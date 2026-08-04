Palace insiders: Prince Louis, 8 years old, is ‘media gold’ & ‘the Crown’s secret weapon’

On Saturday, the entire Wales family attended the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. In my opinion, they were likely ordered to show up en masse by Buckingham Palace or perhaps even their own clownish staffers. The Daily Mail was clearly trying to pressure Prince William and Kate into going to the games last week. The old tug on the leash from their media handlers, I guess. What was slightly funny about the family’s appearance at the games is that the over-the-top keenery belied the fact that everyone expects William and Kate to be lazy and hidden away. They’ve succeeded at setting the bar in hell. So once they actually show up, people are like “wow, this is SO unusual, we thought you guys would be on vacation for three solid months!” Which isn’t really a win for W&K, but don’t tell them that.
Anyway, almost as soon as all three Wales kids appeared, everyone focused on Prince Louis, because he rarely gets to join his siblings at public events. Granted, we just saw him at Trooping the Colour in June, but that’s basically the only time they allow him in public these days. Well, royalists have zero chill about Louis, and there are already commentary pieces about “Louis’s charm offensive” and “Louis is the real secret weapon!” The child is 8 years old. Let poor Sophie be the secret weapon for a few more years and leave the kids alone.
Prince Louis has quietly become the Royal Family’s biggest breakout star—and palace insiders tell Naughty But Nice that’s no coincidence. After charming crowds with his infectious grin, playful energy, and effortless confidence at the Commonwealth Games, the youngest Wales child emerged as the royal everyone was talking about. Behind palace walls, we’re told the reaction was one of satisfaction, not surprise.
“Louis is media gold,” a senior palace source tells Naughty But Nice. “You can’t manufacture that kind of charisma. He genuinely loves meeting people, lights up in a crowd, and never looks like he’s performing. What you see is exactly who he is.”
Rather than toning him down, insiders say Kensington Palace views Louis as a vital part of the monarchy’s future.
“He’s the Crown’s secret weapon,” another insider says. “George represents duty, Charlotte projects confidence, and Louis brings joy. Within seconds he can make people smile, and that’s an extraordinary gift for a modern royal.”
The approach stands in sharp contrast to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to keep Archie and Lilibet largely out of public view. While the Sussexes have also carefully controlled images of their children, William and Catherine have gradually introduced George, Charlotte, and Louis to royal life.
“The Palace believes familiarity builds trust,” says one source. “The public feels they’ve grown up alongside these children, creating a connection that can’t be manufactured.”
Don’t expect Louis to become a full-time royal attraction just yet. Palace aides remain committed to protecting his childhood.
“This wasn’t a one-off,” a royal insider says. “The Palace knows exactly what it has in Prince Louis—and you’ll be seeing a lot more of him in the years ahead.”
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
The thing is, I actually think “palace sources” are saying this. Like, dusty old courtiers are gleefully rubbing their hands together and trying to figure out how to push all three kids out into the public sphere, especially Charlotte and Louis (the spares). George is always going to be more protected, as his father was, while the spares are fed to the wolves and mercilessly scapegoated. I’m so uncomfortable with calling an eight-year-old “media gold” as well – he was just acting his age in public, with his family. He was actually very well-behaved at the CG. The sad truth is that the courtiers and the royalists *want* Louis to be gregarious and chaotic because that’s a built-in comparison with George: George is studious, thoughtful, controlled and stable… unlike his brother George. The Windsors are just going to keep reheating these nachos forever.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183420, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sporting fixtures taking place.,Image: 1120183306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183311, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183314, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183420, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Track Cycling at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome with Laura Kenny and Sir Chris Hoy during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183443, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst attedning, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organisation, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
They are looking for Harry 2.0
Do leave that child alone!
Exactly. They are setting him up just like they did for Harry and people are buying into it. I made a comment on another site about why they hardly ever bring Louis along and so many pearl clutchers were indignant and ready to tell me how Louis is a loose cannon and cannot behave himself. They did stop short of raving about him writing a book though Lolol.
My first thought. They are all very excited that they may have another Harry that they can hang out to dry and scapegoat to protect George. Charlotte might be in the middle but it’s easier to compare and contrast two boys, particularly as they already have a template for that.
Exactly. NGL he’s super cute with his hat but that’s what they want. Charming brother to throw under the bus when they need too.
They have already started and Will and Kate are either to oblivious or don’t care.
Charlotte = Anne and Louis = Harry
The press will not make it easy for the spares to forge their own way.
Exactly what you get when you sell your children for positive press. I pity this child.
