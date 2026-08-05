Queen Camilla is putting her name on scholarships for aspiring journalists

By the time Netflix’s The Crown got to the 1990s, Peter Morgan had begun to completely pull his punches, especially when it came to then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. What was slightly interesting about The Crown is that Morgan left some breadcrumbs about the real story, including the start of the Project Camilla. Project Camilla was a very real initiative, with money behind it and various PR gurus brought in to change up Camilla’s homewrecking Rottweilier image (that was Diana’s nickname for Camilla). Alongside the PR gurus, Camilla began developing deep relationships within the tabloid press, relationships which still exist to this very day. Even today, you can see Camilla’s side-chick fingerprints all over various storylines and briefings. Well, guess who’s now giving away a scholarship for aspiring journalists? LOL.
Young journalists have been offered the chance to win up to £2,500 and career mentoring under an awards initiative being launched with support from Queen Camilla. The Queen Camilla Future of Journalism Awards will give 25 winning journalists aged 18 to 30 a cash prize for training, equipment, travel, or accommodation, as well as the offer of mentoring or coaching.
The annual award is being run by the Journalists’ Charity, with support from its patron the Queen, to give young journalists working across print, broadcast, digital, and social media the opportunity to invest in their career development and overcome financial challenges to joining the industry.
As well as the cash prize and mentoring, winners will receive an invitation to join industry leaders at a ceremony to recognise their commitment to journalism and their potential.
Applications are open throughout August, with the winners set to be announced in September.
James Brindle, chief executive of the charity, said: “We’re deeply honoured that, as our patron, Her Majesty The Queen is backing the charity’s efforts to support new talent at a time when journalism has never been more important. It’s a privilege to launch this ground-breaking new awards scheme which is set to unlock opportunities for many younger journalists nationwide. The awards will make a real difference every year, giving the stars of the future the tools they need to take their career to the next level.”
Journalism is important, but my guess is that the Queen Side Chick scholarship’s winners will undoubtedly end up at the tabloids anyway. As I was reading this, I also thought about the timing, and how the Daily Mail’s editors and writers have been especially smug since they “won” the lawsuit brought by Prince Harry, Elton John and the others. The Mail has gone way overboard describing the litigants’ defeat as the biggest victory for journalism ever. Camilla is once again flaunting her decades-long campaign to ingratiate herself with the British press machine and the whole thing is being framed as “Camilla respects the free press, unlike Harry!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
That top picture with Camilla and the horse’s ears…. I… cannot stop laughing. That is amazing, Kaiser!
The horse has better teeth and hair.
I snorted coffee out my nose when I saw it. LOL
This wouldn’t be the first time that Camilla has personally sponsored a “journalist” LOL. Look up a guy called Higgins, his first name escapes me. Worked at the Mail or some other tabloid for years. It came out in one of the books about the War of the Waleses that he had been getting sly briefings weekly from Camilla Parker-Bowles, as she was, since — wait for it — 1982 or thereabouts. Since *very* early in the Wales’ marriage. Like, William would have been in nappies, that era. Loooooooong before the talking points would have had Charles and Camilla reconciling as his marriage to Diana had “completely broken down,” in 1986, according to his confession to Dimbleby, or, 1984, just after Harry was born, according to Diana. Despite either timeline, years had passed already during which Camilla was in *weekly* phone contact with a tabloid journalist. Stuart Higgins? He was still on her payroll — as the Duchess of Cornwall — as of 2005, or so? 2015? Long after she became the Duchess of Cornwall, which was in 2005. So. Call it… oh, say, minimum, three decades? She spent whipping rumours into his beady ear. Project Camilla was merely one stage in her image rehabilitation. Her incestuous links to the tabloids go back *far* longer.
After Charles is gone, I would love a real deep dive book done on Camilla going all the way back to the beginning, focusing specifically on her relationships with the press. Maybe William could commission it😂.
According to a timeline, Charles was also on and off with Janet Jenkins. He’d invite her to Highgrove. There were love letters that they wrote to each other that sold at auction. Stuart Higgins talked to some biographers of Diana, including Sarah Bradford–that mentioned the calls he got from Camilla.
Janet Jenkins and Charles dated in the mid-to-late 1970s; their letters, which were auctioned, date from around 1976, when Charles was in Canada for the Olympics.
Janet jenkins and charles would meet at highgrove after that. She gave an interview and talked about their involvement throughout the eighties. She confirmed that this was when he was involved with camilla and married to diana.
The Stuart Higgins story appeared in some biographies of Diana.
I am wondering who will be the mentors? Piers Morgan, Camilla Tominey or Rebecca English…..? Probably somebody Camila friendly.
She really is beneath contempt.
I’m looking for the Like button.
She’s Iago. Pure and simple.
So more Jeremy Clarksons in the future?
My thoughts exactly. Grooming the next group of “stenographers to power”.
Would she be one of the judges!
What an ugly woman, inside and out.
#TeamDiana