strongly pushing back on the claims … telling us “absolutely not” to any romantic reconciliation happening between Lilly and Ethan. Our sources also add … to be clear, Ethan is also not trying to get back with her either — extinguishing any chance of the flame reigniting. The former couple’s split became a major topic of conversation after Ethan’s relationship with Ariana went public, leading to intense media attention around their personal lives — Lilly has largely kept a low profile since the breakup. The rumors appear to have gained traction online as fans and gossip accounts continue to follow updates surrounding the pair, but Lilly’s side says people are confusing their ongoing connection as co-parents with something more. Lilly and Ethan, who were high school sweethearts, share a child together and have remained connected through their family responsibilities, but sources say their relationship is strictly about co-parenting. Bottom line … the reunion rumors are completely false and fans can stop the speculation, ’cause there is no rekindled romance happening behind the scenes.

[From TMZ]

Everyone who read Lilly’s essay in The Cut is rooting for her. That was such a heartbreaking and moving piece about the person who is left behind when her partner dumps her in such a public way. Why would she backslide? For Spongebob Sidepiece? Please. She could do better. And there’s no coming back after the way Ethan treated her. I’m glad her side cleared that up, even though I didn’t see those blind items.