As if we did not need another reason to abolish the monarchy. Congrats, lazy, you’ll probably get to be queen if you had hold on to ragey, and all you had to do was give up your kids as commodoties to the machine.
What is the British media’s obsession with “secret weapon”. That and “poignant tribute”.
They’ve got nothing else.
Doesn’t every family have ‘secret weapons’ instead of children? 🙄
You forgot ‘sweet nod’.
Festive glance!
They’re all horrible, but I think “festive glance” will always be my favorite because it makes absolutely no sense— it’s so inane, it’s just a totally preposterous phrase for anyone to even think, let alone say.
PS Don’t forget “subtle nod” and “not putting a foot wrong” 🙃
He’s 8 years old and some in the media want him to be a child actor to entertain and be secret weapon. I thought the keens wanted normal upbringing for the kids.
Keen goes in for pointing at things around the kids.
Right? It’s so strange.
My kids are a similar age and I think I’ve pointed at stuff for them maybe a handful of times. The only times I can recall is when I was directing them about where they were going. It’s contrived for photos, which is hella weird, and I was raised that pointing was rude so I think it’s odd from a gold standard politeness standard too.
At least Louis, is lucky to have a somewhat stable extended family, than the neurotic, never ending Charles/Diana wars that scarred William & Harry badly.
O/T I say Prince Louis will end up the best looking.
Though all the Wales’ kids are growing up much more attractive than I pegged for them.
The boys needed their mother diana things would have imo been better.The queen and charles should have treated diana better. The wales are not perfect.
You think the Middletons are stable? Have they paid their debts? None of the three children really worked for a living ever. And granny likes to drink. You should doubt their official pr more.
@blubb, 🎯😝🤪
They said stable not productive or successful.
I agree that the Middletons are more grounded than their royal counterparts. Kate gets on well with BOTH her parents AND her brother. The kids undoubtedly enjoy a closer relationship with the Middleton grandparents than C&C.
Even just saying an 8 yr old is charismatic feels weird. The way royalists and the media talk about these kids makes me want to take a shower.
The kids are being stereotyped
Louise was called the secret weapon a few years ago now it is Louis.
Don’t forget Sophie! Honestly, how many ‘secret weapons” does one family need?
Why do families even need “weapons” at all. Weird people.
Yeah, weapons against what?
@Beanie, EXACTLY! They give themselves away with stuff like this…they know they’re all nothing but grifters, and just want to keep the con going as long as they can. They reveal their guilty consciences with nonsense like, “secret weapon,” “peacemaker,” etc. They know they’re not in a family, they’re in a viper’s nest.
Is the Royal Family still a thing just so it can prop up British trash media?
I think it’s become a sort of negative feedback loop. The BRF has decoupled from the aristocracy and the general public to the point they put Kate on the front page holding the Wimbledon trophy instead of the actual winner of the tournament because gaining attention for themselves alone is the only priority. WanK and C&C will never have Diana’s popularity- even H&M don’t have that. Diana was practically tortured by the media but her level of fame has always been something the Windsors covet to have for themselves and those papers pray for a lucrative engine to prop up their ever lower readership numbers as well as trying to persuade the public that the royals still matter when they don’t actually do much that’s useful and hoover up tax money for their ‘slimmed down’ operation.
This is it, 100%, @Interested Gawker. 100%.
Did someone tell Sophie?!?!?! The royals have a new secret weapon and its not her!!!!
In all seriousness though, this kind of article is so problematic. they’re literally assigning these children to their permanent media roles – duty, confidence, joy. (why is no one concerned that George doesn’t seem to project joy?)
These are kids. And Louis seems like an especially happy and outgoing kid. But its clear that the palace isn’t looking at him as a child – they’re looking at him in terms of how he will help the monarchy. That’s the only job of all three of these children – to boost the monarchy’s PR in general and their parents in particular. and they’re not even trying to hide it.
They talk about the children like they’re widgets, not human beings.
Real question here: Were QE2’s kids also pushed into this story line (protect the heir at all costs and throw the rest to the wolves) or is this something that has grown from Charles and his insecurities and Willy is following suit because he too is insecure?
i’m not sure they were pushed into the storyline this way, but there was also a big age gap – Andrew is 11 or 12 years younger than Charles, by the time Andrew was interesting for the tabloids, Charles was married to Diana, and then Fergie entered the picture. I think some of the marriage messiness went back and forth in terms of who got the worst of it, but if Andrew wasn’t being protected, we would have heard way more about his crimes than we did until recently.
