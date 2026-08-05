Queen Camilla is putting her name on scholarships for aspiring journalists

By the time Netflix’s The Crown got to the 1990s, Peter Morgan had begun to completely pull his punches, especially when it came to then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. What was slightly interesting about The Crown is that Morgan left some breadcrumbs about the real story, including the start of the Project Camilla. Project Camilla was a very real initiative, with money behind it and various PR gurus brought in to change up Camilla’s homewrecking Rottweilier image (that was Diana’s nickname for Camilla). Alongside the PR gurus, Camilla began developing deep relationships within the tabloid press, relationships which still exist to this very day. Even today, you can see Camilla’s side-chick fingerprints all over various storylines and briefings. Well, guess who’s now giving away a scholarship for aspiring journalists? LOL.

Young journalists have been offered the chance to win up to £2,500 and career mentoring under an awards initiative being launched with support from Queen Camilla. The Queen Camilla Future of Journalism Awards will give 25 winning journalists aged 18 to 30 a cash prize for training, equipment, travel, or accommodation, as well as the offer of mentoring or coaching. The annual award is being run by the Journalists’ Charity, with support from its patron the Queen, to give young journalists working across print, broadcast, digital, and social media the opportunity to invest in their career development and overcome financial challenges to joining the industry. As well as the cash prize and mentoring, winners will receive an invitation to join industry leaders at a ceremony to recognise their commitment to journalism and their potential. Applications are open throughout August, with the winners set to be announced in September. James Brindle, chief executive of the charity, said: “We’re deeply honoured that, as our patron, Her Majesty The Queen is backing the charity’s efforts to support new talent at a time when journalism has never been more important. It’s a privilege to launch this ground-breaking new awards scheme which is set to unlock opportunities for many younger journalists nationwide. The awards will make a real difference every year, giving the stars of the future the tools they need to take their career to the next level.”

[From The Telegraph]

Journalism is important, but my guess is that the Queen Side Chick scholarship’s winners will undoubtedly end up at the tabloids anyway. As I was reading this, I also thought about the timing, and how the Daily Mail’s editors and writers have been especially smug since they “won” the lawsuit brought by Prince Harry, Elton John and the others. The Mail has gone way overboard describing the litigants’ defeat as the biggest victory for journalism ever. Camilla is once again flaunting her decades-long campaign to ingratiate herself with the British press machine and the whole thing is being framed as “Camilla respects the free press, unlike Harry!”