The heir and the spare has always been an interesting, sometimes verging on problematic. dynamic, honestly dating back to the sons of William the Conqueror. And I do think its “normal” that the heir is treated differently (we know that Charles was always treated differently by the Queen Mother for example.) would Elizabeth and Margaret have turned out the same, personality wise, if they weren’t the heir and spare? (although that is an interesting case study since Elizabeth wasn’t the heir presumptive until she was, what, 10? and Margaret was 6? so their personalities would have already been relatively well formed.) And remember apparently their father used to say that Elizabeth was his pride, and Margaret was his joy. What does that sound like…..
But I think the way harry was used essentially as fodder for the press to protect William is something different. Maybe its bc of Charles being a crap father, maybe its because of how the press landscape has changed, maybe its because the monarchy is increasingly seen as a tool for selling papers and generating clicks and nothing else.
You know Becks, as I came back I do recall the “My pride and my joy” saying from QE2’s father. And it could be everything combined (that you mentioned). And I guess that is why Diana tried to give them a normal childhood and shield the kids from the dysfunction. And she was the most blue blood of the entire family she entered into.
That’s a good question, @Seraphina. Definitely Margaret was treated as the lightning rod in contrast to Elizabeth, but that also reflected their personalities — Margaret was a lot more racy, subversive, and bohemian. She had rizz. Unfortunately, she also had a drinking problem, a terribly truncated / tragic romantic life, and a divorce when it was really infra dig. She turned into a sad case. That’s one generation of siblings split by the institution. But Anne wasn’t treated badly, she was sharp with the press and they actually respected her for it, the tone of the coverage was totally different to the fawning you see now. One of them called her “love” at a photo call and she snapped, “I’m not your love, I’m your Royal Highness,” and that was that. She really did pull rank when they stepped on her toes. I love that. Charles would have benefited so much from some of his sister’s backbone. Continuing with siblings, Andrew wasn’t treated at all badly, despite the media and the entire grey men’s flotilla knowing all about how sybaritic, dodgy, corrupt, and disreputable he was. Edward was kind of an awkward afterthought, and way too young to compare to Charles. Siblings don’t have to crash out, even if the media / courtiers are rooting for them to fail. They have a role. Anne really did set the pattern, but you also have to remember, she was only the spare until Andrew was born, that is, until she was 10. So the pressure was off, then.
Huh. I remember a lot of Randy Andy stories in the tabloids. And they really ripped into Edward for quitting the Marines. Charles got a lot of ‘dashing prince future king’ stuff before he married Diana. Anne, hmm, I think they attempted a lot of ‘isn’t she lovely, this princess’ stuff but, well, she’s Anne. Her 21st birthday photo is quite nice, though.
No this is definitely a product of the Charles and Diana briefing wars and subsequent Camilla push. The queen never needed her kids for good pr. She didn’t fear being overshadowed. She and Margaret were loving despite their different personalities. And Elizabeth’s kids actually did all have different personalities and strengths that their coverage just recognized.
“Secret weapon” is a term I’ve come to despise when it comes to palace media. Secret weapon for what, against what, and why? It’s beyond ridiculous. They were saying not too long ago that Kate’s photography was the palace’s “secret weapon,” and then Sophie (*gag*) was their “secret weapon.” I’ve never heard anything so senseless.
Utterly meaningless! Not to mention ridiculous and stupid.
I don’t think it’s just about trying to find another Harry. They are trying to find someone who can compete with Archie and Lily for public interest. George and Charlotte have been seen in public many times and, respectfully, there doesn’t seem to be any organic interest in either of them, not to the extent that the British media would like. So now they are pivoting to baby boy because he has managed to get attention, albeit for his poor behavior. They want us to believe that him acting up is cheeky and charming, when it’s actually not. We saw how bratty his father was as a young boy and it’s clear that he has picked up some of those habits. Of course, no one wants to talk about that.
Of the three Windsor kids, he was the only one who appeared to be having a good time and wanted to be there. Of the whole family, really.
Maybe that was because they finally let him go to an outing- he was like ‘I’m free and outside!’.
They have three children- the heir, the spare and the extra. The other two are paraded around because George is the heir and Charlotte is a girl (so we can comment on how ‘beautiful she is and how like her mother she is’). Louis is just there. It could be due to his age but they could have him sit there for an hour at most and then hand him off to his nanny.
Poor Louis. These people have learnt nothing from Harry’s experience.
How many “secret weapons” does this family need?
Give me strength.
Yes, how do they supposedly have all these “secret weapons”, and yet, that “family” looks like nothing but a totally dysfunctional, back-stabbing sh*t show?
Desperation for a royal savior, or a distraction, in gutter press catchphrase “journalism” over the years:
“[Zara Tindall] has often been dubbed the Royal Family’s secret weapon…” — DM 15 May 2026
“[T]he King has a new’ secret weapon’… Prince Edward…” — DM 28 Feb.2026
“Inside the life of the ‘secret weapon of the Royal Family’as she celebrates her 10th birthday-and why the princess ‘rules the roost’ at Adelaide Cottage” — DM 1 May 2025
“Princess Anne is the Royal Family’s ‘secret weapon’…” — Daily Express 7 Feb. 2024
“Camilla is the real boss’… and the royals’ greatest secret weapon’…” — DM 18 Sept. 2022
“Lady Louise Windsor has been tipped to be the slimmed down monarchy’s secret weapon’…” DM 24 Sept. 2021
“Sophie Wessex is the royal family’s ‘secret weapon’…” — DM 10 Nov. 2020
Exactly! I commented before seeing yours.
Oh, good heavens, they should be so embarrassed! They’re not of course, they’re beyond embarrassment, but still.
@Beanie, how are they not embarrassed? HOW?
@Beverly says, your memory surpasses mine, as you had no need to muck about in the DM squalor for confirmation, and @BeanieBean, you are 100% correct; they are beyond embarrassment and beneath contempt.
These weapons are so secret, no one could ever guess that they were useful for anything.
But, I thought Lady Louise had taken that title off her mother Sophiesta. What happened to her? Is Louise no longer the Firm’s “secret weapon”?
I agree with everyone who say that the British media intends to marginalize, attack, and abuse Louis the way they did Harry. And for all their heroic parental energy, WanK is going to let them.
I’ve actually wondered if William is jealous of the media attention Louis gets.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Louis is too cute for words. God I loved how he told his sister no when she told him to stop dancing on the balcony.
They will always need secret weapons when their principals are rubbish. They’re now into their fourth generation of “dutiful heir” and “naughty spare” that they can scapegoat. Elizabeth held her own by doing her job well, had a certain amount of glamour and had the respect of the world. Charles had randy Andy but they were far apart in age, so he was able to be an excellent PoW but a lousy husband and father. Things really are falling apart because William is the first incompetent and lazy heir in this cycle. The dynamic among the siblings might be different because there is Charlotte in between.
I cannot even imagine some of the cruel things that already would have been said/printed if there was no Charlotte and it was just the boys. Louis, unfortunately, seems to have just what it takes for these crap tabloids to make him Harry 2.0 in the media.
Historically and personally on schedule. Henry VIII was the spare and England’s golden boy. It was only bad luck for his brother and the country he became King. Then look at families you know and see how roles are portioned out. The eldest is usually the sedate, responsible one, the neglected middle scapegoat, and the youngest can be the scamp and prodigal son. I saw it with by SIL’s kids and my best friend’s family.
Prince Arthur Henry’s elder brothewas sickly and died young. If he had survived Catherine of aragon had a child. Arthur and catherines heir or heiress would have established a line
Actually the really interesting case is Charles I — whose older brother was the golden boy of his day, both sons of James I & VI, who was the heir to Elizabeth I but son of Mary, Queen of Scots. Henry VIII was obviously Elizabeth I’s father. She was the last of the Tudors and James founded the Stuart dynasty. I forget the name of James I & VI’s oldest son, but he was expected to consolidate the new dynasty and then died tragically young, leaving a sickly, insecure, wobbly Charles I to inherit. And he was beheaded for overcompensating, effectively, he was a Beta trying to play Alpha, and it didn’t work.
That was prince henry. Who was much admired as heir of James 1 but he died young
Oh dear lord, leave that child alone. He’s not a secret weapon , he’s eight, let him eight!!!
When any of the wales kids act their age, mostly Louis, they compare them to Harry. Harry as a child was super reserved, never “naughty ” always quieting public. They’re rewriting history as usual.
William had awful behavior at Andrew & fergs’ wedding. Of course he was only four and he looked cute in his little sailor outfit.
Hey, rota rats! May I call you that? I’m going to anyway. So–leave the children alone!!!! They are not media gold, secret weapons, the saviors of the monarchy, none of that. They’re kids! Let them be!
They’re going to try to paint him into the “cheeky Harry“ role.
Unless Louis makes a run for it and escapes that vipers den, he doesn’t stand a chance of a happy adulthood.
He’s already being set up to play court jester, poor kid.